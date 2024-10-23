Vegetable Thai Red Curry (2024)

Home › Recipe Index › Main Dishes › Curries By Deryn Macey 5 from 1 vote on Dec 07, 2023, Updated Aug 02, 2024

This vegan Thai red curry vegetables with tofu is easy to make in one pan in under 30 minutes. If you love Thai food, this is the perfect recipe to try making at home.

For more Thai recipes, you’ll have to try this Thai Basil Eggplant, Red Curry Rice Noodles, Easy Vegan Tofu Pad Thai Recipe and Vegan Cashew Tofu Stir Fry with Broccoli for a complete Thai feast!

It’s made with simple ingredients like store-bought curry paste and coconut milk and you can use your favorite veggies or whatever you have on hand for an easy dinner.

Thai red curry is delicious served over rice to soak up the creamy coconut curry sauce.

Ingredient Notes Oil : You can use olive oil, avocado oil or another cooking oil for sautéing. If you need the recipe to be oil-free, you can omit the oil and use a bit of water.

: You can use olive oil, avocado oil or another cooking oil for sautéing. If you need the recipe to be oil-free, you can omit the oil and use a bit of water. Onion: White onion is best for this recipe but you could substitute red onion or yellow onion if needed.

White onion is best for this recipe but you could substitute red onion or yellow onion if needed. Ginger & Garlic: Fresh/raw garlic and ginger provide the best flavor for this recipe. I don’t recommended substituting garlic powder or ground ginger but if you must, you can substitute 1 tsp of each for the fresh garlic and ginger.

Fresh/raw garlic and ginger provide the best flavor for this recipe. I don’t recommended substituting garlic powder or ground ginger but if you must, you can substitute 1 tsp of each for the fresh garlic and ginger. Red Curry Paste : I like Thai Kitchen brand Red Curry Paste. If you’re vegan or don’t eat fish, note that some curry paste contains anchovies, shrimp paste or fish sauce so be sure to review the label. Curry paste can be found in well-stocked grocery stores, Asian speciality markets or online.

: I like Thai Kitchen brand Red Curry Paste. If you’re vegan or don’t eat fish, note that some curry paste contains anchovies, shrimp paste or fish sauce so be sure to review the label. Curry paste can be found in well-stocked grocery stores, Asian speciality markets or online. Vegetables : The recipe calls for bell pepper, baby spinach and zucchini. Other vegetables that can be used are kale, broccoli, cauliflower or carrot.

: The recipe calls for bell pepper, baby spinach and zucchini. Other vegetables that can be used are kale, broccoli, cauliflower or carrot. Coconut Milk: Full fat coconut milk is recommended for Thai curries but you can substitute light coconut milk to reduce the fat and calories.

Full fat coconut milk is recommended for Thai curries but you can substitute light coconut milk to reduce the fat and calories. Soy Sauce : Low-sodium soy sauce is suggested. Substitute gluten-free tamari for a gluten-free curry.

: Low-sodium soy sauce is suggested. Substitute gluten-free tamari for a gluten-free curry. Coconut Aminos : If you don’t have this avaiable you can omit it.

: If you don’t have this avaiable you can omit it. Coconut Palm Sugar : Substitute with brown sugar or maple syrup if needed.

: Substitute with brown sugar or maple syrup if needed. Tofu : Use extra firm tofu. There is no need to press the tofu before using.

: Use extra firm tofu. There is no need to press the tofu before using. Chili Flakes: If you’re sensitive to spice, reduce to 1 tsp or omit entirely. Alternatively, you can use fresh whole Thai chilies to your desired spice level. Please see the printable recipe card at the end of the post for the complete ingredient list with measurements and detailed instructions.

Variations & Additions

Other Thai Curries: To make Thai green curry or yellow curry, substitute green curry paste or yellow curry paste for the red curry paste. You can also use any variation of homemade curry paste.

To make Thai green curry or yellow curry, substitute green curry paste or yellow curry paste for the red curry paste. You can also use any variation of homemade curry paste. Crispy Tofu: T o make crispy tofu, either pan-fry the tofu in the the pan or in a separate pan or bake it in the oven according to this Crispy Baked Tofu recipe. Crispy tofu can be mixed into the curry sauce as per the recipe or served on top of the curry.

o make crispy tofu, either pan-fry the tofu in the the pan or in a separate pan or bake it in the oven according to this recipe. Crispy tofu can be mixed into the curry sauce as per the recipe or served on top of the curry. Serving : Serve Thai red curry over brown rice or white Jasmine rice for soaking up the creamy sauce. Top with fresh bean sprouts, a lime wedge or sprinkle of lime zest, kaffir lime leaves, Thai basil leaves or fresh cilantro. Serve the curry over cauliflower rice for a low-carb option.

: Serve Thai red curry over brown rice or white Jasmine rice for soaking up the creamy sauce. Top with fresh bean sprouts, a lime wedge or sprinkle of lime zest, kaffir lime leaves, Thai basil leaves or fresh cilantro. Serve the curry over cauliflower rice for a low-carb option. For a gluten-free recipe, be sure to substitute the soy sauce for gluten-free tamari and review the brand of red curry paste used.

Step-by-Step Instructions

Step 3: Add the red peppers, can of coconut milk, zucchini, soy sauce, coconut aminos and coconut sugar and bring the curry to a simmer. Step 4: Once simmering, add the tofu cubes, squeeze of lime juice, chili flakes and dried basil and cook for 3-4 minutes.

Step 5: Turn off the heat and stir in the baby spinach until wilted and combined.

Recipe FAQs Can I make this oil-free? Yes. To keep this dish oil-free, just add a little water or vegetable broth to the pan with the onion. What vegetables can you use for red curry vegetables? One of my favourite things about this recipe is you can toss in any vegetables you have on hand making it an excellent meal for the end of the week when you need to clean out the fridge. The recipe calls for red pepper and zucchini, but you can also use mushroom, broccoli, bok choy, carrot, eggplant, snap peas or snow peas, green beans, bamboo shoots, potato, baby corn, sweet potatoes or cauliflower. It’s recommended to keep the selection of vegetables to 3-4 or about 3 cups total. Can I use light coconut milk? I like to use full-fat coconut milk so it’s nice and creamy but you can substitute light coconut milk if you’d like to cut down the fat and calories.

How long does Thai red curry keep? Leftover red curry will keep in the fridge in an airtight container for up to 5 days. Reheat in a pan on the stovetop or in the microwave until heated through.