US Open Tennis 2024: Schedule, bracket, live updates, scores, results, highlights, start times, where to watch (2024)

It's only the third round, but the 2024 US Open has already seen two of the world's top three men's players get bounced before the tournament's first weekend after No. 2 Novak Djokovic and No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz were upset on back-to-back nights.

Djokovic, the defending champion, struggled mightily with his serve on Friday and No. 28 seed Alexei Popyrin capitalized,pulling off a 6-4, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 win to advance to his first ever round of 16, where he will face American star Frances Tiafoe.

Tiafoe earned his ticket after giving us one of the most exciting matches of the tournament in an all-American five-set battle against Ben Shelton. The 2022 semifinalist survived and advanced with a 4-6, 7-5, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-3 victory after four hours and six minutes.

He is one of the Americans trying to end a drought in the men's competition. No American man has won a Grand Slam since Andy Roddick took the trophy at the 2003 US Open. No. 12 seed Taylor Fritz and No. 14 Tommy Paul are two of the other top seeds still competing.

With Djokovic and Alcaraz gone, world No. 1 Jannik Sinner will be the top favorite along with No. 5 Daniil Medvedev, the 2021 winner and last year's runner up.

On the women's side, Coco Gauff won her first Grand Slam in New York last year, and she is looking to defend that title. So far she is on the right track despite struggling with her forehand. Shortly after her win over Tatjana Maria in the second round, the 20-year-old admitted she also has to work on her serve if she wants to make a deep run. There was noticeable improvement in her 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 win in the third round against Elina Svitolina on Friday.

Next up, Gauff will be facing No. 13 seed Emma Navarro, who beat her earlier this year in the round of 16 at Wimbledon.

No. 6 Jessica Pegula is another top American to watch. She earned her ticket to the third round after a 7-6 (4), 6-3 win over Sofia Kenin. Gauff and Pegula's biggest competition in this tournament include World No. 1 Iga Swiatek and No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka, who was last year's runner up.

Where to watch the 2024 US Open

Dates: Aug. 26 - Sept. 8, 2024

Aug. 26 - Sept. 8, 2024 Location: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center -- Queens, New York

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center -- Queens, New York TV: ESPN, ABC, Tennis Channel |Stream: fubo (try for free)

Men's notable third round matches

No. 1 Jannik Sinner vs. Christopher O'Connell -- Saturday



No. 28 Alexei Popyrin def. No. 2 Novak Djokovic, 6-4, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4

No. 4 Alexander Zverev def. Tomas Martin Etcheverry, 5-7, 7-5, 6-1, 6-3

No. 5 Daniil Medvedev vs. No. 31 Flavio Cobolli -- Saturday

No. 6 Andrey Rublev def. No. 32 Jiri Lehecka, 6-3, 7-5, 6-4

No. 8 Casper Ruud def. Shang Juncheng, 6-7 (6), 3-6, 6-0, 6-3, 6-1

No. 9 Grigor Dimitrov def. Tallon Griekspoor, 6-3, 6-3, 6-1

No. 10 Alex de Minaur vs. Dan Evans -- Saturday

