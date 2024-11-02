USF Academic Calendar 2023-2024: Important Dates. (2024)

For more on USF academic calendar 2023-2024, visit the University of South Florida registrar website .

Check out the important dates and deadlines on the USF academic calendar spring 2024.

Check out the important dates and deadlines on the USF academic calendar fall 2023.

The University of South Florida operates on a semester system (Fall, Spring, Summer). USF operates a four-week Winter Session that is fully based online. There are no prerequisites required, and all majors are accepted.

FAQs

Save the Date



Mark your calendar to maximize your USF experience! Summer B activities begin June 23, 2023. Fall semester activities begin August 17, 2023. Spring semester activities begin in January 2024.

Professional Weekend MBA



Using a hybrid format, students meet for classes one Saturday per month at the USF Sarasota-Manatee campus, choosing one morning and afternoon course from each block.

USF operates on a semester system.

Evening classes meet weekly at the USF Tampa campus. A selection of online courses provides students the option to add more flexibility to their schedule.

The acceptance rate at USF is 43.9%.



This means the school is moderately selective. The school expects you to meet their requirements for GPA and SAT/ACT scores, but they're more flexible than other schools. If you exceed their requirements, you have an excellent chance of getting in.

Ceremony Schedule



Fall 2024 Commencement is tentatively scheduled for December 13 - 14 at the Yuengling Center on the Tampa campus. Commencement schedule and registration will be availalbe mid - October.

You aren't required to live on campus unless you are entering school under certain programs like INTO USF. You'll be able to choose from off-campus housing options that help you start your freshman year at USF strong with excellent amenities and proximity to campus.

TR=Tuesday and Thursday)

Students taking a minimum of 9 hours toward their degree in the fall or spring semester, or taking a minimum of 6 hours in the summer semester, will be classified a Full-Time students for academic purposes.

You must apply for graduation during your last semester of coursework and meet with your advisor to confirm your eligibility to graduate. The general university requirements for graduation are as follows: 120 credit hours or more, with cumulative 2.0 GPA. At least a 2.0 GPA in all USF courses.

Students who need to take a break from their studies for personal or other reasons, but intend to return to USF within one year, can file a Leave of Absence with the Registrar. Filing a Leave of Absence will hold your place for one year. After that you would need to reapply to return to USF.

Enrollment statuses are the same for every semester: fall, spring, and summer. Full-time: 12 or more undergraduate credit hours. 3/4 time: 9-11 undergraduate credit hours. 1/2 time: 6-8 undergraduate credit hours.

USF students who are actively enrolled in a given semester have access -- free of charge -- to recreation facilities across all three USF campuses: St Petersburg, Tampa, and Sarasota/Manatee. Students will swipe or show their USF ID to gain entrance to the facilities.

Fall 2024 Date Details August 26 Fall classes begin August 30 Fall drop/add ends; fee liability/tuition payment deadline Last day to submit Fall residency reclassification applications Fall senior citizen audit registration worksheets deadline Last day to change major for Fall 2024 term 2 more rows

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at USF (OLLI-USF) is a member-based learning community of adults age 50+. We offer classes, workshops, lectures, events and social networking. We provide high-quality, low-cost learning opportunities for seasoned adults across West Central Florida.

Fall 2024 Event Dates and Deadlines Classes Begin August 22 UF (EEP) and State Employee Registration August 22 - 23, 26 - 28 Drop/Add (at or after assigned start time) August 22 - 23, 26 - 28 Late Registration August 22 - 23, 26 - 28 26 more rows

Academic Dates and Deadlines Enrollment Appointment Date and Time available on myUCF for Fall 2023 Monday, March 6, 2023 Classes Begin Monday, August 21, 2023 Faculty to Confirm Academic Activity in Each Class http://finaid.ucf.edu/academic-activity/ Monday, August 21, 2023 - Friday, August 25, 2023 37 more rows

This year, the autumn equinox will begin on Saturday, September 23, at 2:50 a.m. and will last until the winter solstice on Thursday, December 21, at 10:27 a.m.

University of South Florida's tuition is $6,410 for in-state and $17,324 for out-of-state students.