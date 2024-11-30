University Concert Series kicks off 115th season (2024)

Updated Jan. 20, 2023

Contact: Deidra Ashley, ashleyde@missouri.edu

Ticket information Tickets can be purchased online or in person at the Missouri Theatre or the MU Student Center box office.

Empire Wild

Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 7 p.m.

Tickets range from $28 to $35

At the Missouri Theatre

Empire Wild is a genre-bending crossover trio founded by Ken Kubota, Brandon Ilaw and Mitch Lyon. Kubota and Lyon employ virtually every cello-playing technique — bowing, plucking, chopping and more. Ilaw plays practically any instrument he can get his hands on – often a cajon, sometimes a guitar or piano, maybe some ankle bells.

The Lightning Thief: TYA Edition

Friday, Feb. 10, at 7 p.m.

Tickets range from $25 to $35

At Jesse Auditorium

Percy Jackson is about to be kicked out of boarding school (again), and that’s the least of his troubles. Mythological monsters and Olympian gods seem to walk straight out of the pages of Percy’s mythology textbook. Worse, he’s angered a few of them. This is TheaterWorksUSA’s production adapted from the book The Lightning Thief by Rick Riordan.

Take 6

Thursday, Feb. 16, at 7 p.m.

Tickets range from $38 to $50

At Jesse Auditorium

Six virtuosic voices unite in crystal clear harmony against a backdrop of syncopated rhythms, innovative arrangements and funky grooves that bubble into an intoxicating brew of gospel, jazz, R&B and pop. The multiplatinum-selling sextet has toured internationally and is recognized as the world’s pre-eminent a cappella group.

Wings: Dublin Irish Dance

Sunday, Feb. 19, at 7 p.m.

Tickets range from $36 to $48

At Jesse Auditorium

Wings is a brand-new Irish dance production created in the Emrald Isle. Like no other show in its genre, Wings features exquisite Irish and world champion dancers together with Ireland’s finest musical and vocal virtuosos. Complete with original music and choreography, this ground-breaking production will thrill audiences with its transformative emotional energy and imaginative design.

Live National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine

Saturday, Feb. 25, at 7 p.m.

Tickets range from $33 to $45

At Jesse Auditorium

Despite more than a century of international turmoil, the Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra is still going strong. More than 250 art events have been held at the Lviv Philharmonic since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion. These include both concerts in the philharmonic hall and street events specifically geared toward immigrants. This performance will feature Brahms’ Tragic Overture, Op. 81; Violin Concerto in D major, Op. 77; and Dvorak Symphony No. 9 in E minor, Op. 95.

See Also KCRep and UMKC Relationship Entering New Phase

Million Dollar Time Machine

Sunday, March 12, at 7 p.m.

Tickets range from $49 to $69

At Jesse Auditorium

The time has come for you to relive your past. Each night, this time machine stops at 24 of the most defining points in the history of music and will summon whichever artist it chooses, pulling them from the year when they were at the height of their career. Expect to see the best live performances from Bon Jovi, Tina Turner, Bono, Elvis Presley, Cher, Prince, Johnny Cash, Ozzy Osbourne, Bryan Adams, Whitney Houston, Celine Dion, Michael Jackson, The Beatles and many more.

Show-Me-Opera: A Midsummer Night’s Dream

Saturday, March 18, at 7 p.m.; Sunday, March 19, at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $25

At the Missouri Theatre

In the woods outside Athens, on Midsummer’s Eve, the magical world of the fairies intersects with the world of men to create a night of chaos that resolves with the wisps of the dawn.

STOMP

Wednesday, April 5, at 7 p.m.

Tickets range from $53 to $66

At Jesse Auditorium

STOMP is explosive, inventive, provocative, witty and unique — an unforgettable experience for audiences of all ages. The eight-member troupe uses everything but conventional percussion instruments — matchboxes, wooden poles, brooms, garbage cans, Zippo lighters, hubcaps — to fill the stage with magnificent rhythms. See what all the noise is about.

Mareck Dance: Live!

Friday, April 7, and Saturday, April 8, at 7 p.m.

Tickets range from $28 to $48

At the Missouri Theatre

Join Mareck Dance (formerly Missouri Contemporary Ballet) for LIVE!, a celebration of the power of extraordinary dancing to live music by brilliant musicians. LIVE! features three world premieres, acclaimed works from the Mareck Dance repertoire and original compositions from local musicians including Tom Andes and Travis McFarlane.

The Manhattan Transfer

Wednesday, April 12, at 7 p.m.

Tickets range from $56 to $68

At Jesse Auditorium

Beginning with their first performances in the early 1970s, The Manhattan Transfer have become the cornerstones of contemporary music. This eclectic group is known for their amazing harmony and versatility, incorporating pop, jazz, R&B, rock and roll, swing, symphonic, and a cappella music.

The World-Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra

Sunday, April 16, at 7 p.m.

Tickets range from $37 to $45

At the Missouri Theatre

The World-Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra is one of the most popular and sought-after big bands in the world today. The Miller Orchestra has a unique jazz sound and has been touring consistently since 1956, playing an average of 300 live dates per year all around the world.

Missoula Children’s Theatre: Aladdin

Saturday, May 6, at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

$15 adults | $10 children

At the Missouri Theatre

For Aladdin, it’s not easy to find a magic lamp — but it’s even harder to get a date! It’s a swirling sandstorm of famous Arabian tales including Ali Baba, Scheherazade and Sinbad the Sailor, as Aladdin journeys to find a magic lamp in a cave of (not-so-great) wonders. Along the way, he seeks answers and advice from wise genies, a powerful sultan and his own mother to find a way to meet the princess.

Mareck Dance: Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland

Saturday, June 3, at 7 p.m.; Sunday, June 4, at 3 p.m.

Tickets range from $28 to $48

At Jesse Auditorium

Fall down the rabbit hole into the fantasy world first imagined by Lewis Carroll. Karen Mareck Grundy’s original choreography and Tom Andes’ musical score bring Carroll’s classic hurtling into the 21st century with sensational costumes, innovative choreography and outlandish characters. Featuring local musicians and student dancers alongside Mareck Dance’s professional ensemble, Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland is a whimsical thrill ride the entire family will love.