Waltair Veerayya Review (2024)

Waltair Veerayya Movie : What's Behind

Mega Star Chiranjeevi is aiming to strike gold during Sankranti turning Waltair Veerayya. The film's trailer and teaser reminded movie lovers of vintage Chiranjeevi of the 90s and the mass looks increased curiosity levels. The film's OTT rights have been bagged for a fancy sum by OTT giant Netflix. The film directed by Bobby Kolli is releasing in a spectacular manner on 13 January 2023. Let us find out whether Waltair Veerayya wowed movie lovers or not.

Waltair Veerayya Story Review

Waltair Veerayya's story is all about a fisherman in Visakhapatnam and the shocking developments in his life and how he deals with them in adverse situations. Veerayya (Chiranjeevi), is a fisherman in Jalaripeta, Visakhapatnam, and people including coast guards approach him if they cannot solve their problems. Veerayya in need of money to fight a court case decides to take up the assignment from CI Seethapathi (Rajendra Prasad).

What is the mission, what is the court case Veerayya is fighting, what it got to do with beautiful girl Atidhi (Shruti Haasan), ACP Vikram Sagar (Raviteja), Dr.Shalini (Catherine Tresa), drug lord Michael Ceaser (Prakash Raj) and his brother Solomon Ceaser (Bobby Simha) from the crux of the further developments?

Waltair Veerayya Movie Artists Review

Mega Star Chiranjeevi put in everything for the role and did full justice to the role of Waltair Veerayya. He excelled in the dances and one must compliment him for coming out with such unique and graceful moves at this age. He showed his comic timing and the dialogue delivery and accent attract all his fans. But for all his sincerity, Waltair Veerayya failed to set the screens on fire.

Shruti Haasan got a good role and she performed neatly. She looked glamorous on screen and danced with Chiranjeevi with ease. She also did a couple of stunts to surprise all her fans. Mass Raja Raviteja made a powerful impact with his terrific performance. Chiranjeevi and Ravitreja's screen presence give ample entertainment to movie lovers.

Catherine Tresa is ok in her role. She however looked odd, pale, and out of shape. Bobby Simha looked menacing in his role as an antagonist. Prakash Raj played his part in the role of a villain that offered nothing new to him. Sathyaraj got a blink-and-miss role and got nothing much to do. Others like Srinivas Reddy, and Vennela Kishore did not offer much entertainment. Urvashi Rautela danced well and looked good in the song Boss Party.

Waltair Veerayya Movie Technicians Review

Waltair Veerayya's story penned by Bobby is nothing new. As confessed by Bobby, the film's story is routine and he tried to include all commercial elements to elevate the heroism of Chiranjeevi. Bobby designed Chiranjeevi's character and look to show vintage Chiranjeevi of the 90s to the fans. In that aspect, Bobby emerged successful as Chiranjeevi looked massiest donning colored, checked shirts and also lungis, banians sporting a rugged rough, and tough mass look.

Bobby followed the same six songs, six fights template for the commercial entertainer and did not deviate from it. He showed Chiranjeevi from various angles, serious, messy, romantic, hilarious, and action. However, with the story turning out to be routine, within minutes into the first half, viewers just doze off. The first half interval bang is predictable and Bobby tried to induce Poonakalu. The entry of Raviteja in the second half livens up the rather dull proceedings.

Chiranjeevi and Raviteja's scenes elevated the film to another level, though routine as the scenes highlighted the rivalry, brotherhood, and emotions associated with it. Finally, the second half ends in a predictable manner. There is no one scene in the film that gave goosebumps to the fans. Stunt choreography did not pump any adrenaline. Arthur C Wilson's cinematography is just ok and VFX and Graphics are below average.

Devi Sri Prasad came up with mass beats for the songs. All the songs are well shot and the choreography is done taking into consideration Chiranjeevi's age. A few songs acted as speed breakers. Devi Sri Prasad's background music is good. He could have however elevated the scenes to another level by fine-tuning them. Niranjan Devaramane's editing is below average. There are many unnecessary and repetitive scenes that put off the viewers. Dialogues are routine and massy. Mythri Movie Makers' production values are good.

Waltair Veerayya Advantages

Chiranjeevi

Raviteja

Waltair Veerayya Disadvantages

Outdated Story

Screenplay, Direction

Missing Emotions

Waltair Veerayya Movie Rating Analysis

Altogether, Waltair Veerayya is a movie to watch Chiranjeevi in a vintage manner be it in the looks, style, mannerisms, dialogue delivery, and swag. This is what fans of Mega Star have been waiting to see Chiranjeevi on the screen for a long time. Though Bobby succeeded in showing Chiranjeevi the vintage look, he failed to convert it into a fire. In fact, silly scenes brought down the stature of Chiranjeevi. Viewers are heard saying the 80s-90s template is a strict NO. The story lacked the spark, the direction lacked the dynamism and the screenplay lacked sensibility. This turned the movie down. Overall, Waltair Veerayya made by the team is worthless Veerayya. Cinejosh goes with a 2.5 Rating Waltair Veerayya.

