Walgreens hiring Pharmacy Technician OKC- Closed Door Pharmacy in Oklahoma City, OK | LinkedIn (2024)

Pharmacy Technician OKC- Closed Door Pharmacy
5 months ago See who Walgreens has hired for this role
5 months ago
Pay found in job post
Retrieved from the description.
Base pay range
$16.50/hr - $20.80/hr
In accordance with state and federal regulations, performs data entry and patient registration. Responsible for resolution of third party rejects and responding to high volume customer inquiries, working under direct supervision. Follows standard operating procedures and performs duties in accordance with Company policies and procedures. Responsible for using pharmacy systems to obtain patient and drug information. Duties may vary based on assigned department.
Job Responsibilities
- Using Walgreens prescription data entry procedures and guidelines, processes new patient registration by entering data into appropriate system. Handles patient prescription requests within HIPAA guidelines and enters refill orders for processing. Troubleshoots to obtain missing prescription information, and interprets medical abbreviations (SIG codes). Resolves all data entry related exceptions.
- Handles correspondence to patients (inbound calls, chats, emails) and makes outbound calls to prescribers and patients as needed.
- Resolves Third Party Rejects by reviewing, gathering information, making corrections and resubmitting for processing according to individual plan requirements. Makes telephone calls to insurers and others to obtain information, gain override approval or otherwise resolve the Third Party Rejects.
- Provides assistance to Pharmacists, both those in the facility and those at other locations. Identifies and communicates issues to senior level staff as appropriate.
- Must obtain active technician license or certification within the first 90 days, and maintain an active technician license or certification.
About Walgreens And WBAWalgreens (www.walgreens.com) is included in the U.S. Retail Pharmacy and U.S. Healthcare segments of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA), an integrated healthcare, pharmacy and retail leader with a 170 year heritage of caring for communities. WBA’s purpose is to create more joyful lives through better health. Operating nearly 9,000 retail locations across America, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, Walgreens is proud to be a neighborhood health destination serving nearly 10 million customers each day. Walgreens pharmacists play a critical role in the U.S. healthcare system by providing a wide range of pharmacy and healthcare services, including those that drive equitable access to care for the nation’s medically underserved populations. To best meet the needs of customers and patients, Walgreens offers a true omnichannel experience, with fully integrated physical and digital platforms supported by the latest technology to deliver high quality products and services in communities nationwide.
Basic Qualifications
- High School Diploma or GED.
- Basic level PC skills (for example: start up and shut down computer, use mouse to point and click, start and close programs, switch between programs, save files, print documents and/or access information on-line).
- Basic Search Engines skills to include opening a browser, typing in URLs in the correct location, using a search engine, bookmarking a site, navigating using back/forward/stop buttons, and filling out forms online.
- Intermediate level keyboarding skills (at least 25 WPM, touch typing, formatting documents).
- Communicate effectively in writing and verbally.
- 18 years of age or older
Preferred Qualifications
- At least 1 year of pharmacy technician experience in a retail or call center environment.
- At least 18 months as a pharmacy technician with a certificate/registration by state as granted by the State board for Pharmacy or nationally recognized certification agency.
- Experience providing customer service to internal and external customers, including meeting quality standards for services, and evaluation of customer satisfaction.
- Intermediate to advanced level keyboarding skills (at least 35 WPM, touch typing, formatting documents).
- Fluency in Spanish and English.
An employee in this position can expect a salary/hourly rate between $16.50 and $20.80 plus bonus pursuant to the terms of any bonus plan, if applicable. The actual compensation offered will depend on experience, seniority, geographic locations, and other factors permitted by law. To review benefits, please click here jobs.walgreens.com/benefits.
Seniority levelNot Applicable
Employment typeFull-time
Job functionHealth Care Provider
IndustriesRetail Pharmacies
