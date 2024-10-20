University Of Texas Future Football Schedules (2024)

Table of Contents
1. Future Texas Football Schedules | FBSchedules.com 2. Future Schedules - University of Texas Athletics 3. 2025 Texas Football Schedule | FBSchedules.com 4. Texas football schedule 2025: See every SEC opponent 5. Texas Football: Future schedules and opponents through the 2033 season 6. 2024 Football Schedule - University of Texas Athletics 7. Texas could still schedule tough tests in future football seasons 8. 2024 Football Schedule - Texas State Athletics 9. 2024 Football Schedule - Texas A&M Athletics - 12thMan.com FAQs References

1. Future Texas Football Schedules | FBSchedules.com

  • Future Texas Non-Conference Opponents ; 2024. 08/31 - Colorado State; 09/07 - at Michigan; 09/14 - UTSA; 09/21 - ULM · 2025. 08/30 - at Ohio State; 09/06 - San ...

  • View future Texas football schedules and opponents at FBSchedules.com.

See details

2. Future Schedules - University of Texas Athletics

  • 27 jul 2013 · Future Schedules ; Sept. 28, MISSISSIPPI STATE*, AUSTIN ; Oct. 12, vs. Oklahoma* (Allstate Red River Rivalry), Dallas, Texas | Cotton Bowl Stadium.

  • Future Schedules

See details

3. 2025 Texas Football Schedule | FBSchedules.com

See details

4. Texas football schedule 2025: See every SEC opponent

  • 20 mrt 2024 · Texas football learned on Wednesday that it will play eight SEC teams on its 2025 schedule, including road games at Georgia and Florida.

  • Texas football learned on Wednesday that it will play eight SEC teams on its 2025 schedule, including road games at Georgia and Florida.

See details

5. Texas Football: Future schedules and opponents through the 2033 season

See details

6. 2024 Football Schedule - University of Texas Athletics

  • Future Schedules · 2023 · DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium

  • The official 2024 Football schedule for the University of Texas Longhorns

See details

7. Texas could still schedule tough tests in future football seasons

  • 4 mei 2023 · On its official schedule of future games, Texas still lists nonconference contests against Georgia in 2028 and 2029 and a home-and-home series ...

  • With SEC play expected to be anything but a cakewalk, should Texas stack its early schedule with FCS teams and lower-tier FBS programs?

See details

8. 2024 Football Schedule - Texas State Athletics

  • The official 2024 Football schedule for the Texas State University Bobcats. ... Future Football Opponents · Walk-On Tryout Information. 2024 Football Schedule.

  • The official 2024 Football schedule for the Texas State University Bobcats

See details

9. 2024 Football Schedule - Texas A&M Athletics - 12thMan.com

  • The official 2024 Football schedule for the Texas A&M Aggies. ... College Station. 6:30 PM. 22Days. 22Hours. 29Minutes. 54Seconds. Add To Calendar.

  • The official 2024 Football schedule for the Texas A&M Aggies

See details
University Of Texas Future Football Schedules (2024)

FAQs

University Of Texas Future Football Schedules? ›

Texas vs. Oklahoma (Oct 12, 2024) Live Score - ESPN.

Know More
What will the Texas football schedule look like in 2024? ›

Texas Football Schedule 2024
  • Aug. 31 vs. Colorado State.
  • Sept. 7 at Michigan.
  • Sept. 14 vs. UTSA.
  • Sept. 21 vs. UL Monroe.
  • Sept. 28 vs. Mississippi State.
  • Oct. 5 Idle.
  • Oct. 12 vs. Oklahoma (Dallas)
  • Oct. 19 vs. Georgia.
6 days ago

View More
Will Texas play OU in 2024? ›

Texas vs. Oklahoma (Oct 12, 2024) Live Score - ESPN.

Continue Reading
What conference is Texas Longhorns in 2024? ›

The Longhorns are officially in the SEC along with Oklahoma, and their conference schedule includes trips to old Southwest Conference rivals Arkansas and Texas A&M along with a road game at Vanderbilt, the traditional matchup against the Sooners in Dallas and home games against defending SEC champion Georgia, Florida, ...

Know More
Is UT changing conferences? ›

The University of Texas at Austin has entered a new era of athletic competition today by officially joining the Southeastern Conference. More than a dozen universities have transitioned to new conferences in this year's realignment, with UT and the University of Oklahoma becoming the 15th and 16th members of the SEC.

Get More Info
Who has the hardest schedule in college football in 2024? ›

Check it out which teams have the hardest schedules in college football.
  • Georgia.
  • Kentucky.
  • Auburn.
  • Alabama.
  • Oklahoma.
  • Tennessee.
  • Georgia Tech.
  • Texas.
1 day ago

Find Out More
What will college football look like in 2024? ›

A new, expanded 12-team postseason awaits at the conclusion of the 2024 regular season, complete with byes for the top four conference champions and on-campus home games for the next four highest-ranked teams. The Group of Five's top-ranked champion will also have a shot at the title as a member of the field.

Know More
How will the SEC be divided when Texas and Oklahoma join? ›

Starting with the 2024 season, SEC football will no longer be divided between East and West divisions. Instead, all 16 teams will compete in the same standings. The teams that finish first and second will advance to the SEC Championship Game.

See More
Is Texas going to the SEC? ›

Texas goes from the Big 12 to the SEC in three years

Nine days later, the two schools had formally accepted invitations. The Longhorns and Sooners initially were set to join the league in 2025, but a deal was struck with the Big 12 in February 2023 that moved those plans up a year.

Keep Reading
What conference are Texas and Oklahoma moving to? ›

Texas and Oklahoma are finally making their long-awaited conference switch to the Southeastern Conference. The move becomes official today, after 3 years in the making, for two programs that were co-founders of the Big 12 in 1996.

Get More Info

Will UT go to the SEC? ›

Not only will the Longhorns and Sooners now join the SEC as it begins its new media rights deal with ESPN in 2024, that season also marks the first year of the expanded 12-team College Football Playoff and the transition of USC and UCLA from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten.

Read On
What conference are the Texas Longhorns going to? ›

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas and Oklahoma are heading to the Southeastern Conference in 2024, a year earlier than originally planned, after Big 12 officials cleared the way Thursday for the storied programs to exit their league.

View More
Why are Texas and OU leaving the Big 12? ›

This was a business decision,” Yormark said. “Historically the withdrawal from a conference has resulted in a negotiated settlement, and we believe we landed in a good place. Our future is as bright as it's ever been.”

Read More
When can I buy 2024 Longhorn football tickets? ›

Make the wise choice and invest in the passion and pride of Texas Longhorns football. Season tickets are available for purchase until Friday, 30th August 2024, with prices beginning at $982. Secure your seat through "Ticket Squeeze" by simply clicking the "buy tickets" button for a trusted and hassle-free experience.

Read The Full Story
How many teams will be in the 2024 college football playoff? ›

It's 12 teams. The top four conference champions get an automatic bid and a first-round bye.

Learn More
What conference is Texas football moving to? ›

Now Oklahoma and Texas, rival programs that were co-founders of the Big 12 in 1996, finally are in the SEC. And their celebrations fit the conference mantra: “It Just Means More.”

Read On

References

Top Articles
Waltair Veerayya Telugu Movie Review
Full Body Massage Near Me in Chicago | Full Body Massage Places in Chicago, IL
RubMD Chicago: Active Body Rubs & Asian Massage - RubMD
Latest Posts
SCRATCH & DENT: Tekin T-250 Digital Hi-Speed Programmable Servo (High Voltage) [TEKTT1504_SND]
Waltair Veerayya Review
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Trent Wehner

Last Updated:

Views: 5868

Rating: 4.6 / 5 (56 voted)

Reviews: 87% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Trent Wehner

Birthday: 1993-03-14

Address: 872 Kevin Squares, New Codyville, AK 01785-0416

Phone: +18698800304764

Job: Senior Farming Developer

Hobby: Paintball, Calligraphy, Hunting, Flying disc, Lapidary, Rafting, Inline skating

Introduction: My name is Trent Wehner, I am a talented, brainy, zealous, light, funny, gleaming, attractive person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.