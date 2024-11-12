Visa Inc. (V) Stock Price, News, Quote & History - Yahoo Finance (2024)

NYSE - Delayed Quote USD

265.67 +2.57 (+0.98%)

At close: July 31 at 4:00 PM EDT

265.75 +0.08 (+0.03%)

Pre-Market: 7:22 AM EDT

9/21 12:03 PM

DELL

  • Previous Close 263.10
  • Open 264.54
  • Bid 263.01 x 800
  • Ask 266.39 x 800
  • Day's Range 264.25 - 266.35
  • 52 Week Range 227.78 - 290.96
  • Volume 5,928,067
  • Avg. Volume 8,217,674
  • Market Cap (intraday) 516.962B
  • Beta (5Y Monthly) 0.95
  • PE Ratio (TTM) 28.41
  • EPS (TTM) 9.35
  • Earnings Date Oct 22, 2024 - Oct 28, 2024
  • Forward Dividend & Yield 2.08 (0.78%)
  • Ex-Dividend Date Aug 9, 2024
  • 1y Target Est 282.26

Visa Inc. operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services. The company also provides acceptance solutions, which include Cybersource that provides modular and value-added services for connecting merchants to payment processing; risk and identity solutions, such as Visa Advanced Authorization, Visa Secure, Visa Risk and Decision Manager, Visa Consumer Authentication Service, and payment-decisioning solutions for fraud prevention; and Visa Consulting and Analytics, a payment consulting advisory services. It provides its services under the Visa, Visa Electron, Interlink, V PAY, and PLUS brand names. The company serves merchants, financial institutions, and government entities. Visa Inc. was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

www.visa.com

--

Full Time Employees

December 31

Fiscal Year Ends

Financial Services

Sector

Credit Services

Industry

More about Visa Inc.

Recent News: V

Performance Overview: V

Trailing total returns as of 7/31/2024, which may include dividends or other distributions. Benchmark is

.

YTD Return

V

2.42%

S&P 500

15.78%

1-Year Return

V

13.56%

S&P 500

20.52%

3-Year Return

V

10.25%

S&P 500

25.64%

5-Year Return

V

51.49%

S&P 500

83.27%

Compare To: V

VVisa Inc.

265.67

+0.98%

Mkt Cap 516.962B

Industry Credit Services

MAMastercard Incorporated

463.71

+3.63%

Mkt Cap 428.392B

Industry Credit Services

PYPLPayPal Holdings, Inc.

65.78

+2.78%

Mkt Cap 67.249B

Industry Credit Services

SOFISoFi Technologies, Inc.

7.54

+1.62%

Mkt Cap 8.031B

Industry Credit Services

AXPAmerican Express Company

253.04

+0.22%

Mkt Cap 179.889B

Industry Credit Services

COFCapital One Financial Corporation

151.40

-0.56%

Mkt Cap 57.82B

Industry Credit Services

UPSTUpstart Holdings, Inc.

27.93

+7.30%

Mkt Cap 2.454B

Industry Credit Services

ALLYAlly Financial Inc.

45.01

+1.08%

Mkt Cap 13.713B

Industry Credit Services

GSY.TOgoeasy Ltd.

203.19

+1.32%

Mkt Cap CAD 3.4B

Industry Credit Services

DFSDiscover Financial Services

143.99

-0.50%

Mkt Cap 36.152B

Industry Credit Services

LCLendingClub Corporation

12.51

+11.80%

Mkt Cap 1.399B

Industry Credit Services

Statistics: V

Valuation Measures

As of 7/31/2024

  • Market Cap

    516.96B

  • Enterprise Value

    522.34B

  • Trailing P/E

    28.44

  • Forward P/E

    23.81

  • PEG Ratio (5yr expected)

    1.46

  • Price/Sales (ttm)

    15.56

  • Price/Book (mrq)

    13.50

  • Enterprise Value/Revenue

    14.96

  • Enterprise Value/EBITDA

    21.03

Financial Highlights

Profitability and Income Statement

  • Profit Margin

    54.72%

  • Return on Assets (ttm)

    16.21%

  • Return on Equity (ttm)

    48.55%

  • Revenue (ttm)

    34.92B

  • Net Income Avi to Common (ttm)

    18.82B

  • Diluted EPS (ttm)

    9.35

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

  • Total Cash (mrq)

    16.64B

  • Total Debt/Equity (mrq)

    51.86%

  • Levered Free Cash Flow (ttm)

    14.7B

Research Analysis: V

FAQs

What is the future price prediction for Visa stock? ›

Visa Stock Forecast

The 25 analysts with 12-month price forecasts for Visa stock have an average target of 305.04, with a low estimate of 252 and a high estimate of 330. The average target predicts an increase of 17.37% from the current stock price of 259.89.

Is Visa a buy? ›

Is it time to buy, hold, or sell Visa? Despite these challenges, analysts still expect Visa's revenue and EPS to grow 10% and 17%, respectively, in fiscal 2024. From fiscal 2023 to fiscal 2026, they expect its revenue to rise at a CAGR of 10% and 14%, respectively.

What is the price target for V stock? ›

Average RecommendationOverweight
Average Target Price302.55
Number Of Ratings41
FY Report Date9/2024
Last Quarter's Earnings2.42
6 more rows

What is the stock price forecast for Visa in 2024? ›

Visa Stock Price Forecast 2024-2025

The forecasted Visa price at the end of 2024 is $288 - and the year to year change +11%. The rise from today to year-end: +5%.

Where will V stock be in 5 years? ›

Long-Term Visa Stock Price Predictions
YearPredictionChange
2025$ 301.9516.09%
2026$ 350.5434.77%
2027$ 406.9456.46%
2028$ 472.4281.63%
2 more rows

What will the Visa stock price be in 2025? ›

Highlights and Key Points: Visa Stock Forecast 2024–2030

Experts predict the average price at the end of 2024 to be around $285, with a potential maximum of $330 and a minimum of $273. The 2025 forecast suggests that Visa's stock price could reach $379 per share.

Is Visa a good dividend stock? ›

Visa is a financial giant, processing transactions via its industry-leading technology platform. The company has boosted its dividend annually for 16 years at an 18% annualized rate over the past decade. The stock appears cheaper than it has been, but the yield is still fairly miserly.

Is now a good time to buy a Visa? ›

Visa's growth has slowed somewhat, so it's probably fair that the stock's valuation has decreased, too. That said, this looks like a great long-term buying opportunity. Visa dominates a multitrillion-dollar industry, is highly profitable, and could grow earnings by 13% annually over the long term.

Is Visa overvalued or undervalued? ›

Over the past twelve months the share price is up 22.23%. Based on the DCF valuation, the stock is overvalued. The DCF value of $254.46 share is lower than the current market price of $276.82. The Margin of Safety is -8.79%.

Who is the largest shareholder of visa? ›

The company provides credit card processing to major financial clients. Visa's biggest institutional stockholders are Vanguard, BlackRock, and State Street Corporation. The company's biggest individual insider shareholders are Rajat Taneja, Ryan McInerney, and Alfred F.

Who owns the majority of Visa? ›

Who owns the most shares of Visa Inc (V)? Vanguard owns the most shares of Visa Inc (V).

What does V stock do? ›

V Stock offers video games, music, books, video and DVD sales and rentals.

Is Visa stock expected to rise? ›

V Stock Forecast FAQ

Visa Inc has 17.50% upside potential, based on the analysts' average price target. Visa Inc has a consensus rating of Strong Buy which is based on 17 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings and 0 sell ratings. The average price target for Visa Inc is $315.42.

What stock will boom in 2024? ›

10 Best Growth Stocks to Buy for 2024
StockImplied Upside*
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)9.6%
Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM)12.0%
Mastercard Inc. (MA)21.7%
Chevron Corp. (CVX)21.3%
6 more rows
Jul 22, 2024

Did Visa stock split? ›

Visa stock (symbol: V) underwent a total of 1 stock split.

What is VFS stock forecast for 2025? ›

According to analysts, VFS price target is 8.67 USD with a max estimate of 13.00 USD and a min estimate of 5.00 USD.

Which are the best stocks to invest in 2024? ›

Best stocks in 2024
S.No.NameCMP Rs.
1.Man Infra189.63
2.BLS Internat.375.30
3.Black Box520.70
4.Gujarat Gas601.20
22 more rows

Is Visa a high dividend stock? ›

Visa Inc. ( V ) dividend payments per share are an average of 15.56% over the past 12 months, 17.57% over the past 36 months, 15.77% over the past 60 months, and 17.92% over the past 120 months.

