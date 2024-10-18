Visit Worcester - Visit Worcestershire: Official Tourism Website (2024)

Worcester is a cultural city with a historic heart.

Visit Worcester

Worldwide production of Worcestershire sauce, its important part in the English civil war and the resting place of King John at Worcester Cathedral.

Visit Worcester - Visit Worcestershire: Official Tourism Website (2)
"Around 150,000 bottles of Worcestershire Sauce are produced in Worcester every day."
Visit Worcester - Visit Worcestershire: Official Tourism Website (3)

Worcester is a cultural city with a historic heart. The city has a fantastic programme of arts and cultural events with festivals of music, literature, heritage and a variety of other themes, including one dedicated to Worcester’s very own Sir Edward Elgar, as well as a colourful array of street markets. Whatever your interests, you’ll be sure to find something to entertain you here.

Visit Worcester - Visit Worcestershire: Official Tourism Website (4)

Amid the city centre hustle and bustle, Worcester has an abundance of beautiful parks, peaceful gardens and green spaces perfect for walking, cycling and picnicking. The Riverside Park winds along the banks of the Severn whilst the Civil War playground at Fort Royal Park (the site of the Battle of Worcester) has some of the best views across the city.

Visit Worcester - Visit Worcestershire: Official Tourism Website (5)

Worcester is one of the oldest cities in the country, with evidence of settlements here dating back to 700BC. The city was fortified in Saxon times and our history can still be seen in the landscape today, from cobbled Tudor streets to elegant Queen Anne architecture. The street layout hasn’t changed since the Middle Ages; you can visit the remnants of the once majestic city walls and walk paths trod by Romans.

The dramatic Worcester Cathedral rises out of the city landscape and nestles alongside Britain’s longest river, the River Severn. The Cathedral houses Royal tombs, as well as the tomb of three-time Prime Minister Stanley Baldwin; the only Prime Minister to have ever served under three monarchs.

As the site of the first and last battles of the Civil War, no trip to Worcester would be complete without a visit to The Commandery, our Civil War HQ. Or you could take in a fascinating tour of the battle sites which are scattered throughout the city and surrounding areas.

Visit Worcester - Visit Worcestershire: Official Tourism Website (6)

While you’re here, why not learn about our industrial heritage?

The Museum of Royal Worcester is located on the former Worcester Porcelain Factory site and boasts the world’s largest collection of Royal Worcester Porcelain. Within a few minutes walk, we also have Tudor House Museum and the beautiful Guildhall to explore. Towards the north of the city, just a couple of minutes’ walk from Foregate Street train station, Worcester City Art Gallery and Museum is housed in an elegant Victorian building in the heart of Worcester.

The beautiful interior is a warm and friendly place, with something for all the family to enjoy. Immerse yourself in the special exhibitions, events and activities throughout the year.

We have a variety of self-guided trails available on our website, or visitors can book a guided tour to hear stories told by our local expert tour guides.

Visit Worcester - Visit Worcestershire: Official Tourism Website (7)

Worcester is also home to world-class sporting facilities, including:

l Worcester Basketball - Season September to April

www.worcesterwolves.org

l Worcestershire County Cricket Club - Season April to September

www.wccc.co.uk

l Worcester Racecourse - Season May to October

www.worcester-racecourse.co.uk

Visit Worcester - Visit Worcestershire: Official Tourism Website (8)

Tourist Information Centre

Located in The Guildhall on Worcester High Street, the TIC is a fantastic source of information, guides and maps to help you plan your visit to the city and surrounding area - as well as pick up those essential souvenirs and gifts!

The shop stocks a wide range of Worcester products, books and maps, local food and drink and you can purchase tickets for various services, including day trips, guided walks and a host of local events.

When we are open:

Monday-Friday 9.30am-5pm, Saturday and Bank Holidays 10am-4pm, Sunday (May-September) 11am-3pm

Worcester Tourist Information Centre
The Guildhall
High St
Worcester
WR1 2EY

Tel: 01905 726311

Email: tourism@worcester.gov.uk

Visit Worcester

Tourist Information Centre

Guildhall

https://www.westmidlandsrailwa...

Visit Worcester - Visit Worcestershire: Official Tourism Website (9)

Top Places to See in Worcester!

Visit Worcester

    Accessible BusinessBusinessWorcester CathedralWorcester Cathedral has been a place of prayer and worship…Accessible BusinessBusinessThe CommanderyThe Commandery is a beautiful building and garden where you…BusinessThe Tudor House MuseumUpton past present, exhibits of local history. Ceramics,…

Itineraries in Worcester

Explore our range of pre-built itineraries

  • Visit Worcester - Visit Worcestershire: Official Tourism Website (14)

    Itinerary

    Pikes and Pubs, A History Buffs Itinerary

    Explore Worcestershire's rich history over a couple of days!

    View

  • Visit Worcester - Visit Worcestershire: Official Tourism Website (15)

    Itinerary

    Worcester Riverside Walk

    Riverside walk in Worcester

    View

  • Visit Worcester - Visit Worcestershire: Official Tourism Website (16)

    Itinerary

    Heritage, Walking and Food & Drink – The Best of Worcestershire

    Your tailored weekend in Worcestershire!

    View

View all itineraries

Visit Worcester - Visit Worcestershire: Official Tourism Website (17)

Featured event in Worcester

Festive Party Nights at Worcestershire County Cricket Club

Join us at Visit Worcestershire New Road this December for a Christmas party night to remember. 🎄🥂 🕺

Find out more

Highlights of Worcester

The best businesses in the area.

    BusinessToastA family run breakfast and brunch restaurant located near…Accessible BusinessBusinessRowley Farm HolidaysRowley Farm Holiday cottages serve as a luxurious base from…BusinessGoodRootsWe started GoodRoots with the intention of showcasing local…BusinessHop Pickers CabinHop Pickers Cabin is a four person, dog friendly, cosy…BusinessJust One Bell TentJust One Bell Tent is a two-person, dog-friendly,…BusinessHop Pickers BarnHop Pickers Barn is a five person, dog friendly, luxury…BusinessHop Pickers HideawayHop Pickers Hideaway is a two-person, dog friendly, luxury…

View all businesses

What`s on

Events in Worcester

    EventFamily Sessions | Back in…Get up close to real fossils from the museum's natural…EventWines for the AutumnJoin us for an evening of wine tasting, where we celebrate…EventElgar: the upcoming man.…Elgar may be England’s most famous composer, but do you…EventIntroduction to using the…Workshop - Self-Service areaNext event date:19/10/2024

View all events

News & articles

Get the latest from Worcester

  • Blog PostFive ways to enjoy the Three Choirs Festival for freeThe Three Choirs Festival returns to Worcester this summer!
    • Blog PostUncorking Worcestershire…From 17th-25th June, English Wine Week is celebrated across…Blog PostThings to do in…Well, the first school holiday of the year has arrived and…

View all blogs

Offers

Discounts in Worcester

    OfferSave 10% at TripelBSave 10% on Belgian beer and more!OfferSet Lunch Menu for £18.95 at…Two course set lunch menu for £18.95OfferTaste Pack Offer from Umami…Taste pack offer with free delivery

View all offers

