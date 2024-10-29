Washington State Courts - Court Directory (2024)

Washington State Court Directory: King County

Superior Court
516 3rd Ave, Rm C-203
Seattle, WA 98104-2361

Map & Directions

Phone: 206-477-1400
Fax: 206-296-0986
Office Email:
Visit Website

Monica Kaup Cary, Judge 206-477-1345
Andrea Darvas, Judge 206-477-1465
Karen Donohue, Judge 206-477-3720
Marshall L. Ferguson, Judge 206-477-1513
Jaime Hawk, Judge 206-477-1388
Jason Holloway, Judge 206-477-1591
Angela J. Kaake, Judge 206-477-1531
David S. Keenan, Judge 206-477-1483
Matthew P. Lapin, Judge 206-477-1373
Mark Larranaga, Judge 206-477-1528
Hillary Madsen, Judge 206-477-1405
Adrienne Thomas McCoy, Judge 206-477-1933
John F. McHale, Judge 206-477-1585
Annette Messitt, Judge 206-477-1543
Sean Patrick O'Donnell, Judge 206-477-1501
Patrick H. Oishi, Judge 206-477-1471
Suzanne Parisien, Judge 206-477-1579
Nicole A.G. Phelps, Judge 206-477-1411
Cindi S. Port, Judge 206-477-1623
Jason Poydras, Judge 206-477-1435
E. Rania Rampersad, Judge 425-477-1391
Kristin V. Richardson, Judge 206-477-1641
Andrea K. Robertson, Judge 206-477-1611
James E. Rogers, Judge 206-477-1597
Michael K. Ryan, Judge 206-477-4936
Michael R. Scott, Judge 206-477-1379
Ken Schubert, Judge 206-477-1567
Ketu Shah, Judge 206-477-1635
Nicholas Straley, Judge 206-477-1351
Aimee M. Sutton, Judge 206-477-1629
Tanya Thorp, Judge 206-477-1489
David L. Whedbee, Judge 206-477-1669
Sandra E. Widlan, Judge 206-477-1647
Hollis Holman, Commissioner 206-477-2517
Henry Judson, Commissioner 206-477-2517
Jonathan Lack, Commissioner 206-477-1512
Bradford Moore, Commissioner 206-477-2517
Jamie Perry, Commissioner 206-477-6421
Camille Schaefer, Commissioner 206-477-2517
Linda Ridge, Chief Administrative Officer 206-477-1365
Jorene Reiber, Deputy Chief Administrative Officer 206-477-1627
Rachael DelVillar, Dir. Superior Court Operations 206-477-1488
Andy Hill, Dir. Superior Court IT 206-263-2411
Melinda Johnson Taylor, Dir. Superior Court Family Court Ops 206-477-1627
County Clerk
516 3rd Ave, Rm E609
Seattle, WA 98104-2363

Map & Directions

Phone: 206-296-9300
Visit Website

Catherine Cornwall, Director and Superior Court Clerk 206-477-0800
Maleng Regional Justice Center (MRJC)
401 4th Ave N, Rm 2D
Kent, WA 98032-4429

Map & Directions

Phone: 206-477-2600
Fax: 206-205-2585
Visit Website

Vacant, Judge
Johanna Bender, Judge 206-477-1495
Elizabeth J. Berns, Judge 206-477-1477
Joe Campagna, Judge 206-477-2490
Paul M. Crisalli, Judge 206-477-0477
William L. Dixon V, Judge 206-477-1528
Veronica Galván, Judge 206-477-1453
LeRoy McCullough, Judge 206-477-1519
Brian M. McDonald, Judge 206-477-1617
Maureen McKee, Judge 206-477-1354
Averil B. Rothrock, Judge 206-477-1423
Vacant, Judge
Josephine Wiggs, Judge 206-477-4933
Matthew W. Williams, Judge 206-477-1573
Monica Cary, Commissioner 206-477-6429
Lindsey Goheen, Commissioner (206) 263-4165
Mark J. Hillman, Commissioner 206-477-2750
Jennie Laird, Commissioner
Juvenile Court
1211 E Alder St
Seattle, WA 98122-5553

Map & Directions

Phone: 206-263-8634
Visit Website

Susan H. Amini, Judge 206-477-2548
Kristin E. Ballinger, Judge 206-477-1366
Samuel S. Chung, Judge 206-477-1417
Taki Flevaris, Judge 206-477-5558
Janet M. Helson, Judge 206-477-1367
Nelson K. H. Lee, Judge 206-477-1441
Haydee Vargas, Judge 206-477-1397
Melinda J. Young, Judge 206-477-1361
Paul Daniels, Director 206-477-3068
Jeneva Cotton, Detention Director 206-477-9918
Records Unit 206-477-3066
Screening 206-263-9595
Youth/Juvenile Justice Services
1211 E Alder St
Seattle, WA 98122-5552

Map & Directions

Phone: 206-263-8634
Visit Website

Dependency CASA 206-477-4245
Diversion Program 206-477-3074
Juvenile Court Clerk 206-477-6770
Juvenile Prosecuting Attorney 206-477-3044
Paul Daniels, Director 206-477-3068
District Court
Office of the Presiding Judge, KCDC
516 3rd Ave, Rm W-1034
Seattle, WA 98104-2385

Map & Directions

Phone: 206-477-1720
Fax: 206-296-0596
Visit Website

Matthew York, Chief Presiding Judge 206-263-8885
Corinna D. Harn, Assistant Presiding Judge 206-477-1720
Othniel D. Palomino, Chief Administrative Officer 206-477-6510
Tina M. Gill, Deputy Chief Administrative Officer 206-477-3257
Patrick Wells, Operations Director 206-477-1767
Yanna Filippidis, Operations Director 206-477-9347
Regina Alexander, Director of Probation 206-477-0476
Heather Dean, Director of Budget 206-477-1691
Enrique Kuttemplon, IT Director 206-477-6210
Kanani Johnson, Central Services Director 206-477-7585
East Division - Bellevue Facility
1309 114th Ave SE
Ste 100
Bellevue, WA 98004

Map & Directions

Phone: 206-205-9200
Fax: 425-777-9157
Office Email:
Visit Website

Jill A. Klinge, Judge 206-263-8077
Lisa O'Toole, Judge 206-477-2718
East Division - Issaquah Facility
5415 220th Ave SE
Issaquah, WA 98029-6839

Map & Directions

Phone: 206-205-9200
Fax: 206-296-0591
Office Email:
Visit Website

Michael J. Finkle, Judge 206-477-2121
Marcus Naylor, Judge 206-477-2103
East Division - Redmond Facility
8601 160th Ave NE
Redmond, WA 98052-3548

Map & Directions

Phone: 206-205-9200
Fax: 206-296-0592
Office Email:
Visit Website

Michelle K. Gehlsen, Judge 206-688-0418
Peter J. Peaquin, Judge 206-477-3728
Kevin Peck, Judge 206-263-1182
South Division - Auburn Facility
340 E Main St, Ste 101
Auburn, WA 98002-5548

Map & Directions

Phone: 206-205-9200
Fax: 206-296-0525
Office Email:
Visit Website

Virginia M. Amato, Judge 206-477-2970
Leah M. Taguba, Judge 206-477-8681
South Division - Burien Facility
601 SW 149th St
Burien, WA 98166-1935

Map & Directions

Phone: 206-205-9200
Fax: 206-296-0124
Office Email:
Visit Website

Laurel Gibson, Judge 206-477-2030
Elizabeth D. Stephenson, Judge 206-477-2027
Brian J. Todd, Judge 206-477-8440
South Division - Kent Facility (MRJC)
401 4th Ave N, Rm 1A
Kent, WA 98032-4429

Map & Directions

Phone: 206-205-9200
Fax: 206-205-8840
Office Email:
Visit Website

Kuljinder K Dhillon, Judge 206477-7113
Nathaniel B. Green, Judge 206-263-1183
Corinna D. Harn, Judge 206-477-1720
Andrea S. Jarmon, Judge 206-263-3341
Rhonda L. Laumann, Judge 206-477-3135
West Division - Seattle Facility
King County Courthouse
516 Third Ave E-327
Seattle, WA 98104

Map & Directions

Phone: 206-205-9200
Office Email:
Visit Website

Gregg Hirakawa, Judge 206-477-3941
Fa'amomoi Masaniai, Judge 206-263-7571
Lisa A. Paglisotti, Judge 206-477-6882
Rebecca C. Robertson, Judge 206-477-4402
Kristin D. Shotwell, Judge 206-263-9531
West Division - Shoreline Facility
18050 Meridian Ave N
Shoreline, WA 98133

Map & Directions

Phone: 206-205-9200
Fax: 206-296-0594
Office Email:
Visit Website

Karama H. Hawkins Calloway, Judge 206-477-5845
Raul Martinez, Judge 206-848-0969
Municipal Courts
Bellevue, Carnation, Duvall, Kenmore, North Bend, Redmond, Sammamish, Shoreline, Skykomish, Snoqualmie, Woodinville: See East Division, KCDC; Burien, Covington: See South Division, KCDC
Algona
See South Division, Kent (MRJC)
Black Diamond
25510 Lawson St
Black Diamond, WA 98010-9721

Map & Directions

Phone: 360-851-4490
Fax: 360-851-4491
Visit Website

Krista White Swain, Judge 360-851-4490
Tawnya Parks, Administrator 360-851-4490
Bothell
10116 NE 183rd St
Bothell, WA 98011-3416

Map & Directions

Phone: 425-487-5587
Fax: 425-487-5580
Office Email:
Visit Website

Mara J. Rozzano, Judge 425-487-5587
Courtney N. White, Administrator 425-487-5587
Clyde Hill
See Kirkland Municipal Court
Des Moines
21630 11th Ave S, Ste C
Des Moines, WA 98198-6317

Map & Directions

Phone: 206-878-4597
Fax: 206-870-4387
Visit Website

Lisa Leone, Judge 206-878-4597
Melissa Patrick, Administrator 206-878-4597
Enumclaw
1339 Griffin Ave
Enumclaw, WA 98022-3011

Map & Directions

Phone: 360-825-7771
Fax: 360-802-0107
Visit Website

Robert W. Hamilton, Judge 360-825-7771
Shelly A. Undlin, Administrator 360-802-0231
Federal Way
33325 8th Ave S
Federal Way, WA 98003-6325

Map & Directions

Phone: 253-835-3000
Fax: 253-835-3020
Visit Website

E. Bradford Bales, Judge 253-835-3000
David A. Larson, Judge 253-835-3000
Tiziana Giazzi, Administrator 253-835-3000
Hunts Point
See Kirkland Municipal Court
Issaquah
Location: 135 E Sunset Way
Issaquah, WA 98027-3446

Mailing: PO Box 7005
Issaquah, WA 98027-7005

Map & Directions

Phone: 425-837-3170
Fax: 425-837-3178
Office Email:
Visit Website

N. Scott Stewart, Judge 425-837-3170
Kristi L. Schorn, Administrator 425-837-3175
Kenmore
See East Division, KCDC
Kent
1220 Central Ave S
Kent, WA 98032-7426

Map & Directions

Phone: 253-856-5730
Fax: 253-856-6730
Visit Website

Michael R. Frans, Judge 253-856-5730
Anthony Gipe, Judge 253-856-5730
Vacant, Commissioner
Margaret Yetter, Administrator 253-856-5735
Kirkland
Location: 11740 NE 118th St
Kirkland, WA 98034-7114

Mailing: PO Box 678
Kirkland, WA 98083-0678

Map & Directions

Phone: 425-587-3160
Fax: 425-587-3161
Visit Website

John Olson, Judge 425-587-3160
Risa Woo, Commissioner 425-587-3160
Tracy Jeffries, Administrator 425-587-3160
Lake Forest Park
17425 Ballinger Way NE
Lake Forest Park, WA 98155-5556

Map & Directions

Phone: 206-364-7711
Fax: 206-364-7712
Visit Website

Jennifer J. Grant, Judge 206-364-7711
Julie A. Espinoza, Administrator 206-364-7711 ext 601
Phil Stanley, Probation Officer 206-368-5440 ext 605
Maple Valley
1220 Central Ave S
Kent, WA 98032

Map & Directions

Phone: 253-856-5730
Fax: 253-856-6730
Visit Website

L. Stephen Rochon, Judge 253-856-5730
Margaret Yetter, Administrator 253-856-5735
Medina
See Kirkland Municipal Court
Mercer Island
12835 Newcastle Way, Suite 301
Newcastle, WA 98056

Map & Directions

Phone: 206-275-7604
Fax: 206-275-7980
Visit Website

Jeff Gregory, Judge 206-275-7604
Cheryl L. Lucero, Court Administrator 206-275-7984
Newcastle
See Mercer Island Municipal Court
Normandy Park
See Des Moines Municipal Court
North Bend Violations Bureau Only
See Issaquah Municipal Court
Pacific
See South Division, Kent (MRJC)
Renton
1055 S Grady Way
Renton, WA 98057-3232

Map & Directions

Phone: 425-430-6550
Fax: 425-430-6544
Visit Website

Jessica Giner, Judge 425-430-6565
Kara M. Murphy Richards, Judge 425-430-6561
Vacant, Administrator 425-430-6550
SeaTac
4800 S 188th St
SeaTac, WA 98188-8605

Map & Directions

Phone: 206-973-4610
Fax: 206-248-4327
Visit Website

Pauline I. Freund, Judge 206-973-4610
Gail Cannon, Administrator 206-973-4611
Seattle
Location: Seattle Justice Center, 600 5th Ave
Seattle, WA 98104-1900

Mailing: PO Box 34987
Seattle, WA 98124-4987

Map & Directions

Phone: 206-684-5600
Fax: 206-233-0056
Visit Website
Judicial Fax: 206-615-0766
Records Dept Fax: 206-684-8115

Faye R. Chess, Judge 206-684-8709
Andrea Chin, Judge 206-684-8709
Anita M. Crawford-Willis, Judge 206-684-8709
Willie Gregory, Judge 206-684-8709
Catherine McDowall, Judge 206-684-8709
Damon G. Shadid, Judge 206-684-8709
Pooja Vaddadi, Judge 206-684-8709
Robert E. Chung, Magistrate 206-684-5600
Mary Lynch, Magistrate 206-684-5600
Seth Niesen, Magistrate 206-684-5600
Vacant, Magistrate 206-684-5600
Noah Weil, Magistrate 206-684-5600
Josh Sattler, Administrator 206-684-5600
Tukwila
15005 Tukwila International Blvd
Tukwila, WA 98188-2245

Map & Directions

Phone: 206-433-1840
Fax: 206-433-7160
Office Email:
Visit Website

Kimberly A. Walden, Judge 206-433-1840
LaTricia Kinlow, Administrator 206-433-1840
Woodinville
See King County District Court for Cases Prior to 2017, New Cases See Kirkland Municipal Court
Yarrow Point
See Kirkland Municipal Court
Probation Offices
KCDC Probation Services
516 3rd Ave, Rm W-1034
Seattle, WA 98104-2312

Map & Directions

Phone: 206-205-9200
Fax: 206-296-2875
Visit Website

Regina Alexander, Director of Probation 206-205-5340
Vacant, Mental Health Court Manager
KCDC Issaquah Office
5415 220th Ave SE
Issaquah, WA 98029-6839

Map & Directions

Phone: 206-205-9200

KCDC MRJC Office
MRJC Office, Ground Floor Room GD
401 4th Ave N
Kent, WA 98032

Map & Directions

Phone: 206-205-9200

KCDC Renton Office
3407 NE 2nd St
Renton, WA 98056

Map & Directions

Phone: 206-205-9200

KCDC Seattle Office
516 3rd Ave, Rm E-310
Seattle, WA 98104

Map & Directions

Phone: 206-205-9200

KCDC Shoreline Office
18050 Meridian Ave N
Seattle, WA 98133

Map & Directions

Phone: 206-205-9200

Federal Way Municipal Probation Department
33325 8th Ave S
Federal Way, WA 98003-6325

Map & Directions

Phone: 253-835-3023
Fax: 253-835-3033
Office Email:
Visit Website

Stacie Scarpaci, Probation Supervisor 253-835-3023
Kent Municipal Probation Department
1220 Central Ave S
Ste 101
Kent, WA 98032-5806

Map & Directions

Phone: 253-856-5950
Fax: 253-856-6950

Janene Johnstone, Supervisor 253-856-5952
Kirkland Municipal Probation Department
11740 NE 118th St
Kirkland, WA 98083

PO Box 2543
Kirkland, WA 980083-2543

Map & Directions

Phone: 425-587-3189
Fax: 425-587-3781
Office Email:
Visit Website

Janet McBeth, Probation Supervisor
Seattle Municipal Probation Services
600 5th Ave
Seattle, WA 98104

Map & Directions

Phone: 206-684-7840
Fax: 206-684-0807
Visit Website

Betty McNeely, Probation Director 206-684-7824
Washington State Courts - Court Directory (2024)

FAQs

Are Washington State court records public? ›

The public cannot view or copy sealed documents or sealed case records. However, records showing the existence of the sealed documents or cases are available to the public unless specifically restricted by statute.

Get More Info
What is the phone number for the Superior Court in Washington State? ›

If you need assistance, please call Superior Court Operations at 206-477-1400.

Find Out More
What district court is Washington State? ›

Western District of Washington | United States District Court.

Read On
What are the different courts in Washington State? ›

There are four levels of court in Washington: the Supreme Court, the Court of Appeals, the superior courts and courts of limited jurisdiction, or district and municipal courts. county has at least one district court and many of the state's cities and towns have a municipal court.

Get More Info Here
How do I find court records in WA? ›

Go to the eCourts Portal website to view My Fines/Infringements, Todays Court Lists, Search Court Listings, view your Criminal Information, lodge a Plea of Guilty/Not Guilty, Magistrates Court Online Forms, Notice of Residential Tenancy Applications, Guardianship & Administration and Pay invoice.

Read The Full Story
How can I see someone's criminal conviction in Washington State? ›

You may make a request for conviction CHRI based on an individual's name and date of birth by completing a Request for Conviction Criminal History Form in person or you may make a request for conviction CHRI by submitting a full set of fingerprints in person.

Continue Reading
What is the difference between Superior Court and District court in Washington? ›

The District Court handles misdemeanors where the maximum sentence is 2 ½ years in the House of Corrections. The Superior Court has authority over all crimes and most often handles major felony cases.

Keep Reading
What kind of cases are in Superior Court in Washington state? ›

Washington Superior Courts are courts of general jurisdiction. These courts have "exclusive jurisdiction for felony matters, real property rights, domestic relations, estate, mental illness, juvenile, and civil cases over $50,000". In addition, these superior courts hear appeals from courts of limited jurisdiction.

Read More
How many superior courts are in WA? ›

Washington has 39 Superior Courts, one in each of Washington's 39 counties. Superior Courts are the trial courts of general jurisdiction in Washington. A Superior Court may consider all civil and criminal matters occurring within a county's boundary.

Show Me More
What is the difference between state district court and U.S. district court? ›

State courts have general jurisdiction, meaning they have authority over all kinds of cases. Federal courts have limited jurisdiction and only hear matters involving federal questions and constitutional matters. State courts have jurisdiction over state laws.

Discover More Details

Are superior courts federal? ›

Superior Courts of California

The California Constitution establishes the state courts. There are 58 Superior Courts in California, one in every county.

Keep Reading
What county is Washington court? ›

See Details
What is the highest trial court in Washington state? ›

As the highest court in the State of Washington, the mission of our court is to uphold the constitution and when called upon through cases, interpret laws passed by the legislature and enforced by the executive branches of government.

Get More Info Here
What type of cases appear most often in municipal court? ›

The National Center for State Courts defines a municipal court as a “stand-alone trial court of limited jurisdiction that may or may not provide jury trials and that is funded largely by a local unit of government … the principal and most common 'case' types of these courts include traffic and ordinance violations, ...

Read The Full Story
What are the three most common kinds of state courts? ›

The state court system largely mirrors the structure of the federal court system in that it is generally composed of three main levels: trial courts, state appellate courts and a state Supreme Court.

Discover More
Does Washington State have public records? ›

The Public Records Act (Chapter 42.56 RCW) is a Washington State law that allows you to review government records.

Read More
Are divorce records public in Washington State? ›

Does Washington Make Family Court Records Public? Yes. By default, Washington makes all court records available to the public except those redacted or sealed by court order. Washington State Courts General Rule (GR 31) establishes the right and also lists exemptions.

Read More
Are US court records public? ›

Federal case files are maintained electronically and are available through the internet-based Public Access to Court Electronic Records (PACER) service. PACER allows anyone with an account to search and locate appellate, district, and bankruptcy court case and docket information.

View More

References

Top Articles
Gigs near Detroit, MI - craigslist
Lamp Repair Kansas City Mo
Meet Melody T. Scott's three beautiful daughters in real life
Latest Posts
Beginner's Guide to Finding Craigslist Gigs
Gigs near Vancouver, WA - craigslist
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Prof. An Powlowski

Last Updated:

Views: 5687

Rating: 4.3 / 5 (64 voted)

Reviews: 87% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Prof. An Powlowski

Birthday: 1992-09-29

Address: Apt. 994 8891 Orval Hill, Brittnyburgh, AZ 41023-0398

Phone: +26417467956738

Job: District Marketing Strategist

Hobby: Embroidery, Bodybuilding, Motor sports, Amateur radio, Wood carving, Whittling, Air sports

Introduction: My name is Prof. An Powlowski, I am a charming, helpful, attractive, good, graceful, thoughtful, vast person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.