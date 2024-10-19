Understanding p value, multiple comparisons, FDR and q value | DNA confesses Data speak (2024)

UPDATE 01/29/2019.Read this awesome paper Statistical tests, P values, confidence intervals, and power: a guide to misinterpretations.

This was an old post I wrote 3 years ago after I took HarvardX: PH525.3x Advanced Statistics for the Life Sciences on edx taught by Rafael Irizarry. It is still one of the best courses to get you started using R for genomics. I am very thankful to have those high quality classes available to me when I started to learn. I am reposting it here using blogdown to give myself a refresh.

I am writing this post for my own later references. Deep understanding of p-value, FDR and q-value is not trivial, and many biologists are misusing and/or misinterpreting them. Please also read this Nature Biotech primer How does multiple testing correction work?

For biologists’ sake, I will use an example of gene expression. Suppose we have two groups of cells: control and treatment (can be anything like chemical treatment, radiation treatment etc..). We are looking if Gene A is deferentially expressed or not under treatment. Each group we have 12 replicates.

What we usually do is take the average of 12 replicates of each group and do a t-test to compare if the difference is significant or not (assume normal distribution). We then get a p-value, say p = 0.035. We know it is smaller than 0.05 (a threshold we set), and we conclude that after treatment, expression of Gene A is significantly changed. However, what does it mean by saying a p value of 0.035?

Everything starts with a null hypothesis:

H0 : There are no difference of gene expression for Gene A after treatment.

and an alternative hypothesis:

H1: After treatment, expression of Gene A changes.

The definition of every P value begins by assuming a null hypothesis is True. Motulsky (2014) Third edition page 127. With a p-value of 0.035, it means that under the Null, the probability that we see the difference of gene expression after treatment is 0.035, which is very low. If we choose a significant level of alpha=0.05, we then reject the Null hypothesis and accept the alternative hypothesis. So, if you can not state what the null hypothesis is, you can not understand the P value. Motulsky (2014) Third edition page 127.

For a typical genomic study, there are thousands of genes we want to compare. How do we report the gene list containing the genes that are differentially expressed? We can perform a-test for each single gene and if the p-value is smaller than 0.05, we report it. However, it will give us a lot of false positives because we did not consider multiple tests.

Let’s start using a microarray data set in which thousands of genes are assayed at the same time.

### This part is from the Edx online Harvard course ## HarvardX: PH525.3x Advanced Statistics for the Life Sciences, week1library(devtools)library(qvalue)

## Warning: package 'qvalue' was built under R version 3.5.2

#install_github("genomicsclass/GSE5859Subset")library(GSE5859Subset)data(GSE5859Subset)dim(geneExpression)

## [1] 8793 24

Have a look at the data and objects available

geneExpression[1:6, 1:6]

## GSM136508.CEL.gz GSM136530.CEL.gz GSM136517.CEL.gz## 1007_s_at 6.543954 6.401470 6.298943## 1053_at 7.546708 7.263547 7.201699## 117_at 5.402622 5.050546 5.024917## 121_at 7.892544 7.707754 7.461886## 1255_g_at 3.242779 3.222804 3.185605## 1294_at 7.531754 7.090270 7.466018## GSM136576.CEL.gz GSM136566.CEL.gz GSM136574.CEL.gz## 1007_s_at 6.837899 6.470689 6.450220## 1053_at 7.052761 6.980207 7.096195## 117_at 5.304313 5.214149 5.173731## 121_at 7.558130 7.819013 7.641136## 1255_g_at 3.195363 3.251915 3.324934## 1294_at 7.122145 7.058973 6.992396

dim(sampleInfo)

## [1] 24 4

head(sampleInfo)

## ethnicity date filename group## 107 ASN 2005-06-23 GSM136508.CEL.gz 1## 122 ASN 2005-06-27 GSM136530.CEL.gz 1## 113 ASN 2005-06-27 GSM136517.CEL.gz 1## 163 ASN 2005-10-28 GSM136576.CEL.gz 1## 153 ASN 2005-10-07 GSM136566.CEL.gz 1## 161 ASN 2005-10-07 GSM136574.CEL.gz 1

sampleInfo$filename

## [1] "GSM136508.CEL.gz" "GSM136530.CEL.gz" "GSM136517.CEL.gz"## [4] "GSM136576.CEL.gz" "GSM136566.CEL.gz" "GSM136574.CEL.gz"## [7] "GSM136575.CEL.gz" "GSM136569.CEL.gz" "GSM136568.CEL.gz"## [10] "GSM136559.CEL.gz" "GSM136565.CEL.gz" "GSM136573.CEL.gz"## [13] "GSM136523.CEL.gz" "GSM136509.CEL.gz" "GSM136727.CEL.gz"## [16] "GSM136510.CEL.gz" "GSM136515.CEL.gz" "GSM136522.CEL.gz"## [19] "GSM136507.CEL.gz" "GSM136524.CEL.gz" "GSM136514.CEL.gz"## [22] "GSM136563.CEL.gz" "GSM136564.CEL.gz" "GSM136572.CEL.gz"

head(geneAnnotation)

## PROBEID CHR CHRLOC SYMBOL## 1 1007_s_at chr6 30852327 DDR1## 30 1053_at chr7 -73645832 RFC2## 31 117_at chr1 161494036 HSPA6## 32 121_at chr2 -113973574 PAX8## 33 1255_g_at chr6 42123144 GUCA1A## 34 1294_at chr3 -49842638 UBA7

let’s look at one single gene

g<- sampleInfo$groupe<- geneExpression[25,]# t-test, expression should be normal distributionqqnorm(e[g==1])qqline(e[g==1])

qqnorm(e[g==0])qqline(e[g==1])

# perform t-testt.test(e[g==1], e[g==0])

## ## Welch Two Sample t-test## ## data: e[g == 1] and e[g == 0]## t = 0.28382, df = 21.217, p-value = 0.7793## alternative hypothesis: true difference in means is not equal to 0## 95 percent confidence interval:## -0.1431452 0.1884244## sample estimates:## mean of x mean of y ## 10.52505 10.50241

do t-test for all the genes

mytest<- function(x) t.test(x[g==1], x[g==0], var.equal=T)$p.value## or we can use the genefilter package from bioconductor## library(genefilter)## results<- rowttests(geneExpression, factor(g))pvals<- apply(geneExpression, 1, mytest)sum(pvals< 0.05) # how many pvalues are smaller than 0.05

## [1] 1383

have a look at the p-value distribution

# there are 1383 genes with p value smaller than 0.05# are all of them statistically different?hist(pvals)

simulate multiple comparisons with random data m<- nrow(geneExpression)n<- ncol(geneExpression)# generate random numbersrandomData<- matrix(rnorm(n*m), m, n)nullpvalues<- apply(randomData, 1, mytest)hist(nullpvalues) compare this histogram with the histogram above. what do you see?Even if we randomly generated the data, you still see some pvalues are smaller than 0.05!! We randomly generated data, there should be no genes that deferentially expressed. However, we see a flat line across different p values. p values are random variables. Mathematically, one can demonstrate that under the null hypothesis (and some assumptions are met, in this case, the test statistic T follows standard normal distribution), p-values follow a uniform (0,1) distribution, which means that P(p < p1) = p1. This means that the probability see a p value smaller than p1 is equal to p1. That being said, with a 100 t-tests, under the null (no difference between control and treatment), we will see 1 test with a p value smaller than 0.01. And we will see 2 tests with a p value smaller than 0.02 etc…This explains why we see some p-values are smaller than 0.05 in our randomly generated numbers. In fact, checking the p-value distribution by histogram is a very important step during data analysis.You may want to read a blog post by David Robinson How to interpret a p-value histogram.