Van Gogh Miami, FL Exhibit: The Immersive Experience (2024)

Table of Contents
The experience An Immersive Experience VR Experience Rediscover Art Put Your Paintings On Display Van Gogh Miami Exhibit Reviews What people think about our Van Gogh exhibit in Miami Gift Card Press Reviews Practical Info Private Bookings for Groups and Events Van Gogh Miami Location Olympia Theater 174 E Flagler St, FL. 33131 FAQS Gallery About the organizers Exhibition Hub Fever

Miami, you still have the chance to enjoy other experiences.

Have you ever dreamt of stepping into a painting? Now you can with this exhibition that has been touring since 2017 with +5,000,000 visitors! Get your tickets now!
Awarded best 2021 immersive experience by USA Today.
Ranked among the 12 best immersive experiences in the world by CNN.

The experience

  • An Immersive Experience

    Step into a 20,000 sq. ft. light and sound spectacular exhibit featuring two-story projections of the artist's most compelling works.

  • VR Experience

    Walk alongside Van Gogh during a visually rich journey into the inspiration behind 8 of his iconic works, including Vincent’s Bedroom at Arles & Starry Night Over The Rhone.

  • Rediscover Art

    Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience reinvents the concept of museums. Get to know the artist and his art like never before with the help of exquisite storytelling and cutting-edge technology.

  • Put Your Paintings On Display

    Discover what it feels like to be in Van Gogh’s shoes for a day. Make your own paintings and have them projected on the walls in an experience loved by kids and grown-ups alike.

Van Gogh Miami Exhibit Reviews

What people think about our Van Gogh exhibit in Miami

4.6 out of 5 stars

  • Marina M.

    The best Van Gogh exhibit in Miami

  • Helen B.

    Brilliant and very enjoyable, it is worth the extra fee for the virtual experience

  • Katie R.

    Wonderful experience in a very cool old theatre, loved everything!

  • Adrian D.

    This was one of the most amazing shows I have ever seen. The visual and auditory elements resonate with your soul! Perfection!

  • Charlee Q.

    Pleasantly surprised on how well it was done. The Experience, the venue and staff all made it a wonderful day. Creative, professional and lots of attention to the little details. Very appreciative !!!!

  • Melinda M.

    Amazing! Everyone put together this excellent experience and was controlled crowd not packed which seemed very comfortable! Thanks for the experience! Melinda and Matthew

  • Carole R.

    Great event very inspirational and and fantastical. The VR was amazing, don’t skip it. The Olympia Theater in Miami is such an Art Deco Gem.

  • Peter R.

    It was perfect .. amazing .. breathtaking will go again here in Miami

  • Degas K.

    It was visibly stunning! My wife and I had an amazing time. I would highly recommend. 5+ stars

  • Diana L.

    Spectacular! Went with my husband and kids (21 and 10) and we all enjoyed it so much! Great family plan!

  • Karla H.

    Interesting way of enjoying Van Gogh’s work. A creative and immersive museum.

  • Tony A.

    The exhibit had a lot of information regarding his life. Really enjoyed how they made his art come to life. The last part of the exhibit was amazing!

Van Gogh Miami, FL Exhibit: The Immersive Experience (6)

Gift Card

There is no better gift for yours than sharing an experience like this. Share a journey full of memories that invites you to step into the universe of the Dutch genius, Vincent van Gogh.

Press Reviews

  • Van Gogh Miami, FL Exhibit: The Immersive Experience (7)

    Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience’ is a multimedia spectacular that will satisfy fans and make a memorable outing for those simply interested in seeing beautiful artwork

  • Van Gogh Miami, FL Exhibit: The Immersive Experience (8)

    This new entrée into the market is the most informative, educational and profound show about Van Gogh you'll probably ever see.

  • Van Gogh Miami, FL Exhibit: The Immersive Experience (9)

    Each painting, word, and projection is placed for a reason, creating a feeling of connection to Van Gogh that allows for a more emotional experience.

Practical Info

  1. Date: from June, 2021
  2. Opening hours: (time slots available every half hour)
    • Thursdays & Fridays: From 10am to 8pm (last entry)
    • Saturdays & holidays: From 9am to 8.30pm (last entry)
    • Sundays: From 10am to 7pm (last entry)
  3. Duration: The visit will take around 60 to 75 minutes
  4. Location: Olympia Theater, 174 E Flagler St
  5. Age requirement: All ages!

Private Bookings for Groups and Events

Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience in Miami offers private bookings perfectly suited to various kinds of groups and events (30+ people):

  • Van Gogh Miami, FL Exhibit: The Immersive Experience (10)

    Corporate Events

    The mesmerizing ambience of Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience makes for a stunning corporate event. Contact us and we will help you organize the perfect outing to enjoy as a group.

  • Van Gogh Miami, FL Exhibit: The Immersive Experience (11)

    Private Events

    Book a private event for your group and have the exhibition all to yourself. Perfect for birthday parties, large get-togethers and more!

  • Van Gogh Miami, FL Exhibit: The Immersive Experience (12)

    Schools, Universities & Associations

    Looking to plan an academic excursion? Let us know and we will help your group enjoy Van Gogh’s masterpieces to the fullest.

Van Gogh Miami, FL Exhibit: The Immersive Experience (13)

Van Gogh Miami Location

Olympia Theater 174 E Flagler St, FL. 33131

Get directions

Built in 1926, this historical Performing Arts Center is an enchanting Mediterranean courtyard with shimmering stars and golden balconies, tucked into Miami’s contemporary skyline.

The Olympia Theater is the jewel of South Florida arts and entertainment facilities, affording South Florida’s diverse community and its international guests a unique cultural experience that defies comparison.

Do you have any questions? Maybe you can find the answer here!

About the organizers

Exhibition Hub

Exhibition Hub has a proven track-record producing more than 70 exhibitions and immersive edutainment experiences around the world, reaching more than 6 million visitors. Exhibition Hub delivers edutainment experiences to wide audiences and adapts its productions to the venue, each time creating an original experience.

They offer a spectacular 360° video, light and music experience and a one of a kind virtual reality experience which complements the immersive experience.

Van Gogh Miami, FL Exhibit: The Immersive Experience (22)

Fever

Fever is the leading global entertainment discovery platform, helping over 40 million people every month to discover the best experiences in their cities. Through its platform, Fever inspires users to enjoy the best local experiences, from gigs to theatre, live music, immersive experiences, and pop-ups, while empowering event organizers to create new original content.

Van Gogh Miami, FL Exhibit: The Immersive Experience (23)

Produced by:

Van Gogh Miami, FL Exhibit: The Immersive Experience (24)

Van Gogh Miami, FL Exhibit: The Immersive Experience (25)

How long does it take to walk through the immersive Van Gogh exhibit? ›

Since the experience typically lasts around one hour we recommend comfortable shoes, there is however no dress code - whatever makes you feel comfortable to ensure that you can fully enjoy the experience!

How do I prepare for Van Gogh immersive experience? ›

Andrea Behling
  1. Don't go into the main exhibit space right away. My date and I agreed we were wholly underprepared to fully appreciate the experience or the art we were about to see. ...
  2. Move around. ...
  3. Take a few drops of CBD beforehand. ...
  4. Try to visit during off-peak hours. ...
  5. Really look around, not just at the art.
Dec 2, 2022

How long should you allow for the Van Gogh immersive experience? ›

The visit will take around 90 minutes.

Is Van Gogh The Immersive Experience worth it? ›

The immersive experience was spectacular. We learned so much more about Van Gogh and his tragic demise. The virtual experience is a must at the end and we also enjoyed creating our own art!

What should I wear to the Van Gogh exhibit? ›

Love the tip about wearing white - it's such a clever way to stand out in the immersive Van Gogh exhibit! Visiting on weekdays is a great idea for a quieter experience.

Are VIP tickets to Immersive Van Gogh worth it? ›

You'll be wasting your money foolishly on the so-called VIP "perks." See the show and be on your way. As far as the show, it was nice. Not as spectacular as the show in Paris, but still nicely presented. The sound system at this venue, however, outperformed the Paris show tenfold!

What to know before going to the Van Gogh exhibit? ›

Things to know before you go
  • Van Gogh Museum tickets are available only online.
  • Only small backpacks are allowed in the luggage room.
  • Strollers are permitted in the museum, which is also wheelchair-accessible.
  • Photography of artworks in the museum galleries and exhibition spaces is not allowed.

What happens in the Van Gogh immersive experience? ›

Most of the experiences involve guests moving from room to room, with walls (and sometimes floors or ceilings) decorated with moving projections of van Gogh's works. The works are typically accompanied by music set to pair with them.

How long do you need in Van Gogh? ›

2. Plan 1.5-2.5 hours for your visit. The average visitor takes 1 hour 15 minutes to properly explore the permanent collection. The museum has a café and a souvenir shop on the ground floor and a bookshop on the third floor, offering a wide selection of products inspired by the life and work of Van Gogh.

Can you take photos at Van Gogh alive? ›

Yes! You can take photos but flash is not permitted. How long does the Van Gogh Alive experience take? You can walk through the experience at your own pace.

What age is Immersive Van Gogh for? ›

This event is recommended for all ages.

Is Van Gogh's immersive experience good for babies? ›

– Van Gogh – The Immersive Experience. Yes, this experience appeals to all ages and is appropriate for the whole family.

Which is better imagine Van Gogh or immersive experience? ›

Verdict: If you prefer a closer representation of Van Gogh's paintings, “Imagine Van Gogh” is the one to visit. If you're seeking something closer to an IMAX experience, “Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” could be the better choice.

How do I get to Van Gogh's immersive experience? ›

Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience is easily accessible via a London Underground or Overground service. The nearest Underground station to 106 Commercial Street is Liverpool Street. You can reach Liverpool Street station on the Hammersmith & City, Central, Circle, Elizabeth and Metropolitan lines.

Is the Van Gogh Museum worth going to? ›

All the Van Gogh u could hope for. Moderate and manageable size and lots of contextual information about exhibits and Van Gogh s life. Straight out art museum, so don't expect much Interactive experiences for younger sets. Permanent exhibition upstairs probably had the most popular items on view.

How long does it take to walk around Van Gogh? ›

The visit will take approximately one hour.

How long do you need for Van Gogh? ›

How much time should I spend at the Van Gogh Museum? Depending on how much time you spend on each exhibit, the visit can take anything between 1 hour to 2 hours. On average, visitors spend 1 hour and 15 minutes to properly explore the permanent exhibit.

How does the Van Gogh immersive experience work? ›

The projections animate the floor and all the walls around the visitors, creating a great immersive experience. The sound and light show lasts 35 minutes and runs on a loop with no beginning or end. Extra rooms: There is a dedicated space for digital art study of the flowers painted by Van Gogh.

Are there two Van Gogh exhibits in Sacramento? ›

We started looking into it and realized that Sacramento has two competing Van Gogh immersive experience exhibits. One is in West Sacramento, now extended through the holidays. The other is at the Safe Credit Union Convention Center for the month of November.

