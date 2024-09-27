Van Gogh Miami, FL Exhibit: The Immersive Experience (2024)

Menu
MIAMI
Miami, you still have the chance to enjoy other experiences. Get tickets for Art Of The Brick!
Have you ever dreamt of stepping into a painting? Now you can with this exhibition that has been touring since 2017 with +5,000,000 visitors! Get your tickets now!
Awarded best 2021 immersive experience by USA Today.
Ranked among the 12 best immersive experiences in the world by CNN.
The experience

An Immersive Experience
Step into a 20,000 sq. ft. light and sound spectacular exhibit featuring two-story projections of the artist's most compelling works.

VR Experience
Walk alongside Van Gogh during a visually rich journey into the inspiration behind 8 of his iconic works, including Vincent’s Bedroom at Arles & Starry Night Over The Rhone.

Rediscover Art
Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience reinvents the concept of museums. Get to know the artist and his art like never before with the help of exquisite storytelling and cutting-edge technology.

Put Your Paintings On Display
Discover what it feels like to be in Van Gogh’s shoes for a day. Make your own paintings and have them projected on the walls in an experience loved by kids and grown-ups alike.
Van Gogh Miami Exhibit Reviews
What people think about our Van Gogh exhibit in Miami
4.6 out of 5 stars

Marina M.
The best Van Gogh exhibit in Miami

Helen B.
Brilliant and very enjoyable, it is worth the extra fee for the virtual experience

Katie R.
Wonderful experience in a very cool old theatre, loved everything!

Adrian D.
This was one of the most amazing shows I have ever seen. The visual and auditory elements resonate with your soul! Perfection!

Charlee Q.
Pleasantly surprised on how well it was done. The Experience, the venue and staff all made it a wonderful day. Creative, professional and lots of attention to the little details. Very appreciative !!!!

Melinda M.
Amazing! Everyone put together this excellent experience and was controlled crowd not packed which seemed very comfortable! Thanks for the experience! Melinda and Matthew

Carole R.
Great event very inspirational and and fantastical. The VR was amazing, don’t skip it. The Olympia Theater in Miami is such an Art Deco Gem.

Peter R.
It was perfect .. amazing .. breathtaking will go again here in Miami

Degas K.
It was visibly stunning! My wife and I had an amazing time. I would highly recommend. 5+ stars

Diana L.
Spectacular! Went with my husband and kids (21 and 10) and we all enjoyed it so much! Great family plan!

Karla H.
Interesting way of enjoying Van Gogh’s work. A creative and immersive museum.

Tony A.
The exhibit had a lot of information regarding his life. Really enjoyed how they made his art come to life. The last part of the exhibit was amazing!
Gift Card
There is no better gift for yours than sharing an experience like this. Share a journey full of memories that invites you to step into the universe of the Dutch genius, Vincent van Gogh.
Press Reviews

Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience’ is a multimedia spectacular that will satisfy fans and make a memorable outing for those simply interested in seeing beautiful artwork

This new entrée into the market is the most informative, educational and profound show about Van Gogh you'll probably ever see.
-
Each painting, word, and projection is placed for a reason, creating a feeling of connection to Van Gogh that allows for a more emotional experience.
Practical Info
- Date: from June, 2021
- Opening hours: (time slots available every half hour)
- Thursdays & Fridays: From 10am to 8pm (last entry)
- Saturdays & holidays: From 9am to 8.30pm (last entry)
- Sundays: From 10am to 7pm (last entry)
- Duration: The visit will take around 60 to 75 minutes
- Location: Olympia Theater, 174 E Flagler St
- Age requirement: All ages!
Private Bookings for Groups and Events
Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience in Miami offers private bookings perfectly suited to various kinds of groups and events (30+ people):

Corporate Events
The mesmerizing ambience of Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience makes for a stunning corporate event. Contact us and we will help you organize the perfect outing to enjoy as a group.

Private Events
Book a private event for your group and have the exhibition all to yourself. Perfect for birthday parties, large get-togethers and more!

Schools, Universities & Associations
Looking to plan an academic excursion? Let us know and we will help your group enjoy Van Gogh’s masterpieces to the fullest.
Van Gogh Miami Location
Olympia Theater 174 E Flagler St, FL. 33131
Built in 1926, this historical Performing Arts Center is an enchanting Mediterranean courtyard with shimmering stars and golden balconies, tucked into Miami’s contemporary skyline.
The Olympia Theater is the jewel of South Florida arts and entertainment facilities, affording South Florida’s diverse community and its international guests a unique cultural experience that defies comparison.
