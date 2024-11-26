Unlock 2024 Wellness Wallet Benefits | Martin’s Point Health Care (2024)

Can I get reimbursed for an item that isn't included in the list of reimbursed items and services under Wellness Wallet?

No, at this time only items specified in the Wellness Wallet list of covered items qualify for reimbursement.

What are the acceptable forms of payment?

The proof of payment must indicate what was bought, how much it cost, and how it was paid for. This can be in the form of an itemized register receipt, stamped bill, or paid statement. Cancelled checks, credit card bills, and bank statements can also be used, but they MUST show detail relating to the item purchased. We do not accept invoices, order / pick up confirmations, or shipping statements with no proof of payment. It is okay for you to use a gift card or gift certificate as the payment method, as long as the receipt indicates the payment method.Requests for 2024 Wellness Wallet reimbursement must be received by the plan no later than 120 days following date of purchase.

If I enroll in my Generations Advantage plan mid-year, do I still receive the entire Wellness Wallet benefit amount?

Yes! You are eligible to receive up to the entire Wellness Wallet amount that is offered under your Generations Advantage plan even if you join the plan mid-year. As a reminder, dates for received services or purchased items must be within the current plan year in order to be reimbursed under that year's Wellness Wallet benefit. (See FAQs below for details on gym memberships.)

Can I be reimbursed for shipping and/or assembly fees?

Yes! Under your Wellness Wallet benefit, the costs of taxes, shipping, delivery and assembly can be reimbursed.

What happens if I place an order, but my payment isn't processed until a later date?

If you place an order for an item, but payment is not taken until a later date, the date you placed the order is considered the date of purchase as long as your receipt shows the date you placed the order. For example, if you place an order for an item on 12/31 but payment is not taken from your account until 1/1, your purchase date would be considered 12/31 provided that your receipt lists the 12/31 order date.

Can a member use credit card points or a gift card to purchase an item?

A member can use credit card points or a gift card to purchase an item as long as the receipt shows the cash value of the item.

How do I find out if my Wellness Wallet reimbursement request has been denied?

Members receive their notification of Wellness Wallet reimbursement determination on their Explanation of Benefits documents within 30 days after the reimbursement claim is processed. Denial reasons will be listed on the Explanation of Benefits.



Where can I purchase fitness equipment?

You can purchase equipment from any licensed retail establishment. We will not approve reimbursement for fitness equipment that has been purchased from a nonretail source (example: yard sale or Craigslist, etc.). The safety of our members is important and we want to ensure there is no risk of injury from noncertified equipment. If members are seeking to save on the costs or prefer to purchase second-hand equipment, there are a number of retailers—such as Play-It-Again Sports—that offer used equipment that has been checked for proper function and safety.

What happens if a member buys a family plan gym membership?

The membership cost will be split in half and half of the membership will be reimbursed.

What happens for spouses who are both Generations Advantage members and want to split the cost of a gym membership or equipment between the two Wellness Wallet balances?

Spouses have the ability to split family gym memberships or shared equipment. Members cannot split "single use" items or equipment. (For example, a bike can be shared, but an apple watch cannot. A treadmill can be shared, but pair of skis cannot.) When submitting a Wellness Wallet reimbursement request, the purchase would be divided in half and applied to each member's Wellness Wallet balance, unless otherwise indicated by dollar amounts written on the form. Each spouse must complete their own Wellness Wallet Reimbursement Request form, including the members' information (member name, member ID#, and member date of birth).

Will my Wellness Wallet cover a gym membership that spans into the following year?

No, gym and golf membership fees are only reimbursable for the current year (up to the Wellness Wallet limit). Membership fees are not reimbursable for future dates of service.

Will the Wellness Wallet cover SilverSneakers® reimbursement?

No. However, we cover a number of items and services comparable to SilverSneakers. Many classes, fees, or memberships are eligible for reimbursement under your Generations Advantage Plan Wellness Wallet benefit. See your individual plan page for your yearly reimbursement amount.



How do I avoid reimbursement denials or delays?

Here are some tips to ensure the smoothest reimbursement experience:

Make sure your purchase is on the list of items/services eligible for reimbursement.

For mailed-in requests:

Use the 2024 form ONLY and complete all sections.

Mail form and copy of receipt/proof of payment to: Martin’s Point Generations Advantage Claims Department, P.O. Box 3003, Fargo, ND 58108

For mailed-in AND online requests: