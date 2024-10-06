Walkthrough - Baldur's Gate III Guide - IGN (2024)

There's only one section in the Prologue and it's called Escape the Nautiloid. It's a great introduction to the game, looking at key combat mechanics and introducing important characters. There's also an additional page for a potential party member encounter.

Prologue: Escape the Nautiloid

How to Rescue Shadowheart

Act One

With the Prologue complete, it's time to start working your way through the first Act.

These quests focus on removing the little parasite passenger from your head and recruiting other adventurers to join your party, along with learning more about the world and the various enemies that you're going to end up battling.

From here onwards, the difficulty will steadily increase, but there will still be plenty of time to learn about the various new mechanics and features that you'll encounter.

Finding a Cure

Get Help from Healer Nettie

Find the Githyanki Creche

Rescuing the Druid Halsin

Reach Moonrise Towers

The Scholar

Get Help From Auntie Ethel

Tell Omeluum About the Parasite

Travel to Moonrise Towers (Underdark Route)

Travel to Moonrise Towers (Mountain Pass Route)

As you can see from the last two points, there are multiple ways to get from A to B in Baldur's Gate 3. We'd recommend doing multiple playthroughs with different character types.

Act Two

Now that you're done with Act One, it's time to tangle with Act Two. There are, again, multiple paths to complete this Act, but they do intertwine at points. We're made a note of where this happens so you can experience as much of the story as possible.

With the Infiltrate Moonrise Towers quest, make sure to start with the option that matches the route you took to get to Moonrise Towers.