Vigo County Jail, IN Inmate Search: Roster & Mugshots (2024)

Vigo County Jail Inmate Search and Jail Roster

How do you find someone who is in jail in Vigo County?

Search for information about an inmate in the Vigo County Jail and view their jail mugshot:

Review the Jail Roster, or

Call the Vigo County Jail at 812-462-3224

Look up the offender's criminal charges

Find out their bond, and

View their public mugshotin the roster.

If you cannot find the mugshot of the offender that has been arrested, it is because Vigo County or the state of Indiana has recently changed their policy regarding publicly posting them in the jail roster. However, you can write the jailat the following address and request a copy of an inmate's mugshot be mailed or sent by email to you. Make sure to include your email address in all correspondence.

Mail to:

Vigo County Jail

201 Cherry Street

Terre Haute, IN 47807

Attention: Media Relations - Inmate Mugshot Request

Mail, click on the link below, or call the facility at 812-462-3224 for the information you are looking for.

Vigo County Jail Inmate Search

How do I find out if someone was arrested in Vigo County?

There are five ways to find out if someone was arrested in Vigo County: 1. Look them up on the official jail inmate roster.

2. Look them up on vinelink.com, a national inmate tracking resource.

3. Call the jail at 812-462-3224. This is available 24 hours a day.

4. Write or visit the jail and request information.

You can reach them at:

5. Do a search online using this person’s name, the town or city you think they were arrested in, and the crime you think they were arrested for. Sometimes the local newspaper, police department or sheriff’s office will have a daily police blotter published on their website.

What information is included in jail booking records and the jail roster?

Jail booking records, also known as the jail roster, typically include the following information: • Full name of the inmate

• Inmate's physical characteristics (age, sex, height, weight, etc.)

• Inmate’s mugshot(s)

• Booking number, Inmate ID#, Jacket #, etc.

• Booking date and time

• Charges or offense details – the applicable statute

• Bond or bail amount, if applicable

• Court date, if set, plus the court name and location

• Previous arrests in this jurisdiction, conviction details, and sentence

Note that not all this information will be included. Most booking records and jail inmate rosters contain only the basic information such as name, date of arrest and the criminal charge.

The amount and quality of the information depends on the state’s laws and the jail’s policies.

How often are jail booking records and rosters updated?

Most jails update their records at least once per day. Some booking information is updated as often as every 15 minutes in the roster. From the time a person is first arrested until when they are booked in the jail, it can be as short as a couple of hours, up to 24 hours, or even longer if they were arrested during a major event such as a protest or riot in which hundreds of people were arrested at the same time.

How do I find an inmate in the Vigo County Jail?

There are seven ways to find an inmate in Vigo County or the Vigo County Jail: 1. Look them up on the official jail inmate roster.

2. Look them up on vinelink.com, a national inmate tracking resource.

3. Call the jail at 812-462-3224. This is available 24 hours a day.

4. Call local police departments in Vigo County. Sometimes the local jails will hold recent arrestees for up to 72 hours before transporting them the Vigo County Jail.

5. Check with the jails in neighboring counties and look up their rosters. It is always possible they were arrested there instead of Vigo County.

6. Write or visit the jail and request information.

7. Do a search online using this person’s name, the town or city you think they were arrested in, and the crime you think they were arrested for. Sometimes the local newspaper, police department or sheriff’s office will have a daily police blotter published on their website as well.

How do I find an inmate in a Indiana state prison?

You can find an inmate in the Indiana Department of Corrections by searching for them on the State Prison Locator, Vinelink.com (a nationwide inmate locator resource), or by calling the Department of Corrections.

How do I find an inmate in federal prison?

The United States Bureau of Prisons maintains an up-to-date inmate locatorwhere you can look up any inmate that has been in federal prison from 1982 to the present day.

If they are currently in custody, you can see what institution they are in.

If they are in transport, meaning they are being shuttled from one prison to another, that information will not be available. If they are no longer in custody, it will list their discharge date.

Other information provided is their BOP Registry Number (inmate ID#), their race, age and release date.

If they are in custody, there are links to how to visitthem, sendthem money, communicating with them and sending the prison a concern you may have about them.

How do I find a detainee in an ICE facility?

The US Immigration and Custom’s Enforcement maintains an up-to-date online detainee locator of all foreign detainees aged 18 and older that are in the custody of ICE.

When searching by name, a detainee's first and last names are required and must be an exact match. When inputting a hyphenated last name into the Online Detainee Locator System, include the hyphen for the locator to find the individual (e.g., Doe-Smith).

You can also search by using an A-number (Alien Registration Number) if you have it at the same link. The A-Number must be exactly nine digits long. If the A-Number has fewer than nine digits, add zeros at the beginning.

You are also required to select the detainee's correct Country of Birth from the drop-down menu provided on the page.

NOTE: If an alien is arrested for a state crime, you will still be able to locate them in the police jail or the county jail where they were arrested. If it was a misdemeanor crime, they would do their time in the Vigo County Jail or the county jail where they were arrested and convicted.

If they were convicted of a Indiana state felony and sent to state prison, and not deported, then you can locate them in the Indiana state prison system.

How do I find an inmate in juvenile detention?

In the United States, a juvenile is a person under the age of 18. If a juvenile is arrested for a crime, it is unlikely that their name will be publicly listed on an inmate search page or detention center roster, or will be released to the public. Only the juvenile’s parents or legal guardians will be given that information.

If the crime is a serious felony such as Capital Murder, some states will release their name to the public, either when they are first arrested or after they are convicted. However, in general, it is unlikely that an inmate who is a juvenile will have their name released in any public way.

How can I see if someone is in jail or prison in Vigo County or the state of Indiana?

For online searches, if you want to see if someone is in jail in Vigo County.

If you want a list of all the other county jail inmate searches in Indiana.

If you want a list of all the county jails in the United States.

If you want to look up an inmate in any of the Indiana state prisons. To look up the prisons in Indiana.

How do I get information on someone in jail in Vigo County?

If you want detailed information on a particular inmate in in jail in Vigo County, and you can’t find it online in the jail inmate roster, your only other option is to either call the jail at 812-462-3224, go to the jail in person and ask, or write them at:

Once an offender is convicted, you are far more likely to find out information about them.

If you are good at using Google, you can dig into a person’s past and learn as much information about anyone as someone in the media can.

You can also search a website that has all the public records about people. One of the best online websites we found will cost you only $1.00.

Who can I call to find an inmate in Vigo County?

To find an inmate in custody or ask about their roster in Vigo County call 812-462-3224 24 hours a day.

Does the jail or prison have to keep the inmate in the county or state where they are charged or convicted?

No. Even though 99.9% of all pre-trial and convicted inmates are kept in the state where they were arrested and/or convicted, they can be kept in any US jail or prison that will have them. This is seen in circ*mstances where a jurisdiction is overcrowded, or an inmate is moved for their safety. That said, a person must stand trial where they were arrested unless the presiding judge or prosecuting attorney agrees to move the offender’s trial to a different jurisdiction if it is likely they will not get a fair trial.

What if I can’t find an inmate and I know they are in custody in Vigo County?

If you know an inmate is in custody in Vigo County, and you can’t find them, it can mean one of several things: 1. Either you or the jail has the spelling of the inmate’s name inputted incorrectly.

2. The jail has not yet updated their booking information or roster.

3. The inmate has already been released.

4. The inmate has either been arrested or is being housed in another jail.

5. The inmate is underage; therefore, it is illegal to post their information, or the inmate you are trying to find had their age incorrectly listed as someone under age 18.

I know the person was arrested and in jail, but my search in the roster comes back as “no record found.” What happened?

Same answer as that above. If you know an inmate is in custody in Vigo County, but your search comes back in the roster as “no record found.”, it can mean one of several things: 1. Either you or the jail has the spelling of the inmate’s name wrong.

2. The jail has not yet updated their booking information or roster.

3. The inmate has already been released.

4. The inmate has either been arrested or is being housed in another jail.

5. The inmate is underage; therefore it is illegal to post their information, or the inmate you are trying to find had their age incorrectly listed as someone under age 18.

I was released from jail in Vigo County, but my record still shows. When will it go away?

If your record of arrest and booking is still showing online, even though you were released, it is because some jails allow that information to remain public indefinitely. Unfortunately, even though the charges against you may have been dropped, many jails will not erase that information from their public records voluntarily.

In a situation like this your only option will be to get an attorney and request they petition the court to force the jail to remove this information. That said, if you were in fact found guilty of the crime you were arrested for, it is unlikely they will remove the information surrounding your arrest and conviction.

An inmate’s family member just died; how can I let them know right away?

The death of a family member is one of the few times, if not the only time, that a jail will take a message for an inmate. Because of the sensitivity of the tragic news, when a family member has died, the news will be transmitted by a member of the clergy, a counselor or someone who is very high ranking within the jail.

Jail management understands that a sudden death of a loved one could cause a violent emotional response that jeopardizes the safety of staff or other inmates.

An inmate’s family member just died; will they be allowed to attend the funeral?

The death of a family member is one of the few times, if not the only time, that a jail will allow an inmate, whether it pre-trial or post-conviction, to be allowed outside of the jail. Even if they are allowed outside the jail, they will have to have atleast two armed escorts. An inmate attending a funeralis an extraordinary cost, use of staff and potential danger to the public. That is why it is rarely allowed.

This is not always the case though, and whether an inmate can attend a funeral depends on the inmate’s security classification, whether the jail has the staff to handle it, official jail policy, whether or not the inmate has an attorney that can push the right people, including the judge overseeing the inmate’s case, etc.

What determines whether an inmate is placed in low or high security facilities?

An inmate’s security classification depends on the following: 1. The inmate’s current crime.

2. The inmate previous crimes.

3. The inmate’s history for violence within the walls of the facility.

4. The inmate’s gang affiliation.

5. The jail's current distribution of inmates.

What information is available about an inmate?

The information that a jail or court releases publicly about an inmate depends on the laws in the state, the policy of the jail, and the sheriff’s or warden’s individual decision.

What is vinelink.com?

Vinelink, which you will see referenced when discussing public information about offenders and inmates, is a national public roster that both allows the public to look up and see the person’s status, plus be able to track their movements, whether it involves being transferred from one facility to another or being released from custody.

The tracking feature is especially helpful for those who are victims of, or witnesses to, a crime and fear that the release of an offender may be dangerous to them or someone close to them.

Anyone can register with Vine to receive automated notifications via email, text or phone. It is available in 48 states and 2,900 jails and prisons.

Here is a short video explaining why it started and how it works.

How do I find old Vigo County jail and inmate records from years ago?

To find jail records that go back many years really depends on how far you want to go back, however you would need to send a written request to the county sheriff as follows:

Let them know the inmate’s name, any aliases, date of birth, the date range that the inmate may have been incarcerated, the crime they were charged with/convicted of, and any other helpful information you can think of.

How can I have my jail record sealed?

To have your jail records sealed, you will have to have the crime you were convicted of expunged. You should know up front that not all crimes are eligible for expungement.

1. Hire a lawyer that specializes in expungement.

2. If your crime is eligible, they will contact the District Attorney's office in the judicial district where you were charged or convicted.

3. They will file a petition with the court where you were charged or convicted.

4. The entire process may take 1-2 years.

Where can I get Prison records from the state of Indiana?

To get prison records from the state of Indiana, you will need to send a written request to the state prison system in Indiana.

Let them know the inmate’s name, any aliases, date of birth, the date range that the inmate may have been incarcerated, the crime they were charged with/convicted of, the name of the facility you believe they were incarcerated in, plus any other helpful information you can think of.

For inmate services and facility information such as:

Directions

Booking Process

Visiting an Inmate

Sending Money

Mailing

Emailing or Texting

Receiving phone calls

Bail Bond Information

Court Information

Click the links above, or the button below.

Vigo County Jail Inmate Services Information

Phone: 812-462-3224

Physical Address:

201 Cherry Street

Terre Haute, IN 47807

Mailing Address (personal mail):

Inmate's Full Name & Booking #

Mailing Address (legal mail or subscriptions):

Inmate's Full Name & Booking #

Every year Vigo County law enforcement agencies arrest and detain 10,420 offenders, and maintain an average of 521 inmates (county-wide) in their custody on any given day.

The weekly turnover rate of inmates is approximately 55%, meaning that every week more than half of these inmates are released and then replaced with new offenders being booked into jail.

The charts below break down the men, women, races, ethnicities and the types of crimes that people are arrested and incarcerated for in both Vigo County and state prisons throughout the country. This information is compiled from local police and the Vigo County Sheriff's Department, as well as the state of Indiana and the United States Department of Justice and Census Bureau.

If you are looking for a prisoner in Indiana or Federal custody, click on the appropriate institution below.

If you are searching for an inmate being held in another county in Indiana, click below.

STATE OF Indiana COUNTY JAILS

If you are searching for a prisoner in a Indiana State Prison click below.

Indiana Prison Inmate Search

If you are searching for a United States Federal Bureau of Prisons Inmate click below.

Federal Bureau of Prisons Inmate Search

For ICE Detainees (Immigration) being held at a detention facility in the United States, click below.



ICE Detainee Search