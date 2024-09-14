Universal Remotes FAQ (2024)

There are two ways to program a universal remote: direct code entry and automatic code-search.

Direct Code Entry (Recommended)

Step 1: Locate the code list online or the printed version included with your remote. If you no longer have the code list, then open your remote’s battery compartment and look for a sticker, which should be located under the batteries or on the underside of the battery cover. The sticker contains the model and version numbers, as well as a URL address for online help with finding your remote’s device codes. Versions will be noted as “CL3,” “CL4,” or “CL5.” Make a note of which version you have and then replace the batteries and cover.

Step 2: Look up device codes based on your remote’s version (CL3, CL4, CL5 or CL6), as well as the type (TV, DVD player, etc.) and brand name of the device you want to program into your universal remote.



Step 3: Follow the instruction manual that came with your remote or the online step-by-step instructions.

If you have any of the following Roku Replacement Remotes and no longer have your manual, visit the appropriate product listing linked below for a downloadable copy.

Philips Roku Replacement Remote

Philips Roku TV Replacement Remote

Philips Roku Replacement 2-Device Universal Remote

Automatic Code Search

Some universal remotes are equipped with an automatic code-search function that searches through all the codes stored in the remote and locates the best code for your device. It’s best to consult your remote’s instruction manual or online step-by-step instructions. If you no longer have your GE, Philips or UltraPro manual, visit the product listing for a downloadable copy.