United States 104-83 Puerto Rico (Aug 3, 2024) Final Score - ESPN (2024)

Stephen A.: 'Utterly ridiculous' Melo puts gold medal above winning an NBA ringStephen A. Smith explains why he's hesitant to believe Carmelo Anthony's stance on valuing Olympic gold medals over NBA championships.

Stephen A. lays in to Dennis Schroder for going after KDStephen A. Smith rips into Dennis Schroder for calling Kevin Durant "weak" during their post-Olympic social media spat.