University Concert Series returns for 116th season (2024)

Oct. 31, 2023

Contact: Deidra Ashley, ashleyde@missouri.edu

Ticket information Tickets can be purchased online or in person at the Missouri Theatre or the MU Student Center box office.

Mareck Dance: Elevate

Friday, Nov. 3, and Saturday, Nov. 4 at 7 p.m.

Tickets range from $32 to $48

At the Missouri Theatre

Experience an enchanting evening of contemporary ballet at Mareck Dance's 18th Annual Fall Performance. Witness three captivating world premieres by choreographers Karen Mareck Grundy, Colby Damon and Kristopher Estes-Brown. As part of the Martha Graham Dance Company's centennial celebration, Mareck Dance will also present the powerful Lamentation Variations, a tribute to resilience and hope.

Vienna Boys Choir

Sunday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m.

Tickets range from $34 to $40

At the Missouri Theatre

This illustrious group of child musicians has been delighting music-lovers across the globe for six centuries with their purity of tone, distinctive charm and diverse repertoire that includes everything from medieval to contemporary to experimental music. These gifted musicians are part of four touring choirs that hail from dozens of nations that together give more than 300 concerts per year around the world.

Choral Union: Considering Matthew Shepard with the University Philharmonic Chamber Orchestra

Thursday, Nov. 16 at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $25

At Jesse Auditorium

Matthew Shepard, a 21-year-old student at the University of Wyoming, was brutally attacked and tied to a fence in a field outside of Laramie, Wyoming and left to die.Within a week, he succumbed to his wounds. This three-part fusion oratorio speaks with a fresh and bold voice, incorporating a variety of musical styles seamlessly woven into a unified whole. Passages from Matthew’s personal journal, interviews and writings from his parents, Judy and Dennis Shepard, newspaper reports and additional texts are poignantly appointed throughout the work.

The Nutcracker: Magical Christmas Ballet

Wednesday, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m.

Tickets range from $35 to $55

At Jesse Auditorium

The beloved family tradition is back: Nutcracker: Magical Christmas Ballet! Gather your loved ones for the warm-glow-nostalgia of America’s favorite Christmas celebration. Experience the extraordinary international cast and Ukrainian Principal Artists performing at the peak of classical European Ballet. Be transported by the magic of jaw-dropping acrobatics, larger than life puppets and stunning hand-crafted sets and costumes.

Dancing alongside the full professional cast are local Columbia children from Mareck Center for Dance.

The Trans-Siberian Experience: The Prophecy Show

Monday, Dec. 11 at 7 p.m.

Tickets range from $42 to $59

At Jesse Auditorium

The powerhouse group of classically trained musicians launches their 16th touring season with an extravagant Christmas musical production. Inspired by Trans-Siberian Orchestra, they deliver an electrifying evening of holiday rock music, complete with stunning costumes, choreography, lasers and fog. Led by producer and lead guitarist Thomas Rudebeck, the handpicked musicians ensure an unforgettable experience.

North: The Musical

Tuesday, Feb. 6 at 7 p.m.

Tickets range from $25 to $35

At Jesse Auditorium

In her debut theatrical production, Ashli St. Armant brings us NORTH, a new musical for intergenerational audiences. The show follows Lawrence and his mother, Minnie, as they escape the Deep South and travel north through the Underground Railroad to seek freedom. Set in the 1850s, North is based on actual accounts of slave escapes through the Underground Railroad network, as well as St. Armant’s personal family history of overcoming slavery in Louisiana.

Hairspray

Thursday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m.

Tickets range from $49 to $79

At Jesse Auditorium

See Also KCRep and UMKC Relationship Entering New Phase

You can’t stop the beat! Hairspray, Broadway’s Tony Award-winning musical comedy phenomenon is back on tour. Join 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960s Baltimore as she sets out to dance her way onto TV’s most popular show. Can a girl with big dreams (and even bigger hair) change the world?

Sofia Orchestra

Sunday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.

Tickets range from $40 to $56

At Jesse Auditorium

In 1945, the Sofia Philharmonic Orchestra became the national orchestra of Bulgaria and has long established itself as one of the leading cultural institutions — representative of the overall contemporary musical culture of the country. The Sofia Philharmonic Orchestra has received many prestigious accolades, including Musician of the Year, Golden Lyre, Golden Stave, Golden Quill, Crystal Lyre, the Honorary Sign of Sofia and the Honorary Sign of the President of Bulgaria.

Danú

Tuesday, March 12 at 7 p.m.

Tickets range from $30 to $42

At Jesse Auditorium

Hailing from counties Waterford, Cork, Dublin and Donegal in Ireland, Danú is one of the leading traditional Irish ensembles of today. For over two decades, Danú's virtuosi players on flute, tin whistle, fiddle, button accordion, bouzouki and vocals (Irish and English) have delighted audiences worldwide. Winners of numerous awards from the BBC and Irish Music Magazine, Danú has toured throughout Europe and North America with stops at The Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles and Symphony Space in New York City.

Show-Me-Opera: Ariodante

Saturday, March 16 at 7 p.m.; Sunday, March 17 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $25

At the Missouri Theatre

The King of Scotland blesses his daughter Ginevra's union with Ariodante, a valiant knight. Spurned Duke Polinesso seeks revenge, deceiving Ariodante with a staged tryst between himself and Ginevra's attendant, Dalinda, disguised as Ginevra. Despairing, Ariodante contemplates suicide. The King learns of the alleged betrayal, condemning Ginevra to death unless a knight defends her honor.

Missoula Children's Theatre: King Arthur's Quest

Saturday, April 6 at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

$15 adults | $10 children

At the Missouri Theatre

King Arthur strode across Medieval England with courage and confidence … or did he? What if the troubles of his kingdom threatened to overwhelm him? Watch the damsel in distress sound the warning of trouble. Witness the Lady of the Lake as she produces the sword in the stone. See the giant tower over the questing knights. Cheer for the king when he makes friends with the terrible dragon. Follow the original twist on this familiar story as it weaves its way through a landscape full of surprises.

St. Louis Symphony Orchestra

Wednesday, April 10 at 7 p.m.

Tickets range from $40 to $56

At Jesse Auditorium

The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra is a renowned American orchestra and the second oldest in the nation. This year, Music Director Stéphane Denève leads the group in its 144th anniversary.

Choral Union: Haydn's Lord Nelson Mass & Margaret Bonds' Credo

Thursday, April 18 at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $25

At the Missouri Theatre

Haydn’s Lord Nelson Mass is widely considered to be his greatest composition and is one of the six masses written near the end of his life. Margaret Bonds was one of the first Black composers and performers to gain recognition in the United States and was a frequent collaborator with Langston Hughes. Her piece, Credo, blends Western classical and spiritual traditions in a natural and organic way and features text by W.E.B. Dubois’ 1904 essay of the same name.

Mareck Dance: Carmina Burana

In collaboration with Choral Arts Alliance of Missouri

Friday, April 26, and Saturday, April 27 at 7 p.m.

Tickets range from $32 to $48

At Jesse Auditorium

Mareck Dance and Choral Arts Alliance of Missouri reunite to bring you an extraordinary performance. This collaboration marks their triumphant return, following their initial joint production of Carmina in 2015. Prepare to be captivated as they intertwine the power of dance and choral artistry, breathing new life into this timeless masterpiece.

Mandy Gonzalez: In concert

Monday, May 6 at 7 p.m.

Tickets range from $50 to $60

At the Missouri Theatre

Mandy Gonzalez starred as Angelica Schuyler in the hit Broadway musical Hamilton (2016-22) and as Elphaba in the Broadway production of Wicked but is perhaps best known for her emotional portrayal of Nina Rosario in the Tony Award winning, Lin-Manuel Miranda Broadway musical In the Heights.

Story written by Audrey Brown