Walmart Front Door Wreaths (2024)

A door wreath looks best hung at eye level with a little space on each size. Standard doors are 36 inches wide, making a 24-26 inch wreath the right size for a standard look.

If your wreath is thin enough to fit between your prime door and your storm door, hang the wreath on your prime door with a wreath hanger. This will keep the wreath protected from outdoor elements. If it's too tight of a fit we recommend hanging the wreath on your storm door.

Later adopted by the Christian faith, wreaths are used to observe the Advent season. Hung on the door or a window, the wreath has been viewed as an invitation to the spirit of Christmas to enter the home and bring luck, suggesting as well that the Christmas spirit dwells within.

Use a wreath hanger



Wreath hangers can slide over the top of a front door — or the tops of certain windows if they open from the top. Once the hanger is in place, you can slide your wreath onto the hanger and enjoy your new festive decoration.

I find the 24″ front door wreath to be the perfect size for a standard front door and it's also the size that most of our customers purchase. Here's why. Standard front doors are typically 3′ wide (which is 36″). A standard 24″ wreath will hang about 14″ from the top of the entry and 6″ from each side of the door.

- There is no rule on where to place bow... top, bottom, side, it's all your preference! - Instead of a bow, you can use large flowers or an accent ornament instead. Or decorate all the way around wreath and skip bow/accent piece.

A wreath hung on the INSIDE of your front door? Yes! Wreaths don't just belong on the outside of your door for friends and neighbors to see.

If your door gets more than two hours of direct sunlight a day during the warmer seasons, a storm door can trap enough heat to damage the main door.

GENTLE READER: Etiquette used to have dozens of ways that the bereaved could warn people to treat them gently, such as black clothes, black-edged writing paper and black wreaths on the door.

Black Bow & Black Tail



Purple and black symbolize mourning among firefighter and police officer communities. Purple represents the safety of our country with law enforcement's protection. Black portrays the mourning for a lost hero.

9 She will place a lovely wreath on your head; she will present you with a beautiful crown.” 10 My child, listen to me and do as I say, and you will have a long, good life. 11 I will teach you wisdom's ways and lead you in straight paths.

A wreath should cover 50 to 75% of the door's width and shouldn't be wider or taller than the hanging surface. For a standard 30 to 36-inch door, allot about 6 inches of space on each side of the wreath. Choose a bigger wreath and leave at least 2 inches of space on each side for a more dramatic effect.

Protection: While a wreath on the front door may be more exposed to the elements, a well-protected screen door can provide a safer environment for wreath placement. The screen acts as a barrier against wind and debris, ensuring that your wreath remains intact for longer.

Small: Small wreaths range in size, from 16" to 23". Small wreaths are the best size for hanging on cabinet doors or even windows. Standard: Standard size wreaths range from 24" to 36" and make for festive additions to front doors and large windows. Large: If you are seeking an oversized look, opt for a large wreath.

A 24-inch wreath is just the right size for a standard 36-inch wide door. You'll want to hang it about 14 inches from the top of the door so that it hangs right at the center.

Additionally, 1.5-inch ribbon can be used for accentuating other elements in your holiday decor, such as wrapping around garlands or adding a decorative touch to gift wrapping. 2.5" Ribbon: The 2.5-inch ribbon is often considered the "perfect size" for wreaths.

What size Christmas wreath is best for windows? Standard size wreaths are usually 20 to 36 inches in diameter, which is where most window wreaths will fall. As a rule of thumb, your wreath's diameter should be around two-thirds the width of your window and no more than half the height.