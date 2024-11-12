Visa Inc. (V) Stock Price, News, Quote & History - Yahoo Finance (2024)

Trailing total returns as of 7/31/2024, which may include dividends or other distributions. Benchmark is

Visa Inc. operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services. The company also provides acceptance solutions, which include Cybersource that provides modular and value-added services for connecting merchants to payment processing; risk and identity solutions, such as Visa Advanced Authorization, Visa Secure, Visa Risk and Decision Manager, Visa Consumer Authentication Service, and payment-decisioning solutions for fraud prevention; and Visa Consulting and Analytics, a payment consulting advisory services. It provides its services under the Visa, Visa Electron, Interlink, V PAY, and PLUS brand names. The company serves merchants, financial institutions, and government entities. Visa Inc. was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

FAQs

Visa Stock Forecast



The 25 analysts with 12-month price forecasts for Visa stock have an average target of 305.04, with a low estimate of 252 and a high estimate of 330. The average target predicts an increase of 17.37% from the current stock price of 259.89.

Is it time to buy, hold, or sell Visa? Despite these challenges, analysts still expect Visa's revenue and EPS to grow 10% and 17%, respectively, in fiscal 2024. From fiscal 2023 to fiscal 2026, they expect its revenue to rise at a CAGR of 10% and 14%, respectively.

Snapshot Average Recommendation Overweight Average Target Price 302.55 Number Of Ratings 41 FY Report Date 9/2024 Last Quarter's Earnings 2.42 6 more rows

Visa Stock Price Forecast 2024-2025



The forecasted Visa price at the end of 2024 is $288 - and the year to year change +11%. The rise from today to year-end: +5%.

Long-Term Visa Stock Price Predictions Year Prediction Change 2025 $ 301.95 16.09% 2026 $ 350.54 34.77% 2027 $ 406.94 56.46% 2028 $ 472.42 81.63% 2 more rows

Highlights and Key Points: Visa Stock Forecast 2024–2030



Experts predict the average price at the end of 2024 to be around $285, with a potential maximum of $330 and a minimum of $273. The 2025 forecast suggests that Visa's stock price could reach $379 per share.

Visa is a financial giant, processing transactions via its industry-leading technology platform. The company has boosted its dividend annually for 16 years at an 18% annualized rate over the past decade. The stock appears cheaper than it has been, but the yield is still fairly miserly.

Visa's growth has slowed somewhat, so it's probably fair that the stock's valuation has decreased, too. That said, this looks like a great long-term buying opportunity. Visa dominates a multitrillion-dollar industry, is highly profitable, and could grow earnings by 13% annually over the long term.

Over the past twelve months the share price is up 22.23%. Based on the DCF valuation, the stock is overvalued. The DCF value of $254.46 share is lower than the current market price of $276.82. The Margin of Safety is -8.79%.

The company provides credit card processing to major financial clients. Visa's biggest institutional stockholders are Vanguard, BlackRock, and State Street Corporation. The company's biggest individual insider shareholders are Rajat Taneja, Ryan McInerney, and Alfred F.

Who owns the most shares of Visa Inc (V)? Vanguard owns the most shares of Visa Inc (V).

V Stock Forecast FAQ



Visa Inc has 17.50% upside potential, based on the analysts' average price target. Visa Inc has a consensus rating of Strong Buy which is based on 17 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings and 0 sell ratings. The average price target for Visa Inc is $315.42.

Visa stock (symbol: V) underwent a total of 1 stock split.

Visa Inc. ( V ) dividend payments per share are an average of 15.56% over the past 12 months, 17.57% over the past 36 months, 15.77% over the past 60 months, and 17.92% over the past 120 months.