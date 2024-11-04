Used Cranes for sale | Wildmachinery.com (2024)

Mobile Cranes

new

24081610413510462200 | 210942

2024 Grove Grove GMK 6300, modell 2024, for sale

Year: 2024

Running hours: 800 h

Engine type: Diesel

Extra comments:
== Додаткова інформація (UA) ==excellent condition - like newMax. cap. 300tonmore information on request

More information

15470 mi

Crawler Cranes

new

4008b9b8 | 210807

2014 Maeda LC 785

Year: 2014

Running hours: 1,414 h

Max. weight allowed: 10,250 kg

Engine type: Diesel

Length: 5,020 mm

Width: 2,360 mm

More information

Crawler Cranes

new

5fa230f5 | 210806

2016 Maeda CC1485S-1 | CC1485

Year: 2016

Running hours: 1,712 h

Engine type: Diesel

More information

Mobile Cranes

new

9197b52c | 210803

2022 [div] Smartgroup SG450 Glass Lift Demo

Year: 2022

Running hours: 3 h

Max. weight allowed: 1,050 kg

Engine type: Diesel

More information

Mobile Cranes

new

dfcc4705 | 210802

2022 [div] Smartgroup SG 650

Year: 2022

Max. weight allowed: 1,175 kg

Engine type: Electric

Length: 2,940 mm

Width: 890 mm

Extra comments:
Lifting height 5,8 mtr. (also the smallest) Extension in front of the wheels 3,5 – 4,5 mtr. With more capacity (also the smallest) Working speed. Potentiometer for regulating working speed. ...

More information

Mobile Cranes

new

14585080 | 210801

2022 [div] Smartgroup SG 450

Year: 2022

Max. weight allowed: 1,050 kg

Engine type: Diesel

Length: 2,060 mm

Width: 810 mm

More information

Mobile Cranes

new

acd09b7a | 210800

2021 [div] Smartgroup SG 350

Year: 2021

Max. weight allowed: 675 kg

Engine type: Diesel

Length: 1,800 mm

Width: 750 mm

More information

Mini Cranes

new

4e966611 | 210783

2021 Valla V80R V 80 R Pick & Carry Crane Full Option

Year: 2021

Running hours: 12 h

Engine type: Diesel

Accessories:
INCLUDING:HYDRAULIC WINCHFOLDABLE HYDRAULIC JIBNON MARCHING TIRESMULTIFUNCTION HEADHOOK FOR HYDRAULIC WINCH AND PULLEYEXTENSIBLE FRAMESTABILIZERS

More information

Mini Cranes

new

aa868b89 | 210782

2021 Valla V36R | 3.6T PICK & CARRY

Year: 2021

Engine type: Diesel

More information

Mini Cranes

new

770f2866 | 210781

2022 Valla V210R

Year: 2022

Max. weight allowed: 23,500 kg

Engine type: Diesel

Accessories:
Hydraulic winchFoldable hydraulic jibNon marking tiresStabilizersHook for hydraulic winch and pulleyRadiographic controls

More information

Mini Cranes

new

fb7e2678 | 210780

2021 Valla V110R V110 R 11T CRANE WITH JIB | MANY OPTIONS

Year: 2021

Running hours: 10 h

Max. weight allowed: 11,400 kg

Engine type: Diesel

More information

Mini Cranes

new

84a04954 | 210779

2021 Maeda MC 405 CRME - 3

Year: 2021

Engine type: Diesel

More information

Mini Cranes

new

2109ca41 | 210778

2013 Maeda MC 405 CRME

Year: 2013

Running hours: 1,839 h

Engine type: Diesel

Extra comments:
Very nice Maeda MC405CRME from 2013 with 1.839 original hours, wired remote control included

More information

Mini Cranes

new

0296e913 | 210777

2021 Maeda MC 285 CMWB - 3 | Li Ion

Year: 2021

Engine type: Diesel

More information

Mini Cranes

new

00a5cb5c | 210776

2016 Maeda LC383M-5

Year: 2016

Running hours: 260 h

Max. weight allowed: 4,400 kg

Engine type: Diesel

More information

Mini Cranes

new

a35bba95 | 210775

2015 Maeda CC1485

Year: 2015

Max. weight allowed: 14,400 kg

Engine type: Diesel

More information

Mini Cranes

new

841c9262 | 210774

2014 JMG MC 25

Year: 2014

Running hours: 135 h

Max. weight allowed: 2,550 kg

Engine type: Diesel

More information

Mini Cranes

new

35856ae8 | 210773

2014 JMG MC 110

Year: 2014

Max. weight allowed: 13,450 kg

Engine type: Diesel

Length: 4,020 mm

Width: 1,950 mm

More information

Mobile Cranes

new

24081509380003107100 | 210602

2013 Terex 560/1, 60ton , 2013 , Jib, For Sale

Year: 2013

Running hours: 100 h

Engine type: Diesel

Extra comments:
== Додаткова інформація (UA) ==conterwait 7.500tgood conditionAll Terrain CraneCummins 6 Cylinder Diesel Engine

More information

Crawler Cranes

new

4e682ed6 | 210532

2020 John Deere 8RX310

Year: 2020

Running hours: 3,423 h

Engine type: Diesel

Accessories:
Zustand: Gebrauchtmaschine, Status: aktiv, Währung: EUR, Anhängevorrichtung: automatisch, Antrieb: Allrad, Anzahl Zylinder: 6, Arbeitsscheinwerfer: Ja, Arbeitsscheinwerfer Anz. hinten: 6, Arbeitsscheinwerfer Anz. vorne: 6, Arbeitsscheinwerfer hinten: LED, Arbeitsscheinwerfer vorne: LED, Bordcomputer: ...

Extra comments:
Premium Edition Premium Komfortpaket Premium Sichtpaket AutoPowr IVT Getriebe 40 km/h CommandPRO CommandCenter 4200 ISOBUS LoadSensing Hydraulikpumpe 227 l/min Spurweite 2.235 mm Laufbänder 610 mm autom. Zugmaul K80 hydr. Oberlenker ...

More information

