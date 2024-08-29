University of Maryland Medical System hiring Application System Analyst II - Ambulatory Product Development in Columbia, MD | LinkedIn (2024)

University of Maryland Medical System hiring Application System Analyst II - Ambulatory Product Development in Columbia, MD | LinkedIn (1)

Application System Analyst II - Ambulatory Product Development

University of Maryland Medical System Columbia, MD

University of Maryland Medical System Columbia, MD

1 month ago 114 applicants

Company DescriptionThe University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) is an academic private health system, focused on delivering compassionate, high quality care and putting discovery and innovation into practice at the bedside. Partnering with the University of Maryland School of Medicine, University of Maryland School of Nursing and University of Maryland, Baltimore who educate the state's future health care professionals, UMMS is an integrated network of care, delivering 25 percent of all hospital care in urban, suburban and rural communities across the state of Maryland. UMMS puts academic medicine within reach through primary and specialty care delivered at 11 hospitals, including the flagship University of Maryland Medical Center, the System's anchor institution in downtown Baltimore, as well as through a network of University of Maryland Urgent Care centers and more than 150 other locations in 13 counties. For more information, visit www.umms.org.

Job Description

  • Performs complex analysis, design, development, testing and support services for assigned application applications.
  • Responsible for and oversees day to day tracking and follow-up on issues and questions of daily operations.
  • Participates in and oversees applications analysis and impact analysis of new or different applications, processes or changes.
  • Provides advanced application support and guidance to end users and provides technical guidance to less experienced personnel. Serves as a point of contact for application problems. Assesses problems and identify resolutions.
  • Develops testing scripts and participates in testing.
  • Makes recommendations with some guidance and provide alternatives with regards to various development and support initiatives.
  • Prepares written documentation of various types; application documentation, analytical reports, functional specifications, training manuals, status reports, etc.

Qualifications

  • Bachelor's Degree in a health, science, or business field, or an equivalent level of professional experience required. Additional Certifications may be required.
  • Three years progressively responsible experience in information applications, including one year performing programming or applications analysis or equivalent, such as business analysis, is required. Experience as a provider, clinician or ancillary services in the implementation of a system as a subject matter expert or super user may be substituted.
  • Experience working in a healthcare environment is preferred
  • Demonstrates competence in analysis and problems solving principles with emphasis in user relations, data gathering techniques and management information applications is required.
  • Demonstrates ability to develop technical specifications for all aspects of applications, and familiarity with problem analysis, hardware/software configurations and application integration.

Additional InformationAll your information will be kept confidential according to EEO guidelines.

  • Seniority level

    Associate

  • Employment type

    Full-time

  • Job function

    Information Technology

  • Industries

    Hospitals and Health Care

    See Also
