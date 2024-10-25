USA Gymnastics | Athletes (2024)

Career Highlights Personal Information National Competition Results International Competition Results Videos of Kyla Ross LEGEND

Birthdate:
10/24/1996

Program:
Women's Artistic

Level:
Senior

Current Residence:
Aliso Viejo, CA

Club:
Gym-Max Gymnastics

Head Coach:
Jenny Liang

Other Coaches:
Howie Liang

Career Highlights

  • 2020 Honda Sport Award winner for gymnastics
  • 2019 NCAA vault & floor exercise champion, all-around silver medalist and team bronze medalist (UCLA)
  • 2018 NCAA team champion, balance beam silver medalist and uneven bars bronze medalist (UCLA)
  • 2017 NCAA uneven bars & balance beam champion (UCLA)
  • 2015 U.S. balance beam bronze medalist
  • 2014 World team champion & all-around bronze medalist. Also placed sixth on balance beam.
  • 2014 U.S. balance beam champion and all-around silver medalist
  • 2014 Pacific Rim team & balance beam champion, and all-around, uneven bars & floor exercise silver medalist
  • 2013 World Championships all-around, uneven bars and balance beam silver medalist. Finished tied for fifth in the floor exercise final
  • 2013 U.S. uneven bars & balance beam gold medalist and all-around silver medalist
  • 2012 Olympic Team gold medalist
  • 2012 U.S. uneven bars silver medalist

Personal Information

  • Hometown: Aliso Viejo, CA
  • Personal Website: www.gym-style.com/kylaross/
  • Twitter/X: @kyla_ross96
  • Facebook: Facebook.com/kylarossfan
  • Name of High School: Aliso Niguel High School
  • Name of College: UCLA
  • Year you began gymnastics: 1999
  • How did you get involved in gymnastics: My mom put me in gymnastics when I was 3 years old because I had so much energy and was extremely active.
  • Names of parents/guardians/spouse: Kiana and Jason Ross
  • Names of sibling(s): Mckenna and Kayne
  • Family members in sports: Dad was a triple A baseball player

National Competition Results

  • 2019 NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championships, Fort Worth, Texas - 1st-VT, FX(T); 2nd-AA(T); 3rd-Team; 6th-BB(T)
  • 2018 NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championships, St. Louis, Mo. - 1st-Team; 2nd-BB(T); 3rd-UB(T); 4th-AA
  • 2017 NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championships, St. Louis, Mo. - 1st-VT(T), BB; 4th-Team; 6th-AA
  • 2015 P&G Championships, Indianapolis, Ind. - 3rd-BB; 10th-AA
  • 2015 Secret U.S. Classic, Chicago, Ill. - 4th-BB
  • 2014 P&G Championships, Pittsburgh, Pa. - 1st-BB; 2nd-AA; 5th-FX; 6th-UB(T)
  • 2014 Secret U.S. Classic, Chicago, Ill. - 1st-BB(T); 2nd-AA, FX; 3rd-UB
  • 2013 P&G Championships, Hartford, Conn. - 1st-UB, BB; 2nd-AA; 7th-FX
  • 2013 Secret U.S. Classic, Chicago, Ill. - 1st-AA, UB; 2nd-BB
  • 2012 U.S. Olympic Trials, San Jose, Calif. - 1st-UB(T); 3rd-BB(T); 5th-AA
  • 2012 Visa Championships, St. Louis, Mo. - 2nd-UB; 4th-AA,BB; 6th-FX
  • 2012 Secret U.S. Classic, Chicago, Ill. - 2nd-AA, UB; 4th-VT; 5th-BB, FX
  • 2011 Visa Championships, Saint Paul, Minn. - 2nd-AA, UB, BB; 3rd-VT; 6th-FX (Jr. Div.)
  • 2011 CoverGirl Classic, Chicago, Ill. - 1st-AA, UB(T); 2nd-VT; 3rd-FX; 4th-BB (Jr. Div.)
  • 2010 Visa Championships, Hartford, Conn. - 1st-AA, BB; 3rd-VT, FX; 7th-UB(Jr. Div.)
  • 2010 CoverGirl Classic, Chicago, Ill. - 1st-BB; 4th-VT, UB; 8th-FX(T)(Jr. Div.)
  • 2009 Visa Championships, Dallas, Texas - 1st-AA, VT, BB; 3rd-FX(Jr. Div.)
  • 2009 CoverGirl Classic, Des Moines, Iowa - 1st-AA, VT; 5th-UB, FX(Jr. Div.)
  • 2009 American Classic, San Diego, Calif. - 1st-BB; 2nd-AA; 3rd-VT(T), FX(Jr. Div.)
  • 2008 Women's Junior Olympic Level 10 National Championships, Orlando, Fla. - 1st-AA, BB, FX; 2nd-VT (Jr. A)

International Competition Results

  • 2015 Jesolo Trophy, Jesolo, Italy - 1st-Team, UB; 10th-AA
  • 2014 World Championships, Nanning, China - 1st-Team; 3rd-AA; 6th-BB
  • 2014 Pacific Rim Championships, Richmond, Canada - 1st-Team, BB; 2nd-AA, UB, FX
  • 2014 City of Jesolo Trophy, Jesolo, Italy - 1st-Team, AA; 2nd-UB, FX; 6th-BB
  • 2013 World Championships, Antwerp, Belgium - 2nd-AA, UB, BB; 5th-FX(T)
  • 2013 USA, Germany, Romania Tri-Meet, Chemnitz, Germany - 1st-Team, AA
  • 2013 City of Jesolo Trophy, Jesolo, Italy - 1st-Team, UB; 2nd-AA, BB
  • 2012 Olympic Games, London, England - 1st-Team
  • 2012 City of Jesolo Trophy, Jesolo, Italy - 1st-Team, AA, UB, BB; 3rd-VT; 8th-FX(T)
  • 2012 Kellogg's Pacific Rim Championships, Everett, Wash. - 1st-Team, BB; 2nd-AA, UB; 3rd-FX
  • 2011 City of Jesolo Trophy, Jesolo, Italy - 1st-Team, AA, BB; 2nd-VT, UB(T); 7th-FX(Jr. Div.)
  • 2010 Pan American Championships, Guadalajara, Mexico - 1st-Team, AA; 2nd-FX; 6th-UB
  • 2010 Pacific Rim Championships, Melbourne, Australia - 1st-Team, VT; 2nd-AA, UB, FX(Jr. Div.)
  • 2010 City of Jesolo Trophy, Jesolo, Italy - 2nd-AA(Jr. Div.)
  • 2009 Junior Pan American Championships, Aracaju, Brazil - 1st-Team, AA, UB, BB; 2nd-FX

Videos of Kyla Ross

LEGEND

  • Women: AA = All Around | VT = Vault | UB = Uneven Bars | BB = Balance Beam | FX = Floor Exercise | (T) = Tie
  • Men: AA = All Around | FX = Floor Exercise | PH = Pommel Horse | SR = Still Rings | VT = Vault | PB = Parallel Bars | HB = Horizontal Bars | (T) = Tie
  • Rhythmic AA = All Around | RP = Rope | HP = Hoop | BA = Ball | CL = Clubs | RB = Ribbon | (T) = Tie
  • Acrobatic: DY = Dynamic | BL = Balance | AA = All Around | CB = Combined
  • T&T: TR = Trampoline | TU = Tumbling | DM = Double Mini | SY = Synchronized Trampoline
  • Parkour: FS - Freestyle | SP = Speed
