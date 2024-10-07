Visiting Zaandam and Zaanse Schans on a day trip from Amsterdam (2024)

Zaandam

If you arrive in Zaandam by train, start your walk from the Stadhuisplein – a Town Hall Square surrounded by colorful wooden houses. Visit the tourist information center and its small souvenir shop (Zaan Store) with local produce and gifts.

We really liked all the cute houses and quirky architecture at the Stadhuisplein. One of the most remarkable of them is the building of the Inntel Hotel.

After Stadhuisplein, continue over the pedestrian bridge and down towards Gedempte Gracht.

Gedempte Gracht is a very nice pedestrian and shopping street with a mix of old and new architecture, many shops and few restaurants. The street goes along the canal with several small bridges over it. There is even a waterfall under one of the pedestrian bridges near the Inntel Hotel.

When you reach the end of the Gedempte Gracht (or actually, that would be the beginning of the street according to the house numbers) there is a fresh seafood kiosk – Vishandel de Boer. We recommend trying the traditional Dutch food – ‘Haring’ – slightly brined herring sprinkled with chopped onions. (Read more about Dutch foods in 20 Foods to try in the Netherlands)