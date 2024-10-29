Washington State Courts - Court Directory (2024)

FAQs

The public cannot view or copy sealed documents or sealed case records. However, records showing the existence of the sealed documents or cases are available to the public unless specifically restricted by statute.

If you need assistance, please call Superior Court Operations at 206-477-1400.

Western District of Washington | United States District Court.

There are four levels of court in Washington: the Supreme Court, the Court of Appeals, the superior courts and courts of limited jurisdiction, or district and municipal courts. county has at least one district court and many of the state's cities and towns have a municipal court.

Go to the eCourts Portal website to view My Fines/Infringements, Todays Court Lists, Search Court Listings, view your Criminal Information, lodge a Plea of Guilty/Not Guilty, Magistrates Court Online Forms, Notice of Residential Tenancy Applications, Guardianship & Administration and Pay invoice.

You may make a request for conviction CHRI based on an individual's name and date of birth by completing a Request for Conviction Criminal History Form in person or you may make a request for conviction CHRI by submitting a full set of fingerprints in person.

The District Court handles misdemeanors where the maximum sentence is 2 ½ years in the House of Corrections. The Superior Court has authority over all crimes and most often handles major felony cases.

Washington Superior Courts are courts of general jurisdiction. These courts have "exclusive jurisdiction for felony matters, real property rights, domestic relations, estate, mental illness, juvenile, and civil cases over $50,000". In addition, these superior courts hear appeals from courts of limited jurisdiction.

Washington has 39 Superior Courts, one in each of Washington's 39 counties. Superior Courts are the trial courts of general jurisdiction in Washington. A Superior Court may consider all civil and criminal matters occurring within a county's boundary.

State courts have general jurisdiction, meaning they have authority over all kinds of cases. Federal courts have limited jurisdiction and only hear matters involving federal questions and constitutional matters. State courts have jurisdiction over state laws.

The California Constitution establishes the state courts. There are 58 Superior Courts in California, one in every county.

As the highest court in the State of Washington, the mission of our court is to uphold the constitution and when called upon through cases, interpret laws passed by the legislature and enforced by the executive branches of government.

The National Center for State Courts defines a municipal court as a “stand-alone trial court of limited jurisdiction that may or may not provide jury trials and that is funded largely by a local unit of government … the principal and most common 'case' types of these courts include traffic and ordinance violations, ...

The state court system largely mirrors the structure of the federal court system in that it is generally composed of three main levels: trial courts, state appellate courts and a state Supreme Court.

The Public Records Act (Chapter 42.56 RCW) is a Washington State law that allows you to review government records.

Does Washington Make Family Court Records Public? Yes. By default, Washington makes all court records available to the public except those redacted or sealed by court order. Washington State Courts General Rule (GR 31) establishes the right and also lists exemptions.

Federal case files are maintained electronically and are available through the internet-based Public Access to Court Electronic Records (PACER) service. PACER allows anyone with an account to search and locate appellate, district, and bankruptcy court case and docket information.