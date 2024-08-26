Waltair Veerayya Telugu Movie Review (2024)

Release Date : January 13, 2023 123telugu.com Rating : 3.25/5 Starring: Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja, Shruti Haasan, Catherine Tresa, Prakash Raj, Pradeep Ravat, Sathyaraj, Bobby Simha, John Vijay, Nassar, Srinivasa Reddy, Shakalaka Shankar, Saptagiri Director: KS Ravindra (BobbyKolli) Producers: Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar Yalamanchili See Also Waltair Veerayya Review Music Director: Devi Sri Prasad Cinematography: Arthur A Wilson Editor: Niranjan Devaramane Related Links : Trailer

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s new film, Waltair Veerayya, which created huge expectations with solid promotions, has hit the screens today worldwide. Let’s see whether the film lives up to the hype or not.

Story:

Waltair Veerayya (Chiranjeevi) is a fisherman in Waltair. He is approached by Seethapathi (Rajendra Prasad), a policeman, to help him in bringing back a notorious drug dealer Solomon Caesar (Bobby Simha) from Malaysia. Veerayya and his team go to Malaysia to kidnap Solomon. Veerayya comes to know about Solomon’s brother Michael Caesar (Prakash Raj). What happened next? What is the relationship between Veerayya and Michael? How is ACP Vikram Sagar (Ravi Teja) connected to Veerayya? What actually happened between them? Everything will be known by watching the main movie on the big screen.

Plus Points:

The story is a bit familiar to our audiences but what makes it intriguing is the screenplay, written by director Bobby. The helmer is well aware of how fans are wishing to watch their favourite actor in a mass movie. Bobby neatly showcased Chiranjeevi. Be it his look or attire, Chiranjeevi nailed it and he once again proved that he can mesmerise his fans and others with his outstanding comedy timing. Coming to emotional scenes, Chiranjeevi’s performance is top-notch.

One of the other interesting characters that need appreciation is Ravi Teja. He appears only for a limited time on the big screen but entertains with his finest performance. The second half becomes more engaging after his arrival. The scenes between Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja are enjoyable and they are a feast for their respective fans.

Shruti Haasan is a surprise package in this movie. She doesn’t only limit herself to being a part of songs but gets a scope to perform. She looks gorgeous in songs and her dance moves are also impressive. Another heroine Catherine Tresa is decent in her given role.

Bobby Simha justifies his role as the brother of a drug mafia leader. The rest of the cast including Prakash Raj, Rajendra Prasad, Vennela Kishore give their best.

The action sequences and the comedy scenes are good enough to engage audiences. Recreating some vintage scenes from Chiranjeevi’s movies is a good idea and they worked out well in the movie. A couple of songs, especially Poonakalu Loading, are good to watch on the big screen.

Minus Points:

Director Bobby, who is a big fan of Chiranjeevi, wanted to present the actor in the avatar his fans are wishing to watch. He succeeded in that but to make it happen, he chose a common story that has a few twists and turns. One can easily predict the proceedings in the second half. Bobby should have taken more care of the story. But, the neat screenplay covers up the little flaws in the narrative.

Prakash Raj’s character makes one feel routine. Bobby should have roped in another actor to make the character more interesting. The movie has many characters of no use. For example, there is no use in casting Pradeep Rawat and Nasser in the film. They have nothing much to perform in this movie.

A few unnecessary scenes in the movie could have been chopped off to make the movie a better one. Devi Sri Prasad’s score is also not up to the mark, especially in the scenes that give fans a high. The dubbing in the second half is bad.

Technical Aspects:

Bobby, the fanboy of Chiru, makes the film a decent one by writing a neat screenplay and dialogues. He delivers his best to make the film a treat to fans and of course he succeeded in that aspect. Camerawork by Arthur A Wilson is rich, especially in the action sequences.

Devi Sri Prasad should have done a better job by giving an outstanding score to elevate many mass scenes. Editing by Niranjan Devaramane is fine but some unnecessary scenes need to be trimmed off in the second half. The dubbing work is unimpressive in the latter half.

Verdict:

On the whole, Waltair Veerayya is a decent mass entertainer that has everything to please Chiru fans. Chiranjeevi nails his character and his comedy timing is an asset of the movie. It’s a feast for Chiru fans for sure. Ravi Teja is flawless in his role and he makes the film interesting with his finest performance. Bearing a few unnecessary scenes and the bland background score, you can enjoy the flick. Give it a watch this Sankranthi.

123telugu.com Rating: 3.25/5

Reviewed by 123telugu Team

