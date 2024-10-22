Used Cars for Sale in Los Angeles, CA (with Photos) (2024)

Table of Contents
Buy Online Location Distance Body Style Years Price Mileage Certified Pre-Owned Used 2022 VolvoXC40 Recharge Plus Used 2016 HyundaiSonata Plug-In Hybrid Base 2.0L Used 2005 ChevroletAvalanche LS 1500 4WD Used 2005 Mercedes-BenzSL 500 Roadster Used 2018 KiaOptima LX Used 2017 JeepCherokee Limited FWD Used 2022 VolvoXC40 Recharge Plus Used 2008 INFINITIFX35 RWD Used 2015 Mercedes-BenzCLA 250 FWD Used 2002 FordThunderbird Deluxe Used 2015 FordFocus SE Sedan Used 2017 JeepRenegade Latitude FWD Used 2022 FordE-Series Cutaway E-350 SRW 138" WB Used 2021 NissanAltima 2.5 SR FWD Used 2013 FIAT500e Hatchback Used 2012 Mercedes-BenzML 350 4MATIC Used 2022 FordTransit Cutaway T-350 RWD DRW 138" WB 9950 GVWR Used 2022 VolkswagenTiguan SE FWD Used 2016 Mercedes-BenzS 65 AMG Coupe RWD Used 2019 KiaSoul + Automatic Used 2013 BMWX3 xDrive28i AWD Used 2018 FordFusion SE FWD Used 2014 Land RoverRange Rover SC Ebony Edition Used 2008 ToyotaPrius Hatchback Used 2016 HyundaiSonata Plug-In Hybrid Base 2.0L Used 2013 Land RoverRange Rover Sport SC Used 2019 JaguarF-PACE Premium 25t Used 2021 ToyotaMirai Limited Used 2009 VolvoV50 2.4L FWD Used 2006 Mercedes-BenzSL 500 Roadster Used 2005 ChevroletAvalanche LS 1500 4WD Used 2015 BMW328i Sedan RWD (SULEV) Used 2012 INFINITIM35H RWD References
  • Build and Price
  • Deals
  • New EVs
  • New SUVs
  • New Trucks
  • New Vans
  • New Convertibles
  • Buy Online
  • Used Cars Search
  • Used Car Listings
  • Used EVs
  • Used SUVs
  • Used Certified Pre-Owned
  • Used Trucks
  • Used Vans
  • Used Convertibles
  • EV Hub
  • New EVs
  • Used EVs
  • Used Teslas
  • EV Incentives
  • EV Deals
  • Best EVs
  • Buyer's Guide
  • Car Reviews
  • Car Rankings
  • Compare Cars
  • Car Finder Quiz
  • Buying Power Calculator
  • Auto Loan Calculator
  • Lease a Car
  • Electric Vehicles
  • Research Center

Sell Your Car

  • Build and Price
  • Deals
  • New EVs
  • New SUVs
  • New Trucks
  • New Vans
  • New Convertibles
  • Buy Online
  • Used Cars Search
  • Used Car Listings
  • Used EVs
  • Used SUVs
  • Used Certified Pre-Owned
  • Used Trucks
  • Used Vans
  • Used Convertibles
  • EV Hub
  • New EVs
  • Used EVs
  • Used Teslas
  • EV Incentives
  • EV Deals
  • Best EVs
  • Buyer's Guide
  • Car Reviews
  • Car Rankings
  • Compare Cars
  • Car Finder Quiz
  • Buying Power Calculator
  • Auto Loan Calculator
  • Lease a Car
  • Electric Vehicles
  • Research Center
  • Sell Your Car
  • Sign In
  • Privacy Policy
  • California Privacy

  • No results for ""

  • No results for ""

Search filters

Changing filters in this panel will update search results immediately.

Buy Online

Used Cars for Sale in Los Angeles, CA (with Photos) (3)

See Buy Online Cars

Location

Distance

Include Non-Local Listings

Body Style

Years

to

Price

Payment Types

Value:

to

Min: $0Max: $100,000+

Price Drop0

See vehicles with price drops in the past 30 days

Mileage

Value:

to

Min: 0Max: 200,000+

    Certified Pre-Owned

    CPO0

        Reported Accidents

        Vehicle Condition

        Title

        Show clean title only

        A vehicle that doesn't have any of the below issues

        Salvage

        Significant damage or totaled

        Lemon

        A condition where the automaker buys back the car due to warranty defects

        Theft Recovery

        Any vehicle that has been stolen from its owner and then found

        Frame Damage

        Damage to a component of the main structure of the vehicle

        Number of Owners

        Vehicle Condition

        Fleet & RentalIndicator

        Fleet Vehicles

        Vehicles owned or leased by a business rather than an individual

        Rental Vehicles

        Vehicles used in a rental capacity

        Condition History data is provided by Experian AutoCheck. Use of this data is subject to the AutoCheck Terms & Conditions.

                Used Cars for Sale in Los Angeles, CA (with Photos) (4)

                Used Cars for Sale in Los Angeles, CA (with Photos) (5)

                Showing 1 – 30 of 79,360 Listings79,360 Listings

                Sort By

                • Used Cars for Sale in Los Angeles, CA (with Photos) (6)

                  Sponsored

                  Used

                  2022

                  Volvo

                  XC40 Recharge Plus

                  $19,999

                  Excellent Price

                  63k mi

                  11 mi away

                  EV

                  View details for 2022 Volvo XC40 Recharge, Plus

                • Used Cars for Sale in Los Angeles, CA (with Photos) (7)

                  Sponsored

                  Used

                  2016

                  Hyundai

                  Sonata Plug-In Hybrid Base 2.0L

                  $13,999

                  Excellent Price

                  47k mi

                  11 mi away

                  PHEV

                  View details for 2016 Hyundai Sonata, Plug-In Hybrid Base 2.0L

                • Used Cars for Sale in Los Angeles, CA (with Photos) (8)

                  Sponsored

                  Used

                  2005

                  Chevrolet

                  Avalanche LS 1500 4WD

                  $7,795

                  Excellent Price

                  163k mi

                  14 mi away

                  View details for 2005 Chevrolet Avalanche, LS 1500 4WD

                • Used Cars for Sale in Los Angeles, CA (with Photos) (9)

                  Used Cars for Sale in Los Angeles, CA (with Photos) (10)

                • Used Cars for Sale in Los Angeles, CA (with Photos) (11)

                  Dealer Discount Available

                  Used

                  2005

                  Mercedes-Benz

                  SL 500 Roadster

                  $11,994

                  Excellent Price

                  74k mi

                  4 mi away

                  View details for 2005 Mercedes-Benz SL, SL 500 Roadster

                • Used Cars for Sale in Los Angeles, CA (with Photos) (12)

                  Used Cars for Sale in Los Angeles, CA (with Photos) (13)

                • Used Cars for Sale in Los Angeles, CA (with Photos) (14)

                  Used

                  2018

                  Kia

                  Optima LX

                  $8,999

                  Excellent Price

                  86k mi

                  2.1 mi away

                  View details for 2018 Kia Optima, LX

                • Used Cars for Sale in Los Angeles, CA (with Photos) (15)

                  Used

                  2017

                  Jeep

                  Cherokee Limited FWD

                  $8,495

                  Excellent Price

                  117k mi

                  8.5 mi away

                  View details for 2017 Jeep Cherokee, Limited FWD

                • Used Cars for Sale in Los Angeles, CA (with Photos) (16)

                  Used

                  2022

                  Volvo

                  XC40 Recharge Plus

                  $19,999

                  Excellent Price

                  63k mi

                  11 mi away

                  EV

                  View details for 2022 Volvo XC40 Recharge, Plus

                • Used Cars for Sale in Los Angeles, CA (with Photos) (17)

                  Used

                  2008

                  INFINITI

                  FX35 RWD

                  $4,999

                  Excellent Price

                  124k mi

                  2.1 mi away

                  View details for 2008 INFINITI FX, FX35 RWD

                • Used Cars for Sale in Los Angeles, CA (with Photos) (18)

                  Used

                  2015

                  Mercedes-Benz

                  CLA 250 FWD

                  $8,995

                  Excellent Price

                  97k mi

                  8.5 mi away

                  View details for 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA, CLA 250 FWD

                • Used Cars for Sale in Los Angeles, CA (with Photos) (19)

                  Used

                  2002

                  Ford

                  Thunderbird Deluxe

                  $7,950

                  Excellent Price

                  105k mi

                  9.7 mi away

                  View details for 2002 Ford Thunderbird, Deluxe

                • Used Cars for Sale in Los Angeles, CA (with Photos) (20)

                  Used

                  2015

                  Ford

                  Focus SE Sedan

                  $5,995

                  Excellent Price

                  89k mi

                  8.5 mi away

                  View details for 2015 Ford Focus, SE Sedan

                • Used Cars for Sale in Los Angeles, CA (with Photos) (21)

                  Used

                  2017

                  Jeep

                  Renegade Latitude FWD

                  $8,500

                  Excellent Price

                  101k mi

                  9.8 mi away

                  View details for 2017 Jeep Renegade, Latitude FWD

                • Used Cars for Sale in Los Angeles, CA (with Photos) (22)

                  Dealer Discount Available

                  Used

                  2022

                  Ford

                  E-Series Cutaway E-350 SRW 138" WB

                  $27,995

                  Excellent Price

                  64k mi

                  0.4 mi away

                  View details for 2022 Ford E-Series Cutaway, E-350 SRW 138" WB

                • Used Cars for Sale in Los Angeles, CA (with Photos) (23)

                  Used

                  2021

                  Nissan

                  Altima 2.5 SR FWD

                  $16,995

                  Excellent Price

                  47k mi

                  9.3 mi away

                  View details for 2021 Nissan Altima, 2.5 SR FWD

                • Used Cars for Sale in Los Angeles, CA (with Photos) (24)

                  Used

                  2013

                  FIAT

                  500e Hatchback

                  $6,988

                  Excellent Price

                  42k mi

                  10 mi away

                  EV

                  View details for 2013 FIAT 500e, 500e Hatchback

                • Used Cars for Sale in Los Angeles, CA (with Photos) (25)

                  Used

                  2012

                  Mercedes-Benz

                  ML 350 4MATIC

                  $9,495

                  Excellent Price

                  97k mi

                  8.5 mi away

                  View details for 2012 Mercedes-Benz M-Class, ML 350 4MATIC

                • Used Cars for Sale in Los Angeles, CA (with Photos) (26)

                  Used

                  2022

                  Ford

                  Transit Cutaway T-350 RWD DRW 138" WB 9950 GVWR

                  $33,995

                  Excellent Price

                  10k mi

                  22 mi away

                  View details for 2022 Ford Transit Cutaway, T-350 RWD DRW 138" WB 9950 GVWR

                • Used Cars for Sale in Los Angeles, CA (with Photos) (27)

                  Used

                  2022

                  Volkswagen

                  Tiguan SE FWD

                  $13,995

                  Excellent Price

                  115k mi

                  17 mi away

                  View details for 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan, SE FWD

                • Used Cars for Sale in Los Angeles, CA (with Photos) (28)

                  Used

                  2016

                  Mercedes-Benz

                  S 65 AMG Coupe RWD

                  $68,998

                  Excellent Price

                  47k mi

                  9.1 mi away

                  View details for 2016 Mercedes-Benz S-Class, S 65 AMG Coupe RWD

                • Used Cars for Sale in Los Angeles, CA (with Photos) (29)

                  Used

                  2019

                  Kia

                  Soul + Automatic

                  $7,500

                  Excellent Price

                  143k mi

                  13 mi away

                  View details for 2019 Kia Soul, + Automatic

                • Used Cars for Sale in Los Angeles, CA (with Photos) (30)

                  Used

                  2013

                  BMW

                  X3 xDrive28i AWD

                  $5,795

                  Excellent Price

                  111k mi

                  8.5 mi away

                  View details for 2013 BMW X3, xDrive28i AWD

                • Used Cars for Sale in Los Angeles, CA (with Photos) (31)

                  Used

                  2018

                  Ford

                  Fusion SE FWD

                  $9,999

                  Excellent Price

                  82k mi

                  20 mi away

                  View details for 2018 Ford Fusion, SE FWD

                • Used Cars for Sale in Los Angeles, CA (with Photos) (32)

                  Dealer Discount Available

                  Used

                  2014

                  Land Rover

                  Range Rover SC Ebony Edition

                  $21,995

                  Excellent Price

                  109k mi

                  8.4 mi away

                  View details for 2014 Land Rover Range Rover, SC Ebony Edition

                • Used Cars for Sale in Los Angeles, CA (with Photos) (33)

                  Used

                  2008

                  Toyota

                  Prius Hatchback

                  $5,995

                  Excellent Price

                  146k mi

                  27 mi away

                  Hybrid

                  View details for 2008 Toyota Prius, Hatchback

                • Used Cars for Sale in Los Angeles, CA (with Photos) (34)

                  Used

                  2016

                  Hyundai

                  Sonata Plug-In Hybrid Base 2.0L

                  $13,999

                  Excellent Price

                  47k mi

                  11 mi away

                  PHEV

                  View details for 2016 Hyundai Sonata, Plug-In Hybrid Base 2.0L

                • Used Cars for Sale in Los Angeles, CA (with Photos) (35)

                  Dealer Discount Available

                  Used

                  2013

                  Land Rover

                  Range Rover Sport SC

                  $14,900

                  Excellent Price

                  95k mi

                  2.3 mi away

                  View details for 2013 Land Rover Range Rover Sport, SC

                • Used Cars for Sale in Los Angeles, CA (with Photos) (36)

                  Dealer Discount Available

                  Used

                  2019

                  Jaguar

                  F-PACE Premium 25t

                  $13,999

                  Excellent Price

                  82k mi

                  7.5 mi away

                  View details for 2019 Jaguar F-PACE, Premium 25t

                • Used Cars for Sale in Los Angeles, CA (with Photos) (37)

                  Used

                  2021

                  Toyota

                  Mirai Limited

                  $11,850

                  Excellent Price

                  54k mi

                  9.8 mi away

                  View details for 2021 Toyota Mirai, Limited

                • Used Cars for Sale in Los Angeles, CA (with Photos) (38)

                  Used

                  2009

                  Volvo

                  V50 2.4L FWD

                  $4,990

                  Excellent Price

                  111k mi

                  11 mi away

                  View details for 2009 Volvo V50, 2.4L FWD

                • Used Cars for Sale in Los Angeles, CA (with Photos) (39)

                  Used

                  2006

                  Mercedes-Benz

                  SL 500 Roadster

                  $6,490

                  Excellent Price

                  185k mi

                  8.7 mi away

                  View details for 2006 Mercedes-Benz SL, SL 500 Roadster

                • Used Cars for Sale in Los Angeles, CA (with Photos) (40)

                  Used

                  2005

                  Chevrolet

                  Avalanche LS 1500 4WD

                  $7,795

                  Excellent Price

                  163k mi

                  14 mi away

                  View details for 2005 Chevrolet Avalanche, LS 1500 4WD

                • Used Cars for Sale in Los Angeles, CA (with Photos) (41)

                  Used

                  2015

                  BMW

                  328i Sedan RWD (SULEV)

                  $8,595

                  Excellent Price

                  96k mi

                  8.5 mi away

                  View details for 2015 BMW 3 Series, 328i Sedan RWD (SULEV)

                • Used Cars for Sale in Los Angeles, CA (with Photos) (42)

                  Dealer Discount Available

                  Used

                  2012

                  INFINITI

                  M35H RWD

                  $8,495

                  Excellent Price

                  130k mi

                  7.5 mi away

                  Hybrid

                  View details for 2012 INFINITI M, M35H RWD

                • Beverly Hills, CA
                • West Hollywood, CA
                • Inglewood, CA
                • Playa Vista, CA
                • Marina Del Rey, CA
                • Studio City, CA
                • Venice, CA
                • Huntington Park, CA
                • Glendale, CA
                • Valley Village, CA
                • Used Acuras
                • Used Alfa Romeos
                • Used Audis
                • Used BMWs
                • Used Buicks
                • Used Cadillacs
                • Used Chevrolets
                • Used Chryslers
                • Used Dodges
                • Used FIATs
                • Used Fords
                • Used Genesis
                • Used GMCs
                • Used Hondas
                • Used HUMMERs
                • Used Hyundais
                • Used INEOSs
                • Used INFINITIs
                • Used Jaguars
                • Used Jeeps
                • Used Kias
                • Used Land Rovers
                • Used Lexus
                • Used Lincolns
                • Used Maseratis
                • Used Mazdas
                • Used Mercedes-Benz
                • Used Mercurys
                • Used MINIs
                • Used Mitsubishis
                • Used Nissans
                • Used Polestars
                • Used Pontiacs
                • Used Porsches
                • Used Rams
                • Used Rivians
                • Used Saturns
                • Used Scions
                • Used smarts
                • Used Subarus
                • Used Teslas
                • Used Toyotas
                • Used Volkswagens
                • Used Volvos
                • Used Convertibles
                • Used Coupes
                • CPOs
                • Used Diesels
                • Used Electric Cars
                • Used Hatchbacks
                • Used Hybrids
                • Used Sedans
                • Used SUVs
                • Used Trucks
                • Used Vans
                • Used Wagons
                • Used Cars Under $5,000
                • Used Cars Under $6,000
                • Used Cars Under $7,000
                • Used Cars Under $8,000
                • Used Cars Under $9,000
                • Used Cars Under $10,000
                • Used Cars Under $15,000
                • Used Cars Under $20,000
                Used Cars for Sale in Los Angeles, CA (with Photos) (2024)

                References

                Top Articles
                2487872771
                Enchanting Moments Captured: Ty Brennan's Mesmerizing Wedding Photos
                Ty Brennan Wife, Wedding, FOX 10, Bio, Age and Jared Dillingham
                Latest Posts
                San Dimas Bell Schedule
                Icicle Cave & Route 2: Pokémon Unbound Walkthrough (Part 2) - Pokémon Unbound Wiki
                Recommended Articles
                Article information

                Author: Kieth Sipes

                Last Updated:

                Views: 5944

                Rating: 4.7 / 5 (47 voted)

                Reviews: 94% of readers found this page helpful

                Author information

                Name: Kieth Sipes

                Birthday: 2001-04-14

                Address: Suite 492 62479 Champlin Loop, South Catrice, MS 57271

                Phone: +9663362133320

                Job: District Sales Analyst

                Hobby: Digital arts, Dance, Ghost hunting, Worldbuilding, Kayaking, Table tennis, 3D printing

                Introduction: My name is Kieth Sipes, I am a zany, rich, courageous, powerful, faithful, jolly, excited person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.