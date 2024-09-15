Via Protocol: March 2022✌️ (2024)

Table of Contents
We continue to work and build the cross-chain of the next day. Now with you. Features: Bugs: New Trusted Token List Frens: References

Published in

Via Protocol

·

4 min read

·

Apr 5, 2022

--

Our second Community Update

Via Protocol: March 2022✌️ (3)

We continue to work and build the cross-chain of the next day. Now with you.

  • Community Update
  • Text from our first AMA
  • Dev Update
  • All new Partners
  • Highlights of the past month and a minor team update

In March, we had a massive growth in the community. We had a lot of activities and new partnerships.
We also had a successful Grant Round on GR13 (Gitcoin 13), where we raised $8,015 from 2846 contributors. Big thanks to all contributors!

Update on the statistics of our social networks:

  • Twitter → 580 → 1900
  • Discord → 380 → 2300

1. Is there a new capital investment and business partnership for the project?

We have raised enough money for now and are focused on product development. However, we are constantly negotiating new partnerships and participation in the next round.

2. Vitalik once said multi-chain is the future, not the cross-chain. What do you guys think about that?

We don't know exactly what the future will be, but we know for sure that people will need to move money from one network to another, with which we will help.

3. The core path of via is the aggregation protocol and cross-chain checkout system, including token and nft interactions. Is the underlying asset and interaction routing safeguarded by the 40+ protocols themselves, or does Via maintain it?

In the aggregation protocol, transactions are performed using third-party protocols. We only aggregate them. For example, in the checkout, the last mail in the form of sending nft to the buyer's account is performed by us. We plan to transfer its implementation to relayers soon.

4. Via is currently only doing cross-chain bridges? Will other features be coming soon?

We do both on-chain and cross-chain transactions, but in the coming months, it will be possible to buy NFT with a bank card through integration with Moonpei and Stripe and make cross-chain transfers directly from Coinbase and Binance.

5. Finally, will there be a reward for loyal users in the future?

We do not rule out such a possibility. But not this year.

We had quite many problems with the polygon network and many UI bugs. So this is what we are fixed, added on our landing page and router:

Features:

  • Price and route update button,
  • Color background of tokens and networks before loading the picture
    notification,
  • Added "This is Mainnet Beta, use at your own risk" on top of the router,
  • We have improved the token selection screen in sorting by dollar equivalent,
  • Added quick update of the tokenlist for the appearance of new tokens,
  • The emergence of Solana routes and support for the Phantom wallet
  • Accelerated the Approve check for a token
  • Turned off the zoom in the mobile version of the site
  • Added splash screen: removed interface jumping,
  • We automatically apply the most profitable route, even if it comes later than the first one,
  • We save the last selected route even when re-entering the page,
  • Hide duplicate routes,
  • Added saving the last selected route when reopening the page,
  • We made a colored background of tokens and networks to navigate tokens with a slow Internet quickly,
  • Added automatic addition "." after 0 in the input field,
  • Added a link to Discord,
  • Added an arrow to the right of the routes on the main screen to make it clear that this is a button.

Bugs:

  • Removed the ever-spinning Pending,
  • Fixed the notifications about the success of the transaction,
  • Solved the problem with gas — now all transactions are building,
  • Fixed the problem of the build error transactions,
  • Solved the issue of the freezing transaction approval,
  • Fixed the "Max" button,
  • Fixed the input amount of tokens in "From",
  • Removed duplicate routes,
  • Removed the alert of the transaction fail with manual rejection,
  • Fixed the crash on the Front when choosing a token,
  • Fixed the site freeze when opening the routes page,
  • No more eternal loading, so we will write that there are none,
  • Fixed the route screen freezing issue,
  • Fixed a crash error when choosing a token,
  • Fixed slippage display bug,
  • Fixed the size of transaction notifications in the mobile version.

New Trusted Token List Frens:

It is best to mention the significant number of new official partners. It will raise with our community. And we want to say BIG thanks who are supporting us, and we do not get tired of repeating this, just as we do not get tired of continuing to improve the protocol and relationships with other DEXs, Networks, or Bridges.

We are still in search of talents for our team. And we got a new employee this month. We are looking forward to the next one for new team updates. All open positions you can find here. Even if you don't see an opening in your area of expertise, we invite you to apply via an available application on our Discord server. Just tag our Head of Community or someone from the team, and they will help you.

We continue to find new ways to strengthen our protocol. If you have any ideas, questions, or suggestions, you can visit our Discord Server or write something in questionary.

See you cross-chain,
The VIA Protocol Team.

Via Protocol: March 2022✌️ (2024)

References

Top Articles
Imane Khelif wins gold and now the IOC must hang their heads in shame
Imane Khelif wins Olympic boxing gold medal, ending trying Games with triumph
Incredibox Deluxe
What Is a Megapixel: Essential Guide [Megapixels Explained]
Best Transmission Service Margate
Circle L Bassets
NYC Drilled on Variant Response as Vaccine Limits Push State Appointments to Mid-April
Two men arrested following racially motivated attack on Sanford teen's car
Craigslist Shallotte
What Happened To Guy Yovan's Voice
月曜から夜ふかし 9Tsu
Myth or Fact: Massage Parlors and How They Play a Role in Trafficking | OUR Rescue
Best Builder Hall 5 Base
Crazy 8S Cool Math
Ar Kendrithyst
My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 Showtimes Near Regal Ukiah
Elven Signet Osrs
Vilonia Treasure Chest
Lieu Gia Trang Houston Texas
Kristian Andersen | Scripps Research
Only Murders In The Building Wiki
6 Beste EN Nuud Kortingscode | Tot 55% korting | September 2024
How Old Am I 1981
2005 Chevy Colorado 3.5 Head Bolt Torque Specs
4 Pics One Word Level 363
Walgreens Pharmacy On Jennings Station Road
Wo liegt Sendenhorst? Lageplan und Karte
Ts Central Nj
Methstreams Boxing Live
Craiglist.nj
Journal articles: 'New York (State). First Congregational Church' – Grafiati
Frigjam
Sodexo North Portal
9 best hotels in Atlanta to check out in 2023 - The Points Guy
Star News Mugshots
Star Wars Galaxy Of Heroes Webstore
G122 Pink Pill
Yakini Q Sj Photos
Sacramento Library Overdrive
Urgent Care Pelham Nh
Sherlock - Streams, Episodenguide und News zur Serie
158 Rosemont Ringoes Rd, East Amwell Twp, NJ, 08559 | MLS #3921765 | RocketHomes
Loss Payee And Lienholder Addresses And Contact Information Updated Daily Free List Gm Financial Lea
Tapana Movie Online Watch 2022
Tighe Hamilton Hudson Ma Obituary
How To Buy Taylor Swift Tickets By Navigating Ticketek's Stress-Inducing System
Ultimate Guide to Los Alamos, CA: A Small Town Big On Flavor
Veronika Sherstyuk Height
Horoskopi Koha
Immobiliare di Felice| Appartamento | Appartamento in vendita Porto San
Pamibaby Telegram
Omaha World-Herald from Omaha, Nebraska
Latest Posts
Kristine Leahy Biography, Age, Height, Husband, Net Worth, Family
Firm&#39;s Today on LinkedIn: Success Story of Howie Liu: The Visionary CEO Behind Airtable - Firm&#39;s…
Article information

Author: Francesca Jacobs Ret

Last Updated:

Views: 5361

Rating: 4.8 / 5 (68 voted)

Reviews: 83% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Francesca Jacobs Ret

Birthday: 1996-12-09

Address: Apt. 141 1406 Mitch Summit, New Teganshire, UT 82655-0699

Phone: +2296092334654

Job: Technology Architect

Hobby: Snowboarding, Scouting, Foreign language learning, Dowsing, Baton twirling, Sculpting, Cabaret

Introduction: My name is Francesca Jacobs Ret, I am a innocent, super, beautiful, charming, lucky, gentle, clever person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.