Virginia & George Ablah Family Clinic — GraceMed Health Clinic (2024)

Virginia & George Ablah Family Clinic
TheGraceMedAblah Family Clinic is staffed and equipped to provide the full range of medical services you need from your primary care provider. You can trust your entire family’s care to us. We’re committed to enhancing the quality of your health and life.
LOCATION:
GraceMed Ablah Family Clinic is located on South Meridian, just north of I-235, near the south branch library and South YMCA.
3417 S Meridian Avenue
Wichita, KS 67217
HOURS OF OPERATION
Monday — 8:00AM–5:00PM
Tuesday — 8:00AM–5:00PM
Wednesday — 8:00AM–5:00PM
Thursday — 8:00AM–5:00PM
Friday — 8:00AM–5:00PM
Saturday — CLOSED
Sunday — CLOSED
Call (316) 866-2000
Meet the GraceMed Ablah Family Clinic Team
Michael Keefer, OD
Optometrist
Education: Houston College of Optometry, Ft Hays State University, Optical Laboratory School, Fitzsimmons Army Medical Center
Dr. Keefer grew up in Hays, Kansas and has practiced in varied settings over the past 30 years including Wichita Veteran’s Medical Center. He is grateful to have the opportunity to provide eyecare with GraceMed. He enjoys staying fit, outdoor activities and spending time with his family.
David Mendoza, DMD
Dentist
Education: Chaminade University, Oral Roberts University School of Dentistry
Dr. Mendoza is excited to provide dental care to patients in an environment that cares for the whole person, body, mind and spirit; it's his dream come true. When not working, David enjoys being at home with his wife and son. He loves to be in his workshop "tinkering" or out camping. David also plays guitar for his church.
Joey Speth, PharmD
Pharmacist
Education: Wichita State University, University of Kansas School of Pharmacy.
Joey has lived in Wichita for over 30 years and has been a Pharmacist here for over 10 years. He believes that Kindness and Respect are building blocks of patient care. Joey may be shy at first, but he might just talk your ear off after you get to know him. When he is not in the Pharmacy, Joey can sometimes be found on the Pickleball courts.
Paul Wilson, DPM
Podiatrist
Education: Missouri State University, Des Moines University
Dr. Wilson completed his undergraduate work at Missouri State University in Springfield, Missouri, with a B.S. in Cell and Molecular Biology. He earned a Doctor Podiatric Medicine degree from Des Moines University Osteopathic Medical Center in Des Moines, Iowa. Dr. Wilson completed his surgical residency at Truman Medical Center in Kansas City, Missouri. Dr. Wilson’s clinical interests include amputation prevention, biomechanics, and elective forefoot surgery. Dr. Wilson serves on a national committee associated with the American Board of Podiatric Medicine. The committee on which Dr. Wilson serves is charged with composing examination items and reviewing in-training, qualification, and certification exam results. Through his work on this committee, Dr. Wilson helps to ensure that all podiatrists pursuing board certification are competent and qualified clinicians.Dr. Wilson is board-certified in Podiatric Medicine and a member of the Pi Delta National Podiatric Honor Society.
Steve Twietmeyer, DDS
Dentistry
Education: Kansas State University, University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Dentistry
Steve has enjoyed a career in Dentistry for 40 years. He loves to help people achieve optimum dental health and try to make the experience pleasant for everyone! Steve has taught at the Wichita State University School of Dental Hygiene, served as the Dental Coordinator for Healthy Options in Planeview and volunteered for many years for the Kansas Mission of Mercy. Giving back to his chosen profession has always been important, having served at the President of the Wichita District Dental Society, State Chairman for Children’s Dental Health Month and Kansas Dental Association Secretary. In his free time, he loves swimming, traveling and attending sports events, especially Kansas State Football and basketball games. And, GO CHIEFS!
Monica Flask, LMSW
Behavioral Health Consultant
Education: University of Kansas, Wichita State University
Monica has over 30 years of experience in the healthcare field. She has taught multiple undergraduate courses at Bethel College and has completed doctoral coursework at the University of Kansas. Monica believes there is always hope to make positive changes, even when facing serious psychosocial, physical and spiritual problems. Monica loves good coffee and conversation, watching the birds and squirrels in her backyard and spending time with her family.
Lacey Sykes, RDH
Dental Hygienist
Education: Wichita State University Dental Hygiene.
Lacey is an energetic and positive individual with over 8 years of experience in dentistry. She is passionate about providing patients with comprehensive oral care so they may live happier, healthier lives. Her goal is to provide a positive dental visit and this is achieved through listening and understanding, as well as educating patients on their oral health condition which allows them to make the best-informed decisions about their care. In her free time, Lacey enjoys living an active lifestyle, and spending time with her husband and fur babies. They have three dogs and one cat together.
Hollie Meyer, APRN, FNP-C
Family Practice
Education: Walden University, Bethel College
Hollie has a passion for serving Christ by providing quality healthcare for patients. Her background includes adult and pediatric emergency care as well as adult and neonatal intensive care. Hollie is happily married and has one child. She also counts her two dogs as part of the family. Her family is her support and motivation in all things.
Gwendolyn Wilderson, RDH
Dental Hygienist
Education: Wichita State University
Outside of her full-time role at GraceMed, Gwendolyn trains dental hygiene students from WSU. She also goes to public schools and nursing homes to provide dental hygienic care.
