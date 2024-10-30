University of Kentucky hiring STEPS Dental Assistant / Therapist in Lexington, KY | LinkedIn (2024)

STEPS Dental Assistant / Therapist

University of Kentucky Lexington, KY

University of Kentucky Lexington, KY

1 month ago

Posting Details

Job Title STEPS Dental Assistant / Therapist

Requisition Number TE08365

Department Name 3J532:STEPS Temporary Employment

Work Location Lexington, KY

Salary Range $21 p/hr

Type of Position Temporary

Position Time Status Full-Time

Required EducationHS

Required Related ExperienceNone

Required License/Registration/CertificationNone

Physical RequirementsSitting for long periods of time, repetitive motion, and bloodborne/airborne pathogens.

ShiftDay shift Monday-Friday

Job SummaryThe person in this position will assist the dentist by providing 4-handed dental assistance during procedures. This person will also prepare tray setups for commonly performed procedures, obtain radiographs as instructed by the dentist, provide infection control to all working areas, keep areas stocked with supplies, and provide other duties as required.

The position may be on campus or at Turfland location—details to be shared during the interview.

Skills / Knowledge / AbilitiesDoes this position have supervisory responsibilities? No

Preferred Education/ExperienceCandidate must have experience with dental procedures, instruments, and materials as well as dental office processes.

Deadline to Apply 07/31/2024

University Community of InclusionThe University of Kentucky is committed to a diverse and inclusive workforce by ensuring all our students, faculty, and staff work in an environment of openness and acceptance. We strive to foster a community where people of all backgrounds, identities, and perspectives can feel secure and welcome. We also value the well-being of each of our employees and are dedicated to creating a healthy place to work, learn and live. In the interest of maintaining a safe and healthy environment for our students, employees, patients and visitors the University of Kentucky is a Tobacco & Drug Free campus.

As an Equal Opportunity Employer, we strongly encourage veterans, individuals with disabilities, women, and all minorities to consider our employment opportunities.

Any candidate offered a position may be required to pass pre-employment screenings as mandated by University of Kentucky Human Resources. These screenings may include a national background check and/or drug screen.

