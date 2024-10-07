VICTORIA FALLS HOTEL - 3 night getaway at the Victoria Falls Hotel | VIP Travel and tours (2024)

The Victoria Falls Hotel, the address of choice for more than a century for royal families, statesmen, celebrities and the discerning traveller occupies a fine location from which to explore the magical wonders of untamed Africa. This magnificent Edwardian-era hotel was built in the early 1900’s during the time when Cecil John Rhodes famously attempted to link Cape Town to Cairo by rail and has the thundering Victoria Falls at its threshold and the big five roaming nearby. This is one hotel that can truly claim to be unique and provides an experience like no other.

The Victoria Falls Hotel is a member of the Leading Hotels of the World.

WELCOME TO VICTORIA FALLS

Locally known as ‘Mosi-oa-Tunya’, translating to the ‘The Smoke That Thunders’, Victoria Falls are deservedly one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World. Forming a natural border between Zambia and Zimbabwe, fed by the mighty Zambezi River, the Falls are a sight to behold!

The 100m vertical chasm spanning the full one and a half kilometre width of the river, creates the biggest curtain of falling water in the world and one of the most extraordinary displays of nature’s might and magnificence. Despite the beauty of the Falls themselves, this region warrants the reputation as an adventure centre, offering a plethora of adrenaline-inducing activities both in and around the Falls. The best time for viewing the Falls is from July to October when the water levels are high but the mist has subsided, offering clearer views.

LANGUAGE

The indigenous languages are Ndebele and Shona but English is the official language and is widely spoken and understood.

CULTURE

One arrival in Victoria Falls you will be greeted by some of the friendliest people in the world. The predominant religion is Christianity, with traditional beliefs in rural areas, and some Hindu, Muslim and Jewish minorities.

CLIMATE

Victoria Falls is situated in a summer rainfall region. Instead of differentiating the climate according to the conventional spring/summer/autumn/winter divide, locals consider there to be two distinct climates - the dry season and the wet season. The dry season begins in May and extends through autumn and winter into October. The early part of the dry season is a temperate time with daytime temperatures in the early 20°C range and the mercury often falling to single digit figures at night.

Generally, the rains begin during the course of November and, by December, the wet season has usually set in with hot daytime temperatures, lightened by torrential downpours that generally take place during the late afternoon. At night, temperatures are an average 18°C and, during the day, the temperature can rise into the 30’s. Visiting the Victoria Falls during the wet and dry seasons is a markedly different experience. In early summer, the water level in the Zambezi is at its lowest, and the spray from the Falls is least dense, allowing for more visibility and better photographic conditions. Low water levels mean that parts of the Falls dry up, particularly on the Zambian side, but this is when Devil’s Pool is accessible. During late summer, when the Zambezi is pumping, the spray from the Falls is intense and any visitor to the rainforest can expect to be soaked.

May to November are the best months for most visitors but…

If you want to see the Victoria Falls in full power, go between March and May.

If your main reason to visit is for the white water-rafting, go between August and early January when the rapids are at their best.

If a safari is your priority, go between May and October when the vegetation is low and animals are more easily spotted.

CURRENCY

The Zimbabwean dollar is no longer a valid currency and almost all transactions are conducted in US Dollars. The currencies presently used in Zimbabwe include US Dollars and South African Rand. Make sure you have a sufficient amount of foreign currency in your possession, prior to entering the country due to a cash shortage and the fact that many ATMs will not accept international cards. Do not change foreign exchange with moneychangers on the street, as this is illegal. It is best to travel with small denominations of foreign currency.

ELECTRICITY

240 V. square pin adapter (same plugs as UK).

MALARIA

As Victoria Falls is situated in a malaria zone, it is recommended that you consult your physician on the correct preventative medication required before you travel.

TIPPING

Bring small denominations for tipping purposes as small change is very rarely available locally. Whilst not compulsory, it is enormously appreciated and often contributes a substantial amount toward ensuring that those working in the service industry earn a living wage. Just make sure that a service charge hasn’t already been added to your bill.

WHAT TO DO IN VIC FALLS

Victoria Falls will not disappoint; whether you’re seeing the Falls for the first time or planning a hair-raising bungee jump, there is so much to do and see! Your visit will be jam packed with adventure so plan wisely. These are our top recommendations:

See the Smoke that Thunders

Take a Sunset River Cruise

Go white-water rafting

Enjoy the Flying Fox cable slide

Do a bungee jump (111 metres – eek!)

See Vic Falls from a helicopter – the famous "Flight of Angels”

Be daring with a gorge swing

WHAT TO PACK

As a guide, the maximum weight for checked luggage is 20kg in economy class and 30kg in business class

Your hand-luggage should not weigh more than 6kg and needs to be small and compact

Casual, comfortable clothing is suitable throughout the year

Jeans or trousers for evenings and cooler days is recommended * In more upmarket hotels and restaurants, elegant casual outfits are recommended for dinner

Sunglasses, suntan lotion and insect repellent are a must

Please note that camouflage clothing is banned in Zimbabwe

Throw in a few warmer items between April and August, especially for early mornings and late evenings

Don’t forget any medication that you might need, and be sure to pack it in your hand luggage

Chargers for all your devices (it’s a good idea to take along a few movies on a tablet or something similar as the English TV channels in your hotel may be limited)

A hat or cap

Some sturdy walking shoes

And don’t forget your binoculars

TRAVEL TIPS

Pack a change of clothing in your hand luggage in case of baggage delays

Clothing creases less if rolled in a sausage shape when packed – so roll, don’t fold

No sharp objects are permitted in your hand luggage (yes, tweezers are sharp!)

Travel insurance is a must. If you can’t afford it, you can’t afford to travel!

Travelling with kids – please check that you have all the relevant documents including unabridged Birth Certificates.

Put electronics, medication, toothbrushes and jewellery in your carry-on bag.

It’s often a good idea to let your bank or credit card company know that you’re going overseas

Be patient, be flexible, be spontaneous and have the best time ever!

What's Included

Return flights to Victoria Falls on FlySafair

Return hotel transfers

3 nights accommodation in a Classic Room

Breakfast daily

All taxes; levies and surcharges (estimate)

Specific Terms

Packages are subject to availability at the time of the reservation.

Passport & visa costs (if applicable), travel insurance & items of a personal nature are also not included.

Prices are subject to change without prior notice due to airfare increases and currency fluctuations.

Rebooking and cancellations fees apply.

All prices are per person sharing unless otherwise specified.

Standard terms and conditions apply.

Gallery

