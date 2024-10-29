Washington State Courts - Court Directory (2024)

Washington State Court Directory: King County
|Superior Court
| 516 3rd Ave, Rm C-203
Seattle, WA 98104-2361
Phone: 206-477-1400
|Monica Kaup Cary, Judge
|206-477-1345
|Andrea Darvas, Judge
|206-477-1465
|Karen Donohue, Judge
|206-477-3720
|Marshall L. Ferguson, Judge
|206-477-1513
|Jaime Hawk, Judge
|206-477-1388
|Jason Holloway, Judge
|206-477-1591
|Angela J. Kaake, Judge
|206-477-1531
|David S. Keenan, Judge
|206-477-1483
|Matthew P. Lapin, Judge
|206-477-1373
|Mark Larranaga, Judge
|206-477-1528
|Hillary Madsen, Judge
|206-477-1405
|Adrienne Thomas McCoy, Judge
|206-477-1933
|John F. McHale, Judge
|206-477-1585
|Annette Messitt, Judge
|206-477-1543
|Sean Patrick O'Donnell, Judge
|206-477-1501
|Patrick H. Oishi, Judge
|206-477-1471
|Suzanne Parisien, Judge
|206-477-1579
|Nicole A.G. Phelps, Judge
|206-477-1411
|Cindi S. Port, Judge
|206-477-1623
|Jason Poydras, Judge
|206-477-1435
|E. Rania Rampersad, Judge
|425-477-1391
|Kristin V. Richardson, Judge
|206-477-1641
|Andrea K. Robertson, Judge
|206-477-1611
|James E. Rogers, Judge
|206-477-1597
|Michael K. Ryan, Judge
|206-477-4936
|Michael R. Scott, Judge
|206-477-1379
|Ken Schubert, Judge
|206-477-1567
|Ketu Shah, Judge
|206-477-1635
|Nicholas Straley, Judge
|206-477-1351
|Aimee M. Sutton, Judge
|206-477-1629
|Tanya Thorp, Judge
|206-477-1489
|David L. Whedbee, Judge
|206-477-1669
|Sandra E. Widlan, Judge
|206-477-1647
|Hollis Holman, Commissioner
|206-477-2517
|Henry Judson, Commissioner
|206-477-2517
|Jonathan Lack, Commissioner
|206-477-1512
|Bradford Moore, Commissioner
|206-477-2517
|Jamie Perry, Commissioner
|206-477-6421
|Camille Schaefer, Commissioner
|206-477-2517
|Linda Ridge, Chief Administrative Officer
|206-477-1365
|Jorene Reiber, Deputy Chief Administrative Officer
|206-477-1627
|Rachael DelVillar, Dir. Superior Court Operations
|206-477-1488
|Andy Hill, Dir. Superior Court IT
|206-263-2411
|Melinda Johnson Taylor, Dir. Superior Court Family Court Ops
|206-477-1627
|County Clerk
| 516 3rd Ave, Rm E609
Seattle, WA 98104-2363
Phone: 206-296-9300
|Catherine Cornwall, Director and Superior Court Clerk
|206-477-0800
|Maleng Regional Justice Center (MRJC)
| 401 4th Ave N, Rm 2D
Kent, WA 98032-4429
Phone: 206-477-2600
|Vacant, Judge
|Johanna Bender, Judge
|206-477-1495
|Elizabeth J. Berns, Judge
|206-477-1477
|Joe Campagna, Judge
|206-477-2490
|Paul M. Crisalli, Judge
|206-477-0477
|William L. Dixon V, Judge
|206-477-1528
|Veronica Galván, Judge
|206-477-1453
|LeRoy McCullough, Judge
|206-477-1519
|Brian M. McDonald, Judge
|206-477-1617
|Maureen McKee, Judge
|206-477-1354
|Averil B. Rothrock, Judge
|206-477-1423
|Vacant, Judge
|Josephine Wiggs, Judge
|206-477-4933
|Matthew W. Williams, Judge
|206-477-1573
|Monica Cary, Commissioner
|206-477-6429
|Lindsey Goheen, Commissioner
|(206) 263-4165
|Mark J. Hillman, Commissioner
|206-477-2750
|Jennie Laird, Commissioner
|Juvenile Court
| 1211 E Alder St
Seattle, WA 98122-5553
Phone: 206-263-8634
|Susan H. Amini, Judge
|206-477-2548
|Kristin E. Ballinger, Judge
|206-477-1366
|Samuel S. Chung, Judge
|206-477-1417
|Taki Flevaris, Judge
|206-477-5558
|Janet M. Helson, Judge
|206-477-1367
|Nelson K. H. Lee, Judge
|206-477-1441
|Haydee Vargas, Judge
|206-477-1397
|Melinda J. Young, Judge
|206-477-1361
|Paul Daniels, Director
|206-477-3068
|Jeneva Cotton, Detention Director
|206-477-9918
|Records Unit
|206-477-3066
|Screening
|206-263-9595
|Youth/Juvenile Justice Services
| 1211 E Alder St
Seattle, WA 98122-5552
Phone: 206-263-8634
|Dependency CASA
|206-477-4245
|Diversion Program
|206-477-3074
|Juvenile Court Clerk
|206-477-6770
|Juvenile Prosecuting Attorney
|206-477-3044
|Paul Daniels, Director
|206-477-3068
|District Court
|Office of the Presiding Judge, KCDC
| 516 3rd Ave, Rm W-1034
Seattle, WA 98104-2385
Phone: 206-477-1720
|Matthew York, Chief Presiding Judge
|206-263-8885
|Corinna D. Harn, Assistant Presiding Judge
|206-477-1720
|Othniel D. Palomino, Chief Administrative Officer
|206-477-6510
|Tina M. Gill, Deputy Chief Administrative Officer
|206-477-3257
|Patrick Wells, Operations Director
|206-477-1767
|Yanna Filippidis, Operations Director
|206-477-9347
|Regina Alexander, Director of Probation
|206-477-0476
|Heather Dean, Director of Budget
|206-477-1691
|Enrique Kuttemplon, IT Director
|206-477-6210
|Kanani Johnson, Central Services Director
|206-477-7585
|East Division - Bellevue Facility
| 1309 114th Ave SE
Ste 100
Bellevue, WA 98004
Phone: 206-205-9200
|Jill A. Klinge, Judge
|206-263-8077
|Lisa O'Toole, Judge
|206-477-2718
|East Division - Issaquah Facility
| 5415 220th Ave SE
Issaquah, WA 98029-6839
Phone: 206-205-9200
|Michael J. Finkle, Judge
|206-477-2121
|Marcus Naylor, Judge
|206-477-2103
|East Division - Redmond Facility
| 8601 160th Ave NE
Redmond, WA 98052-3548
Phone: 206-205-9200
|Michelle K. Gehlsen, Judge
|206-688-0418
|Peter J. Peaquin, Judge
|206-477-3728
|Kevin Peck, Judge
|206-263-1182
|South Division - Auburn Facility
| 340 E Main St, Ste 101
Auburn, WA 98002-5548
Phone: 206-205-9200
|Virginia M. Amato, Judge
|206-477-2970
|Leah M. Taguba, Judge
|206-477-8681
|South Division - Burien Facility
| 601 SW 149th St
Burien, WA 98166-1935
Phone: 206-205-9200
|Laurel Gibson, Judge
|206-477-2030
|Elizabeth D. Stephenson, Judge
|206-477-2027
|Brian J. Todd, Judge
|206-477-8440
|South Division - Kent Facility (MRJC)
| 401 4th Ave N, Rm 1A
Kent, WA 98032-4429
Phone: 206-205-9200
|Kuljinder K Dhillon, Judge
|206477-7113
|Nathaniel B. Green, Judge
|206-263-1183
|Corinna D. Harn, Judge
|206-477-1720
|Andrea S. Jarmon, Judge
|206-263-3341
|Rhonda L. Laumann, Judge
|206-477-3135
|West Division - Seattle Facility
| King County Courthouse
516 Third Ave E-327
Seattle, WA 98104
Phone: 206-205-9200
|Gregg Hirakawa, Judge
|206-477-3941
|Fa'amomoi Masaniai, Judge
|206-263-7571
|Lisa A. Paglisotti, Judge
|206-477-6882
|Rebecca C. Robertson, Judge
|206-477-4402
|Kristin D. Shotwell, Judge
|206-263-9531
|West Division - Shoreline Facility
| 18050 Meridian Ave N
Shoreline, WA 98133
Phone: 206-205-9200
|Karama H. Hawkins Calloway, Judge
|206-477-5845
|Raul Martinez, Judge
|206-848-0969
|Municipal Courts
|Bellevue, Carnation, Duvall, Kenmore, North Bend, Redmond, Sammamish, Shoreline, Skykomish, Snoqualmie, Woodinville: See East Division, KCDC; Burien, Covington: See South Division, KCDC
|Algona
|See South Division, Kent (MRJC)
|Black Diamond
| 25510 Lawson St
Black Diamond, WA 98010-9721
Phone: 360-851-4490
|Krista White Swain, Judge
|360-851-4490
|Tawnya Parks, Administrator
|360-851-4490
|Bothell
| 10116 NE 183rd St
Bothell, WA 98011-3416
Phone: 425-487-5587
|Mara J. Rozzano, Judge
|425-487-5587
|Courtney N. White, Administrator
|425-487-5587
|Clyde Hill
|See Kirkland Municipal Court
|Des Moines
| 21630 11th Ave S, Ste C
Des Moines, WA 98198-6317
Phone: 206-878-4597
|Lisa Leone, Judge
|206-878-4597
|Melissa Patrick, Administrator
|206-878-4597
|Enumclaw
| 1339 Griffin Ave
Enumclaw, WA 98022-3011
Phone: 360-825-7771
|Robert W. Hamilton, Judge
|360-825-7771
|Shelly A. Undlin, Administrator
|360-802-0231
|Federal Way
| 33325 8th Ave S
Federal Way, WA 98003-6325
Phone: 253-835-3000
|E. Bradford Bales, Judge
|253-835-3000
|David A. Larson, Judge
|253-835-3000
|Tiziana Giazzi, Administrator
|253-835-3000
|Hunts Point
|See Kirkland Municipal Court
|Issaquah
| Location: 135 E Sunset Way
Issaquah, WA 98027-3446
Mailing: PO Box 7005
Phone: 425-837-3170
|N. Scott Stewart, Judge
|425-837-3170
|Kristi L. Schorn, Administrator
|425-837-3175
|Kenmore
|See East Division, KCDC
|Kent
| 1220 Central Ave S
Kent, WA 98032-7426
Phone: 253-856-5730
|Michael R. Frans, Judge
|253-856-5730
|Anthony Gipe, Judge
|253-856-5730
|Vacant, Commissioner
|Margaret Yetter, Administrator
|253-856-5735
|Kirkland
| Location: 11740 NE 118th St
Kirkland, WA 98034-7114
Mailing: PO Box 678
Phone: 425-587-3160
|John Olson, Judge
|425-587-3160
|Risa Woo, Commissioner
|425-587-3160
|Tracy Jeffries, Administrator
|425-587-3160
|Lake Forest Park
| 17425 Ballinger Way NE
Lake Forest Park, WA 98155-5556
Phone: 206-364-7711
|Jennifer J. Grant, Judge
|206-364-7711
|Julie A. Espinoza, Administrator
|206-364-7711 ext 601
|Phil Stanley, Probation Officer
|206-368-5440 ext 605
|Maple Valley
| 1220 Central Ave S
Kent, WA 98032
Phone: 253-856-5730
|L. Stephen Rochon, Judge
|253-856-5730
|Margaret Yetter, Administrator
|253-856-5735
|Medina
|See Kirkland Municipal Court
|Mercer Island
| 12835 Newcastle Way, Suite 301
Newcastle, WA 98056
Phone: 206-275-7604
|Jeff Gregory, Judge
|206-275-7604
|Cheryl L. Lucero, Court Administrator
|206-275-7984
|Newcastle
|See Mercer Island Municipal Court
|Normandy Park
|See Des Moines Municipal Court
|North Bend Violations Bureau Only
|See Issaquah Municipal Court
|Pacific
|See South Division, Kent (MRJC)
|Renton
| 1055 S Grady Way
Map & Directions
Phone: 425-430-6550
|Jessica Giner, Judge
|425-430-6565
|Kara M. Murphy Richards, Judge
|425-430-6561
|Vacant, Administrator
|425-430-6550
|SeaTac
| 4800 S 188th St
SeaTac, WA 98188-8605
Phone: 206-973-4610
|Pauline I. Freund, Judge
|206-973-4610
|Gail Cannon, Administrator
|206-973-4611
|Seattle
| Location: Seattle Justice Center, 600 5th Ave
Seattle, WA 98104-1900
Mailing: PO Box 34987
Phone: 206-684-5600
|Faye R. Chess, Judge
|206-684-8709
|Andrea Chin, Judge
|206-684-8709
|Anita M. Crawford-Willis, Judge
|206-684-8709
|Willie Gregory, Judge
|206-684-8709
|Catherine McDowall, Judge
|206-684-8709
|Damon G. Shadid, Judge
|206-684-8709
|Pooja Vaddadi, Judge
|206-684-8709
|Robert E. Chung, Magistrate
|206-684-5600
|Mary Lynch, Magistrate
|206-684-5600
|Seth Niesen, Magistrate
|206-684-5600
|Vacant, Magistrate
|206-684-5600
|Noah Weil, Magistrate
|206-684-5600
|Josh Sattler, Administrator
|206-684-5600
|Tukwila
| 15005 Tukwila International Blvd
Tukwila, WA 98188-2245
Phone: 206-433-1840
|Kimberly A. Walden, Judge
|206-433-1840
|LaTricia Kinlow, Administrator
|206-433-1840
|Woodinville
|See King County District Court for Cases Prior to 2017, New Cases See Kirkland Municipal Court
|Yarrow Point
|See Kirkland Municipal Court
|Probation Offices
|KCDC Probation Services
| 516 3rd Ave, Rm W-1034
Seattle, WA 98104-2312
Phone: 206-205-9200
|Regina Alexander, Director of Probation
|206-205-5340
|Vacant, Mental Health Court Manager
|KCDC Issaquah Office
| 5415 220th Ave SE
Issaquah, WA 98029-6839
Phone: 206-205-9200
|KCDC MRJC Office
| MRJC Office, Ground Floor Room GD
401 4th Ave N
Kent, WA 98032
Phone: 206-205-9200
|KCDC Renton Office
| 3407 NE 2nd St
Renton, WA 98056
Phone: 206-205-9200
|KCDC Seattle Office
| 516 3rd Ave, Rm E-310
Seattle, WA 98104
Phone: 206-205-9200
|KCDC Shoreline Office
| 18050 Meridian Ave N
Seattle, WA 98133
Phone: 206-205-9200
|Federal Way Municipal Probation Department
| 33325 8th Ave S
Federal Way, WA 98003-6325
Phone: 253-835-3023
|Stacie Scarpaci, Probation Supervisor
|253-835-3023
|Kent Municipal Probation Department
| 1220 Central Ave S
Ste 101
Kent, WA 98032-5806
Phone: 253-856-5950
|Janene Johnstone, Supervisor
|253-856-5952
|Kirkland Municipal Probation Department
| 11740 NE 118th St
Kirkland, WA 98083
PO Box 2543
Phone: 425-587-3189
|Janet McBeth, Probation Supervisor
|Seattle Municipal Probation Services
| 600 5th Ave
Seattle, WA 98104
Phone: 206-684-7840
|Betty McNeely, Probation Director
|206-684-7824
FAQs
Are Washington State court records public? ›
The public cannot view or copy sealed documents or sealed case records. However, records showing the existence of the sealed documents or cases are available to the public unless specifically restricted by statute.What is the phone number for the Superior Court in Washington State? ›
If you need assistance, please call Superior Court Operations at 206-477-1400.What district court is Washington State? ›
Western District of Washington | United States District Court.What are the different courts in Washington State? ›
There are four levels of court in Washington: the Supreme Court, the Court of Appeals, the superior courts and courts of limited jurisdiction, or district and municipal courts. county has at least one district court and many of the state's cities and towns have a municipal court.How do I find court records in WA? ›
Go to the eCourts Portal website to view My Fines/Infringements, Todays Court Lists, Search Court Listings, view your Criminal Information, lodge a Plea of Guilty/Not Guilty, Magistrates Court Online Forms, Notice of Residential Tenancy Applications, Guardianship & Administration and Pay invoice.How can I see someone's criminal conviction in Washington State? ›
You may make a request for conviction CHRI based on an individual's name and date of birth by completing a Request for Conviction Criminal History Form in person or you may make a request for conviction CHRI by submitting a full set of fingerprints in person.What is the difference between Superior Court and District court in Washington? ›
The District Court handles misdemeanors where the maximum sentence is 2 ½ years in the House of Corrections. The Superior Court has authority over all crimes and most often handles major felony cases.What kind of cases are in Superior Court in Washington state? ›
Washington Superior Courts are courts of general jurisdiction. These courts have "exclusive jurisdiction for felony matters, real property rights, domestic relations, estate, mental illness, juvenile, and civil cases over $50,000". In addition, these superior courts hear appeals from courts of limited jurisdiction.How many superior courts are in WA? ›
Washington has 39 Superior Courts, one in each of Washington's 39 counties. Superior Courts are the trial courts of general jurisdiction in Washington. A Superior Court may consider all civil and criminal matters occurring within a county's boundary.What is the difference between state district court and U.S. district court? ›
State courts have general jurisdiction, meaning they have authority over all kinds of cases. Federal courts have limited jurisdiction and only hear matters involving federal questions and constitutional matters. State courts have jurisdiction over state laws.
Are superior courts federal? ›
Superior Courts of California
The California Constitution establishes the state courts. There are 58 Superior Courts in California, one in every county.
As the highest court in the State of Washington, the mission of our court is to uphold the constitution and when called upon through cases, interpret laws passed by the legislature and enforced by the executive branches of government.What type of cases appear most often in municipal court? ›
The National Center for State Courts defines a municipal court as a “stand-alone trial court of limited jurisdiction that may or may not provide jury trials and that is funded largely by a local unit of government … the principal and most common 'case' types of these courts include traffic and ordinance violations, ...What are the three most common kinds of state courts? ›
The state court system largely mirrors the structure of the federal court system in that it is generally composed of three main levels: trial courts, state appellate courts and a state Supreme Court.Does Washington State have public records? ›
The Public Records Act (Chapter 42.56 RCW) is a Washington State law that allows you to review government records.Are divorce records public in Washington State? ›
Does Washington Make Family Court Records Public? Yes. By default, Washington makes all court records available to the public except those redacted or sealed by court order. Washington State Courts General Rule (GR 31) establishes the right and also lists exemptions.Are US court records public? ›
Federal case files are maintained electronically and are available through the internet-based Public Access to Court Electronic Records (PACER) service. PACER allows anyone with an account to search and locate appellate, district, and bankruptcy court case and docket information.