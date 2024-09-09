Urine Specimens | Labcorp (2024)

Table of Contents
Urine Specimen Collection Products Random Urine Collection for Routine Analysis Routine 24-hour Urine Collection Recommended Patient Instructions for 24-hour Urine Collections Two Consecutive 24-hour Urine Collections: Patient Instructions FAQs References

(See specific Microbiology Specimens sections for other instructions.)

Note:Please examine specimen collection and transportation supplies to be sure they do not includeexpired containers.

Urine Specimen Collection Products

Urinalysis and Culture and Susceptibility

Submit a urinalysis preservative tube and culture and susceptibility preservative tube. Label both filled tubes with the patient's first and last name and second identifier. Include the date and time of specimen collection on each specimen container.

Urinalysis Only

Submit a urinalysis preservative tube. Label filled tube with the patient's first and last name and second identifier. Include the date and time of specimen collection on each specimen container.

Culture and Susceptibility Only

Submit a culture and susceptibility preservative tube. Label the filled tube with the patient's first and last name and second identifier. Include the date and time of specimen collection on each specimen container.

Frozen Gel Packs.To ensure specimen integrity during warm weather, follow theseInstructions for Useof frozen gel packs and specimen lockboxes.

Random Urine Collection for Routine Analysis

Patients should be provided with both written and spoken “clean-catch” instructions. When a clean-catch urine specimen is required, follow the directions given under Urine for Culture in theMicrobiology Specimens: Bacteriology and Mycobacteriology Specimenssection. The collected urine should be added to the appropriate urine preservative tube or refrigerated immediately to retard growth of bacteria until the test is performed.

Urine values vary considerably during a 24-hour period, and most test methods are based on normal values for first morning samples. The first urine voided in the morning is preferred because it has a more uniform volume and concentration and a lower pH, which helps preserve the formed elements. If it is not possible to obtain a first morning sample, the time of the sample should be noted on the test request form and in the patient's records.

Instructions for Use: Urine Monovette® With pH Stabilizer

Caution:The urine Monovette® contains a corrosive liquid that may cause severe burns to all areas of contact. Inhalation can cause irritation and burns, and it may be fatal if swallowed.

1. Friction fit the yellow suction tip securely onto the Luer end of the multi-adapter.

2. Connect the multi-adapter to the urine Monovette® membrane cap via the three-pin locking mechanism. Guide the pins on the cap straight into the grooves of the adapter, then secure by twisting slightly clockwise.

See Also
Urinalysis Industry Report 2024-2029: Pregnancy & Fertility Tests to Dominate the $6.8 Billion Market; Asia-Pacific to Register the Highest GrowthNormal (and Abnormal) Urine Test Results and What They Indicate

3. Place the suction tip down into the urine specimen and pull the urine Monovette® plunger to the black base fill line, drawing urine into the tube. The base fill line is located on the label near the bottom of the urine Monovette®.

4. Hold the urine Monovette® upright, and fully extend the plunger to draw the remaining urine out of the yellow straw.

5. Break off the plunger and place it in the proper receptacle.

6. Remove the straw from the Luer adapter and place it in the proper receptacle.

7. Disconnect the multi-adapter from the urine Monovette® membrane cap by twisting slightly counterclockwise, and dispose of the adapter in the proper sharps container.

8. Label and submit the specimen according to Labcorp's procedures.

Routine 24-hour Urine Collection

For many urine chemistry tests, it is necessary to analyze a sample taken from an entire 24-hour excretion. Incorrect collection and preservation of 24-hour urine collections are two of the most frequent lapses in urine collections.

The 24-hour urine specimen should be submitted in a chemically clean, properly labeled urine container provided by Labcorp. (Patients should not be allowed to submit urine specimens in their own “clean” jars.) The laboratory supplies the proper preservative with the container.

Written instructions should clearly explain the following points.

1. The collection of the 24-hour urine starts with the patient voiding (completely emptying bladder) and discarding the first urine passed in the morning.

2. Except for this first discarded urine,allof the urine passed during that day and night, up to and including the first voiding of the following day, must be collected. Urine passed during bowel movements must also be collected.

3. The entire specimen should be refrigerated at 2°C to 8°C during collection, or kept in a cool place, to maintain the integrity of the sample.

4.The 24-hour urine container may contain a preservative of acetic acid, boric acid, or hydrochloric acid, which may cause burns if touched. If ingested, a physician should be contacted immediately. The patient should be informed of the following recommended collection requirements:

  1. A normal intake of fluids during the collection period is desirable unless otherwise indicated by the physician or test specimen requirements.
  2. In some cases, it may be advisable for patients to discontinue taking all medications for an interval of at least 12 hours (preferably 48 to 72 hours) preceding the urine collection period. This is done as a precaution against interference in the chemical assays of various hormones. (See the specimen collection instructions for the test(s) ordered.)
  3. In certain complex chemical analyses, the metabolic products of certain foods and supplements (such as vitamins and minerals) may also cause misleading results. (See the specimen collection information for the test(s) ordered.)

5. Finally, in preparing and submitting the specimen, you should always adhere to the following critical points:

  1. Measure the entire 24-hour volume and record the total amount in milliliters (mL) to the nearest volume marking found on the side of the jug on the test request form for laboratory use. For example, if volume marking is in 25 mL increments, record the total volume to the nearest 25 mL. The specimen must be well mixed prior to pouring off an aliquot of the sample into an appropriately labeled transport container and submitting it to the laboratory.
  2. When aliquots are required with preservatives, use only the preservative requested. One preservative must not be substituted for another.
  3. Even in the healthy individual, the total daily urine volume may be highly variable depending upon water intake, diet, activity and environmental factors. Be sure to provide the patient with a container of adequate size.
  4. If a single 24 hour collection requires an additional container, the tow containers must be will mixed and the total volume in milliliters (mLs) of the two containers added together must be recorded on the requisition before making a separate aliquot.

Recommended Patient Instructions for 24-hour Urine Collections

This section includes written instructions to be provided to the patient with the specified laboratory collection container. Supplement these instructions by discussing them with the patient and explaining why the test and collection procedures are necessary. Collection containers that include acids should be clearly marked.

To the Physician:You may wish to photocopy these pages so that you can provide your patients with written instructions.

To the Patient:Follow these instructions in collecting your 24-hour urine specimen.

Void (urinate) into the smaller container provided and transfer the urine into the larger collection container. Donotadd anything but urine to the container and donotdiscard any liquid, tablets, or powder that may already be in the larger collection container.These substances may cause burns if touched. The collection container should be kept tightly closed and refrigerated (or kept in a cool place) throughout the collection period.

1. Upon rising in the morning, urinate into the toilet, emptying your bladder completely. Donotcollect this sample. Note the exact time and print it on the container label.

2. Collect all urine voided for 24 hours after this time in the container provided by the physician or patient service center. All urine passed during the 24-hour time period (day or night) must be saved. Urine passed during bowel movements must also be collected.

3. Refrigerate the collected urine between all voidings at 2°C to 8°C or keep it in a cool place.

4. At exactly the same time the following morning, void completely again (first time after awakening), and add this sample to the collection container. This completes your 24-hour collection.

5. Take the 24-hour specimen to the physician's office or patient service center as soon as possible, maintaining the cool temperature in transit by placing the specimen in a portable cooler or insulated bag.

Two Consecutive 24-hour Urine Collections: Patient Instructions

To the Physician:You may wish to photocopy these pages so that you can provide your patients with written instructions.

Follow the directions below to collect urine for analysis by your physician. Remember to store all urine in the refrigerator or in a cool place from the time collection begins until you take the containers to your physician.Important:Donotallow the urine from one container to mix with the urine in the other container.The urine container may contain a preservative of acetic acid, boric acid, or hydrochloric acid, which may cause burns if touched. If ingested, a physician should be contacted immediately.

First 24-hour Urine Collection (Hydrochloric Acid “HCl” Preservative)

1. Urinate in the usual manner on awakening, making sure to empty your bladder completely. Donotsave this urine, but you must record the date and time of this first urination.Example:03/13/01, 7:30 AM.

2. All urine passed during the remaining 24-hour period must be collected in this first container, labeled “HCl Preservative.” Urine passed during bowel movements must also be collected.

3. Urine may be collected in another clean container and then carefully poured into the first 24-hour collection container.

4. The next morning, urinate on awakening, but this time include the urine in the HCl preservative container. Record the date and time of this urination.Example:03/14/01, 7:30 AM. This is the last sample to be included in the container marked “HCl Preservative.”

5. Refrigerate the collected urine at 2ºC to 8ºC or keep it in a cool place.

Second 24-hour Urine Collection (No Preservative)

1. Record the date and time of the first urine of the day. The time is the same as the last entry of the HCl preservative container. (See number 4 above.)

2. From now on, all urine passed for the next 24-hour period must be included in the second container, labeled “No Preservative.” Urine passed during bowel movements must also be collected.

3. Urine may be collected in another clean container and then carefully poured into the second container.

4. On the following morning, the first urine of the day must be included in this second container. Record the date and time of this urination.Example:03/15/01, 7:30 AM. This is the last sample to be included in the container labeled “No Preservative.”

5. Take both collections to the physician's office or patient service center as soon as possible, maintaining the cool temperature in transit by placing the specimen in a portable cooler or insulated bag. If collections cannot be performed consecutively, submit each collection separately as soon as the collection is complete.

Urine Testing: Preservative Quick Reference Chart
Analyte

Sample

Time

Preser-

vative(s)

Target pHStorage

Rejection

Criteria

Stability
Key: d = day(s); h = hour(s); m = month(s); w = week(s); y = year(s); FZ = frozen; RF = refrigerated; RT = room temperature
AlbuminTimed, random, or 24-hourNone4-7RefrigerateVisual presence of blood in sample; pH <3RT, RF, FZ: 14 d
Aldosterone24-hourNone or boric acid4-8RefrigerateOriginal container with pH <2

With boric acid:

RT: 7 d, RF, FZ: 14 d

Amino acids, quantitativeRandom or 24-hourNoneFreezeRT, RF: unstable, FZ: 14 d
Aminolevulinic acid (ALA)Random or 24-hourAcetic acid; protect from light<6FreezeUnprotected from light

Preserved (acidified) and protected from light:

RF: 3 d, FZ: 1 m

Amylase24-hourNoneRefrigerateRT, RF: 14 d
ArsenicRandom or 24-hourNoneRoom temperatureRT, RF, FZ: 14 d
β2-microglobulinRandomNone6-8Refrigerate

pH 6-8:

RT, RF: 7 d, FZ: 14 d

Benzene metaboliteRandom (sampling time is end of shift of industrial exposure monitoring)NoneRoom temperatureRT: 7 d, RF, FZ: 14 d
C-Peptide, urineRandom or 24-hourNone or boric acid4-7FreezepH <3; pH >8RT: 1 d, RF: 7 d, FZ: 348 d
CadmiumRandom or 24-hourNoneRoom temperatureRT, RF, FZ: 14 d
Calcium24-hour6N HCl<2Room temperature

Acidified (pH <2):

RT, RF: 14 d

Cannabinoids:creatinine ratioRandomNoneRefrigerate

No preservative;

RT: 7 d, RF, FZ: 14 d

Catecholamines, fractionated, totalRandom or 24-hour6N HCl0-3RefrigerateOriginal container with pH >5; specimen without preservative.Note:If original container is received with pH >3 but <5, adjust pH to <3 with 6N HCl.

Acidified (pH <5):

RT: 3 d, RF: 14 d, FZ: 30 d

Chloride24-hourNoneRoom temperature or refrigerateCollection with HCl

Refrigerated during collection:

RT, RF, FZ: 14 d

ChromiumRandomNoneRoom temperatureRT, RF, FZ: 14 d
Citric acid24-hour6N HCl or frozen with no preservative1-3FreezeAcetic or boric acid

Acidified:

RT, RF: 14 d

Nonacidified:

FZ: 14 d

CobaltRandom or 24-hourNoneRoom temperatureRT, RF, FZ: 14 d
CopperRandom or 24-hourNoneRoom temperatureRT, RF, FZ: 14 d
Cortisol, free24-hourNone or anyRefrigerateRT, RF, FZ: 14 d
Creatine24-hourNoneFreeze6N HCl, boric acid, or alkali added; thawed specimen
CreatinineRandom or 24-hourNone or anyRoom temperature, refrigerate, orfreezeRT: 7 d, RF, FZ: 14 d
Cyclic AMPRandomNoneFreezeFZ: 14 d
Cystine24-hourNone, 6N HCl or 1g/L Boric AcidFreezeReceipt of non-frozen sampleFZ: 14 d
Glucose24-hourBoric acid or NaFRefrigerateRF: 14 d
Heavy metalsRandom or 24-hourNoneRoom temperatureRT, RF, FZ: 14 d
Histamine24-hourNoneRoom temperatureRT: 14 d
hom*ovanillic acid (HVA)Random or 24-hourNone or 6N HClRoom temperatureRT, RF, FZ: 14 d
Hydroxyindoleacetic acid (HIAA)Random or 24-hourNone or boric acid4-8RefrigerateOriginal container with pH <2RT: 7 d, RF, FZ: 14 d
ImmunofixationRandom or 24-hourNoneRoom temperatureRT, RF, FZ: 14 d
LeadRandom or 24-hourNoneRoom temperatureRT, RF, FZ: 14 d
Magnesium24-hour6N HCl<2RefrigerateNo preservative; presence of blood; improper labeling

Collect with no preservative: acidify to pH 1 prior to assay.

RT, RF, FZ: 14 d

MercuryRandom or 24-hourNoneRoom temperatureRT, RF, FZ: 14 d
Metanephrines (total and fractionated)Random or 24-hourNone or 6N HClRefrigerate

Nonacidified:

RT: 3 d, RF: 14 d

Acidified:

RT, RF, FZ: 14 d

MyoglobinRandomNoneRefrigerateUnstable in acid pH; RF: 3 d, FZ: 14 d
NickelRandom or 24-hourNoneRoom temperatureRT, RF, FZ: 14 d
OsmolalityRandom or 24-hourNoneRefrigerateRT, RF, FZ: 14 d
Oxalate24-hour6N HCl0-2Room temperature or refrigerateImproper labeling

Acidified:

RT, RF: 7 d

FZ: 14 d

PhenolRandomNoneRoom temperatureRT: 7 d, RF, FZ: 14 d
Phosphorus24-hour6N HCl0-2Room temperature

Acidified:

RT, RF, FZ: 14 d

Porphobilinogen (PBG)Random or 24-hourAcetic acid; protect from lightFreezeContainer received unfrozen; container not protected from light

RF: 24 h

Preserved with acetic acid:FZ: 1 m

PorphyrinsRandom or 24-hourSodium carbonate or none; protect from lightRefrigerateContainer not protected from lightRT: unstable, RF: 7 d, FZ: 14 d
Potassium24-hourNone or 6N HClRoom temperatureRT, RF: 14 d
Pregnancy testRandom (use first morning specimen)NoneRefrigerate
Protein, total24-hourNoneRefrigerateVisual presence of blood in sample; pH <3RT, RF, FZ: 14 d
SeleniumRandom or 24-hourNoneRoom temperatureRT: 7 d, RF, FZ: 14 d
Sodium24-hourNone or 6N HClRefrigerateRT, RF: 14 d
Urea nitrogen24-hourNoneRefrigerateRT, RF, FZ: 14 d
Uric acid24-hourNoneRoom temperature or refrigerateOriginal container with acid, pH <6RT, RF: 14 d
Vanillylmandelic acid (VMA)Random or 24-hourNone or 6N HClRoom temperatureRT: 7 d, RF, FZ: 14 d
Xylose tolerance5-hourNoneRoom temperature
ZincRandom or 24-hourNoneRoom temperatureRT, RF, FZ: 14 d
Urine Specimens | Labcorp (2024)

FAQs

How much of a urine sample is enough? ›

A small amount of urine should initially fall into the toilet bowl before it is collected (this clears the urethra of contaminants). Then, in a clean container, catch about 1 to 2 ounces of urine and remove the container from the urine stream. The container is then given to the health care provider.

Explore More
How many samples are needed for a urine test? ›

Collect at least 10 ml of urine. We try and standardize the volume of urine used for urinalysis. This is impossible to do if samples ranging from 0.5 ml (way too little to do anything useful with) to 100 ml are collected. In addition, we need a minimum of 10 ml of urine for electrophoresis.

Get More Info
What is the acceptable urine specimen? ›

Normal values are as follows:
  • Color – Yellow (light/pale to dark/deep amber)
  • Clarity/turbidity – Clear or cloudy.
  • pH – 4.5-8.
  • Specific gravity – 1.005-1.025.
  • Glucose - ≤130 mg/d.
  • Ketones – None.
  • Nitrites – Negative.
  • Leukocyte esterase – Negative.
Jun 21, 2022

Discover More Details
What if there is not enough urine for a urine test? ›

If there is not a sufficient urine volume, the collector shall take possession of the partial specimen and instruct the donor to drink fluids (no more than 8 oz.) and try again in a reasonable amount of time.

Learn More Now
What will mess up a urine test? ›

Most household substances, such as bleach, salt, or vinegar, will radically alter the pH of your urine, which will make it obvious that you have tampered with the sample.

Discover More Details
Is 5ml of urine enough for a sample? ›

About 10 mL of urine is plenty for most tests.

Get More Info Here
How much urine is enough for a lab test? ›

Sample Collection

Urine drug testing generally requires a minimum of 30 mL of urine (depending on the kit type) collected in a private restroom. In the authors' experience, the sample collection most often is unobserved in clinical practice. Most laboratories keep urine samples for a limited time, often 7 days.

Get More Info Here
When is the best time to do a urine sample? ›

Unless instructed otherwise by your doctor it is usually best to collect an early morning sample as these tend to be more concentrated.

Know More
Why is early morning urine the best sample to be tested? ›

Your doctor may, for example, request a first morning sample because the urine is more concentrated and therefore it is more likely to show up any abnormalities. Or if the doctor is looking for glucose in the urine they may ask you to collect a sample after a meal. You will probably be asked for a “mid-stream” sample.

Discover More Details
What is an abnormal urine specimen? ›

A "positive" or abnormal test is when bacteria or yeast are found in the culture. This likely means that you have a urinary tract infection or bladder infection. Other tests may help your provider know which bacteria or yeast are causing the infection and which antibiotics will best treat it, if treatment is needed.

Show Me More

What is an insufficient production of urine? ›

Oliguria is the medical term for a decreased output of urine. If you are not producing urine, it is known as anuria.

Get More Info
What is considered a positive urine test? ›

We define a urinalysis as positive if it contains nitrites, leukocyte esterase, bacteria, or >10 white blood cells per high-power field. We define a urine culture as positive if it results in >100 000 colony-forming units of a single species (voided) or >100 colony-forming units of a single species (catheterized) [8].

Continue Reading
Why am I not passing enough urine? ›

Oliguria is the medical term for low urine output. If you have a blockage, your kidneys are producing urine but you aren't able to excrete it. If you aren't producing urine, you may have diseases of the kidneys, heart or lungs. The best way to treat oliguria depends on what is causing the low urine output.

Keep Reading
What is insufficient amount of urine? ›

Common causes include: Dehydration from not drinking enough fluids and having vomiting, diarrhea, or fever. Total urinary tract blockage, such as from an enlarged prostate. Medicines such as anticholinergics and some antibiotics.

Know More
Do you need a lot of pee for a urine sample? ›

It does not matter how much or little urine is passed each time, as long as every drop is collected. Begin the urine collection in the morning after you wake up, after you have emptied your bladder for the first time. Urinate (empty the bladder) for the first time and flush it down the toilet.

Discover More Details
How full does a urine sample have to be? ›

If you are not circumcised, you will need to pull back (retract) the foreskin first. Urinate a small amount into the toilet bowl, and then stop the flow of urine. Then collect a sample of urine into the clean or sterile cup, until it is half full. You may finish urinating into the toilet bowl.

Read More
How much urine should be in a urine test? ›

Urine drug testing generally requires a minimum of 30 mL of urine (depending on the kit type) collected in a private restroom. In the authors' experience, the sample collection most often is unobserved in clinical practice. Most laboratories keep urine samples for a limited time, often 7 days.

Know More
Is half a urine sample enough? ›

The bottle or test tube does not need to be completely full – usually a small sample is enough for testing.

Read The Full Story
Is 20 mL enough for a urine sample? ›

Although 10 mL of fresh voided urine might achieve sufficient cellularity, higher volume (≥30 mL) is recommended in order to maximize the chance of detecting a high-risk diagnosis. Nevertheless, the presence of high-grade urothelial carcinoma can still be detected in low-volume (<20 mL) specimens.

Continue Reading

References

Top Articles
Bachelor of Fine Arts in Music Performance
New Bachelor Of Fine Arts In Music Performance Degree Will Debut In Fall Semester
Taylors Diary Leak
2021 JEEP Gladiator for sale - West Palm Beach, FL - craigslist
Doublelist Peoria Il
Intel Xeon E5-2666 v3 vs i5-12400 [cpubenchmark.net] by PassMark Software
Stearns Bank Cd Rates
Www.ebtedge.com Wic
Robert Half Finance & Accounting | Capelle aan den IJssel (34238199)
Robert Half hiring APAC Finance Manager (European Tech Company) in Singapore, Singapore | LinkedIn
Jet Ski Rental Conneaut Lake Pa
Alexandra M Hunt Leak
Latest Posts
EMF Shielding Bed Canopies - A Buyer's Guide - EMF Academy
Career Fairs - Texas A&M Career Center
Article information

Author: Van Hayes

Last Updated:

Views: 6437

Rating: 4.6 / 5 (46 voted)

Reviews: 93% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Van Hayes

Birthday: 1994-06-07

Address: 2004 Kling Rapid, New Destiny, MT 64658-2367

Phone: +512425013758

Job: National Farming Director

Hobby: Reading, Polo, Genealogy, amateur radio, Scouting, Stand-up comedy, Cryptography

Introduction: My name is Van Hayes, I am a thankful, friendly, smiling, calm, powerful, fine, enthusiastic person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.