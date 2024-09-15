Via Protocol: March 2022✌️ (2024)

1. Is there a new capital investment and business partnership for the project?

We have raised enough money for now and are focused on product development. However, we are constantly negotiating new partnerships and participation in the next round.

2. Vitalik once said multi-chain is the future, not the cross-chain. What do you guys think about that?

We don't know exactly what the future will be, but we know for sure that people will need to move money from one network to another, with which we will help.

3. The core path of via is the aggregation protocol and cross-chain checkout system, including token and nft interactions. Is the underlying asset and interaction routing safeguarded by the 40+ protocols themselves, or does Via maintain it?

In the aggregation protocol, transactions are performed using third-party protocols. We only aggregate them. For example, in the checkout, the last mail in the form of sending nft to the buyer's account is performed by us. We plan to transfer its implementation to relayers soon.

4. Via is currently only doing cross-chain bridges? Will other features be coming soon?

We do both on-chain and cross-chain transactions, but in the coming months, it will be possible to buy NFT with a bank card through integration with Moonpei and Stripe and make cross-chain transfers directly from Coinbase and Binance.

5. Finally, will there be a reward for loyal users in the future?

We do not rule out such a possibility. But not this year.