VU Meters: “Virtually Useless” or Very Useful? (2024)

Studio Operating...

VU Meters: “Virtually Useless” or Very Useful? (1)

After 85 years of active service, the humble VU meter remains as useful as ever in today’s digital studios —despite BBC engineers nicknaming it ‘virtually useless’!

As I was listening to David Mellor’s SOS Podcasts about gain‑staging (www.soundonsound.com/author/david-mellor) recently, my ears pricked up at his passing comment that “BBC engineers refer to the VU meter as virtually useless.” It wasn’t asurprise, exactly, as Iwas told exactly that during my initial BBC training in the early 1980s and I believed it for years. But I came to understand that the claim was, in fact, based on afundamental misunderstanding of how the VU meter was designed to be used!

My view today —and it’s shared by many professional mastering and recording engineers all around the world —is that the VU meter remains very useful, even in today’s digital studios. So, in this article, I’ll take you through the virtues and practical benefits of the octogenarian VU meter, and explain how the BBC got it so wrong. To do that, we need to start with alittle history...

VU Meters: “Virtually Useless” or Very Useful? (2)The SVI meter — the first to be scaled in Volume Units — was described in apaper published in 1940, and its core specification remains in use today.The VU meter was conceived in 1939, through acollaboration between research company Bell Labs and the American broadcasters CBS and NBC, and apaper they published in 1940 described what they called the Standard Volume Indicator (SVI). As the SVI meter’s scale was calibrated in ‘volume units’ (and marked ‘VU’), it became known popularly as the VU meter —in much the same way that the modern BS.1770 Integrated Loudness meter is often called simply an ‘LUFS meter’. It’s testament to the genius of those 1940s engineers that the SVI’s core specification lives on today, virtually unchanged, as IEC 60268‑17:1990 Sound System Equipment. Part 17: Standard Volume Indicators.

Beste gratis VU-meterplugins

Of course, various audio meters were already available in the 1930s, so why exactly did CBS, NBC and Bell Labs feel the need to design their own? Well, in the late 1930s, radio broadcasting was arapidly expanding business globally, and there was arequirement to monitor and control the broadcast programme levels consistently and reliably. Over in Europe, many national broadcasters had developed their own metering systems and nearly all were Peak Programme Meters (PPMs or, more accurately, QPPMs —see the ‘Quasi‑PPM’ box for more on this). To protect the transmitters from overload, European engineers believed it was necessary to monitor the peak programme levels, and their work resulted in the DIN (German), Nordic (Scandinavian) and BBC (British) PPM meters. Although these each had different scales they all employed similarly complicated, valve‑based active electronics to detect and display pseudo‑peak levels.

Such complex metering systems, though, were relatively expensive to manufacture, so although the American broadcasters were aware of the European designs they thought them impractical for use across the vast US radio industry. Asimpler, more affordable, passive solution was desired that, preferably, would be capable of indicating the average signal level in away that reflected how listeners would perceive the volume.

Hence their SVI, and this meter comprised just three passive elements: an adjustable attenuator, acopper‑oxide rectifier and abespoke moving‑coil meter, built to detailed specifications in terms of its sensitivity and needle ballistics. The rectifier was required to convert an AC audio signal into aDC voltage that could move the meter, and the passive copper‑oxide type they specified avoided the expensive valves employed in European PPMs, as well as the associated power supply. The bespoke moving‑coil meter’s relatively slow (300ms) needle rise and fall times ensured the meter would register low‑frequency and sustained sounds better than brief transient peaks, so it correlated reasonably closely to perceived audio volume, hence the decision to use the Volume Unit scale. By far the most complex and expensive element was the constant‑impedance variable attenuator, which had to maintain aconsistent 600Ω load across the line being metered.

VU Meters: “Virtually Useless” or Very Useful? (3)Aglimpse inside SIFAM’s old MkIV VU meter. Note that, as with all VU meters, there are two scales on the front: one in Volume Units, and the other showing modulation from 0 to 100%.Photo: SIFAMVU Meters: “Virtually Useless” or Very Useful? (4)Photo: SIFAMBack in the 1930s (and well into the ’70s), professional audio interfacing used amatched‑impedance format rather than the matched‑voltage one of today, but the variable attenuator was an essential element to this meter. It adjusted the moving‑coil meter’s native sensitivity to accurately assess the signal level present on the line being monitored. Today, we expect metering to indicate the signal level directly: if you look at aconventional sample‑peak bar‑graph in your DAW, you can see whether the signal is peaking at 0dBFS or ‑10dBFS, or whatever. But the SVI was designed to be used differently, and this explains its relatively limited and cramped scale range. In practice, the SVI was wired across the signal line to be monitored, and the attenuator was adjusted until the meter hovered just below the 0VU mark (nearly 100% modulation). It was actually the resulting attenuator setting rather than the meter display itself that informed the user of the nominal signal level. The SVI’s attenuator covered levels from 0 to +24 dBm, and that made it suitable both for standard studio lines (which typically operated at +8dBm) as well as telecoms lines (which operated at +16dBm).

Although often overlooked, both the SVI meter and the VU meters that evolved from it have two scales. The primary calibration, with which we’re all no doubt familiar, is marked in decibels relative to 0VU. But there’s asecondary scale beneath that shows the programme modulation level between 0 and 100%. ‘Modulation’ is aterm rooted in AM radio broadcasting, and it refers to the strength of the audio signal being broadcast: 0% modulation means that the carrier is present but conveying no audio signal, while 100% modulation means it’s carrying as much audio amplitude as is possible without overload. On an SVI/VU meter, the 100% modulation level aligns with 0VU (this is coincidental; it relates to the meter’s slow ballistics) and 0% is alittle below the ‑20VU mark. In use, asteady 1kHz or 440Hz tone at the desired Operating Level (whatever that may be) should read 0VU, while avarying audio programme should stay below the 100% mark most of the time.

What is the importance of VU meter? ›

VU meters help achieve better signal-to-noise ratios and overall audio quality. One of the key advantages of VU meters is their ability to provide a more balanced representation of audio levels compared to peak meters.

Are VU meters accurate? ›

You could argue that VU meters are technically less accurate than FS since they don't show every single peak and drop in level. However, they represent signal in a more natural way and are powerful tools to reference when mixing.

What does a VU meter tell you? ›

VU is an abbreviation for volume unit. Thus, a VU meter is a device for measuring the level of SOUND INTENSITY with audio equipment, such as AMPLIFIERs and TAPE RECORDERs. Although the measurements indicated on such a meter are in DECIBELs, the zero level should not be confused with 0 dB, the THRESHOLD OF HEARING.

What are the standards for VU meter? ›

The level specification is meant at 1000 Hz. The reading should not depart from the reading at 1000 Hz by more than 0.2 dB from 35 Hz to 10 kHz or more than 0.5 dB between 25 Hz and 16 kHz. Note that the specification mentions only sinusoid waveforms.

Are VU meters still used? ›

After 85 years of active service, the humble VU meter remains as useful as ever in today's digital studios — despite BBC engineers nicknaming it 'virtually useless'!

When should I use a VU meter? ›

This helps engineers adjust the level of their track without creating distortion. The VU meter can ensure a signal is not too loud or too quiet and helps balance the levels between multiple tracks. It's an invaluable tool that helps engineers get the best possible sound out of their recordings.

What is the difference between DB and VU meter? ›

VU stands for volume units. Most are calibrated in decibels. Decibels are used in audio quite frequently because decibels are logarithmic so large differences can be expressed in smaller easier to use numbers. Decibels are not fixed units of measurement, but are relative.

What is the overload of a VU meter? ›

Meter Overload

VU's were designed for handling signals around +10dBu peak. However most DA's are calibrated to 0dBfs being about +18 or +22dBu. If you connect a normal VU across this, the needle will slam to full scale, and the meter becomes useless.

What is the difference between LUFS and VU meter? ›

The LUFS meter is generally more useful for measuring loudness, but the VU meter can provide some basic visual information about dynamics and tonal balance. Note that all “VU meters” are not actual VU meters. Some are just simple RMS meters with a VU scale.

How many volts is 0 on a VU meter? ›

A VU meter registers zero level on its scale when the voltage = 0.775 at 1 milliwatt & 600 ohms impedance. This is usually modified so that 0 (zero) corresponds to 1.23 volts or + 4 dbm.

What does a meter reading tell you? ›

If you know how to read your gas or electricity meter, you'll be able to check how much energy you have used, and therefore how much you should be paying your energy supplier. This way, you pay for what you've actually used, rather than what they think you've used.

What is the difference between a peak meter and a VU meter? ›

Though both perform the same function, they accomplish the function in very different manners. A VU meter displays the average volume level of an audio signal. A PPM displays the peak volume level of an audio signal.

Is the Waves VU meter accurate? ›

A VU meter shows the AVERAGE moment-to-moment volume of an instrument. This is the opposite of the FS meters in your DAWs. They show the EXACT moment-to-moment volume of an instrument. So technically, VU meters are less accurate than their newer FS cousins.

Is VU the same as RMS? ›

what is the difference between VU meter mode and RMS meter mode? Hi - they are two distinct and separate ways (scales) of measuring levels (output/input audio signals) against a known reference. They have different purposes and serve internationally recognised standards.

How does a digital VU meter work? ›

A volume unit or “VU” meter is a basic volt meter that takes a simple average of the signal and displays it with an attack and release time of around 300 ms. The slower attack time allows the faster transients to get by before it registers the signal and gives a reading.

What is the purpose of the ultrasonic flow meter? ›

An ultrasonic flow meter utilizes ultrasound to measure the velocity of a fluid and is used in a variety of fluid applications. Ultrasonic flowmeters are ideal for water and other liquids.

What is the purpose of VU Tower? ›

The Vu Tower is a tower on the side of the highway owned by Dr. Vu. The Vu tower is the best way to earn golden keys. You can earn golden keys by launching disasters on your city and repairing the damage.

What is the significance of meter reading? ›

Accurate meter readings are incredibly important for both tenants and landlords; they ensure that tenants are provided with accurate billing and landlords are not chased for payment of energy that was used by their tenants.

What is the purpose of a digital flow meter? ›

Mainly used to control and monitor liquid or gas flow. It uses sensors to convert raw signals into digital signals, then processes the data through a processor, and finally outputs a flow signal. It has great advantages over traditional mechanical flow meters.

Recommended Articles
