Waltair Veerayya Telugu Movie Review (2024)

Review : Waltair Veerayya – A feast to Chiru fans

Waltair Veerayya Telugu Movie Review (1)

Release Date : January 13, 2023

123telugu.com Rating : 3.25/5

Starring: Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja, Shruti Haasan, Catherine Tresa, Prakash Raj, Pradeep Ravat, Sathyaraj, Bobby Simha, John Vijay, Nassar, Srinivasa Reddy, Shakalaka Shankar, Saptagiri

Director: KS Ravindra (BobbyKolli)

Producers: Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar Yalamanchili

See Also
Waltair Veerayya Review

Music Director: Devi Sri Prasad

Cinematography: Arthur A Wilson

Editor: Niranjan Devaramane

Related Links : Trailer

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s new film, Waltair Veerayya, which created huge expectations with solid promotions, has hit the screens today worldwide. Let’s see whether the film lives up to the hype or not.

Story:

Waltair Veerayya (Chiranjeevi) is a fisherman in Waltair. He is approached by Seethapathi (Rajendra Prasad), a policeman, to help him in bringing back a notorious drug dealer Solomon Caesar (Bobby Simha) from Malaysia. Veerayya and his team go to Malaysia to kidnap Solomon. Veerayya comes to know about Solomon’s brother Michael Caesar (Prakash Raj). What happened next? What is the relationship between Veerayya and Michael? How is ACP Vikram Sagar (Ravi Teja) connected to Veerayya? What actually happened between them? Everything will be known by watching the main movie on the big screen.

Plus Points:

The story is a bit familiar to our audiences but what makes it intriguing is the screenplay, written by director Bobby. The helmer is well aware of how fans are wishing to watch their favourite actor in a mass movie. Bobby neatly showcased Chiranjeevi. Be it his look or attire, Chiranjeevi nailed it and he once again proved that he can mesmerise his fans and others with his outstanding comedy timing. Coming to emotional scenes, Chiranjeevi’s performance is top-notch.

One of the other interesting characters that need appreciation is Ravi Teja. He appears only for a limited time on the big screen but entertains with his finest performance. The second half becomes more engaging after his arrival. The scenes between Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja are enjoyable and they are a feast for their respective fans.

Shruti Haasan is a surprise package in this movie. She doesn’t only limit herself to being a part of songs but gets a scope to perform. She looks gorgeous in songs and her dance moves are also impressive. Another heroine Catherine Tresa is decent in her given role.

Bobby Simha justifies his role as the brother of a drug mafia leader. The rest of the cast including Prakash Raj, Rajendra Prasad, Vennela Kishore give their best.

The action sequences and the comedy scenes are good enough to engage audiences. Recreating some vintage scenes from Chiranjeevi’s movies is a good idea and they worked out well in the movie. A couple of songs, especially Poonakalu Loading, are good to watch on the big screen.

Minus Points:

Director Bobby, who is a big fan of Chiranjeevi, wanted to present the actor in the avatar his fans are wishing to watch. He succeeded in that but to make it happen, he chose a common story that has a few twists and turns. One can easily predict the proceedings in the second half. Bobby should have taken more care of the story. But, the neat screenplay covers up the little flaws in the narrative.

Prakash Raj’s character makes one feel routine. Bobby should have roped in another actor to make the character more interesting. The movie has many characters of no use. For example, there is no use in casting Pradeep Rawat and Nasser in the film. They have nothing much to perform in this movie.

A few unnecessary scenes in the movie could have been chopped off to make the movie a better one. Devi Sri Prasad’s score is also not up to the mark, especially in the scenes that give fans a high. The dubbing in the second half is bad.

Technical Aspects:

Bobby, the fanboy of Chiru, makes the film a decent one by writing a neat screenplay and dialogues. He delivers his best to make the film a treat to fans and of course he succeeded in that aspect. Camerawork by Arthur A Wilson is rich, especially in the action sequences.

Devi Sri Prasad should have done a better job by giving an outstanding score to elevate many mass scenes. Editing by Niranjan Devaramane is fine but some unnecessary scenes need to be trimmed off in the second half. The dubbing work is unimpressive in the latter half.

Verdict:

On the whole, Waltair Veerayya is a decent mass entertainer that has everything to please Chiru fans. Chiranjeevi nails his character and his comedy timing is an asset of the movie. It’s a feast for Chiru fans for sure. Ravi Teja is flawless in his role and he makes the film interesting with his finest performance. Bearing a few unnecessary scenes and the bland background score, you can enjoy the flick. Give it a watch this Sankranthi.

123telugu.com Rating: 3.25/5

Reviewed by 123telugu Team

Click Here For Telugu Review

Articles that might interest you:

  • Trisha’s OTT debut series Brinda seals its release date
  • Rajamouli to release a special glimpse on Mahesh Babu’s birthday?
  • Nag Ashwin to attend Kalki’s biggest special screening in the US; Deets inside
  • ‘Kill’ struggles to slay the box office despite unanimous positive talk
  • Sudheer Babu and Kartikeya regret collaborating with controversial YouTuber
  • Mammootty’s Turbo locks its OTT platform; Here’s when the film will arrive digitally
  • Kalki blew my mind away: Mahesh Babu heaps praise on the sci-fi blockbuster

TAGS: Catherine Tresa, Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja, Shruti Haasan, Waltair Veerayya Movie Review, Waltair Veerayya Review, Waltair Veerayya Review and Rating, Waltair Veerayya Telugu Movie Review, Waltair Veerayya Telugu Movie Review and Rating

Waltair Veerayya Telugu Movie Review (2024)

FAQs

Is Waltair Veerayya worth watching? ›

Ravi and Chiru's scenes are the movie's highlight and the penultimate one will give goosebumps to their fans. Special mention of the action scene just before the interval with the megastar atop an elephant. That was truly a 'taalimaar' moment!! All in all, Waltair Veerayya is worth your ticket price.

Show Me More
Is Waltair Veerayya hit or flop? ›

The film became commercially successful at the box office, thus becoming the third highest-grossing Telugu film of 2023.

Show Me More
Which movie is hit Veera Simha Reddy or Waltair Veerayya? ›

In terms of pure numbers, Waltair Veerayya has sold more tickets than Veera Simha Reddy. According to AndhraBoxOffice.com, Waltair Veerayya has earned more than Rs 153 crore from its worldwide ticket sales. The film has earned more than Rs 136 crore in India alone.

Get More Info
Where is Waltair Veerayya movie available? ›

Watch Waltair Veerayya Movie, Streaming on (Gemini TV HD) on JioTV.

Learn More
Is Waltair Veerayya a remake? ›

Waltair Veerayya is a mass-produced action drama. Ravi Teja also plays a significant role in the film. Waltair Waltair Veerayya, a remake of the Mohanlal-led Lucifer, was Chiranjeevi's first release after GodFather. After this movie, Chiranjeevi will start working on Meher Ramesh's upcoming film Bholaa Shankar.

View Details
Who is the villain in Waltair Veerayya? ›

Rohit Pathak, who plays a negative role in the upcoming action drama Waltair Veerayya, has revealed some interesting details about his character in the flick.

Know More
Which movie is highest collection in Telugu movies? ›

7 Highest-Grossing Telugu Movies of All Time
  • Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017) - 1742.3cr Worldwide. ...
  • RRR (2022) - 1250.9cr Worldwide. ...
  • Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) : 572.1cr Worldwide. ...
  • Saaho (2019) - 413.9cr Worldwide. ...
  • Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1 (2021) - 360.8cr Worldwide. ...
  • Adipurush (2023) - 353.3cr Worldwide.

See More
Is Veera Simha Reddy hit or flop? ›

Veera Simha Reddy was released on 12 January 2023, coinciding on the Sankranthi weekend and clashing with Waltair Veeraya. The film received mixed to positive reviews from critics and performed decently at the box-office, grossing ₹134 crore worldwide.

See More
What is the budget of Veera Simha Reddy? ›

Read On
What is the budget of Waltair Veerayya? ›

Waltair Veerayya was made on a budget of Rs 140 crore. Till now, the movie has earned over 150 crore in India and globally, and has crossed the 200-crore mark.

See Details

Is Waltair Veerayya a comedy movie? ›

Waltair Veerayya, a Telugu action comedy film, is taking the cinematic world by storm with riveting visuals, arresting sequences, and a compelling narrative.

Know More
What is the story of Waltair Veerayya? ›

View More
Is The Emperor of the Sea worth watching? ›

Awesome music, nice action, great drama, enthralling characters... all make it into a must-watch TV series for all. Although it's mostly an imaginative and fictional recount of a real historical figure, the production values are v.

Discover More
Is it worth watching at Eternity's Gate? ›

At Eternity's Gate isn't going to blow your mind, but it is a strong impression of how Vincent van Gogh lived and suffered as a misunderstood artist. Datoe is brilliant, the cinematography is inspired, and it all comes together well.

Keep Reading
Is The Prince of Persia worth watching? ›

Critics Reviews

[A] cacophonous, frivolous adaptation of Ubisoft's Arabian Nights-themed video-game series. The sheer whoosh of the story line keeps you watching anyway, and, as the prince, Jake Gyllenhaal has a hearty good-naturedness that comes as a relief amid all the turbocharged antics.

Discover More Details

References

Top Articles
Speakada Anki Language Learning Flashcards
How to Count up to 10 in Spanish: 11 Steps (with Pictures)
Spanish Numbers: List of Numbers from 1 to 1000
Latest Posts
Inch to mm conversion: inches to millimeters calculator
Inches to mm Conversion (Inches To Millimeters) - Inch Calculator
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Maia Crooks Jr

Last Updated:

Views: 6591

Rating: 4.2 / 5 (43 voted)

Reviews: 90% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Maia Crooks Jr

Birthday: 1997-09-21

Address: 93119 Joseph Street, Peggyfurt, NC 11582

Phone: +2983088926881

Job: Principal Design Liaison

Hobby: Web surfing, Skiing, role-playing games, Sketching, Polo, Sewing, Genealogy

Introduction: My name is Maia Crooks Jr, I am a homely, joyous, shiny, successful, hilarious, thoughtful, joyous person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.