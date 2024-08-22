Used Cranes for sale | Wildmachinery.com (2024)

Mobile Cranes
new
24081610413510462200 | 210942
2024 Grove Grove GMK 6300, modell 2024, for sale
Year: 2024
Running hours: 800 h
Engine type: Diesel
Extra comments:
== Додаткова інформація (UA) ==excellent condition - like newMax. cap. 300tonmore information on request
More information
Mobile Cranes
new
24081610413510462200 | 210942
2024 Grove Grove GMK 6300, modell 2024, for sale
on request
Price
Request
BOLID GMBH - Maschinenverkauf Abteilung - Mortrans | 60385 Frankfurt/Main | Germany
15470 mi
Crawler Cranes
new
4008b9b8 | 210807
2014 Maeda LC 785
Year: 2014
Running hours: 1,414 h
Max. weight allowed: 10,250 kg
Engine type: Diesel
Length: 5,020 mm Width: 2,360 mm
Length: 5,020 mm
Width: 2,360 mm
More information
Crawler Cranes
new
4008b9b8 | 210807
2014 Maeda LC 785
on request
Price
Request
Collé Rental & Sales Sittard | 6136 KV Sittard | The Netherlands
15569 mi
Crawler Cranes
new
5fa230f5 | 210806
2016 Maeda CC1485S-1 | CC1485
Year: 2016
Running hours: 1,712 h
Engine type: Diesel
More information
Crawler Cranes
new
5fa230f5 | 210806
2016 Maeda CC1485S-1 | CC1485
on request
Price
Request
Collé Rental & Sales Sittard | 6136 KV Sittard | The Netherlands
15569 mi
Mobile Cranes
new
9197b52c | 210803
2022 [div] Smartgroup SG450 Glass Lift Demo
Year: 2022
Running hours: 3 h
Max. weight allowed: 1,050 kg
Engine type: Diesel
More information
Mobile Cranes
new
9197b52c | 210803
2022 [div] Smartgroup SG450 Glass Lift Demo
on request
Price
Request
Collé Rental & Sales Sittard | 6136 KV Sittard | The Netherlands
15569 mi
Mobile Cranes
new
dfcc4705 | 210802
2022 [div] Smartgroup SG 650
Year: 2022
Max. weight allowed: 1,175 kg
Engine type: Electric
Length: 2,940 mm Width: 890 mm
Length: 2,940 mm
Width: 890 mm
Extra comments:
Lifting height 5,8 mtr. (also the smallest) Extension in front of the wheels 3,5 – 4,5 mtr. With more capacity (also the smallest) Working speed. Potentiometer for regulating working speed. ...
More information
Mobile Cranes
new
dfcc4705 | 210802
2022 [div] Smartgroup SG 650
27,240
Price | GBP
Request
Collé Rental & Sales Sittard | 6136 KV Sittard | The Netherlands
15569 mi
Mobile Cranes
new
14585080 | 210801
2022 [div] Smartgroup SG 450
Year: 2022
Max. weight allowed: 1,050 kg
Engine type: Diesel
Length: 2,060 mm Width: 810 mm
Length: 2,060 mm
Width: 810 mm
More information
Mobile Cranes
new
14585080 | 210801
2022 [div] Smartgroup SG 450
20,856
Price | GBP
Request
Collé Rental & Sales Sittard | 6136 KV Sittard | The Netherlands
15569 mi
Mobile Cranes
new
acd09b7a | 210800
2021 [div] Smartgroup SG 350
Year: 2021
Max. weight allowed: 675 kg
Engine type: Diesel
Length: 1,800 mm Width: 750 mm
Length: 1,800 mm
Width: 750 mm
More information
Mobile Cranes
new
acd09b7a | 210800
2021 [div] Smartgroup SG 350
on request
Price
Request
Collé Rental & Sales Sittard | 6136 KV Sittard | The Netherlands
15569 mi
Mini Cranes
new
4e966611 | 210783
2021 Valla V80R V 80 R Pick & Carry Crane Full Option
Year: 2021
Running hours: 12 h
Engine type: Diesel
Accessories:
INCLUDING:HYDRAULIC WINCHFOLDABLE HYDRAULIC JIBNON MARCHING TIRESMULTIFUNCTION HEADHOOK FOR HYDRAULIC WINCH AND PULLEYEXTENSIBLE FRAMESTABILIZERS
More information
Mini Cranes
new
4e966611 | 210783
2021 Valla V80R V 80 R Pick & Carry Crane Full Option
on request
Price
Request
Collé Rental & Sales Sittard | 6136 KV Sittard | The Netherlands
15569 mi
Mini Cranes
new
aa868b89 | 210782
2021 Valla V36R | 3.6T PICK & CARRY
Year: 2021
Engine type: Diesel
More information
Mini Cranes
new
aa868b89 | 210782
2021 Valla V36R | 3.6T PICK & CARRY
on request
Price
Request
Collé Rental & Sales Sittard | 6136 KV Sittard | The Netherlands
15569 mi
Mini Cranes
new
770f2866 | 210781
2022 Valla V210R
Year: 2022
Max. weight allowed: 23,500 kg
Engine type: Diesel
Accessories:
Hydraulic winchFoldable hydraulic jibNon marking tiresStabilizersHook for hydraulic winch and pulleyRadiographic controls
More information
Mini Cranes
new
770f2866 | 210781
2022 Valla V210R
on request
Price
Request
Collé Rental & Sales Sittard | 6136 KV Sittard | The Netherlands
15569 mi
Mini Cranes
new
fb7e2678 | 210780
2021 Valla V110R V110 R 11T CRANE WITH JIB | MANY OPTIONS
Year: 2021
Running hours: 10 h
Max. weight allowed: 11,400 kg
Engine type: Diesel
More information
Mini Cranes
new
fb7e2678 | 210780
2021 Valla V110R V110 R 11T CRANE WITH JIB | MANY OPTIONS
on request
Price
Request
Collé Rental & Sales Sittard | 6136 KV Sittard | The Netherlands
15569 mi
Mini Cranes
new
84a04954 | 210779
2021 Maeda MC 405 CRME - 3
Year: 2021
Engine type: Diesel
More information
Mini Cranes
new
84a04954 | 210779
2021 Maeda MC 405 CRME - 3
on request
Price
Request
Collé Rental & Sales Sittard | 6136 KV Sittard | The Netherlands
15569 mi
Mini Cranes
new
2109ca41 | 210778
2013 Maeda MC 405 CRME
Year: 2013
Running hours: 1,839 h
Engine type: Diesel
Extra comments:
Very nice Maeda MC405CRME from 2013 with 1.839 original hours, wired remote control included
More information
Mini Cranes
new
2109ca41 | 210778
2013 Maeda MC 405 CRME
55,333
Price | GBP
Request
Collé Rental & Sales Sittard | 6136 KV Sittard | The Netherlands
15569 mi
Mini Cranes
new
0296e913 | 210777
2021 Maeda MC 285 CMWB - 3 | Li Ion
Year: 2021
Engine type: Diesel
More information
Mini Cranes
new
0296e913 | 210777
2021 Maeda MC 285 CMWB - 3 | Li Ion
on request
Price
Request
Collé Rental & Sales Sittard | 6136 KV Sittard | The Netherlands
15569 mi
Mini Cranes
new
00a5cb5c | 210776
2016 Maeda LC383M-5
Year: 2016
Running hours: 260 h
Max. weight allowed: 4,400 kg
Engine type: Diesel
More information
Mini Cranes
new
00a5cb5c | 210776
2016 Maeda LC383M-5
44,692
Price | GBP
Request
Collé Rental & Sales Sittard | 6136 KV Sittard | The Netherlands
15569 mi
Mini Cranes
new
a35bba95 | 210775
2015 Maeda CC1485
Year: 2015
Max. weight allowed: 14,400 kg
Engine type: Diesel
More information
Mini Cranes
new
a35bba95 | 210775
2015 Maeda CC1485
on request
Price
Request
Collé Rental & Sales Sittard | 6136 KV Sittard | The Netherlands
15569 mi
Mini Cranes
new
841c9262 | 210774
2014 JMG MC 25
Year: 2014
Running hours: 135 h
Max. weight allowed: 2,550 kg
Engine type: Diesel
More information
Mini Cranes
new
841c9262 | 210774
2014 JMG MC 25
on request
Price
Request
Collé Rental & Sales Sittard | 6136 KV Sittard | The Netherlands
15569 mi
Mini Cranes
new
35856ae8 | 210773
2014 JMG MC 110
Year: 2014
Max. weight allowed: 13,450 kg
Engine type: Diesel
Length: 4,020 mm Width: 1,950 mm
Length: 4,020 mm
Width: 1,950 mm
More information
Mini Cranes
new
35856ae8 | 210773
2014 JMG MC 110
on request
Price
Request
Collé Rental & Sales Sittard | 6136 KV Sittard | The Netherlands
15569 mi
Mobile Cranes
new
24081509380003107100 | 210602
2013 Terex 560/1, 60ton , 2013 , Jib, For Sale
Year: 2013
Running hours: 100 h
Engine type: Diesel
Extra comments:
== Додаткова інформація (UA) ==conterwait 7.500tgood conditionAll Terrain CraneCummins 6 Cylinder Diesel Engine
More information
Mobile Cranes
new
24081509380003107100 | 210602
2013 Terex 560/1, 60ton , 2013 , Jib, For Sale
on request
Price
Request
BOLID GMBH - Maschinenverkauf Abteilung - Mortrans | 60385 Frankfurt/Main | Germany
15470 mi
Crawler Cranes
new
4e682ed6 | 210532
2020 John Deere 8RX310
Year: 2020
Running hours: 3,423 h
Engine type: Diesel
Accessories:
Zustand: Gebrauchtmaschine, Status: aktiv, Währung: EUR, Anhängevorrichtung: automatisch, Antrieb: Allrad, Anzahl Zylinder: 6, Arbeitsscheinwerfer: Ja, Arbeitsscheinwerfer Anz. hinten: 6, Arbeitsscheinwerfer Anz. vorne: 6, Arbeitsscheinwerfer hinten: LED, Arbeitsscheinwerfer vorne: LED, Bordcomputer: ...
Extra comments:
Premium Edition Premium Komfortpaket Premium Sichtpaket AutoPowr IVT Getriebe 40 km/h CommandPRO CommandCenter 4200 ISOBUS LoadSensing Hydraulikpumpe 227 l/min Spurweite 2.235 mm Laufbänder 610 mm autom. Zugmaul K80 hydr. Oberlenker ...
More information
Crawler Cranes
new
4e682ed6 | 210532
2020 John Deere 8RX310
177,917
Price | GBP
Request
REBO Landmaschinen GmbH | 49429 Visbek/Rechterfeld | Germany
15773 mi