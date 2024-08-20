Used cranes - Second hand but still first class (2024)

Full power – bridge building in France with an 8 year old used LR 1600/2.

The perfect crane for everybody

Looking for a used crane from Liebherr?
Whether you want nearly new or old, large or small, with a lattice or telescopic boom – we are sure to have the perfect used crane to suit your needs.

Our machines feature tested quality, short lead times and low finance. Liebherr cranes are durable and retain their value well. Depending on the crane and requirement, used cranes may be sold as seen, can be repaired or completely refurbished and supplied with a warranty.
With technical expertise and decades of experience, our repair specialists spruce up the cranes to the level required by the customer. We upgrade fairly recent machines so that they feature the latest technology. That makes them nearly new and a genuine alternative to buying a new crane.

We will also take your used mobile or crawler crane in part-exchange. Secure, reliable and on fair terms. It takes something special for the condition of a crane to surprise us. We also have experience, for example, with cranes that have suffered damage through accidents. We are one of the largest used crane dealers in the world and as such, we can provide you with professional support and can even deal with your insurers if required. A good deal for you.

You decide – we make it happen!

Every crane has its own story and we want to continue to write it with you – with a happy ending. You decide the final condition of your used crane to meet your specific requirements, working with our experts. The range of possible services may include the following:

Safety checkPremium refurbishmentLiebherr update
  • Assessment by our crane experts
  • Record of current status
  • Inspection of the superstructure and undercarriage
  • Acceptance procedures in compliance with TÜV standards/accident prevention regulations, carried out on the basis of national regulations, possible before delivery or at the first operating site
  • CE certification is possible depending on the age of the crane
  • All components whose condition could adversely affect operation and function in the long term can be replaced or refurbished
  • Inspection and acceptance procedure for the machine identical to a new crane
  • New tyres, repainting and signwriting
  • Warranty for a Liebherr used crane
  • Technological update for fairly recent Liebherr cranes up to current standards
  • Installation of optional equipment
  • Retrofitting to meet current standards, for example by installing fall protection equipment
  • Adjustment to meet national regulations

Make old into new

Every used crane is repaired by us individually and to meet the customer’s requirements. Experts test and inspect load-bearing components and welds. They dismantle winches, brakes and engines to clean, repair or replace individual components. Damaged sections of telescopic booms are not repaired but are replaced in full as we attach a great deal of value to ensuring maximum safety and quality. You receive expertise from the manufacturer for the repair work on your used crane.

Preparation of a frame section for repairs after an accident

Restoration after fire damage

Slewing ring inspection with subsequent replacement

Professional brake refurbishment

Manufacturer’s expertise for the engine refurbishment

Hoist rope and winch inspection for the check to meet accident prevention regulations under Article 26 of BGV D6

Reconditioning a telescopic boom

Social Media

You can also find our used mobile and crawler cranes on social media. We have set up a LinkedIn page and a group on Facebook. Here you can find many machines for sale and current topics about our used cranes.

Second hand components

In addition to our extensive range of new and replacement parts, we also have a range of used parts. The benefit of used parts is that they can be reused without requiring extensive preparation.

All parts are fully functional. The only difference is their age and condition. By using used parts, you can make a valuable contribution to protecting natural resources and our environment. That is what second hand is all about.

Please ask us for your individual quotation for our used parts.

Purchase of used cranes

Did you know that we not only sell used cranes, but also buy cranes?

If you want to sell your crane, feel free to contact our experts.
They will be happy to advise you.

From accident-damaged crane to jewel

Our repair professionals in Ehingen get to work. They repair, install, polish and make an accident-damaged crane into a real eye-catcher. Have a look over the experts’ shoulder.

Cranes from the market leader

Liebherr has been supplying the global crane market from Ehingen since 1969 and is now the leading manufacturer of all-terrain cranes. We have the largest product portfolio, comprising 40 different cranes on wheels and crawlers, and are renowned for our supreme technical quality and innovative crane concepts.

We set new standards in the industry and develop and build innumerable new ideas such as the all-terrain cranes which are the latest addition to our product portfolio.

Reliable service from the manufacturer

Liebherr cranes are reliable. You can rely on our global service network with more than 80 sites of our own in 35 countries to provide after-sale service for our products. This network is been in place since 1949 and is backed by 70 years of experience.

More than 95 % of all spare parts available within 24 hours. This service improves the time that your crane is available and makes your work significantly easier.

Your local contact

References

