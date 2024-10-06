Walgreens closures - 스페인어 - 영어 번역 및 예문 (2024)

- API 호출
스페인어
영어
스페인어
1,00, (walgreens)
영어
$1.00, (walgreens)
스페인어
reunirse en walgreens en georgeton
영어
meet at walgreens in georgeton
스페인어
splicing closures dcs 1, 2, 3
영어
splicing closures dcs 1, 2, 3
스페인어
gran presencia de walmart y walgreens en puerto rico
영어
high presence of walmart and walgreens in puerto rico · global voices
스페인어
muy cerca de tiendas de conveniencia : cvs , walgreens , publix .
영어
very close to convenient stores: cvs, walgreens, publix.
스페인어
muy cerca del supermercado: cvs, walgreens, publix abren 24/7.
영어
very close to convenient stores: cvs, walgreens, publix.
스페인어
para artículos básicos de necesidad hay un duane reade y dos walgreens en la calle de al lado.
영어
for your pharmaceutical or basic necessary items there is a duane reade and two walgreens one street away as well.
스페인어
hoy la ciudad sigue siendo un importante nudo de distribución para empresas como nestlé purina petcare y walgreens.
영어
today, the city remains an important distribution hub for companies such as nestlé purina petcare and walgreens, and is home to lowell observatory, the u.s.
스페인어
» postal service poised to begin controversial plant closures next week (washington post)
영어
» postal service poised to begin controversial plant closures next week (washington post)
스페인어
in san nicolás de los garza, the arroyo topo chico exceeded its banks, forcing multiple street closures.
영어
in san nicolás de los garza, the arroyo topo chico exceeded its banks, forcing multiple street closures.
스페인어
*2008 - on march 2, compusa finalizes the round of store closures that started on dec 7.
영어
*2008 - on march 2, compusa finalizes the round of store closures that started on dec 7.
스페인어
se pueden adquirir en target, cvs, walmart, walgreens, sally beauty y otros establecimientos, así como en carolsdaughter.com.
영어
they are available at target, cvs, walmart, walgreens, sally beauty and more, as well as carolsdaughter.com.
스페인어
sin embargo, los denominados real-time closures, los cierres efectuados al detectarse una elevada concentración de juveniles, pueden resultar eficaces.
영어
real-time closures, closures in an area where a high concentration of young fish is found, on the other hand, can be an effective measure.
스페인어
en deerfield se encuentran las sedes de walgreens, baxter healthcare, apac customer services, fortune brands, takeda pharmaceuticals, consumers digest y così.
영어
deerfield is home to the headquarters of walgreens, baxter healthcare, business technology partners, apac customer services, fortune brands, takeda pharmaceuticals, consumers digest and così.
스페인어
there is a real risk that raw material producers outside europe will abandon europe in favour of asia, leaving europe without security of supply as a precursor to industry closures and manufacturing delocation.”
영어
there is a real risk that raw material producers outside europe will abandon europe in favour of asia, leaving europe without security of supply as a precursor to industry closures and manufacturing delocation."
스페인어
más recientemente, ha grabado anuncios para totinos pizza rolls, walgreens, sopas campbell bajas en sodio y bounty ("one-sheeter"!
영어
more recently, she was in commercials for totinos pizza rolls, walgreens, campbell's low sodium soup and bounty ("one-sheeter"!).
스페인어
39 banco mundial, two years of intifada, closures and palestinian economic crisis: an assessment (washington, d.c., 2003).
영어
39 world bank, two years of intifada, closures and palestinian economic crisis: an assessment (washington, d.c., 2003).
스페인어
closure of defect of unspecified septum of heart
영어
closure of defect of unspecified septum of heart
