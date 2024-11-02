Washington Probate - How Can I Obtain a Copy of a Document, such as a Will, Filed in a Probate? (2024)

Thanks: Your author thanks the many personnel of the King County Clerk’s Office who have answered, with patience and grace, his innumerable questions over the years and have helped in the preparation of this page, especially Kathei McCoy, Information Services Supervisor — with his continuing to take complete and total responsibility for any errors or omissions that remain.

For King County, if you want or need the copies sooner, you may obtain them, generally within a day, from a variety of private attorney services, such as:

The Clerk’s Office “turn-around time” ( ie , time between its receipt of your request and its mailing of your copies) for requests for document copies is two to three weeks. Consequently, with delivery time included, you should not expect to receive the copies until a month or so after you mail your request.

You will receive a certified copy, as the Clerk’s Office will not provide plain copies by mail. If your request entails more than one copy, you will be billed for the additional charge.

For another county: Go to the Clerk’s Office at its County Courthouse and ask.

If you can’t find your case number on the ECR Computers, then your case number may be available on the computers to the left of the ECR computers — the ones under the sign reading “Request Files from 1979 – 1999” — which contain the case information for unscanned case files. A copy of any unscanned document ( ie , one not on the ECR Computers) may be made by requesting the hardcopy, paper file from the Clerk’s file room and then making a copy of the document yourself on any of the copy machines in the Clerk’s Office for 15 cents per page.

The ECR Computers cover all King County Superior Court scanned filings ( ie , all documents for all cases filed after 1999 and for archived cases filed after 1995, whether with a SEA or a KNT designation) and, like the SCOMIS Computers, are available at both the King County Courthouse and the Regional Justice Center.

Caution: The scanning process takes anywhere from two to five Court days, so during that period, filed documents are not available, either on the ECR Computers or by the actual paper documents as filed. In other words, you will not be able to find a document in the Court files for at least several days after its filing. If a document, instead, was presented in and left with the Court for filing, that will only increase the time it takes for it to appear on the ECR Computers.

Go to the Clerk's Office at the King County Courthouse on the 6th floor (or at the Regional Justice Center). If you have only the name of the Decedent, then enter that name on a SCOMIS Computer and obtain his/her probate case number.

Contact the probate court in the counties where the deceased lived to determine whether the will was registered. Contact a probate attorney for help. These attorneys have access to networks of other probate attorneys in the state, one of whom may have the will you are looking for.

You can: File a Washington superior courts case search online by entering Case Type: Probate/Guardianship. Call the Superior Court Clerk's Office of your county and ask. ... Go down to your county Clerk's office in person and search on their computers under “Search for Case Numbers from 1979 – Present (SCOMIS).” More items...

Probate in Washington typically takes six months to a year. It can take much longer if there is a court fight over the will (which is rare) or if the estate has unusual assets or debts that complicate matters. Unless there is a dispute, it's mainly a matter of filing paperwork.

Probate proceedings are not necessary for all estates. Factors including the value, nature, and titling of assets de- termines whether a probate is required. Washington law provides a simpli- fied procedure for the transfer of assets in a small estate when the value of such does not exceed $100,000.

In Western Australia, only an executor is legally entitled to obtain a copy of a will before it is probated and becomes public record. Unlike other jurisdictions in Australia, in WA there is no statutory entitlement for eligible parties to view the contents of a will before probate is granted.

If your will was simply lost or accidentally destroyed, it still reflects your wishes. A copy of the will can be submitted to the court, and the court may (but does not have to) open a probate based on that copy.

Who Gets What in Washington? If you die with: here's what happens: children but no spouse children inherit everything spouse but no children, parents, or siblings spouse inherits everything parents but no children or spouse parents inherit everything siblings but no children, spouse, or parents siblings inherit everything 3 more rows

Legally, you will need a probate (either an adjudication or a traditional probate) if Decedent's probate assets include: A net value of over $100,000 of personal property, or. Any real property that you choose not to or cannot Administer by Affidavit.

To obtain letters testamentary in Washington State, the personal representative typically initiates the process by filing a petition with the probate court.

In Washington, you typically have four months from the date the will is admitted to probate to contest it. This time limit ensures disputes are resolved promptly and prevents delays in estate administration.

Executors can provide certified copies of the Will and Death Certificate to access and deal with the deceased's assets. Typically, asset holders do not require Probate where an asset has a value of less than $50,000, however, sometimes the threshold is $20,000.

Washington does not have an inheritance tax. Washington does have an estate tax.

Probate Courts



The FamilySearch Library has acquired copies of probate records for a few counties in Washington. However, they are also available at the various county courthouses, or the county may have transferred early records to the Washington State Archives at http://www.secstate.wa.gov/archives/.

(1) The surviving spouse or state registered domestic partner, or such person as he or she may request to have appointed. (2) The next of kin in the following order: (a) Child or children; (b) father or mother; (c) brothers or sisters; (d) grandchildren; (e) nephews or nieces.

Generally, nonprobate assets are those that will not pass to heirs or beneficiaries during probate, but will instead pass upon a person's death under a written instrument or arrangement other than the person's will. (Nonprobate assets given away using a super will are an exception.)

Bottom-line: If you are in possession of a Will of a Decedent, Washington law requires you to either promptly: File it with the Court (See: Procedure for Filing Decedent's Will By Itself), or. Deliver it to the named Personal Representative (for his/her filing of the Will, usually together with a Petition for Letters).

What Are the Requirements for Signing a Will in Washington? make the will at the time of your last sickness. declare it to be your will in front of at least two witnesses. have your will offered to the court within six months after you make it unless it is reduced to writing, and. More items...

In Washington State, a will can indeed be handwritten, but it is subject to certain requirements to be considered valid. Handwritten wills are known as “holographic wills,” and while they can be legally recognized, they must meet specific criteria to ensure their validity and enforceability.

Although there is no statutory guideline on executor fees in Washington, the common understanding among legal professionals suggests that an executor can expect to receive about 2-5% of the estate's value. However, this percentage can vary based on the specifics of the estate and the executor's duties.