Visa Inc. (V) Stock Price, News, Quote & History - Yahoo Finance (2024)

Table of Contents
Full Time Employees Fiscal Year Ends Sector Industry Recent News: V Performance Overview: V YTD Return 1-Year Return 3-Year Return 5-Year Return Compare To: V Statistics: V Valuation Measures Financial Highlights Research Analysis: V People Also Watch References
0&&s)if(o){var r,a=(r=e.newCount)>99;s.textContent=a?"99+":r+"",null===(t=s.parentElement)||void 0===t||t.classList.add(zt)}else s.style.display="block"},m=function(){d.refreshPanel().then(h).then(ee).catch((function(){}))};e.addEventListener("close-all-menus",(function(){Le(c)||u()})),c&&(m(),setInterval((function(){m()}),3e5),o?l&&l.addEventListener("mouseenter",(function(){p(),null==t||t.show()})):c.addEventListener("mouseenter",(function(){p(),null==t||t.show()})),c.addEventListener("mouseleave",(function(){u(),null==t||t.hide()}))),e.addElementListener(i,"click",(function(){Q("ybar","notification","",{elm:"btn",elmt:"block"===(null==s?void 0:s.style.display)?"newalert":"",subsec:"notification",itc:"1"})})),r&&Ee(e,r,"ybar","notification",{elm:"expand",subsec:"notifications",itc:"2"}),e.addElementListener(a,"focusin",(function(){i&&(i.checked=!0),null==a||a.classList.add("ybarMenuOpen")})),e.addElementListener(a,"focusout",u),e.addElementListener(n.tooltipContainer,"focusin",(function(){null==t||t.show()})),e.addElementListener(n.tooltipContainer,"focusout",(function(){null==t||t.hide()}));var f=e.getConfig().device,v=document.getElementById("ybar");v&&v.classList.contains("ybar-ytheme-crunch")&&(eo=0);var y=new RegExp("[?&]notifications=1(&|#|$)");"desktop"===f&&i&&y.test(window.location.search)&&(i.checked=!0)};ye("ybar-mod-notification",(function(e){var n={isUH3:"crunch"===e.getConfig().ytheme,notifContainer:document.getElementById("notification-container"),notifBadge:document.getElementById("notif-badge"),notifMenu:document.getElementById("ybarNotificationMenu"),notifMenuOpener:document.querySelector("#ybarNotificationMenu + label"),notifDropdown:document.getElementById("notifDropdownContainer"),tooltipContainer:document.querySelector(".".concat(Gt)),notifLabel:document.querySelector(".".concat(Wt))};to(e,n)}))}()}};

NYSE - Delayed Quote USD

Compare

265.67 +2.57 (+0.98%)

At close: July 31 at 4:00 PM EDT

265.75 +0.08 (+0.03%)

Pre-Market: 7:22 AM EDT

Line

Candle

Baseline

Mountain

Bar

Advanced Chart

Loading Chart for V

9/21 12:03 PM

DELL

Date
Close
Open
High
Low
Volume
  • Previous Close 263.10
  • Open 264.54
  • Bid 263.01 x 800
  • Ask 266.39 x 800
  • Day's Range 264.25 - 266.35
  • 52 Week Range 227.78 - 290.96
  • Volume 5,928,067
  • Avg. Volume 8,217,674
  • Market Cap (intraday) 516.962B
  • Beta (5Y Monthly) 0.95
  • PE Ratio (TTM) 28.41
  • EPS (TTM) 9.35
  • Earnings Date Oct 22, 2024 - Oct 28, 2024
  • Forward Dividend & Yield 2.08 (0.78%)
  • Ex-Dividend Date Aug 9, 2024
  • 1y Target Est 282.26

Visa Inc. operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services. The company also provides acceptance solutions, which include Cybersource that provides modular and value-added services for connecting merchants to payment processing; risk and identity solutions, such as Visa Advanced Authorization, Visa Secure, Visa Risk and Decision Manager, Visa Consumer Authentication Service, and payment-decisioning solutions for fraud prevention; and Visa Consulting and Analytics, a payment consulting advisory services. It provides its services under the Visa, Visa Electron, Interlink, V PAY, and PLUS brand names. The company serves merchants, financial institutions, and government entities. Visa Inc. was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

www.visa.com

--

Full Time Employees

December 31

Fiscal Year Ends

Financial Services

Sector

Credit Services

Industry

More about Visa Inc.

Recent News: V

View More

All SEC Filings

Corporate Changes & Voting Matters

Periodic Financial Reports

Proxy Statements

Tender Offer/Acquisition Reports

Offering Registrations

View More

Performance Overview: V

Trailing total returns as of 7/31/2024, which may include dividends or other distributions. Benchmark is

.

YTD Return

V

2.42%

S&P 500

15.78%

1-Year Return

V

13.56%

S&P 500

20.52%

3-Year Return

V

10.25%

S&P 500

25.64%

5-Year Return

V

51.49%

S&P 500

83.27%

Compare To: V

Compare

Select to analyze similar companies using key performance metrics; select up to 4 stocks.

VVisa Inc.

265.67

+0.98%

Mkt Cap 516.962B

Industry Credit Services

MAMastercard Incorporated

463.71

+3.63%

Mkt Cap 428.392B

Industry Credit Services

PYPLPayPal Holdings, Inc.

65.78

+2.78%

Mkt Cap 67.249B

Industry Credit Services

SOFISoFi Technologies, Inc.

7.54

+1.62%

Mkt Cap 8.031B

Industry Credit Services

AXPAmerican Express Company

253.04

+0.22%

Mkt Cap 179.889B

Industry Credit Services

COFCapital One Financial Corporation

151.40

-0.56%

Mkt Cap 57.82B

Industry Credit Services

UPSTUpstart Holdings, Inc.

27.93

+7.30%

Mkt Cap 2.454B

Industry Credit Services

ALLYAlly Financial Inc.

45.01

+1.08%

Mkt Cap 13.713B

Industry Credit Services

GSY.TOgoeasy Ltd.

203.19

+1.32%

Mkt Cap CAD 3.4B

Industry Credit Services

DFSDiscover Financial Services

143.99

-0.50%

Mkt Cap 36.152B

Industry Credit Services

LCLendingClub Corporation

12.51

+11.80%

Mkt Cap 1.399B

Industry Credit Services

Statistics: V

View More

Valuation Measures

As of 7/31/2024

  • Market Cap

    516.96B

  • Enterprise Value

    522.34B

  • Trailing P/E

    28.44

  • Forward P/E

    23.81

  • PEG Ratio (5yr expected)

    1.46

  • Price/Sales (ttm)

    15.56

  • Price/Book (mrq)

    13.50

  • Enterprise Value/Revenue

    14.96

  • Enterprise Value/EBITDA

    21.03

Financial Highlights

Profitability and Income Statement

  • Profit Margin

    54.72%

  • Return on Assets (ttm)

    16.21%

  • Return on Equity (ttm)

    48.55%

  • Revenue (ttm)

    34.92B

  • Net Income Avi to Common (ttm)

    18.82B

  • Diluted EPS (ttm)

    9.35

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

  • Total Cash (mrq)

    16.64B

  • Total Debt/Equity (mrq)

    51.86%

  • Levered Free Cash Flow (ttm)

    14.7B

View More

Research Analysis: V

View More
View More

People Also Watch

MA Mastercard Incorporated

463.71

+3.63%

PYPL PayPal Holdings, Inc.

65.78

+2.78%

AXP American Express Company

253.04

+0.22%

COST Costco Wholesale Corporation

822.00

+1.48%

CRM Salesforce, Inc.

258.80

+0.34%

JPM JPMorgan Chase & Co.

212.80

-1.11%

NKE NIKE, Inc.

74.86

+0.73%

JNJ Johnson & Johnson

157.85

-2.16%

GS The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

509.03

+0.66%

DIS The Walt Disney Company

93.69

-0.11%

SQ Block, Inc.

61.88

+2.98%

SBUX Starbucks Corporation

77.95

+2.65%

ADBE Adobe Inc.

551.65

+2.40%

BABA Alibaba Group Holding Limited

78.85

+1.09%

GOOGL Alphabet Inc.

171.54

+0.73%

WMT Walmart Inc.

68.64

-0.79%

Visa Inc. (V) Stock Price, News, Quote & History - Yahoo Finance (2024)

References

Top Articles
Xia Li: Age, Height, Relationship Status & Other Things You Didn't Know About Her
0611-23 NY Times Crossword 11 Jun 23, Sunday - NYXCrossword.com
Can you play Graveyard Keeper after the ending?
Deadly Threats Overcome Saved 13 People Trapped on an Underground Ledge with a Deluge Descending to Swallow them All
Demon Slayer: No, Tanjirō Did Not Die at the Age of 25! Here's Why!
'Demon Slayer': Muzan's Death Explained!
Raw milk near Laurel, MT | Get Raw Milk
How LaCrosse Community Pride Makes a Big Difference for Their Small Town
Honden ter adoptie | Puppyplaats
When Does Depaul Fall Semester Start
Inside You There Are Two Wolves Template
Actual vs Budget or Target Chart in Excel - Variance on Clustered Column or Bar Chart
Latest Posts
Boxy window installation, in brief Crossword Clue - Try Hard Guides
WWE NXT: Reale Verletzung im Titelmatch Raquel Gonzalez - Xia Li
Article information

Author: Domingo Moore

Last Updated:

Views: 6025

Rating: 4.2 / 5 (73 voted)

Reviews: 80% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Domingo Moore

Birthday: 1997-05-20

Address: 6485 Kohler Route, Antonioton, VT 77375-0299

Phone: +3213869077934

Job: Sales Analyst

Hobby: Kayaking, Roller skating, Cabaret, Rugby, Homebrewing, Creative writing, amateur radio

Introduction: My name is Domingo Moore, I am a attractive, gorgeous, funny, jolly, spotless, nice, fantastic person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.