Undermountain - Corruption of Champions II (2024)

Undermountain Map of the Undermountain (0.4.37) Level range 6+ Accessible from Foothills Leads to Windy Peaks

Khor'minos Neutral Hub No

The Undermountain is part of the Minotaur kingdom, known as the Deeprealms and Under-Kingdom. In peaceful times, the grand tunnels would be bustling with residential and mercantile activity and protected by the soldiers of Khor'minos. However, with Kasyrra's arrival, Demons have taken over the Undermountain, with citizens fleeing behind the protected walls of the city proper. Now, all that remains are hordes of Imps desecrating all they find, as well as residents not fortunate enough to be granted citizenship who now struggle to survive.

The Undermountain is split into three zones. There's the green zone, which covers the path from the King's Gate in the Foothills to Khor'minos. The red zone, which is the Steps of Sorra that lead up to the Windy Peaks. And the blue zone, which contains access to the River Ridell and can be traversed after you've cleared out the smugglers on the eastern docks.

As the Undermountain is a series of tunnels, you do not need to Explore to find a way forward. However, the darkness will make it difficult to find your way. The Undermountain is highly dangerous, and as such camps you set up will disappear rapidly. Brint or Brienne have special dialogue as they return home.

Contents 1 Locations 1.1 Zone 0 (Green) 1.1.1 Waystone 1.1.2 Tiran Temple 1.1.3 Imp Patrol 1.1.4 Abandoned Farmhouse 1.1.5 Overlook 1.1.6 Encounter Table 1.2 Zone 1 (Red) 1.2.1 Magma Chamber 1.2.2 Encounter Table 1.3 Zone 2 (Blue) 1.3.1 Smuggling Operation 1.3.2 The Boatman 1.3.3 Nihara's Home 1.3.4 Encounter Table

2 Chest Puzzle

3 Quest Related 3.1 The Siege of Khor'minos



Locations

Zone 0 (Green)

Waystone

A short offshoot from the main tunnel-road takes you into a large, domed chamber perhaps a hundred yards across on a side. Several "buildings" have been chiseled out of the walls, including what's unmistakably a stable and a warehouse, both now empty — their doors have been left hanging open, as if to advertise their abandonment for the world to see.In the center of the chamber is a statue of a beautiful cowgirl maiden, clad in loose black robes that are nearly falling off her curvy figure. She carries a two-bladed axe under one arm, and a lantern is held aloft in the other. Within the lantern is a hanging blue gemstone. While it lies inert for now, you can feel the draw of power bleeding off of it, as if begging to be reawoken.

Just past the Foothills entrance and to the south, you find a Waystone to activate. You can Explore here to find an Ornate Lantern that makes navigating the tunnels easier.

Tiran Temple

At the end of the tunnel-road here is a solid facade of stone into which has been carved a pair of minotaur-sized doors and several windows that still have fragments of shattered glass within them. The rest of the colored shards are scattered around the courtyard, all the way to the base of the fountain in the middle of the courtyard.The statue standing over the fountain depicts an extremely top-heavy cowgirl, wearing dark robes and cloth wrappings that barely contain her voluptuous figure. A labrys axe is planted between her feet, but her arms are wide open invitingly. Water streams down from her breasts, pooling between her feet.

To the west of the crossroads is the Tiran Temple. You can enter and find some restless spirits, though you can't enter the lower floors until getting help from a member of the clergy.

Imp Patrol

You're maybe halfway across the bridge when you realize the sound of water burbling below has changed. Wait, no. This is something else, something buzzing down there. You step to the edge and peer over — and immediately regret your decision as a pair of tiny red hands grab at your face, trying to mash you into an imp's crotch. You yelp and fling the little bastard off, but there's more where he came from. Dozens more!

At the north-east bend in the centre of the map, you encounter a horde of Imps. Luckily, Calise, Isadora, and a regiment of Khor'minos soldiers arrive in time to save you. This encounter unlocks new and upgraded imp types, which can be reduced during the events of The Siege of Khor'minos.

Abandoned Farmhouse

The farm seems to be in a state of some disrepair thanks to the demonic invasion, but there's still signs of life here and there: lit fungal lanterns, the faint smell of cooked meat from the out buildings, and of course, clothes hanging from a line between the main house and what might be a barn. At least, it's the shape of a barn, just made of stone.

If you've defeated enough times, they will appear at the abandoned farm that turns off the path to Khor'minos.

Overlook

You finally find a good vantage point — an outcropping along the side of the mountain, almost like some kind of viewing platform. Obliging its likely creator, you step up to take a look — and what lies below makes your jaw drop in awe.At the foot of the winding path lies Khor'minos in all its sprawling metropolitan glory. Beautiful, luxurious villas are surrounded by smaller residential buildings that line the paved roads with a gigantic oval-shaped building as its centerpiece, the size of which defies belief. That must be the legendary Colosseum you've heard so much about, where bloody gladiatorial combat and wild chariot racing takes place.

As you approach the city for the first time, you stop at an overlook to gape at the metropolis. Brint and Brienne have special dialogue if present.

Encounter Table

Encounter Table Priority Encounters Encounter Information Combat Encounters Encounter Information Earth Elemental Imps Minotaur Miners Stop appearing once you've beaten them enough, see page for details Undermountain Kobolds Become Other if they meet Lyric Undermountain Hobgoblins Other Encounters Encounter Information Gianna's Caravan 12 hour cooldown Undermountain Kobolds If they've met Lyric

Zone 1 (Red)

Magma Chamber

That's odd. You're pretty sure that this side tunnel isn't meant to be part of the usual tunnel network — instead of the hewn and smoothed passageways the minotaurs have left over the generations of hollowing out the undermountain, this looks rough around the edges and is coated with speckles of dark volcanic glass. In fact, it looks relatively new... and from the scorch marks all over the place, wasn't carved by hands.

During The Pale Flame, the Magma Golem is at the far end near the Windy Peaks exit as an optional encounter.

Encounter Table

Encounter Table Priority Encounters Encounter Information Combat Encounters Encounter Information Batfolk Muggers Earth Elemental Imps Minotaur Miners Undermountain Kobolds Become Other if they meet Lyric Undermountain Hobgoblins Other Encounters Encounter Information Gianna's Caravan 12 hour cooldown Undermountain Kobolds If they've met Lyric

Zone 2 (Blue)

Smuggling Operation

The vast subterranean lake spreads out ahead of you, placid and black as night. A trio of barge docks lances out into the water, and a single lakeside shack stands by the water's edge. While most of the structures you've passed in the Undermountain have been abandoned, though, you can see a bright light, as pink as Cait's hair, spilling out from the windows and pulsing faintly. Painted as nothing more than shadows by this half-concealed light, several creatures flap noisily around at the dock, pulling in a barge just as you approach.

During The Siege of Khor'minos, Calise tasks you with investigating smuggling at the docks. On the western docks on the Foothills side, you encounter a group of Demons that you can handle a number of different ways. (Yes, losing on purpose and letting the Blood Knight breed you counts as handling them.)

The Boatman

Livernus the boatman is standing on the docks, busily moving cargo from the shore onto his barge. He gives you a friendly nod as you approach. A couple of minoan legionnaires are stationed nearby, keeping watch for imps.

After the smuggling operation is cleared out, Livernus can ferry you across the lake from the eastern and western docks.

Nihara's Home

Nihara's home is built out over the lake, a modestly-sized cabin of reinforced mushroom-wood coupled with porous clay brick. Joined to the sandy shore by way of a long boardwalk, it's held just above the lake's waterline by stout pillars of minoan concrete; while nowhere as ostentatious as the lavish villas that form the patricians' home away from the city proper, it's still clearly out of the reach of the average minoan citizen. There's a distinct aesthetic to it that's somewhere between Jassiran, Tronariian and Macahn from the way the railings are carved and the eaves of the roofs curve upwards; it's been distinctly made to stand out from the standard minoan architecture, perhaps to enhance the mystique of engaging the services of the lady of the lake, as it were.

Nihara lives next to the eastern docks, providing aid to those who've holed up in their villas outside the city walls.

Encounter Table

Encounter Table Priority Encounters Encounter Information Combat Encounters Encounter Information Batfolk Muggers Earth Elemental Imps Minotaur Miners Stop appearing once you've beaten them enough, see page for details Undermountain Kobolds Become Other if they meet Lyric Undermountain Hobgoblins Other Encounters Encounter Information Gianna's Caravan 12 hour cooldown Undermountain Kobolds If they've met Lyric

Chest Puzzle

Chest Puzzle in the Undermountain Don't despAiR, KNow you'll achiEve SucceSs in the end.

Quest Related

The Siege of Khor'minos

Calise sends you to check out the docks to try and find smugglers.