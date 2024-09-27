Van Gogh Miami, FL Exhibit: The Immersive Experience (2024)

Fever is the leading global entertainment discovery platform, helping over 40 million people every month to discover the best experiences in their cities. Through its platform, Fever inspires users to enjoy the best local experiences, from gigs to theatre, live music, immersive experiences, and pop-ups, while empowering event organizers to create new original content.

They offer a spectacular 360° video, light and music experience and a one of a kind virtual reality experience which complements the immersive experience.

Exhibition Hub has a proven track-record producing more than 70 exhibitions and immersive edutainment experiences around the world, reaching more than 6 million visitors. Exhibition Hub delivers edutainment experiences to wide audiences and adapts its productions to the venue, each time creating an original experience.

The Olympia Theater is the jewel of South Florida arts and entertainment facilities, affording South Florida’s diverse community and its international guests a unique cultural experience that defies comparison.

Built in 1926, this historical Performing Arts Center is an enchanting Mediterranean courtyard with shimmering stars and golden balconies, tucked into Miami’s contemporary skyline.

Looking to plan an academic excursion? Let us know and we will help your group enjoy Van Gogh’s masterpieces to the fullest.

Book a private event for your group and have the exhibition all to yourself. Perfect for birthday parties, large get-togethers and more!

The mesmerizing ambience of Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience makes for a stunning corporate event. Contact us and we will help you organize the perfect outing to enjoy as a group.

Each painting, word, and projection is placed for a reason, creating a feeling of connection to Van Gogh that allows for a more emotional experience.

This new entrée into the market is the most informative, educational and profound show about Van Gogh you'll probably ever see.

Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience’ is a multimedia spectacular that will satisfy fans and make a memorable outing for those simply interested in seeing beautiful artwork

There is no better gift for yours than sharing an experience like this. Share a journey full of memories that invites you to step into the universe of the Dutch genius, Vincent van Gogh.

The exhibit had a lot of information regarding his life. Really enjoyed how they made his art come to life. The last part of the exhibit was amazing!

Spectacular! Went with my husband and kids (21 and 10) and we all enjoyed it so much! Great family plan!

It was visibly stunning! My wife and I had an amazing time. I would highly recommend. 5+ stars

It was perfect .. amazing .. breathtaking will go again here in Miami

Great event very inspirational and and fantastical. The VR was amazing, don’t skip it. The Olympia Theater in Miami is such an Art Deco Gem.

Amazing! Everyone put together this excellent experience and was controlled crowd not packed which seemed very comfortable! Thanks for the experience! Melinda and Matthew

Pleasantly surprised on how well it was done. The Experience, the venue and staff all made it a wonderful day. Creative, professional and lots of attention to the little details. Very appreciative !!!!

This was one of the most amazing shows I have ever seen. The visual and auditory elements resonate with your soul! Perfection!

Brilliant and very enjoyable, it is worth the extra fee for the virtual experience

Discover what it feels like to be in Van Gogh’s shoes for a day. Make your own paintings and have them projected on the walls in an experience loved by kids and grown-ups alike.

Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience reinvents the concept of museums. Get to know the artist and his art like never before with the help of exquisite storytelling and cutting-edge technology.

Walk alongside Van Gogh during a visually rich journey into the inspiration behind 8 of his iconic works, including Vincent’s Bedroom at Arles & Starry Night Over The Rhone.

Step into a 20,000 sq. ft. light and sound spectacular exhibit featuring two-story projections of the artist's most compelling works.

Have you ever dreamt of stepping into a painting? Now you can with this exhibition that has been touring since 2017 with +5,000,000 visitors! Get your tickets now! Awarded best 2021 immersive experience by USA Today. Ranked among the 12 best immersive experiences in the world by CNN.

Since the experience typically lasts around one hour we recommend comfortable shoes, there is however no dress code - whatever makes you feel comfortable to ensure that you can fully enjoy the experience!

The visit will take around 90 minutes.

The immersive experience was spectacular. We learned so much more about Van Gogh and his tragic demise. The virtual experience is a must at the end and we also enjoyed creating our own art!

Love the tip about wearing white - it's such a clever way to stand out in the immersive Van Gogh exhibit! Visiting on weekdays is a great idea for a quieter experience.

This event is recommended for all ages.

– Van Gogh – The Immersive Experience. Yes, this experience appeals to all ages and is appropriate for the whole family.

