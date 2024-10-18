Visit Worcester - Visit Worcestershire: Official Tourism Website (2024)

Worldwide production of Worcestershire sauce, its important part in the English civil war and the resting place of King John at Worcester Cathedral.

Worcester is a cultural city with a historic heart. The city has a fantastic programme of arts and cultural events with festivals of music, literature, heritage and a variety of other themes, including one dedicated to Worcester’s very own Sir Edward Elgar, as well as a colourful array of street markets. Whatever your interests, you’ll be sure to find something to entertain you here.

Amid the city centre hustle and bustle, Worcester has an abundance of beautiful parks, peaceful gardens and green spaces perfect for walking, cycling and picnicking. The Riverside Park winds along the banks of the Severn whilst the Civil War playground at Fort Royal Park (the site of the Battle of Worcester) has some of the best views across the city.

Worcester is one of the oldest cities in the country, with evidence of settlements here dating back to 700BC. The city was fortified in Saxon times and our history can still be seen in the landscape today, from cobbled Tudor streets to elegant Queen Anne architecture. The street layout hasn’t changed since the Middle Ages; you can visit the remnants of the once majestic city walls and walk paths trod by Romans. The dramatic Worcester Cathedral rises out of the city landscape and nestles alongside Britain’s longest river, the River Severn. The Cathedral houses Royal tombs, as well as the tomb of three-time Prime Minister Stanley Baldwin; the only Prime Minister to have ever served under three monarchs. As the site of the first and last battles of the Civil War, no trip to Worcester would be complete without a visit to The Commandery, our Civil War HQ. Or you could take in a fascinating tour of the battle sites which are scattered throughout the city and surrounding areas.

While you’re here, why not learn about our industrial heritage? The Museum of Royal Worcester is located on the former Worcester Porcelain Factory site and boasts the world’s largest collection of Royal Worcester Porcelain. Within a few minutes walk, we also have Tudor House Museum and the beautiful Guildhall to explore. Towards the north of the city, just a couple of minutes’ walk from Foregate Street train station, Worcester City Art Gallery and Museum is housed in an elegant Victorian building in the heart of Worcester. The beautiful interior is a warm and friendly place, with something for all the family to enjoy. Immerse yourself in the special exhibitions, events and activities throughout the year. We have a variety of self-guided trails available on our website, or visitors can book a guided tour to hear stories told by our local expert tour guides.

Tourist Information Centre Located in The Guildhall on Worcester High Street, the TIC is a fantastic source of information, guides and maps to help you plan your visit to the city and surrounding area - as well as pick up those essential souvenirs and gifts! The shop stocks a wide range of Worcester products, books and maps, local food and drink and you can purchase tickets for various services, including day trips, guided walks and a host of local events. When we are open: Monday-Friday 9.30am-5pm, Saturday and Bank Holidays 10am-4pm, Sunday (May-September) 11am-3pm Worcester Tourist Information Centre

