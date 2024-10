Was ist Git? | Atlassian Git Tutorial (2024)

Nehmen wir beispielsweise an, die Entwicklerin Alice nimmt Änderungen am Quellcode vor, fügt ein Feature für den bevorstehenden Release 2.0 hinzu und führt dann einen Commit dieser Änderungen mit aussagekräftigen Nachrichten durch. Anschließend arbeitet sie an einem zweiten Feature und committet diese Änderungen ebenfalls. Diese werden natürlich im Versionsverlauf als separate Aufgaben gespeichert. Nun wechselt Alice zum Branch der Version 1.3 derselben Software, um einen Fehler an dieser älteren Version zu beheben. So kann Alices Team eine Fehlerkorrektur für die Version 1.3.1 ausliefern, bevor die Version 2.0 fertig ist. Danach kann Alice zum Branch 2.0 zurückkehren und an neuen Features für diese Version arbeiten. All dies geschieht ohne Netzwerkzugriff und somit schnell und zuverlässig. Sie könnte ihre Arbeit sogar im Flugzeug erledigen. Wenn die individuell committeten Änderungen bereit zum Versenden an das Remote-Repository sind, kann Alice mit nur einem Befehl einen Push für alle Änderungen gleichzeitig durchführen.

The 7 Best Git Tutorials The Beginner's Guide to Git & GitHub. ... What Is Version Control. ... Git: The Simple Guide. ... An Intro to Git and GitHub for Beginners. ... Hello World Project. ... Learn Enough Git to Be Dangerous. ... Git-SCM.

As a streamlined efficiency tool, Git is easy to learn if you understand its use. Students with coding experience can learn the basic features of Git in as little as twenty minutes and become proficient in only a few hours of guided study.

How Git works Create a "repository" (project) with a git hosting tool (like Bitbucket) Copy (or clone) the repository to your local machine. Add a file to your local repo and "commit" (save) the changes. "Push" your changes to your main branch. Make a change to your file with a git hosting tool and commit. More items...

Git itself is very simple to work with. Beginners are often surprised to find out there are only about 12 git commands developers use on a regular basis, including the following: git pull to get changes from the server. git push to update a remote repo.

It can take just a few hours to learn the basics of Git. For example, Codecademy's Learn Git course is just 10 hours long. Version Control with Git on Coursera takes 13 hours to complete. Of course, there is more to learn, but about 2-3 weeks studying around 5 hours per week will give you a solid grasp of the basics.

It'd be best to start learning and working with Git and GitHub, it's the best way to understand the stuff I'm talking about. It's a very crucial topic as far as programming is concerned. Thank you - it's much clearer now.

An Intro to Git and GitHub for Beginners (Tutorial) Step 0: Install git and create a GitHub account. ... Step 1: Create a local git repository. ... Step 2: Add a new file to the repo. ... Step 3: Add a file to the staging environment. ... Step 4: Create a commit. ... Step 5: Create a new branch. ... Step 6: Create a new repository on GitHub. More items...

Sourcetree simplifies how you interact with your Git repositories so you can focus on coding. Visualize and manage your repositories through Sourcetree's simple Git GUI.

The key difference between Git and GitHub is that Git is a free, open source version control tool that developers install locally on their personal computers, while GitHub is a pay-for-use online service built to run Git in the cloud. Git is a piece of software. GitHub is an online SaaS service.

Suppose you are learning Git on its own as an experienced programmer. In that case, the most challenging part will likely involve learning how to use its more elaborate documentation and collaboration tools to document large amounts of different versions of programs that are being stored non-linearly.

Git is a distributed version control system, so here, every developer gets their local repository with full commit history. The commit history makes Git fast, as now a network connection is not needed to create commits or perform diffs between commits.

Native Git is inefficient when asked to store large binary files (videos) or large numbers of binary files (images, PDFs) because every revision of every file is stored locally. No granular support for user roles. Users usually either have full read-write access to a repository or read-only access.

Online courses GitHub Skills offers free interactive courses that are built into GitHub with instant automated feedback and help. ... Git branching is a free interactive tool for learning and practising Git concepts. An interactive online Git course from Pluralsight can also teach you the basics of Git.

GitHub is arguably the most popular platform, hosting over 100 million repositories. It's particularly renowned for its robust open-source community. GitHub makes collaboration easy and its interface is very user-friendly.

what's the difference? Simply put, Git is a version control system that lets you manage and keep track of your source code history. GitHub is a cloud-based hosting service that lets you manage Git repositories. If you have open-source projects that use Git, then GitHub is designed to help you better manage them.