Watch PHX PD chief face tough questions about ‘Brady’ list (2024)

Table of Contents
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information. now signed up to receive the Headlines Newsletter. FAQs References

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department routinely delayed sending misconduct files to prosecutors for at least 100 “Brady” list officers for hundreds of days on average, according to an expert’s statistical analysis of past cases.

The delays – usually months, and sometimes a year or more -- mean many defendants over a decade likely did not receive constitutionally required exculpatory evidence before accepting pleas or going to trial.

One of those defendants is Frances Salazar, who is suing the city.

She was wrongfully convicted in August 2016 because evidence of her arresting officer’s history of dishonesty was never disclosed before trial.

“The reality is [Phoenix’s] policies, in addition to known problems with an officer they consistently failed to hold accountable, denied Ms. Salazar her right to a fair trial, and resulted in the wrongful incarceration of a legally innocent woman for nearly two years,” according to a recent motion filed by Salazar’s attorney as part of her federal lawsuit against the city.

In 1963, the U.S. Supreme Court in Brady v. Maryland ruled that police and prosecutors cannot withhold exculpatory evidence, including past cases of dishonesty and other misconduct by officers.

As a result, prosecutors began tracking problematic officers by creating “Brady” lists.

But ABC15’s ongoing “Full Disclosure” investigation found the system for tracking those officers in Arizona is deeply flawed. Arizona county attorney’s offices almost exclusively rely on police departments to voluntarily report cops for inclusion.

Salazar’s attorney hired an expert, Dr. Melissa Kovacs, to analyze a decade of Brady list cases (112) for 10 years (2006 – 2016) proceeding her wrongful conviction.

The expert’s analysis found it took:

See Also
DATABASE: ABC15 finds 1,800 officers on AZ ‘Brady’ listsFull Disclosure: Arizona fails to properly track problematic ‘Brady list’ copsInside an Arizona police department filled with Brady list cops

  • 476 days, on average, for an officer to be placed on the “Brady” list following an allegation.
  • 200 days, on average, for Phoenix to report an officer to prosecutors for “Brady” list consideration after an internal investigation was concluded.

ABC15 obtained a 3.5-hour video of Phoenix Chief Jeri Williams being deposed in the Salazar case. [A transcript of Williams’s deposition is embedded at the end of this report.]

Williams was questioned repeatedly by Salazar’s attorneys about the delays cited in the expert’s report. The chief declined to comment directly on the findings or hypothetical situations posed about those delays.

“We are looking at a report that’s the opinion of an individual that you all hired,” Williams testified. “Again, this is the first time I’ve seen this report.”

Watch PHX PD chief face tough questions about ‘Brady’ list (1)

KNXV

In court motions, Phoenix’s attorneys have not disputed Kovacs’s analysis in court filings. Instead, the city filed an opinion from a separate expert, who called the findings “irrelevant to generally accepted police policies and practices.”

In a statement for this report, a police spokesperson also did not challenge the statistics and wrote, “The time period which is the subject of the analysis is before Chief Williams’ tenure.”

Williams and Salazar’s attorney sometimes clashed during the deposition.

One of the more tense moments occurred when Williams was asked multiple times to explain what she would consider a “timely” disclosure of “Brady” material.

The chief wouldn’t provide a specific timeframe, saying it would depend on many factors. She also said she trusts her staff to handle and understand the issues.

Williams declined to directly answer questions about whether the delay that caused Salazar’s wrongful conviction was appropriate.

“So in April of 2016, I wasn’t the police chief,” Williams said. “So I’m going to put that on the record again. Someone else was the police chief. Again, I don’t know how long it takes [the Professional Standards Bureau] to finalize the investigation and get the information to [the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office].”

Watch PHX PD chief face tough questions about ‘Brady’ list (2)

KNXV

Salazar was arrested, charged, and convicted for a drug possession charge based solely on the word of a single police officer, Anthony Armour. He was not wearing a body camera and Salazar was never drug tested.

The year before Salazar’s trial, a police supervisor accused Armour of falsely arresting another woman and then lying about it. A department internal investigation confirmed Armour’s dishonesty 105 days before her trial but it was never disclosed, records show.

An ABC15 investigation further found Armour, who retired under an accidental disability claim, had a long history of discipline and misconduct allegations. Multiple women have accused him of sexual assault, including a fellow officer in 2010.

A police spokesperson said the “Brady” reporting “process is currently taking less than 30 days.”

Following the initial publication of this report, the department provided information to support the 30-day figure for nine cases reported over the past seven months.

During the deposition, Williams also dismissively responded to a question when asked what she knew about Salazar, a wrongfully convicted citizen in her city, whose case has made repeated headlines and was even the topic of a previous ABC15 interview with the chief.

At first, Williams answered, “Do I know anything about who and who?” The chief then said, “No, other than she’s suing me.”

The city’s attorneys also unsuccessfully tried to subpoena ABC15’s raw reporting on Salazar’s case.

Williams recently announced her intention to retire this summer.

Her tenure as chief has been controversial, and she will leave Phoenix in the middle of multiple ongoing scandals.

The city is also facing a sweeping Department of Justice pattern or practice investigation.

[EDITOR’S NOTE: This report is a continuation of ABC15’s “Full Disclosure” investigation. Chief Investigative Reporter Dave Biscobing is the only person to ever compile acomprehensive statewide “Brady” list, and he’s in the process of updating the public database. ABC15 will air more reports about the police chief’s deposition, Phoenix’s reporting delays, and other “Brady” cases in the coming days. A transcript of Williams’s deposition is below. Dave Biscobing can be contacted at Dave@ABC15.com.]

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.

now signed up to receive the Headlines Newsletter.

Click here to manage all Newsletters

Watch PHX PD chief face tough questions about ‘Brady’ list (2024)

FAQs

What is the Brady decision on police officer truthfulness? ›

Because of the Brady ruling, prosecutors are required to notify defendants and their attorneys whenever a law enforcement official involved in their case has a sustained record for knowingly lying or omitting information in an official capacity.

Learn More
What is the Brady list law in Arizona? ›

What is the Arizona Brady List, sometimes referred to as the Brady Disclosure? The Arizona Brady List is a public disclosure of police misconduct and exculpatory evidence. This system was established by HB2114, Arizona's latest law enacted to ensure the safety of the public.

Read More
What must be disclosed under Brady? ›

Brady material, or the evidence the prosecutor is required to disclose under this rule, includes any information favorable to the accused which may reduce a defendant's potential sentence, go against the credibility of an unfavorable witness, or otherwise allow a jury to infer against the defendant's guilt.

Discover More Details
What does it mean if a police officer is on the Brady List? ›

A Giglio or Brady list is a list compiled usually by a prosecutor's office or a police department containing the names and details of law enforcement officers who have had sustained incidents of untruthfulness, criminal convictions, candor issues, or some other type of issue placing their credibility into question.

Keep Reading
What is the Rule 69 in Arizona? ›

In Arizona, a Rule 69 agreement is a device designed to help divorcing spouses resolve many of their differences out of court. A Rule 69 agreement is a plan that can effectively settle various matters relevant to a divorce.

Read On
How do you know if you're on the Brady list? ›

Peace officers are typically provided with written notice when their names are entered into the “Brady” system.

Learn More Now
What is a violation of the Brady rule? ›

To establish a Brady violation, the defendant must show that the evidence at issue was favorable to the accused, either because it is exculpatory or is impeaching; that the evidence was suppressed, willfully or inadvertently by the state; because the evidence was material, its suppression resulted in prejudice; and the ...

Read The Full Story
What is the Brady rule for law enforcement? ›

Definition of the Brady rule

The Brady doctrine is a pretrial discovery rule that was established by the United States Supreme Court in Brady v. Maryland (1963). The rule requires that the prosecution must turn over all exculpatory evidence to the defendant in a criminal case.

Continue Reading
What was the Supreme Court decision on the Brady case? ›

Decision. The Supreme Court held that withholding exculpatory evidence violates due process "where the evidence is material either to guilt or to punishment." The Court determined that under Maryland law, the withheld evidence could not have exculpated the defendant but was material to his level of punishment.

Discover More Details
What effect does the Brady v. Maryland 1963 case have on officers? ›

Maryland affect police officers? The Brady v. Maryland case requires prosecutors to hand over exculpatory evidence upon request. Police officers are also required to notify prosecutors of any evidence that is found to be favorable to the defendant.

Show Me More

What does the Brady Act deal with? ›

Led by Jim and Sarah Brady, the Brady Handgun Violence Prevention Act, or the Brady Bill, established America's federal background check system for gun sales. Nearly 30 years after it became law, the Brady Bill remains the critical underpinning of all gun violence prevention laws.

Learn More

References

Top Articles
5 Best FREE VU Meter Plugins in 2024
VU mètre: qu'est-ce que c'est et comment cet appareil peut-il être utilisé
Latest Posts
Is Senator John Fetterman Jewish? Know His Religion And Beliefs
10 Best FREE VU Meter Plugins For 2024!
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Prof. Nancy Dach

Last Updated:

Views: 5459

Rating: 4.7 / 5 (77 voted)

Reviews: 84% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Prof. Nancy Dach

Birthday: 1993-08-23

Address: 569 Waelchi Ports, South Blainebury, LA 11589

Phone: +9958996486049

Job: Sales Manager

Hobby: Web surfing, Scuba diving, Mountaineering, Writing, Sailing, Dance, Blacksmithing

Introduction: My name is Prof. Nancy Dach, I am a lively, joyous, courageous, lovely, tender, charming, open person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.