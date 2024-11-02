USF Academic Calendar 2023-2024: Important Dates. (2024)

USF academiccalendar2023-2024 has schedules, registration dates, reading days, exam schedules, semester breaks, holiday schedules, add/drop dates, other important dates, and deadlines.

The University of South Florida operates on a semester system (Fall, Spring, Summer). USF operates a four-week Winter Session that is fully based online. There are no prerequisites required, and all majors are accepted.

USF academic calendar fall 2023

Check out the important dates and deadlines on the USF academic calendar fall 2023.

  1. Fall 2023 registration begins for degree-seeking students on March 27, 2023.
  2. July 31, 2023 is Non-Degree application deadline for Fall 2023.
  3. Fall non-degree registration begins on August 7, 2023.
  4. USF move in day fall 2023 is from August 13, 2023 to August 20, 2023.
  5. USF Fall Residence Hall Grand Opening is on August 17, 2023. Grand Opening is the annual opening of the residence halls for the fall semester. This year, Grand Opening begins at 9 a.m. on August 17, 2023.
  6. USF Fall state employee registration is on August 17, 2023 at 5 p.m.
  7. August 18, 2023 is the last day to register for Fall classes without late registration fee penalty.
  8. USF Fall 2023 classes start on Monday, August 21, 2023. It is the first day of classes for fall 2023 semester. Check out:myUSF portal.
  9. Fall drop/add ends on August 25, 2023.
  10. August 25, 2023 is fee liability/tuition payment deadline.
  11. The last day to submit Fall residency reclassification applications is August 25, 2023.
  12. Fall senior citizen audit registration is on August 28, 2023.
  13. Labor Day holiday is September 4, 2023. No classes & USF offices are closed.
  14. September 18, 2023 is Fall 2023 graduation application deadline.
  15. Fall midterm grading opens on October 2, 2023.
  16. Fall midterm grading closes on October 17, 2023.
  17. Fall final grading opens on October 23, 2023 according toUSFacademiccalendar2023-2024.
  18. October 28, 2023 is Fall last day to withdraw; no refund & no academic penalty.
  19. Veterans Day holiday is November 10 2023. No classes & USF offices are closed.
  20. USF Thanksgiving break 2023 is on November 23, 2023 & November 24, 2023. No classes & USF offices are closed.
  21. Test Free Week is from November 25, 2023 to December 1, 2023.
  22. Fall 2023 classes end on December 1, 2023. The last day of fall classes.
  23. Fall Final Exam Week is December 2, 2023 to December 7, 2023.
  24. On the USF calendar, December 7, 2023 is the end of the term.
  25. USF winter break 2023 is from December 8, 2023 to January 7, 2024. The University of South Florida winter break is one month long.
  26. USF Fall Commencement/Graduation 2023 is from December 8, 2023 to December 11, 2023.
  27. Fall final grading closes on December 12, 2023, according to the USF academic calendar 2023-2024.
  28. USF Fall grades are visible in OASIS on December 15, 2023.

USF academic calendar spring 2024

Check out the important dates and deadlines on the USF academic calendar spring 2024.

  1. The last day to register for Spring 2024 without a late registration fee penalty is January 5, 2024, and Winter Intersession classes end on the same day.
  2. USF Spring 2024 classes start on January 8, 2024.
  3. January 12, 2024, marks the end of Spring drop/add, the fee liability/tuition payment deadline, the last day to submit Spring residency reclassification applications, and the deadline for adding a major for the Spring 2024 term.
  4. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on January 15, 2024, is observed as a holiday, with no classes and USF offices closed.
  5. Spring senior citizen audit registration begins on January 16, 2024.
  6. The last day to apply online to graduate and have your name appear in the Commencement Brochure is February 16, 2024.
  7. Springmidterm grading opens on February 19, 2024.
  8. The deadline for Spring midterm grading is March 5, 2024.
  9. Spring final grading opens on March 11, 2024.
  10. USFSpring Break 2024 is from Monday, March 11, 2024, to Sunday, March 17, 2024. Classes resume Monday, March 18, 2024, after the University of South Florida Spring break 2024.
  11. The last day of Spring to withdraw with no refund and no academic penalty is March 23, 2024.
  12. According to the USF academic calendar 2024-2025, March 25, 2024, marks the beginning of Summer/Fall 2024 registration for degree-seeking students.
  13. USF Test Free Week is observed from April 20 to 26, 2024.
  14. April 22, 2024, is the deadline for Non-Degree and Senior Audit applications for Summer Sessions A & C, and Non-Degree registration begins for Summer A & C.
  15. April 26, 2024, is the last day of Spring 2024 classes.
  16. USF Spring 2024 Final Exam Week takes place from April 27 to May 2, 2024.
  17. May 2, 2024, marks the end of the Spring term.
  18. USF Spring 2024 Commencement ceremonies are held from May 2 to 5, 2024.
  19. Maymester begins on May 6, 2024, and drop/add begins on the same day.
  20. The deadline for Spring final grading is on May 7, 2024.
  21. Maymester drop/add ends on May 9, 2024.
  22. USF Spring 2024 grades become visible on OASIS on May 10, 2024.

For more on USF academic calendar 2023-2024, visit theUniversity of South Florida registrar website.

FAQs

What day does USF start fall 2023? ›

Save the Date

Mark your calendar to maximize your USF experience! Summer B activities begin June 23, 2023. Fall semester activities begin August 17, 2023. Spring semester activities begin in January 2024.

Does the USF have Saturday classes? ›

Professional Weekend MBA

Using a hybrid format, students meet for classes one Saturday per month at the USF Sarasota-Manatee campus, choosing one morning and afternoon course from each block.

Does USF have quarters or semesters? ›

USF operates on a semester system.

Does the USF have evening classes? ›

Evening classes meet weekly at the USF Tampa campus. A selection of online courses provides students the option to add more flexibility to their schedule.

What is the USF acceptance rate? ›

The acceptance rate at USF is 43.9%.

This means the school is moderately selective. The school expects you to meet their requirements for GPA and SAT/ACT scores, but they're more flexible than other schools. If you exceed their requirements, you have an excellent chance of getting in.

What month does USF graduate? ›

Ceremony Schedule

Fall 2024 Commencement is tentatively scheduled for December 13 - 14 at the Yuengling Center on the Tampa campus. Commencement schedule and registration will be availalbe mid - October.

Do you have to dorm first year at USF? ›

You aren't required to live on campus unless you are entering school under certain programs like INTO USF. You'll be able to choose from off-campus housing options that help you start your freshman year at USF strong with excellent amenities and proximity to campus.

What does TR mean in college USF? ›

TR=Tuesday and Thursday)

What is considered a full time student at USF? ›

Students taking a minimum of 9 hours toward their degree in the fall or spring semester, or taking a minimum of 6 hours in the summer semester, will be classified a Full-Time students for academic purposes.

How many credits to graduate from USF? ›

You must apply for graduation during your last semester of coursework and meet with your advisor to confirm your eligibility to graduate. The general university requirements for graduation are as follows: 120 credit hours or more, with cumulative 2.0 GPA. At least a 2.0 GPA in all USF courses.

Can you take a semester off at USF? ›

Students who need to take a break from their studies for personal or other reasons, but intend to return to USF within one year, can file a Leave of Absence with the Registrar. Filing a Leave of Absence will hold your place for one year. After that you would need to reapply to return to USF.

What is half-time at USF? ›

Enrollment statuses are the same for every semester: fall, spring, and summer. Full-time: 12 or more undergraduate credit hours. 3/4 time: 9-11 undergraduate credit hours. 1/2 time: 6-8 undergraduate credit hours.

Is USF gym free for students? ›

USF students who are actively enrolled in a given semester have access -- free of charge -- to recreation facilities across all three USF campuses: St Petersburg, Tampa, and Sarasota/Manatee. Students will swipe or show their USF ID to gain entrance to the facilities.

What day do classes start at USF? ›

Fall 2024
DateDetails
August 26Fall classes begin
August 30Fall drop/add ends; fee liability/tuition payment deadline Last day to submit Fall residency reclassification applications Fall senior citizen audit registration worksheets deadline Last day to change major for Fall 2024 term
2 more rows

What is the USF program for seniors? ›

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at USF (OLLI-USF) is a member-based learning community of adults age 50+. We offer classes, workshops, lectures, events and social networking. We provide high-quality, low-cost learning opportunities for seasoned adults across West Central Florida.

What day does University of Florida start? ›

Fall 2024
EventDates and Deadlines
Classes BeginAugust 22
UF (EEP) and State Employee RegistrationAugust 22 - 23, 26 - 28
Drop/Add (at or after assigned start time)August 22 - 23, 26 - 28
Late RegistrationAugust 22 - 23, 26 - 28
26 more rows

What day does UCF fall 2023 start? ›

Academic Dates and Deadlines
Enrollment Appointment Date and Time available on myUCF for Fall 2023Monday, March 6, 2023
Classes BeginMonday, August 21, 2023
Faculty to Confirm Academic Activity in Each Class http://finaid.ucf.edu/academic-activity/Monday, August 21, 2023 - Friday, August 25, 2023
37 more rows

How long does fall 2023 last? ›

This year, the autumn equinox will begin on Saturday, September 23, at 2:50 a.m. and will last until the winter solstice on Thursday, December 21, at 10:27 a.m.

How much is the University of South Florida tuition? ›

University of South Florida's tuition is $6,410 for in-state and $17,324 for out-of-state students.

