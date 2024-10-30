Waterproof Mascara Has Nothing on These Makeup Removing Face Wipes (2024)

If you buy something from the links on this page, we may earn a commission. Why Trust Us?
Sleeping with your makeup on is one of the most criminal beauty acts you could ever commit, and will definitely cause a few skin issues in the long run (think: breakouts, irritated skin, dryness, even eye infections). But we get it — sometimes, a nighttime trip to the bathroom to repeat an entire skincare routine feels straight-up exhausting. Plus, scrubbing stubborn eye makeup off can be another nuisance to address.
Although there's no getting around washing your face and following your nighttime skincare routine, washing your face at night is more important than washing your face in the morning. Luckily, makeup remover wipes make this essential skincare step a little easier. These nifty wipes take mere seconds to rid your complexion of any pore-clogging makeup, sweat, and other impurities, and they're a simple shortcut to make your double cleansing routine go by just a bit faster.
The Best Makeup Remover Wipes
- Best Overall: Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Towelettes
- Best for Sensitive Skin: Cetaphil Gentle Makeup Removing Wipes
- Biodegradable: No7 Biodegradable Makeup Removing Wipes
- Best for Traveling: LA Fresh Makeup Remover Cleansing Travel Wipes
- Best Luxury: Koh Gen Do Cleansing Spa Water Cloths
- Best Drugstore: Yes To Cucumbers Soothing Hypoallergenic Facial Wipes
- Best Variety: Sephora Collection Cleansing & Exfoliating Wipes
- Best for Eyes: Simple Kind to Skin Micellar Make-Up Remover Wipes
- Best for Dry Skin: Aveeno Ultra-Calming Makeup Removing Wipes
- Best for Oily Skin: Burt's Bees Facial Cleansing Towelettes in Pink Grapefruit
- Soothing Formula: Pond's Evening Soothe MoistureClean Towelettes
- Micellar Water-Based Formula: Clinique Take the Day Off Micellar Cleansing Towelettes
- Best Budget: Bliss Makeup Melt Oil-Free Makeup Remover Wipes
What to Consider
Skin Sensitivity
If you’ve used face wipes that leave a stinging, burning sensation on your skin, it’s likely your skin is too sensitive for the formula. If you know you have sensitive skin, then look out for formulas that are hypoallergenic and gentle. You should also avoid any wipes with harsher ingredients like alcohol, essential oils, and added fragrances. As always, with any new skincare product, patch test on your arm before you wipe your face to make sure you won't have an allergic reaction or skin irritation of any kind.
But it's not just formulas that can irritate your skin — swiping your makeup remover wipes too hard can also cause irritation. When using a makeup remover wipe, it's important to use light, gentle strokes in order to not irritate your skin. However, if you're stroking your face as gently as you would a newborn kitten and it still causes that annoying burning sensation, then there's something in the formula that's causing that irritation.
Efficacy
Unfortunately, not all makeup wipes are made equally, and to be frank, some formulas just suck. If your makeup wipes aren't moist straight from the package and feel irritating on your skin, you either got a bad/expired batch, or they're just not good to begin with, which is always an annoying waste of money. Thankfully, all of the makeup remover wipes on this list have been tested personally by our beauty editor, Jennifer Hussein, at some point in time, and she gives all of these picks her stamp of approval. But everyone's skin is different, so yet again, patch test before you use any of these wipes.
Sustainability
There's an enormous elephant in the room that we have to address: the environmental impact of makeup remover wipes. There's no dancing around the fact that single-use makeup removing wipes are absolutely terrible for the environment, and according to the Food and Drug Administration, most of the makeup wipes on the market are made out of materials like polyester, polypropylene, cotton, wood pulp, or rayon fibers, many of which aren't biodegradable.
Yes, there are a few biodegradable and compostable options to use, but they still take years to break down. If you want a more eco-friendly option, we recommend investing in a few reusable cotton rounds, which do the job just as well without impacting the environment or irritating your complexion.
However, if you would rather stick to single-use makeup remover wipes, that's your prerogative. So, if you're a die-hard makeup wipe fan, check out a few of our favorites below.
1
Best Overall
Neutrogena Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Towelettes
Now 27% Off
Tried and true, this fan-favorite pack of makeup-remover wipes gets even professionally done-up faces completely clean. This alcohol-free formula works like a charm against stubborn waterproof makeup and daily impurities (think dirt, sweat, and air pollution) in just a few gentle swipes.
The best part? There's no need to backtrack over stubborn spots. One single wipe takes off all your makeup.
2
Best for Sensitive Skin
Cetaphil Cetaphil Gentle Makeup Removing Wipes
Now 15% Off
For those who depend on Cetaphil's facial cleanser for their sensitive skin, you can expect the same gentleness from these makeup-removing wipes. They're hypoallergenic, non-comedogenic, unscented, and alcohol-free, so you can confidently take off your makeup without fear of irritation.
3
Biodegradable
No7 No7 Biodegradable Makeup Removing Wipes
Developed by the same makers as Boots UK, these affordable makeup wipes incorporate a mix of ginseng and vitamin E that removes makeup and clears pores while keeping skin moisturized at the same time.
One aspect of these wipes that we truly appreciate is that they're biodegradable, making them a perfect fit for someone who still wants the single-use wipe experience without feeling too guilty about it.
4
Best for Traveling
LA Fresh LA Fresh Makeup Remover Cleansing Travel Wipes
Most fans of these makeup remover wipes first discovered them during a hotel stay, and then rushed to the internet to buy up more! The formula's combination ofvitamin E and mineral oil easily removes difficult eye makeup, yet still leaves skin feeling soft.
Plus, each wipe is individually wrapped, making them ideal for stashing in a suitcase or gym bag.
5
Best Luxury
Koh Gen Do Koh Gen Do Cleansing Spa Water Cloths (3-pack)
The Koh Gen Do Cleansing Spa Water Cloths even sound expensive, but they're worth it. These convenient makeup-remover wipes nourish the skin with the brand's mineral-rich cleansing spa water.
This miracle potion is infused with six essential herbs to protect and nurture skin, including rosemary leaf, sage leaf, lavender, Artemisia princeps leaf, perilla ocymoides leaf, and ginger root. This blend cleanses beautifully, leaving a healthy-looking complexion with no trace of leftover makeup.
6
Best Drugstore
Yes to Yes To Cucumbers Soothing Hypoallergenic Facial Wipes
These fresh-smellingfacial wipes have a cult following for a reason. Enriched with green superfoods like organic cucumbers, aloe vera, and green tea, they remove every trace ofmakeup, from cheeky blush to stubborn shadow.
Bonus: They're another biodegradable option to choose from.
7
Best Variety
Sephora Collection Sephora Collection Cleansing & Exfoliating Wipes
Sephora offers a variety of different types of thesecleansing and exfoliating cloths, each with their own unique skin benefits. The coconut water-infused makeup remover wipes are our favorite, as they soothe and refresh skinwith their coconut-packed formula, but theacne-fighting green tea option remains close behind.
Each pack smells amazing, and all effectively remove makeup in a simple swipe.
8
Best for Eyes
Simple Simple Kind to Skin Micellar Make-Up Remover Wipes
Now 20% Off
Simple’smakeup-remover wipes don’t contain alcoholoroils, so your face isn’t left feeling dry or greasy. In fact, the formula is so “simple” (think: no perfumes, dyes, or chemical irritants) that you can use them on your undereyes and lids without fear of irritation or stinging.
This pack is infused with micelles, aka smart cleansing bubbles, whichattract and lift makeup and impurities out of your skin without leaving it dry or tight.
9
Best for Dry Skin
Aveeno Aveeno Ultra-Calming Makeup Removing Wipes
Now 15% Off
Each of these gentle cleansing wipes are infused with feverfew, a flowering plant similar to chamomile. The gentle ingredient creates a nourishing balance for a smooth and soothed complexion. Since this formula is gentle and graces your complexion with a soothing, hydrated feel, it's definitely an essential for drier skin types.
10
Best for Oily Skin
Burt's Bees Burt's Bees Facial Cleansing Towelettes
Now 36% Off
If you trustBurt's Bees to un-chap cracked lips, why wouldn't you trust them with the rest of your skin? These cleansing towelettes are enlivened with pink grapefruit seed oil for a natural washthat removes makeup, dirt, and oil easily as it brightens the skin.
This formula is all about mattifying and detoxing, so sensitive and dry skin types may want to opt for something else. But if your complexion veers on oily, then you need to grab a pack of these refreshing wipes, stat.
11
Soothing Formula
Pond's Pond's Evening Soothe MoistureClean Towelettes
These soothing makeup-removing wipes are packed with chamomile and white tea to calm irritated skin without drying it out. The result? Over time, you'll reveal a smoother, more hydrated complexion.
As soothing as this formula may be for oily-to-normal skin types, there are still fragrances infused into these wipes, so sensitive skin types should still approach with caution and patch test before using.
12
Micellar Water-Based Formula
Clinique Clinique Take the Day Off Micellar Cleansing Towelettes
When you don't feel like bringing along Clinique's entire best-sellingTake the Day Off collection, these micellar-water-saturated towelettes get the job done with just a few swipes. Its fragrance-free formula also sweeps away makeup, dirt, and more without irritating your skin, which is a major plus.
Another bonus:They also don't leave a weird residue behind.
13
Best Budget
Bliss Bliss Makeup Melt Oil-Free Makeup Remover Wipes
Now 20% Off
Bliss's luscious makeup-remover wipes are an absolute fan-favorite, and it's notjust because a pack of them costs less than $5. The ultra soft wipes are packed with chamomile, marshmallow root, and aloe extracts tosoothe skin while removingstubborn makeup in one graceful swoop.
