US Open Tennis 2024: Schedule, bracket, live updates, scores, results, highlights, start times, where to watch (2024)

Stars are falling on the men's side while Coco Gauff is still in the hunt in the year's final major tournament
By Isabel Gonzalez
• 1 min read
It's only the third round, but the 2024 US Open has already seen two of the world's top three men's players get bounced before the tournament's first weekend after No. 2 Novak Djokovic and No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz were upset on back-to-back nights.
Djokovic, the defending champion, struggled mightily with his serve on Friday and No. 28 seed Alexei Popyrin capitalized,pulling off a 6-4, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 win to advance to his first ever round of 16, where he will face American star Frances Tiafoe.
Tiafoe earned his ticket after giving us one of the most exciting matches of the tournament in an all-American five-set battle against Ben Shelton. The 2022 semifinalist survived and advanced with a 4-6, 7-5, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-3 victory after four hours and six minutes.
He is one of the Americans trying to end a drought in the men's competition. No American man has won a Grand Slam since Andy Roddick took the trophy at the 2003 US Open. No. 12 seed Taylor Fritz and No. 14 Tommy Paul are two of the other top seeds still competing.
With Djokovic and Alcaraz gone, world No. 1 Jannik Sinner will be the top favorite along with No. 5 Daniil Medvedev, the 2021 winner and last year's runner up.
On the women's side, Coco Gauff won her first Grand Slam in New York last year, and she is looking to defend that title. So far she is on the right track despite struggling with her forehand. Shortly after her win over Tatjana Maria in the second round, the 20-year-old admitted she also has to work on her serve if she wants to make a deep run. There was noticeable improvement in her 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 win in the third round against Elina Svitolina on Friday.
Next up, Gauff will be facing No. 13 seed Emma Navarro, who beat her earlier this year in the round of 16 at Wimbledon.
No. 6 Jessica Pegula is another top American to watch. She earned her ticket to the third round after a 7-6 (4), 6-3 win over Sofia Kenin. Gauff and Pegula's biggest competition in this tournament include World No. 1 Iga Swiatek and No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka, who was last year's runner up.
Keep it locked here for frequent updates during the remainder of the 2024 US Open.
Where to watch the 2024 US Open
- Dates: Aug. 26 - Sept. 8, 2024
- Location: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center -- Queens, New York
- TV: ESPN, ABC, Tennis Channel |Stream: fubo (try for free)
Men's notable third round matches
- No. 1 Jannik Sinner vs. Christopher O'Connell -- Saturday
- No. 28 Alexei Popyrin def. No. 2 Novak Djokovic, 6-4, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4
- No. 4 Alexander Zverev def. Tomas Martin Etcheverry, 5-7, 7-5, 6-1, 6-3
- No. 5 Daniil Medvedev vs. No. 31 Flavio Cobolli -- Saturday
- No. 6 Andrey Rublev def. No. 32 Jiri Lehecka, 6-3, 7-5, 6-4
- No. 8 Casper Ruud def. Shang Juncheng, 6-7 (6), 3-6, 6-0, 6-3, 6-1
- No. 9 Grigor Dimitrov def. Tallon Griekspoor, 6-3, 6-3, 6-1
- No. 10 Alex de Minaur vs. Dan Evans -- Saturday
Women's notable third round matches
- No. 1 Iga Świątek vs. No. 25 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova -- Saturday
- No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka def. No. 29 Ekaterina Alexandrova, 2-6, 6-1, 6-2
- No. 3 Coco Gauff def. No. 27 Elina Svitolina, 3-6, 6-3, 6-3
- No. 5 Jasmine Paolini vs. Yulia Putintseva -- Saturday
- No. 6 Jessica Pegula vs. Jessica Bouzas -- Saturday
- No. 7 Zheng Qinwen def. Jule Niemeier 6-2, 6-1
Top men's seeds fall on back-to-back nights
No. 28 Alexei Popyrin upsets world No. 2 Novak Djokovic
Alexei Popyrin pulled off a 6-4, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 win over Novak Djokovic during Friday's third round. He is advancing to his first ever round of 16 and will be facing American star Frances Tiafoe on Sunday. Popyrin had entered Friday's match 0-4 against top 5 opponents and a 87-106 overall record in major tournaments.
Djokovic won three out of four majors in 2023, but this year he failed to get a Grand Slam trophy, something that hadn't happened for him since 2017. However, 2024 wasn't all bad for him as he did win an Olympic gold medal at the Paris Games this summer to complete the career Golden Slam.
With Djokovic out, 2024 is the first year since 2002 that one of the Big 3 -- Djokovic, Rodger Federer and Rafael Nadal -- didn't win a men's singles major title.
Despite still not playing his best tennis, Djokovic is not going out without a fight and forces a fourth set against Popyrin.
No. 2 Novak Djokovic down two sets against No. 28 Alexei Popyrin
Defending champion Novak Djokovic entered this tournament searching for his 25th Grand Slam title, but he is looking shaky against Alexei Popyrin in their third round match tonight. Popyrin is up 6-4, 6-4 and needs to win just one more set for the upset. He has a 10-1 record when winning the first two sets in Major tournaments, but Djokovic has registered eight comebacks from two sets down through his impressive Grand Slam career.
While this would be a big upset, it would not be the biggest surprise of the tournament. World No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz lost to unseeded Botic van de Zandschulp on Thursday night. The winner of this match will take on American star Frances Tiafoe during Sunday's round of 16.
Brandon Nakashima pulls off upset over No. 18 seed Lorenzo Musetti
Brandon Nakashima started the 2024 US Open unseeded, but the American has already pulled off two upsets over top opponents. Nakashima took a 6-2, 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7-4) win over Italian star Lorenzo Musetti on Friday and will be advancing to the round of 16.
It was a fantastic win for him but perhaps not completely surprising because he put everyone on notice earlier in the tournament. In the first round, Nakashima took a straight set victory over No. 15 Holger Rune. Earlier this summer, Nakashima also took wins against compatriots Tommy Paul and Taylor Fritz, both ranked in the top 20.
Frances Tiafoe advances to round of 16 after five-set battle against Ben Shelton
It took Tiafoe over four hours to get it done, but the No. 20 seed survived and advanced after a highly competitive battle against No. 13 seed, and fellow American, Ben Shelton. Tiafoe is still chasing his first ever Grand Slam trophy, and the closest he has ever gotten was at the 2022 US Open when he reached the semifinals.
"I would definitely like to win it, I think I have the ability to," he told CBS Sports ahead of this tournament. "First and foremost, you want to put yourself in that second week… But why not? Why not be holding that trophy?"
Emma Navarro and Coco Gauff will meet in the round of 16
No. 13 seed Emma Navarro took a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 win against Marta Kostyuk on Friday and earned a ticket to the round of 16. Navarro was ranked No. 149 early in 2023, but the New York native has been on the rise. She has picked up 43 wins this season, with only world no. 1 Iga Swiatek ahead of her.
The crowd at Flushing Meadows is in for a treat on Sunday as Navarro will be taking on fellow American Coco Gauff, the defending champion and No. 3 seed. This will be a rematch of the Wimbledon round of 16, which Navarro won 6-4, 6-3. Gauff picked up a 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 win against Elina Svitolina on Friday, and shortly after she talked about her upcoming match with Navarro during her ESPN interview.
"She has been having an incredible season...Playing her will be tough," Gauff said. "During Wimbledon, I think I got a little bit mentally out of that match. She is similar to Elina, you have to mentally be on top of the match from point one to the end of the match. That's how I'll approach it. I know it's going to be another tough one."
Wang Yafan upsets No. 20 Victoria Azarenka
Yafan and Azarenka split the first two sets of the match, setting up a decisive third set, and that's when Yafan took control. She rolled in the third set to win the match 6-4, 3-6, 6-1. Perhaps the most telling stat of the match was that Yafan limited her unforced errors to 17 while Azarenka made 32. Yafan will now advance to the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time in her career.
Gauff storms back to defeat Svitolina 3-6, 6-3, 6-3
After trailing 2-1 in the second set, Coco Gauff seemed to flip a switch and completely took over against Evina Svitolina. Once Gauff took a 3-2 lead in the second set, she never looked back. Gauff only got better as the match went on, and Svitolina seemed to run out of gas. This is now Gauff's 12th major win since after losing the first set since 2019. Only Ons Jabeur has more in that time frame. Gauff will now face the winner of Emma Navarro and Marta Kostyuk in the fourth round.
Gauff answers back
The American battled in the second set to stay on serve a couple of times and then secured the late break point to stay alive with a 6-3 win. Now into the third set, Gauff picked up the quick break point on Svitolina's first service game to take the advantage and continue marching forward. It's the kind of resolve you like to see from a champion as she continues to grow into the match.
Coco Gauff on the ropes
The American star is in trouble in the third round as she battles Elina Svitolina of Ukraine. Svitloina took the first set 6-3 thanks to a break point late in the set. Now, Gauff will have to rally in both the second and third sets if she hopes to defend her 2023 title in this event. Svitolina has never won a Grand Slam title, but she has reached the semifinals at the US Open back in 2019 as well as at Wimbledon twice in 2019 and 2023.
