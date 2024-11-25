USS Yorktown (CVS-10) Patch – Sew On (2024)

Aviators and Sailors! Enjoy this beautifully embroidered USS Yorktown (CVS-10) Patch. You’ll love displaying or wearing it on a flight suit or jacket!

  • 4″ inches
  • Sew On
  • US Veteran-Owned Business

A 3 7/8″W x 4″H squadron patch of the USS Yorktown (CVS-10).

USS Yorktown (CVS-10) Patch – Sew On (3)USS Yorktown (CV/CVA/CVS-10) is one of 24 Essex-class aircraft carriers built during World War II for the United States Navy. She was named after the Battle of Yorktown of the American Revolutionary War, and is the fourth U.S. Navy ship to bear the name. Initially to have been named Bonhomme Richard, she was renamed Yorktown while still under construction to commemorate the loss of USS Yorktown (CV-5) during the Battle of Midway in June 1942. Yorktown was commissioned in April 1943, and participated in several campaigns in the Pacific Theater of Operations, earning 11 battle stars and the Presidential Unit Citation.

Decommissioned shortly after the end of the war, she was modernized and recommissioned in February 1953 as an attack carrier (CVA), and served with distinction during the Korean War. The ship was later modernized again with a canted deck, eventually becoming an antisubmarine carrier (CVS) and served for many years in the Pacific, including duty in the Vietnam War, during which she earned five battle stars. Late in her career, the carrier served as a recovery ship for the Apollo 8 space mission, and was used in the film Tora! Tora! Tora!, which recreated the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, and in the science fiction film The Philadelphia Experiment.

Yorktown was decommissioned in 1970 and in 1975 became a museum ship at Patriots Point, Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, where she was designated a National Historic Landmark.

Construction and commissioning
Work was begun on Bonhomme Richard when her keel was laid down on 1 December 1941 at Newport News, Virginia, by the Newport News Shipbuilding & Drydock Company, six days before the Attack on Pearl Harbor. She was renamed on 26 September 1942 as USS Yorktown, and launched on 21 January 1943, sponsored by Eleanor Roosevelt. Yorktown was commissioned on 15 April 1943, with Captain Joseph J. Clark in command.

Why is there a 10 on the USS Yorktown? ›

The USS YORKTOWN (CV-10) was the tenth aircraft carrier to serve in the United States Navy.

How many people died on the USS Yorktown CV 10? ›

In total, 141 men died aboard the USS Yorktown, though it appears some are still there.

What was the nickname of the USS Yorktown CV 10? ›

Nicknamed “The Fighting Lady”, she received the Presidential Unit Citation and earned eleven battle stars for World War II service. She was placed in reserve from January 1947, until December 1952. Her deck was cantilevered in 1955 in order to accommodate newer aircraft.

How long did it take for the USS Yorktown to be repaired? ›

Defying estimates that predicted Yorktown required at least three months of repairs at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard, 1,400 Pearl Harbor workers labored around the clock according to their motto, "we keep them fit to fight." In 72 hours they restored the ship to a battle-ready state.

Are there two USS Yorktown? ›

USS Yorktown (CV-5), the lead Yorktown-class aircraft carrier commissioned in 1937 (sunk in 1942) USS Yorktown (CV-10), an Essex-class aircraft carrier commissioned in 1943 (museum ship since 1975) USS Yorktown (CG-48), a Ticonderoga-class cruiser commissioned in 1984 (undergoing scrapping)

What is the sister ship of the USS Yorktown? ›

As flagship for Carrier Division 2, she participated in her first war game—Fleet Problem XX—along with her sister-ship Enterprise in February 1939.

What are some fun facts about the USS Yorktown? ›

The USS Yorktown was converted for jet use in 1955 with the addition of a new angled flight deck, hurricane bow and flight deck. It then served as an anti-submarine carrier in Vietnam. In 1968 the Essex class carrier was used to recover the crew of Apollo 8, the first manned mission to orbit the moon.

Why did the USS Yorktown sink? ›

Although efforts to save Yorktown were ongoing, the Japanese submarine I-158 managed to move into firing range undetected and fired torpedoes scoring two hits on Yorktown. On 7 June at 0701, the valiant flattop turned over on her port side and sank in 3,000 fathoms of water.

Are there any Yorktown class carriers left? ›

These ships bore the brunt of the fighting in the Pacific during 1942, and two of the three were lost: Yorktown, sunk at the Battle of Midway, and Hornet, sunk in the Battle of the Santa Cruz Islands. Enterprise, the sole survivor of the class, was the most decorated ship of the U.S. Navy in the Second World War.

How deep is the wreck of the USS Yorktown? ›

Three miles beneath the surface of the Pacific Ocean–deeper than any other shipwreck found before, sitting upright on the bottom, the Yorktown was in surprisingly good condition when Ballard located the famous ship.

What was Japan's biggest mistake at the Battle of Midway? ›

The biggest mistake in the Battle of Midway was for the Imperial Japanese Navy (IJN) to have started the whole misbegotten operation in the first place.

Was Yorktown damaged at Pearl Harbor? ›

Its blast and the resulting fires killed and injured dozens of crewmen. Fires were controlled quickly and Yorktown's effectiveness was not seriously harmed. However, structural damage was serious enough to require correction at the Pearl Harbor Navy Yard during the ship's two day emergency repair period late in May.

What aircraft carrier has the number 10? ›

USS Yorktown (CV-10)
History
United States
Laid down1 December 1941
Launched21 January 1943
Commissioned15 April 1943
39 more rows

Did the USS Yorktown ever sink? ›

A Japanese submarine ultimately sank the Yorktown at Midway on June 7, 1942, after the carrier sustained strikes from multiple bombs and torpedoes earlier in the battle. The ship was commissioned in 1937 and could accommodate 2,000 sailors.

What happened on the USS Yorktown? ›

Although efforts to save Yorktown were ongoing, the Japanese submarine I-158 managed to move into firing range undetected and fired torpedoes scoring two hits on Yorktown. On 7 June at 0701, the valiant flattop turned over on her port side and sank in 3,000 fathoms of water.

Why is the USS Yorktown famous? ›

The USS Yorktown was converted for jet use in 1955 with the addition of a new angled flight deck, hurricane bow and flight deck. It then served as an anti-submarine carrier in Vietnam. In 1968 the Essex class carrier was used to recover the crew of Apollo 8, the first manned mission to orbit the moon.

