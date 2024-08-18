V Shred Review - Must Read This Before Buying (2024)

Table of Contents About V Shred

Pros and Cons

What Is VShred?

How Does V Shred Work?

V Shred Programs

V Shred Burn Evolved

What is the V Shred diet?

Is The V Shred App Free?

Who Is V Shred For?

Comparison: V Shred vs. Openfit

How Much Is V Shred?

V Shred Reviews: What Do Customers Think?

Is VShred Legit?

Is V Shred Worth It?



Sign Up For V Shred

FAQ

About V Shred

V Shred is an online fitness app and supplement brand for men and women.

The face of V Shred is Vince Sant. Yes, an interesting name, but also a mega-ripped social media viral star known by many as “the V Shred guy.”

In 2015, Vince and 3 other co-founders, Nick Daniel, Roger Crandall, and Kevin Pearn, set out to build solutions for people who don’t have endless money and time to spend on their fitness.

The company started in their Las Vegas headquarters with just $1,000 and, as of 2020, has grown to a company valued at over $200,000,000.

Not much information is available about the company and their origins, but we do know this: V Shred is a whole movement.

They offer custom diet and fitness programs for men and women alike, supplements to support weight loss, an app for workouts, and a monthly membership that I’ll explore later on.

Pros and Cons

I’ll give you all the itty-bitty details in this V Shred review, but first, let’s establish the brand’s overall pros and cons:

Pros

Offers customized plans for body type, gender, age, and activity level

for body type, gender, age, and activity level BBB-Accredited

Positive reviews about effective workouts and diet plans

Membership community support

30-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Poor customer service when it comes to hidden charges, refusing refunds, and ignoring customer contact

when it comes to hidden charges, refusing refunds, and ignoring customer contact V Shred supplements are not sold internationally

A lack of information and transparency about the brand, their products, and prices

What Is VShred?

V Shred is a revolutionary fitness program that gets you real results in a short amount of time. Combining ”minimum effective” dose workouts with non-restrictive diet plans and world-class coaching, V Shred has helped 687,269 people transform their bodies.

In this VShred review, I’ll walk you through how their programs work, what kind of plans are available, and perhaps most importantly, the amazing results thousands have seen while on them.

How Does V Shred Work?

So, firstly, let me get this out the way so I can get this V Shred review started: the brand sells multiple different products and programs, including supplements, fitness programs, an app, and even clothes.

But I’ll mainly discuss one key part of the fitness brand and movement: V Shred University, the monthly membership that costs just $1 for your first month.I’ll walk you through everything you need to know about it here, including the sign up process.

When you sign up for the membership, you’ll complete a V Shredbody type quizthat determines what category you fall into and ultimately which plans you’ll be sent each month for your body type.

That’s right, every month you pay$20to receive anew diet and training planthat keeps your fitness and nutrition exciting and on track.

To begin, head to VShred.com and take the Body Type Quiz. Select your gender and your age range, and then input your height.

These are all basic questions to help the folks and VShred determine the nutrition and exercise plans that are right for you.

Next, you’ll let them know if you are lightly, moderately, or highly active, and then choose the body description you feel best applies to you.

Based on your selection, you’ll be prompted to watch a video where Vince Sant, a best-selling fitness author, celebrity trainer, and the creator of V Shred walks you through 3 secrets to weight loss that you can start today.

I’ll admit this video was a little lengthy and it took a while for Vince to get to the secrets, but he does eventually get there and he explains the science behind his tips so it’s worth the watch.

The best part? These tips are totally free and you can use them even if you don’t choose to sign up for V Shred.

At the end of the video, Vince recommends a plan based on your gender and body type and walks you through what’s involved. He speaks some serious truths about fitness and diets, and to be honest, even though the video was a little long, I found it very informative.

Once the video is over, you’ll be able to scroll down and view your current macro recommendations, a breakdown of what’s included in your program, and the freebies V Shred is giving you for signing up today.

Click the big orange button with your program’s price, and you’ll then enter your contact and payment information, and get access to a special offer.

Now, this offer involves watching another video, but technically, once you confirm your payment details, you’re good to go with your recommended program. If you choose to watch the video and add on additional products, that’s totally up to you.

Once you’re signed up, you’ll get access to the V Shred member community where Vince, the V Shred guy himself, answers questions weekly in his Couch Talk.

And you won’t be on the journey alone, either, because you can join the members-only cool cat club on Facebook where you and people in the same boat as you can support, inspire, and root for each other every step of the way.

In the next section of our V Shred review, I’ll elaborate on the bestselling fitness plans and supplements offered by the brand.

V Shred Programs

Our V Shred review found that the brand offers many fitness plans for a variety of different people with different goals and body types. Take the V Shred quiz to be matched up with the program best suited for you.

Here are some of the highlights:

Ripped in 90 Days

Fat Loss Extreme

Custom Diet and Training Plan

Toned in 90 Days

Six-Pack Shred

In each of these plans, there is a specific endgame. Some of them are pretty obvious, like, say, getting ripped in 90 days.

But in all of these programs, you receive detailed instructions and guidance that are designed to keep you on track even if you’re someone who struggles to stay committed to fitness.

The programs vary in length and are either 8 weeks, 12 weeks, or 90 days. The plans provide meal plan guidance, workout videos that you can complete from anywhere via the app, as well as nutrition information and supplements.

With the Custom Diet and Training Plan, you’ll receive actual personal coaching online and an 8-week plan that they create just for you.

V Shred Burn Evolved

Burn Evolved is a fat-burning capsule supplement you take 2 of daily. It helps you lose weight with cayenne pepper fruit extract, grains of paradise seed extract, caffeine, EGCG, and yohimbine [1] .

This formulation comes together to create a bestselling V Shred burn supplement that increases energy levels and metabolism [2] , suppresses appetite, and encourages your body to burn more, faster.

One bottle is regularly priced at $67 but is on sale now for $41. If you aren’t happy after conducting your personal Burn Evolved + your body experiment, you can request a refund via their money-back guarantee.

The brand also has supplements specifically designed for men, like the V Shred Test Boost Max to increase testosterone.

What is the V Shred diet?

Our V Shred review found that there is no one “V Shred diet” because the programs are intended to include a range of people with different goals.

Studies [3] shows that Weight management depends upon complex factors such as amount of food eaten, type of food eaten, and timing of meals.

To get programs tailored for you, take the V Shred quiz to find out which body type category you belong to. Depending on this, your diet may, for example, include V Shred carb cycling, one of the diet methods that the brand absolutely swears by.

You can also buy a Custom Diet and Training Plan for a truly personal experience with real coaching.

Is The V Shred App Free?

Technically, yes. The V Shred app is free to download. You get 5 days free for any 90-day program. But after that, you’ll have to start paying for new content. Prices vary depending on the program and/or membership you select.

Who Is V Shred For?

According to the V Shred body type quiz, the programs are for almost anyone: male or female, in your teens to 60s, weighing up to 400 lbs, with light-to-heavy activity levels.

Comparison: V Shred vs. Openfit

For this V Shred review, we did our research. But let’s expand that research to make a helpful comparison between competing brands. Openfit is a similar fitness and nutrition brand with an app, but let’s break down what makes each brand special.

Firstly, 3 similarities:

Offers a Fitness app with workout videos and meal plans Operates as a Subscription service Supplements available

But here are 3 key differences that set the brands apart:

Openfit has more variety of workouts available on the app Openfit has live classes taught by real trainers Openfit subscriptions are 3, 6, or 12 months, not a monthly gig

For more info on Openfit, check out our review on the brand—it’s already ready and available just for you.

How Much Is V Shred?

Depending on what you’re after from V Shred’s selection of fitness products and services, the prices will vary, so let’s talk numbers.

First, the membership:

V Shred University membership: $20 per month , charged monthly

membership: , charged monthly First month: $1 only to try it out

Other products and plans that might pique your interest and wallet:

Burn Evolved supplement: $41 on sale now, regular price $67

on sale now, regular price Ripped in 90 Days: $47 on sale now, regular price $100

on sale now, regular price Custom Diet and Training Plan: $149 on sale now, regular price $225

V Shred Reviews: What Do Customers Think?

For our V Shred review to truly do you, curious reader, justice, we have to show you customer reviews. This is where the real juicy stuff is at.

And since the brand site and their social media showcase only positive testimonials and the most incredible body transformations, we also consulted the Better Business Bureau (BBB), the Apple App Store, and TrustPilot to get the real scoop.

On the brand’s social media, there are plenty of glowing testimonials from customers who find their bodies “constantly changing for the better” with the Ripped in 90 Days program.

In the Fat Loss Extreme Program reviews on the brand’s site, one user posted the following along with a before and after photo:

“Totally out of my comfort zone but this program works. This is 4 weeks, no exercise due to a knee injury…I did buy the custom food plan and stuck with it 100%. I have a lot more to lose but could not be happier with my progress.”

There are also testimonials from customers who joined the V Shred membership and became their own fitspo while supported by the private members-only Facebook group:

“From 330 to 199!! Just left the 200lb club and I couldn’t be more proud of myself. This group and program has changed my life!”

But obviously, just looking at the customer reviews and impressive before-and-after pics promoted by the brand themselves isn’t going to be an accurate, unbiased assessment of the programs and membership. So, with that, we went truth-digging elsewhere.

Firstly, our V Shred review found that the brand is BBB-Accredited with an A- rating. The 99 customer reviews give V Shred a 2.2/5 stars rating.

Many of the BBB complaints echo the same experience of purchasing the fitness program without the optional meal program but finding that they were charged for the meal program anyway.

One customer said that they tried calling customer service “with no luck” and that the company’s “selling practices are very deceptive.”

Because this same experience was so common in the BBB complaints, it’s clear that there are issues with the company’s charging and checkout systems, resulting in some very angry customers who are charged for things they specifically indicated that they did not want.

Likewise, this customer reported that they accidentally purchased the diet program, asked for a refund immediately, and had still not received one 3 weeks later:

“This company is a scam and clearly just wants to cheat unsuspecting people out of their money. I would never recommend doing business with these people.”

On the bright side, 139 complaints out of 384 have been resolved by the company. V Shred has proven to be responsive to customer complaints and willing to make compromises and help customers with refunds.

Still, BBB is a public forum for dealing with customer complaints, so who’s to say if customer service would extend the same kindness if these exchanges took place in private emails?

On the Apple App Store, the V Shred app has a 4.6/5 stars rating. Negative reviews were very similar to the BBB complaints, with a bunch of people accidentally purchasing more than they wanted to, demonstrating the brand’s poor communication of prices.

These unhappy customers were super angry and felt that the company was a “scam” spreading false information and promises.

Still, there were tons of happy customers who praised the workout videos for being challenging, yet still fun and motivating. This V Shred review of the app sums up the easy-to-follow, detailed program and the value of their purchase:

“Great workouts and a day by day plan for 3 months. Meal plans and detailed day to day regimen. Amazing product for a great price. I think you get more bang for your buck compared to other programs out there.”

Lastly, on TrustPilot, the brand has 3.1/5 stars from 1509 ratings. The good news is that most customer reviews were positive—in fact, 55% of the written customer reviews were 5-star ratings.

Customers are absolutely over the moon about the programs, apps, membership, and customer service.

Fitness enthusiasts attested that the brand gives “very prompt” replies to refund requests, accurate customized plans for individual people, and the most effective workouts and diet plans for quick and long-lasting results.

Despite the negative reviews about customer service refusing refunds, “misleading” and “scamming” customers, the 5-star TrustPilot reviewers are ecstatic and reporting very kind, considerate service:

“I am so pleased with the outstanding customer service! I had signed up and actually had to cancel because I lost my job the following day. They immediately refunded all my money even though they had given me a non-refundable customized diet program!!”

To sum up the pros and cons that customers listed, the positives were effective results, exciting workouts and diet plans, accurate customized plans, and kind customer service.

The negatives were pretty much the opposite, being mostly about unresponsive customer service and poor communication about prices.

With all these mixed reviews, we think you’d have to try out V Shred yourself to make a real judgment call since experiences vary from person to person and body to body.

For a low-stakes trial run, you can pay $1 for one month of the V Shred membership so that even if you hate it, you only hate $1 worth of paid-for content.

Is VShred Legit?

V Shred is very legit. Nearly 700,000 people have seen success with its programs. The main issue customers have with this company is the (sometimes aggressive) marketing, but it does indeed deliver nutrition, workouts, and coaching as promised.

Is V Shred Worth It?

After all of this information, has our V Shred review determined if the brand is worth it? Survey says: yes. Well, yes to trying it at least.

Since your first program is backed by a 30-day money-back guarantee, if you don’t like what you find, cancel anytime and don’t look back.

Because of the customer reviews about paying multiple times, we warn you to pay close, close, close attention to the checkout process, since so many people have accidentally purchased a diet plan when they didn’t mean to, and then they had trouble getting their precious pennies back.

So is VShred worth it? With all that in mind, it’s clear that many satisfied customers have experienced real results through the brand’s products and programs. Happy fitness-ing!

V Shred Promotions & Discounts

These are the best deals our V Shred review found on their website:

Try out 1 month of the V Shred membership for only $1

Sign up on the app and get 5 days free from a 90-day program of your choosing

from a of your choosing All supplements and programs are on sale now

V Shred often has flash sales, so watch out for those sweet money-saving deals! Follow the brand on Instagram or Facebook for the most up-to-date details and never miss a chance to get great value.

Sign Up For V Shred

To sign up for the monthly membership, follow these 3 quick steps:

Visit the V Shred website, scroll down to V Shred University, and click “Learn More” Scroll down to the bottom of the page to “CLICK HERE TO TRY VSU FOR JUST $1!” Fill out the payment info and you’re all set!

Easiest university acceptance ever, right?

FAQ

Does VShred Work?

You’ve nearing the end of the V Shred review, and by now, I hope you have a better understanding of what the brand’s programs are all about. You’ve seen a ton of before and after photos and heard from real customers, and the question of whether or not V Shred works might still be lingering in your mind.

If it is, I’ll say this: V Shred has some pretty impressive numbers, and in the least, they’re a good sign that the brand is on to something. Having watched a few videos myself, I believe that the information V Shred dishes out is helpful—especially if the science behind diet and fitness is foreign to you.

To put it simply, I believe that V Shred works—even if it’s just by encouraging you to stop restrictive eating habits or learn HIIT. In some capacity, the chances are high that you will notice a change while on these programs.

How do I cancel my V Shred subscription?

The unfortunate thing about V Shred is that for a lot of our most burning FAQs—like, say, how do you cancel a subscription—the brand isn’t very forthcoming.

We’d like to provide you with a neat numbered list of how to go about canceling your subscription, but all the brand can say is to email [emailprotected] to cancel.

What is V Shred’s Shipping Policy?

Our V Shred review found that the company ships their Sculpt Nation supplements to the US and Canada only.

Orders process within 24 hours and tracking information is emailed after the package has shipped. Then it’s about 4-6 business days of anxiously stalking your package until it arrives on your doorstep.

What is V Shred’s Return Policy?

V Shred gives you 30 days to get your money back if you aren’t satisfied with your fitness purchase. Contact the brand by email to request a refund.

One important caveat is that the custom diet and training plans are exempt from this refund policy.

For supplements, V Shred has a Lifetime Money Back Guarantee where if you don’t like your supplement and aren’t seeing results after 30 days (ie. the whole bottle), you can receive a refund minus your costs for shipping.

You can mail back unopened supplement bottles but will have to pay for shipping. Alternatively, you can cash in on a 25% refund on the unopened product if you don’t want to ship it back.

How to Contact V Shred

To speak to a V Shred customer service agent you can:

Email [emailprotected]

Fill out the online contact form

