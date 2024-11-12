Visa Inc. (V) Stock Price, News, Quote & History - Yahoo Finance (2024)

NYSE - Delayed Quote • USD
Compare
At close: July 31 at 4:00 PM EDT
Pre-Market: 7:22 AM EDT
Line
Candle
Baseline
Mountain
Bar
Loading Chart for V
9/21 12:03 PM
DELL
|Date
|Close
|Open
|High
|Low
|Volume
- Previous Close
263.10
- Open
264.54
- Bid 263.01 x 800
- Ask 266.39 x 800
- Day's Range
264.25 - 266.35
- 52 Week Range
227.78 - 290.96
- Volume
5,928,067
- Avg. Volume
8,217,674
- Market Cap (intraday)
516.962B
- Beta (5Y Monthly) 0.95
- PE Ratio (TTM)
28.41
- EPS (TTM)
9.35
- Earnings Date Oct 22, 2024 - Oct 28, 2024
- Forward Dividend & Yield 2.08 (0.78%)
- Ex-Dividend Date Aug 9, 2024
- 1y Target Est
282.26
Visa Inc. operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services. The company also provides acceptance solutions, which include Cybersource that provides modular and value-added services for connecting merchants to payment processing; risk and identity solutions, such as Visa Advanced Authorization, Visa Secure, Visa Risk and Decision Manager, Visa Consumer Authentication Service, and payment-decisioning solutions for fraud prevention; and Visa Consulting and Analytics, a payment consulting advisory services. It provides its services under the Visa, Visa Electron, Interlink, V PAY, and PLUS brand names. The company serves merchants, financial institutions, and government entities. Visa Inc. was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
--
Full Time Employees
December 31
Fiscal Year Ends
Financial Services
Sector
Credit Services
Industry
More about Visa Inc.
Recent News: VView More
All SEC Filings
Corporate Changes & Voting Matters
Periodic Financial Reports
Proxy Statements
Tender Offer/Acquisition Reports
Offering Registrations
Performance Overview: V
Trailing total returns as of 7/31/2024, which may include dividends or other distributions. Benchmark is
YTD Return
V
2.42%
S&P 500
15.78%
1-Year Return
V
13.56%
S&P 500
20.52%
3-Year Return
V
10.25%
S&P 500
25.64%
5-Year Return
V
51.49%
S&P 500
83.27%
Compare To: V
Compare
Select to analyze similar companies using key performance metrics; select up to 4 stocks.
265.67
+0.98%
Mkt Cap 516.962B
Industry Credit Services
463.71
+3.63%
Mkt Cap 428.392B
Industry Credit Services
65.78
+2.78%
Mkt Cap 67.249B
Industry Credit Services
7.54
+1.62%
Mkt Cap 8.031B
Industry Credit Services
253.04
+0.22%
Mkt Cap 179.889B
Industry Credit Services
151.40
-0.56%
Mkt Cap 57.82B
Industry Credit Services
27.93
+7.30%
Mkt Cap 2.454B
Industry Credit Services
45.01
+1.08%
Mkt Cap 13.713B
Industry Credit Services
203.19
+1.32%
Mkt Cap CAD 3.4B
Industry Credit Services
143.99
-0.50%
Mkt Cap 36.152B
Industry Credit Services
12.51
+11.80%
Mkt Cap 1.399B
Industry Credit Services
Statistics: VView More
Valuation Measures
As of 7/31/2024
Market Cap
516.96B
Enterprise Value
522.34B
Trailing P/E
28.44
Forward P/E
23.81
PEG Ratio (5yr expected)
1.46
Price/Sales (ttm)
15.56
Price/Book (mrq)
13.50
Enterprise Value/Revenue
14.96
Enterprise Value/EBITDA
21.03
Financial Highlights
Profitability and Income Statement
Profit Margin
54.72%
Return on Assets (ttm)
16.21%
Return on Equity (ttm)
48.55%
Revenue (ttm)
34.92B
Net Income Avi to Common (ttm)
18.82B
Diluted EPS (ttm)
9.35
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
Total Cash (mrq)
16.64B
Total Debt/Equity (mrq)
51.86%
Levered Free Cash Flow (ttm)
14.7B
Research Analysis: VView More
People Also Watch
MA Mastercard Incorporated
463.71
+3.63%
PYPL PayPal Holdings, Inc.
65.78
+2.78%
AXP American Express Company
253.04
+0.22%
COST Costco Wholesale Corporation
822.00
+1.48%
CRM Salesforce, Inc.
258.80
+0.34%
JPM JPMorgan Chase & Co.
212.80
-1.11%
NKE NIKE, Inc.
74.86
+0.73%
JNJ Johnson & Johnson
157.85
-2.16%
GS The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
509.03
+0.66%
DIS The Walt Disney Company
93.69
-0.11%
SQ Block, Inc.
61.88
+2.98%
SBUX Starbucks Corporation
77.95
+2.65%
ADBE Adobe Inc.
551.65
+2.40%
BABA Alibaba Group Holding Limited
78.85
+1.09%
GOOGL Alphabet Inc.
171.54
+0.73%
WMT Walmart Inc.
68.64
-0.79%