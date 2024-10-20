Walmart Tire Center Oneonta Ny (2024)

Find 11 listings related to Walmart Tire Center in Oneonta on YP.com. See reviews, photos, directions, phone numbers and more for Walmart Tire Center locations in Oneonta, NY.

Find the best tires for your vehicle at Walmart Auto Care Center 2262 in Oneonta, NY 13820. Visit Goodyear.com to book an appointment or get directions to your nearest tire shop.

FAQs

Tire installation FAQ



Mounting: Receive free tire installation with purchase of Walmart tires.

If you need to have tires installed that you bought somewhere else, you can still get the same basic installation for an additional $11 per tire. That brings the total to $116 for four tires. And Walmart's “basic installation” includes more than just installing the new tires.

Douglas is the trademark for a line of tires owned by the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company, which manufactures the line and sells them exclusively through Walmart.

Shoppers can use the Walmart app or Walmart.com to search for tires, have them shipped to a Walmart Auto Care Center for installation, and schedule a time for that installation, the post said.

Tire Installation Package



Includes tire mount, lifetime balance/rotate, service pack/valve stem.

Based on our research, Costco, Sam's Club and BJ's Tire Center offer some of the best overall tire-buying experiences including low prices, free services after the sale and convenience. I've found these six tire retailers to be the best places to shop. *Tire Rack does not offer installation.

How Much Does it Cost to Mount and Balance Tires? On average, expect to spend $15 to $60 to mount and balance each tire. The lower end tends to be for smaller tires—typically on cars—and steel wheels. On the higher end, you are looking at larger wheels or low-profile tires, which are harder to work on.

Tire mounting and balancing is the one mandatory, unavoidable additional expense that comes with new tires. A serviceperson will uninstall your current tires and dispose of them, then mount and balance your new tires. Sometimes we get asked whether tire balancing is required – it absolutely is, even for new tires.

The Reliant is Goodyear's Walmart-exclusive, all-season tire brand.

As it turns out, there are technically only two tire manufacturers we can truly label as 'American. ' The two genuine American tire brands are Goodyear and Cooper Tires. These all-American brands are physically created and manufactured in the USA and aren't owned by a foreign counterpart.

Continental is an exceptional all-season tire manufacturer for drivers interested in performance, touring, or standard all-season models. While Continental tires are not cheap, they are generally more affordable than Michelin or Goodyear models.

If you don't pick up the order by the end of the day, the store cancels your order the next day. This releases the authorization hold on your payment method. You can reschedule your timeslot, if needed. Select the reschedule button on the Order Details page.

Wal-Mart installed new tires and TPMS sensors on the front of my truck. The first trip with the truck my drivers side. Customer: Wal-Mart installed new tires and TPMS sensors on the front of my truck.

I brought them to my local Walmart, but they wouldn't take them back because they don't have a tire center, I would need to drive about 30 minutes away to the nearest Walmart with a tire center. When I called walmart, they said tires can be returned to ANY walmart store, regardless of whether they have a tire center.