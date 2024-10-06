Walgreens closures - 스페인어 - 영어 번역 및 예문 (2024)

스페인어

영어

정보

스페인어

1,00, (walgreens)

영어

$1.00, (walgreens)

마지막 업데이트: 2016-11-30
사용 빈도: 1
품질:

스페인어

splicing closures dcs 1, 2, 3

영어

splicing closures dcs 1, 2, 3

마지막 업데이트: 2018-02-13
사용 빈도: 1
품질:
추천인: 익명

스페인어

gran presencia de walmart y walgreens en puerto rico

영어

high presence of walmart and walgreens in puerto rico · global voices

마지막 업데이트: 2016-02-24
사용 빈도: 1
품질:
추천인: 익명

스페인어

muy cerca de tiendas de conveniencia : cvs , walgreens , publix .

영어

very close to convenient stores: cvs, walgreens, publix.

마지막 업데이트: 2018-02-13
사용 빈도: 2
품질:
추천인: 익명

스페인어

muy cerca del supermercado: cvs, walgreens, publix abren 24/7.

영어

very close to convenient stores: cvs, walgreens, publix.

마지막 업데이트: 2018-02-13
사용 빈도: 1
품질:
추천인: 익명

스페인어

para artículos básicos de necesidad hay un duane reade y dos walgreens en la calle de al lado.

영어

for your pharmaceutical or basic necessary items there is a duane reade and two walgreens one street away as well.

마지막 업데이트: 2018-02-13
사용 빈도: 1
품질:
추천인: 익명

스페인어

hoy la ciudad sigue siendo un importante nudo de distribución para empresas como nestlé purina petcare y walgreens.

영어

today, the city remains an important distribution hub for companies such as nestlé purina petcare and walgreens, and is home to lowell observatory, the u.s.

마지막 업데이트: 2016-03-03
사용 빈도: 1
품질:
추천인: 익명

스페인어

» postal service poised to begin controversial plant closures next week (washington post)

영어

» postal service poised to begin controversial plant closures next week (washington post)

마지막 업데이트: 2018-02-13
사용 빈도: 1
품질:
추천인: 익명

스페인어

in san nicolás de los garza, the arroyo topo chico exceeded its banks, forcing multiple street closures.

영어

in san nicolás de los garza, the arroyo topo chico exceeded its banks, forcing multiple street closures.

마지막 업데이트: 2016-03-03
사용 빈도: 1
품질:
추천인: 익명

스페인어

*2008 - on march 2, compusa finalizes the round of store closures that started on dec 7.

영어

*2008 - on march 2, compusa finalizes the round of store closures that started on dec 7.

마지막 업데이트: 2016-03-03
사용 빈도: 1
품질:
추천인: 익명

스페인어

se pueden adquirir en target, cvs, walmart, walgreens, sally beauty y otros establecimientos, así como en carolsdaughter.com.

영어

they are available at target, cvs, walmart, walgreens, sally beauty and more, as well as carolsdaughter.com.

마지막 업데이트: 2018-02-13
사용 빈도: 1
품질:
추천인: 익명

스페인어

sin embargo, los denominados real-time closures, los cierres efectuados al detectarse una elevada concentración de juveniles, pueden resultar eficaces.

영어

real-time closures, closures in an area where a high concentration of young fish is found, on the other hand, can be an effective measure.

마지막 업데이트: 2012-02-29
사용 빈도: 3
품질:
추천인: 익명

스페인어

en deerfield se encuentran las sedes de walgreens, baxter healthcare, apac customer services, fortune brands, takeda pharmaceuticals, consumers digest y così.

영어

deerfield is home to the headquarters of walgreens, baxter healthcare, business technology partners, apac customer services, fortune brands, takeda pharmaceuticals, consumers digest and così.

마지막 업데이트: 2016-03-03
사용 빈도: 1
품질:
추천인: 익명

스페인어

there is a real risk that raw material producers outside europe will abandon europe in favour of asia, leaving europe without security of supply as a precursor to industry closures and manufacturing delocation.”

영어

there is a real risk that raw material producers outside europe will abandon europe in favour of asia, leaving europe without security of supply as a precursor to industry closures and manufacturing delocation."

마지막 업데이트: 2017-04-06
사용 빈도: 1
품질:
추천인: 익명
경고: 보이지 않는 HTML 형식이 포함되어 있습니다

스페인어

más recientemente, ha grabado anuncios para totinos pizza rolls, walgreens, sopas campbell bajas en sodio y bounty ("one-sheeter"!

영어

more recently, she was in commercials for totinos pizza rolls, walgreens, campbell's low sodium soup and bounty ("one-sheeter"!).

마지막 업데이트: 2016-03-03
사용 빈도: 1
품질:
추천인: 익명
경고: 보이지 않는 HTML 형식이 포함되어 있습니다

스페인어

39 banco mundial, two years of intifada, closures and palestinian economic crisis: an assessment (washington, d.c., 2003).

영어

39 world bank, two years of intifada, closures and palestinian economic crisis: an assessment (washington, d.c., 2003).

마지막 업데이트: 2016-11-30
사용 빈도: 2
품질:
추천인: 익명

스페인어

closure of defect of unspecified septum of heart

영어

closure of defect of unspecified septum of heart

마지막 업데이트: 2014-12-09
사용 빈도: 8
품질:
추천인: 익명
경고: 이 정렬은 잘못되었을 수 있습니다.
잘못된 경우 삭제해 주십시오.

인적 기여로
7,901,490,452 더 나은 번역을 얻을 수 있습니다

사용자가 도움을 필요로 합니다:

References

