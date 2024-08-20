Used cranes - Second hand but still first class (2024)

Looking for a used crane from Liebherr?

Whether you want nearly new or old, large or small, with a lattice or telescopic boom – we are sure to have the perfect used crane to suit your needs.

Our machines feature tested quality, short lead times and low finance. Liebherr cranes are durable and retain their value well. Depending on the crane and requirement, used cranes may be sold as seen, can be repaired or completely refurbished and supplied with a warranty.

With technical expertise and decades of experience, our repair specialists spruce up the cranes to the level required by the customer. We upgrade fairly recent machines so that they feature the latest technology. That makes them nearly new and a genuine alternative to buying a new crane.

We will also take your used mobile or crawler crane in part-exchange. Secure, reliable and on fair terms. It takes something special for the condition of a crane to surprise us. We also have experience, for example, with cranes that have suffered damage through accidents. We are one of the largest used crane dealers in the world and as such, we can provide you with professional support and can even deal with your insurers if required. A good deal for you.