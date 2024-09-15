Via Protocol: March 2022✌️ (2024)

· Follow
·
Follow
Published in · 4 min read · Apr 5, 2022
Published in
·
4 min read
·
Apr 5, 2022
--
Our second Community Update
We continue to work and build the cross-chain of the next day. Now with you.
- Community Update
- Text from our first AMA
- Dev Update
- All new Partners
- Highlights of the past month and a minor team update
In March, we had a massive growth in the community. We had a lot of activities and new partnerships.
We also had a successful Grant Round on GR13 (Gitcoin 13), where we raised $8,015 from 2846 contributors. Big thanks to all contributors!
Update on the statistics of our social networks:
- Twitter → 580 → 1900
- Discord → 380 → 2300
1. Is there a new capital investment and business partnership for the project?
We have raised enough money for now and are focused on product development. However, we are constantly negotiating new partnerships and participation in the next round.
2. Vitalik once said multi-chain is the future, not the cross-chain. What do you guys think about that?
We don't know exactly what the future will be, but we know for sure that people will need to move money from one network to another, with which we will help.
3. The core path of via is the aggregation protocol and cross-chain checkout system, including token and nft interactions. Is the underlying asset and interaction routing safeguarded by the 40+ protocols themselves, or does Via maintain it?
In the aggregation protocol, transactions are performed using third-party protocols. We only aggregate them. For example, in the checkout, the last mail in the form of sending nft to the buyer's account is performed by us. We plan to transfer its implementation to relayers soon.
4. Via is currently only doing cross-chain bridges? Will other features be coming soon?
We do both on-chain and cross-chain transactions, but in the coming months, it will be possible to buy NFT with a bank card through integration with Moonpei and Stripe and make cross-chain transfers directly from Coinbase and Binance.
5. Finally, will there be a reward for loyal users in the future?
We do not rule out such a possibility. But not this year.
We had quite many problems with the polygon network and many UI bugs. So this is what we are fixed, added on our landing page and router:
Features:
- Price and route update button,
- Color background of tokens and networks before loading the picture
notification,
- Added "This is Mainnet Beta, use at your own risk" on top of the router,
- We have improved the token selection screen in sorting by dollar equivalent,
- Added quick update of the tokenlist for the appearance of new tokens,
- The emergence of Solana routes and support for the Phantom wallet
- Accelerated the Approve check for a token
- Turned off the zoom in the mobile version of the site
- Added splash screen: removed interface jumping,
- We automatically apply the most profitable route, even if it comes later than the first one,
- We save the last selected route even when re-entering the page,
- Hide duplicate routes,
- Added saving the last selected route when reopening the page,
- We made a colored background of tokens and networks to navigate tokens with a slow Internet quickly,
- Added automatic addition "." after 0 in the input field,
- Added a link to Discord,
- Added an arrow to the right of the routes on the main screen to make it clear that this is a button.
Bugs:
- Removed the ever-spinning Pending,
- Fixed the notifications about the success of the transaction,
- Solved the problem with gas — now all transactions are building,
- Fixed the problem of the build error transactions,
- Solved the issue of the freezing transaction approval,
- Fixed the "Max" button,
- Fixed the input amount of tokens in "From",
- Removed duplicate routes,
- Removed the alert of the transaction fail with manual rejection,
- Fixed the crash on the Front when choosing a token,
- Fixed the site freeze when opening the routes page,
- No more eternal loading, so we will write that there are none,
- Fixed the route screen freezing issue,
- Fixed a crash error when choosing a token,
- Fixed slippage display bug,
- Fixed the size of transaction notifications in the mobile version.
New Trusted Token List Frens:
- We were on wowsummit in Dubai.
- New UI, but it was already mentioned in the dev update.
- A minor milestone has been passed.
- GR 13 with all our contributors.
- The web3 revolution article from our CEO.
It is best to mention the significant number of new official partners. It will raise with our community. And we want to say BIG thanks who are supporting us, and we do not get tired of repeating this, just as we do not get tired of continuing to improve the protocol and relationships with other DEXs, Networks, or Bridges.
We are still in search of talents for our team. And we got a new employee this month. We are looking forward to the next one for new team updates. All open positions you can find here. Even if you don't see an opening in your area of expertise, we invite you to apply via an available application on our Discord server. Just tag our Head of Community or someone from the team, and they will help you.
We continue to find new ways to strengthen our protocol. If you have any ideas, questions, or suggestions, you can visit our Discord Server or write something in questionary.
See you cross-chain,
The VIA Protocol Team.