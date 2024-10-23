Wayanad Landslides News Live Updates: Rescue ops continue on Day 6, Kerala govt plans ‘safe township’ for displaced families (2024)

-- Rescue operations are also ongoing along the 40-kilometre stretch of the Chaliyar river which flows through Wayanad, Malappuram, and Kozhikode districts.

-- They have employed ground-penetrating radar and cadaver dog teams to locate bodies buried under the debris.

-- On Friday, the district administration divided the landslide-affected areas into zones, mapped potential rescue sites using GPS, and utilized aerial photographs and cell phone data.

-- Huge boulders and logs from the landslides are obstructing rescue operations in Mundakkai and Chooralmala, making it difficult to locate people trapped beneath the debris.

-- Search efforts in Wayanad’s Mundakkai and Chooralmala began early Saturday, with over 1,300 rescuers, heavy machinery, and advanced equipment deployed to find survivors of the landslides that have claimed more than 300 lives.

VIDEO | Actor Mohanlal ( @Mohanlal ), dressed in Army uniform, visits an Army camp set up in Meppadi. He is also likely to visit landslides-hit areas of #wayanad later today.

He met with officers at the Meppadi Army camp before heading to the landslide-affected areas. "We are going to the affected areas now," he told reporters before departing in an Army vehicle.

We examine how the government’s approach is being reshaped by this situation by focusing on comprehensive rehabilitation plans, the resumption of children’s education, and restoring hope to the people.

In the hills of Wayanad, the village of Puthumala was devastated by a landslide in 2019 and remains deserted to this day. Five years later, survivors of recent tragedies in Chooralmala and Mundakkai villages fear a similar fate.

A history graduate, Ravikumar immediately liked life in Kerala. “I have worked as a hotel waiter and daily-wage labourer in several places, such as Delhi and West Bengal, but Kerala has been the best. Here, I got paid better than anywhere else. I get Rs 18,000 per month. I settled in quickly here, and it was very smooth…” Until Tuesday morning.

Ravikumar, 27, is one of 14 men who arrived in Wayanad to work at the Harrisons Malayalam tea plantation in Mundakkai just last month. The group came from the Rampur Chakla village in Bihar and was provided with accommodation in Mundakkai.

Ravikumar Paswan from Bihar says there is no job for him in his home state. He came to Kerala’s Wayanad a month ago and “settled quickly”. But now he wants to leave, and he hopes to find the body of his cousin, missing since Tuesday’s landslides, before he does.

The death toll from the landslides, which covered whole villages in mud and debris, rose to 210 on Friday. Another 218 people are still missing. The government does not expect to rescue anyone else alive, with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan saying Thursday that only bodies were left to be retrieved from the worst-hit villages of Mundakkai, Chooralmala and Attamala.

The 51-year-old had rushed home from Qatar as soon as he heard about the devastating landslides that struck Mundakkai and surrounding areas early on Tuesday.

Shoukath worked as an excavator operator for 30 years in the Middle East, and on Friday at his native Mundakkai village in Kerala’s Wayanad, he watched as an excavator dug through the mud in search of his two brothers and 24 other members of his family.

Wayanad Landslide Live Updates: 26 relatives lost, excavator operator in Qatar now waits for one to dig up his brothers in Wayanad

The Kerala government has requested the deployment of advanced radar equipment, including one Xaver radar and four Reeco radars, which will be airlifted from Delhi in an Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft, along with their operators.

In a bid to locate people still believed to be trapped beneath the debris in landslide-ravaged villages, deep search radars will be deployed in the affected areas, a Defence PRO said on Saturday.

“The Congress party rejected all of these things, did not take any action, nor has the UDF or LDF Government that was in power in Kerala all these years taken any action. This is the reality and today, at a time when hundreds of people have lost their lives, instead of trying to understand what actually went wrong, go to the root of the matter and try to scientifically address it, the Communist government wants to ban all scientific organisations, media organisations to come and understand what actually went wrong in Wayanad. This is a man-made, Communist-Congress made disaster that has taken place in Wayanad."

Speaking about the Wayanad landslides today, BJP leade Tejashwi Surya said: "What has happened in Wayanad is not a natural disaster. It is a man-made disaster, I have been repeating this. Not just me, experts in ecology in western ghat ecosystem - like Madhav Gadgil - have been repeatedly saying that what has happened in Kerala is a man-made disaster. Starting from 2000 to now, this year in January, multiple panel reports, government organisations, scientific organisations, IIT Delhi kept warning the state government against the rampant illegal commercialisation, mining, and quarrying activities that are happening in the eco-sensitive zones in the western ghats.”

VIDEO | #kerala : AOC-in-C Air Marshal B Manikantan and station commander Brigadier Salil conduct an aerial survey of landslides-affected #wayanad to assess the situation.

Here is a video of the aerial survey of the landslides-affected areas in Wayanad conducted by the Indian Air Force officials on Saturday.

"This is the 5th day of rescue and relief operations...we are trying to see how many bodies can be recovered. The entire area has been divided into 6 zones...we have been concentrating on the river zone...along with Police officers, forest guards, fire force and coast guards and local people, are also on the job..as per district administration, they are getting calls for around 400 people...there were people who were from other states also, who used to work here," he said.

As the rescue operations continue on Day 5, ADGP, Law & Order Kerala, MR Ajith Kumar, informed that along with Police officers, forest guards, fire force, coast guards and local people, are also on the job.

"We get to know about the depth of this incident when we go up and see ourselves. There is a lot of mud and not sure if people are still trapped inside. I thank everyone who is working behind this from the bottom of my heart...this is one of the biggest tragedies India has ever seen...we won't be able to retrieve back what we already lost but we need to make sure how we can help these people for their future,” he said.

Renowned actor Mohanlal, who paid a visit to the landslide-affected areas in Wayanad on Saturday, said that it was one of the biggest tragedies India has ever seen.

Wayanad Landslides News Live Update: This is one of the biggest tragedies India has ever seen, says Mohanlal after visiting landslide-hit areas

Survivors of the devastating landslides in Kerala, which have claimed at least 205 lives and left nearly 200 missing, are grappling with an uncertain future. Geetha, whose house was destroyed, lamented, "I have lost my house, I have lost everything. I don’t know what I will do, how will I pay the fees of my children?" Sonia Matthew, a staffer at a relief camp, noted, "They lost their relatives, they lost their children. They are too worried about their rehabilitation because after a few days, they have to go back, and they don’t have a place to go."

He said Congress was raising funds to help the affected people and Chennithala should have contributed to that instead.

Expressing his displeasure over the senior party leader's decision, Sudhakaran said on Saturday that there was no need to give money to the funds managed by the CPI(M)-led Left government.

On Friday evening, Chennithala, a Congress Working Committee member and former Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, announced his decision to donate his salary through a statement released on the party's official social media handle.

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala has announced that he will donate one month's salary, which he draws as an MLA, to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund for the victims of the Wayanad landslide disaster, drawing a sharp reaction from the state party chief K Sudhakaran.

In light of the tragic landslide in Wayanad, Karnataka stands in solidarity with Kerala. I have assured CM Shri @pinarayivijayan of our support and announced that Karnataka will construct 100 houses for the victims. Together, we will rebuild and restore hope.

In light of the devastating landslides in Wayanad, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah on Saturday expressed his solidarity with Kerala and said that the Karnataka govt would construct 100 houses for the victims.

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) reveals satellite images of the Wayanad landslide in Kerala, showing the severe damage in Chooralmala town, triggered by heavy rainfall and reactivated old landslides.

As rescue operations in the landslide-hit areas of this north Kerala district entered fifth day, rescuers unearthed more bodies and body parts, taking the death toll to 215, with around 206 people still reported missing.

He said the education minister will visit the schools destroyed in the region, and the education department will take the necessary steps to ensure that the studies of the disaster-struck children will continue. (PTI)

Referring to the rehabilitation efforts, Vijayan said a secure region will be identified, and a township will be constructed.

The chief minister said 67 bodies are yet to be identified, and the panchayats will do the last rites.

"Till now, 215 bodies have been recovered, of which 87 are women, 98 are men, and 30 are children. As many as 148 bodies have been handed over so far. There are 206 people missing. Eighty-one people are injured and are under treatment in various hospitals," he said.

Addressing the media here, Vijayan said there is difficulty in identifying the dead bodies and parts recovered from the Chaliyar river.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Saturday that search and rescue operations in disaster-hit Wayanad are in their final stages, but 206 people remain missing.

Receivers, amplifiers, computers for logging and digital modulation, and other equipment are used to operate the station. Ham radio operators transmit information from the disaster area to the station through ham radio transmitters. A repeater setup at Ambalavayal Ponmudi Kotta facilitates ham radio communication.

"District Collector D R Meghashree reached out to the ham radio operators, and they have been instrumental in keeping the lines of communication open," it said.

"The situation was dire, with mobile phone services available only to a very limited extent," an official release said here on Saturday.

The amateur radio system, set up by volunteer operators on the ground floor of the District Collector's office in Kalpetta, has been providing vital information to affected communities and authorities, facilitating rescue efforts and relief operations.

As the devastating landslides ravaged a hilly area of Wayanad, leaving a trail of destruction and chaos in their wake, a group of ham radio enthusiasts rose to the challenge, establishing a critical communication network that has helped save lives and facilitate rescue efforts.

Both patients Salim 36 yrs and Muhsin 32 yrs were stranded at the Soojipara while they were involved in the dead body recovery work. They climbed the location yesterday morning and were unable to climb down due to injuries to their legs while climbing. Both of the patients required evaluation with X-ray and fluid management along with further hospital evaluation and were evacuated by IAF today. Around 206 people are suspected to be missing.

Besides these, 518 people were admitted to hospitals and of them 89 are undergoing treatment, the statement said. (PTI)

The administration also said that autopsies of 217 bodies and 143 body parts have been performed and 119 remains were handed over to next of kin.

It further said that 143 body parts have also been recovered till date.

Of the 218 bodies recovered from the landslides-hit areas, 152 have been identified by relatives, it said.

The death toll in the Wayanad landslides increased to 218, the district administration said on Saturday.

The documentation required for processing of claims has been relaxed comprehensively to ensure speedy dispersal of the claim amount, it said. (PTI)

LIC has been asked to speedily disburse the claim amount in respect of the policyholders under the PM Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, it said.

"In view of the unfortunate landslide incident and heavy rains in Kerala, the government has mandated the Public Sector Insurance companies (PSICs), including LIC, National Insurance Corporation, New India Assurance, Oriental Insurance, and United India Insurance to extend all possible support to the victims of the calamity so that the insurance claims can be expeditiously processed and paid," it said.

The insurance companies have initiated efforts for reaching out to their policyholders through various channels (local newspapers, social media, company websites, sms, etc) to provide the contact details for assistance in the districts of Wayanad, Palakkad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, and Thrissur, where a significant number of claims are being reported, the finance ministry said in a post on X.

The finance ministry on Saturday asked public sector insurance companies including Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) to speedily disburse the claim amount to landslide victims and their families in Wayanad and other districts of Kerala.

He said all of them are safe. (PTI)

State Labour Minister Moloy Ghatak informed the assembly on Friday that 242 migrant labourers from the state are stranded in the landslide-hit Wayanad district.

"GoWB is ensuring that migrant workers stranded in landslide-hit Wayanad, Kerala receive all the support they need. Our Hon'ble CM @MamataOfficial is leading efforts to bring them safely back to Bengal. In their hour of need, we stand united and strong!," the TMC said.

In a post on X with the caption 'Didi aachen sakaler sange, sakaler pase (Didi is with everyone, remains on the side of everyone)', the ruling party in West Bengal said the state government is ensuring that the stranded workers get all the support.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is taking initiatives to bring back migrant labourers from the state, currently stranded in landslide-hit Wayanad district in Kerala, the Trinamool Congress said on Saturday.

Made an emotionally searing visit to the areas devastated by the #wayanadlandslide . Picked my way through the rubble to view the destruction in the villages of Chooralmala, Mundakkai and Puncharimattam. Ground Zero was emotionally devastating – just imagining what it must have… pic.twitter.com/AZP8SfOrGa

Tharoor told ANI, "Food and so on, is plentifully available in Wayanad but we were able to bring some mattresses, soft, spongy things that you can spread out on the floor and lie on to help people. But all of these are just urgent, immediate responses. We have to think in terms of the longer term as well. For example, the relief camps are all in schools, but the schools have to reopen. Children have to go back to school and study. So we need to get them out into longer-term residential arrangements, such as rented homes or hostels. And the government has to take a role and then we're all helping. Then we have to build homes for them for the longer term." He further pointed out that the Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, has announced that 100+ homes will be built by the Congress alone. (ANI)

As the search and rescue operations are still underway in landslide-hit Wayanad, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor called for an active policy framework on disaster response and mitigation on Saturday and asserted that long-term responses from the government are needed to rehabilitate the people affected by the natural disaster.

Wayanad Landslide live: "We have to think in terms of longer-term as well" says Shashi Tharoor on relief supplies

It also said that a day ago, two puppies recovered from the Chooralmala disaster site were handed over to the military and police special defense group. (PTI)

Presently, the ownerless animals are being provided food and water by NGOs and other volunteers, it said.

Domestic animals and birds found alive or dead from the disaster-affected places, including Chooralmala and Mundakkai, will be brought to the control room and further action will be taken after that.

The Animal Welfare Department, which is operating a 24-hour control room at Chooralmala -- one of the landslide-hit areas -- will accurately record the names of the dairy farmers to whom the animals will be handed over, the statement said.

These homeless animals will now get a home thanks to the Animal Welfare Department, which has decided to hand them over to dairy farmers in the vicinity of the landslide-hit areas who are willing to take them, the district administration said in a statement.

The massive landslides that hit this north Kerala district did not just rip apart families, but also left many domestic animals ownerless, including livestock, who can be seen roaming in the disaster-stricken areas looking for food.

Detailing the offers received, the CM said Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan has informed that senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will construct 100 houses for rehabilitation. (PTI)

"The government plans a comprehensive rehabilitation process for the survivors, aiming for swift completion. A new, safer area will be identified for constructing a township. The Education Minister will visit Wayanad to ensure that children's education is not disrupted," Vijayan told the reporters here.

A 'Help for Wayanad' cell has been formed under Joint Land Revenue Commissioner A Geetha IAS to coordinate these offers.

Vijayan said various offers have come from the global community to provide land and construct houses.

During a press conference here, Vijayan said a comprehensive rehabilitation process is planned and will be implemented swiftly.

The Kerala government on Saturday announced that a township will be established in a secure area to rehabilitate those displaced by the catastrophic landslide that occurred in the Mundakkai region of Wayanad district.

#wayanadlandslide 'Ensuring connectivity till the last roadhead'. #indianarmy 's relief columns, in collaboration with other agencies, have successfully restored the connectivity till the last remote village of Punjri Matom, the origin site of the landslide. This connectivity has re-established crucial access, providing essential relief to the impacted community.

" Indian Army 's relief columns, in collaboration with other agencies, have successfully restored the connectivity till the last remote village of Punjri Matom, the origin site of the landslide. This connectivity has re-established crucial access, providing essential relief to the impacted community," said Southern Command Indian Army in a post on the social media site X today.

Daring rescue of stranded tribal kids by Kerala foresters in the aftermath of Wayanad landslides risking their lives. Salute to all unsung heroes 🫡

#watch | On Wayanad landslide, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan says, "...This is an hour of crisis, hour of tragedy. All our focus is on rescue and relief. So far all the bodies have not been recovered. So rescue work is in operation. Wayanad presented a very brilliant example of the coordination between the central government and the state government."

"Wayanad presented a very brilliant example of the coordination between the central government and the state government," said Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan while talking to ANI today. On Wayanad landslide, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said, "This is an hour of crisis, hour of tragedy. All our focus is on rescue and relief. So far all the bodies have not been recovered. So rescue work is in operation."

Wayanad Landslide live: Wayanad presented a brilliant example of the coordination between the central and state government, says Kerala Guv

"In this spirit, Rajya Sabha MPs Smt. @SushmitaDevAITC and Shri @SaketGokhale have actively supported the disaster-affected communities in Wayanad. Our representatives met with those injured in the hospital, offering their full support and assurance," the party said. (PTI)

"Standing by our people in their time of crisis is our foremost duty," the TMC said on X.

The team, comprising the party's Rajya Sabha MPs and national spokespersons Sushmita Dev and Saket Gokhale, offered full support to the disaster-hit people and assured them of every help.

A two-member delegation of the Trinamool Congress on Saturday visited the landslide-hit Wayanad district in Kerala and met the injured people in a hospital.

The toll in the Wayanad landslides climbed to 218, the district administration said. (PTI)

However, in the disaster-struck region, ration will be provided free of cost to all categories, he added.

Currently, the ration is being provided free of charge to priority categories and at a fair price to non-priority categories.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil said the people at Mundakkai and Chooralmala will receive the August month ration for free.

The Kerala government on Saturday announced free ration to the people of Mundakkai and Chooralmala regions of Wayanad district, which were hit by the devastating landslide on July 30.

Sharing Siddaramaiah's post on X, Gandhi said, "I am deeply grateful to the people and the government of Karnataka for their generous support during these difficult times in Wayanad." "Your commitment to building 100 houses for the victims of the tragic landslide is a significant step towards rehabilitation efforts," the former Congress president said. (PTI)

"I have assured CM Shri @pinarayivijayan of our support and announced that Karnataka will construct 100 houses for the victims. Together, we will rebuild and restore hope," he said.

Taking to X, Siddaramaiah said in light of the tragic landslides in Wayanad, Karnataka stands in solidarity with Kerala.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced on Saturday that his government will build 100 houses for victims of the landslide-hit district in Kerala.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday thanked the people and government of Karnataka for their support during difficult times in Wayanad and said their commitment to building 100 houses for the victims of landslides is a significant step towards rehabilitation efforts.

Wayanad Landslide live: Compassion, solidarity of Indians strengths that Wayanad needs right now says Rahul Gandhi

In a statement on Saturday evening, the authorities said that police patrols had been launched in the disaster-hit areas, including Chooralmala and Mundakkai. (PTI)

"We had abandoned our homes to ensure our safety during the landslide tragedy. But when we returned to check the state of our home after that, we found the doors broken open." He complained that thieves had even targeted their room in the resort where they are currently staying and stolen their clothes.

"We are the ones who have lost everything in the tragedy," an affected person told reporters.

Some of the affected people have urged the authorities to identify and punish those who enter the area at night with the intention of stealing.

The displaced residents suspect that thieves might be taking advantage of the state's biggest humanitarian crisis to steal valuables.

Residents of landslide-devastated villages in Kerala's Wayanad district who were forced to flee their homes have reported thefts from their abandoned properties, prompting police to increase night patrols.

- In Mundakkai and Chooralmala areas, devastated by the landslides, that were segregated into six search zones, the operations will continue in the same way as in the last few days.

- They will continue in the 40-kilometre stretch of the Chaliyar river, which flows through Wayanad, Malappuram and Kozhikode districts. This is because many bodies and remains were recovered from it near Nilambur in Malappuram.

Kerala's Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas has said the rescue operations will focus on areas where there are higher chances of recovering bodies.

As per the district administration, 219 bodies and over 143 body parts were recovered as of Saturday night. Around 206 persons are suspected to be still missing, news agency PTI reported.

According to the district administration, till Saturday night, 219 bodies and over 143 body parts were recovered with 206 persons missing.

"Priority will be given to the views of those in the camps and hospitals," he said. But the discussion will not be held now, it will take place once the survivors are in a state of mind to talk about it, he added.

Kerala’s Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas said discussions of rehabilitation will need to be held with everyone, especially to the views of those living in the relief camps and those admitted to the hospitals.

Wayanad Landslide Live: Priority of rehabilitation to those in the camps and hospitals, says Kerala's tourism minister

The 190-foot Bailey bridge, constructed by the army and handed over to the Wayanad administration on Thursday, has been crucial in facilitating the movement of heavy machinery and ambulances. It will remain in use until a permanent bridge is built.

Eight police stations along the river are working with local swimming experts to find bodies carried downstream or trapped along the banks, while a police helicopter is assisting with aerial searches.

"The recovered bodies comprise 37 men, 29 women, 3 boys, and 4 girls," said an official in Malappuram district.

Three bodies and 13 body parts were recovered from the river on Saturday alone. These recoveries bring the total number of bodies found in the Chaliyar River to 73 and body parts to 132, making a grim total of 205, according to officials.

Formed by the confluence of two major tributaries in the Western Ghats, the Chaliyar river has carried the bodies of most of the victims who lost their lives in the tragic landslides in Kerala's Wayanad.

Gopi, who is Union Minister of State for Tourism, Petroleum and Natural Gas, said that the Central government will "examine its legal aspects" after carrying out an evaluation of the landslides which wiped away hundreds of homes in Mundakkai and Chooralmala areas of the district. "The impact has to be studied," he said.

Union Minister Suresh Gopi on Sunday said that the Centre will examine the legality behind the demand from various quarters to classify as a national disaster the landslides that hit this north Kerala district and killed hundreds.

Senior party leader V Muraleedharan posted on his Facebook page a 2013 Parliament document in which then Minister of State for Home, Mullappally Ramachandran, stated that "there is no provision to declare a natural disaster as a national disaster."

The BJP has responded to demands from various quarters, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, to declare the devastating Wayanad landslides a national disaster. They are saying that such a concept doesn't exist under Central government guidelines, a policy unchanged since the UPA government's tenure.

"I am deeply saddened by the recent landslide in Wayanad. Kerala has always given me so much love, and I want to do my bit by donating ?25 lakh to the Kerala CM Relief Fund to support the rehabilitation work. Praying for your safety and strength. @CMOKerala," the "Pushpa: The Rise" star wrote on Sunday.

In an X post, Arjun said he wanted to do his bit for the state which has always given him a lot of love.

The death toll from the catastrophic landslide, which hit the district in the early hours of July 30, has risen to 219, according to the state government.

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun is the latest film personality to make a donation to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) for rehabilitation efforts in the landslide-hit Wayanad district in Kerala.

"Charan and I together are contributing Rs 1 crore to the Kerala CM Relief Fund as a token of our support to the victims. My prayers for the recovery of all those in pain!," Chiranjeevi said.

Chiranjeevi, in a post on X, expressed anguish over the loss of life due to the landslides. "Deeply distressed by the devastation and loss of hundreds of precious lives in Kerala due to nature's fury in the last few days. My heart goes out to the victims of the Wayanad tragedy," he said.

Mega star Chiranjeevi and his actor-son Ram Charan (of 'RRR' fame) announced contribution of Rs one crore to support the victims of landslides in Wayanad district of Kerala.

A staffer at the hospital recalled her distress call: “We are in danger. There has been a landslide in Chooralmala. Water is gushing inside the house. Someone please come and save us,” Neethu had said. Read More

Neethu worked as an executive at WIMS, which lost four members of its staff to the tragedy.

The rescuers, however, took hours to reach her area in Chooralmala village – one of the worst hit – as the roads were blocked by debris. By the time they reached, the next landslide had buried her.

Soon after the first of a series of devastating landslides hit the hilly Meppadi panchayat in Kerala’s Wayand at around 1 am Tuesday, Neethu Jojo woke up to water gushing into her house. At 1.30 am, she alerted Wayanad Institute of Medical Sciences (WIMS), Meppadi, after which the first rescue team was sent to the spot.

It was her call that first alerted rescuers to Wayanad landslides. When they got to her, it was too late

"The government is pleased to constitute a Complaint Redressal Cell in the Finance Department on a temporary basis, with the following officers for addressing the queries being received on CMDRF donation and related matters in connection with Wayanad Landslides 2024," the order said.

The decision also comes in the wake of smear campaigns and criticisms from certain quarters against donations to the CMDRF.

The cell will be set up on a temporary basis in the Finance Department, the government order said.

In a bid to ensure transparency regarding donations to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) for landslide relief in Wayanad district, the Kerala government on Sunday set up a complaint redressal cell to address queries about the funds' utilisation.

He also termed as "baseless" the social media campaigns against the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF). ,The Secretary of the Finance Department is in charge of the fund and every rupee is accounted for, he said.

According to news agency PTI, the minister said the rehabilitation project will be implemented through the government's distress relief fund.

Speaking at a meeting of plantation owners and representatives at the Wayanad collectorate, Rajeev said the government aims to set up a safe township project with everyone's support.

A day after Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced that a township would be built to rehabilitate those displaced by the landslides in this north Kerala district, state Industries Minister P Rajeev on Sunday said a model project will be prepared for it and appealed to all sectors to join hands to achieve this goal.

"On behalf of the Chinese government, he expressed heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families and the injured," the envoy said on Sunday.

"On August 3, Premier Li Qiang sent a message of condolence to PM Modi on the landslides in Kerala. Li Qiang said that he was shocked to learn that a landslide disaster occurred in Kerala causing heavy casualties," Chinese ambassador to India Xu Feihong said on X.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang has sent a message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveying condolences to the families of the deceased in the landslides at Wayanad.

This morning, they identified the remains of their mother, bringing the total number of recovered bodies to four. Twelve family members remain unaccounted for.

"My family, my home, everything is gone," he said. Mansoor narrowly escaped death as he was away at a work-related event on the day of the incident.

Mansoor lost 16 members of his family, including his mother, wife, two children, sister, and 11 members of his sister-in-law's family.

For Mansoor, a 42-year-old resident of Chooralmala, the July 30 landslide has brought unimaginable loss, as he struggles to come to terms with the scale of the tragedy.

With the search for missing persons in the landslide-ravaged areas of Wayanad now in its sixth day, the personal nightmares of the affected people are becoming increasingly clear.

Stepping up the rescue operations, hundreds of personnel from various forces, including the NDRF, K-9 Dog Squad, Army, Special Operations Group, Madras Engineering Group, Police, Fire Force, Forest Department, Navy, and Coast Guard were deployed in the disaster-struck areas.

On Sunday, more personnel and equipment were deployed in areas where the likelihood of finding bodies is high, and a drone-based Intelligent Buried Object Detection System was used to identify locations where bodies might be buried deep under huge boulders or logs.

As rescue operations in landslide-hit areas of Wayanad district continued for the sixth day on Sunday, authorities intensified efforts to recover bodies and also prepared a mass grave for unidentified remains, amid discussions in the state on donations to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund and whether to classify the natural calamity as a 'national disaster'.

The 190-foot Bailey bridge has been crucial in facilitating the movement of heavy machinery and ambulances. It has a weight-carrying capacity of 24 tonnes and will remain in use until a permanent bridge is built. What exactly are these bridges and how are they assembled at such short notice? What makes them durable? We explain. Read More

A major challenge in the rescue efforts was the continued rains in the region, making the movement of men and materials difficult. To solve this problem, the Indian Army’s Madras Engineer Group on Thursday built a “Bailey bridge," which was assembled at Chooralmala, to reach Mundakkai village — one of the sites worst hit by the landslides.

The deadly landslides that hit Kerala’s Wayanad district on July 30 have led to the deaths of more than 219 people as of Sunday (August 4), with 206 still missing. Rescue and relief operations began soon after the disaster struck, with teams of the army, the National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF), the Coast Guard, the Navy, and others deployed in the affected areas.

FAQs

On July 30, 2024, Wayanad in Kerala witnessed India's worst-ever landslide, devastating the villages of Punchirimattam, Chooralmala and Mundakkai. The scale of destruction was unimaginable, with over 231 people confirmed dead, while body parts of 218 others have been recovered.

Meanwhile, the district administration says that the district is safe and tourists can safely visit the tourist spots here. The image of Wayanad, which was synonymous with lush greenery and natural beauty, changed in the minds of tourists after the massive landslides.

Recovery operations continue at the site of the 30 July 2024 Wayanad landslides in Kerala, SW India. The official loss of life is 231 people as of 17 August, with reports indicating that a further 119 people are believed to have died, leading to an aggregate toll of 350 people.

This is Mundakkai, a small, serene village in Kerala's Wayanad district that, along with the nearby villages of Punjirimattom, Chooralmala, and Attamala, was ravaged by three consecutive landslides in the wee hours of July 30, 2024.

Two men and two women were found alive by the army in a marooned, remote area on Friday, V T Mathew, a top army commander, said. "They were not buried, they were just in a remote area," he told Reuters, adding that one of them was injured.

The notification, issued on July 31, came a day after the Wayanad landslides claimed around 300 lives so far, reported the PTI. Severe climate changes, mining in fragile terrains, along with loss of forest cover, together have contributed to the deadly disaster, Kerala scientists said.

Though Wayanad enjoys a favourable climate most of the year, it's advisable to avoid visiting between April to June. During these months, the climate in Wayanad turns warmer and more humid, making midday excursions less enjoyable.

This is how our last Wayanad Herp Tour at @wayanadwild_cghearth went. In 2 nights we found 27 snakes of 9 species, 18 frog species, 8 lizard species, 1 caecilian and a lot of other wildlife.

Areas including Vythiri, Lakkidi and Chundale are known for the bio- diversity, plantations and forests. Areas near Sulthan Bathery can be an ideal choice for Wild life, a semi deciduous flora, shopping and easy accessibility.

The death toll was officially confirmed to be 224. While 148 bodies were recovered from Wayanad, 76 bodies have been retrieved from the Chaliyar in Nilambur so far. As many as 189 body parts too were recovered.

Demographics Religions in Wayanad district (2011) Hinduism 49.48% Islam 28.65% Christianity 21.34% Other or not stated 0.53% 1 more row

In the early hours of July 30, 2024, Chooralmala and Mundakkai villages in the district of Wayanad in Kerala were hit by devastating landslides triggered by torrential downpour. The massive landslides so far has claimed over 230 lives.

Prabhas is the latest addition to the list of actors who donated for the aid and rehabilitation of Wayanad landslide victims. Earlier, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Chiyaan Vikram had donated money for Wayanad landslide relief work. Allu Arjun also showed support for relief work in landslide-hit Wayanad.

The landslides were caused by heavy rains that caused hillsides to collapse, destroying the areas below. The disaster was one of the deadliest in Kerala's history, with reports of over 336 fatalities, 397 injuries, and 78 people missing.

Kerala's northern hill district of Wayanad is still reeling from its deadliest natural disaster. On July 30, 2024, a devastating landslide in the Chooralmala-Punchiri Mattom-Mundakkai region resulted in the deaths of at least 357 people, with around 200 individuals still missing.

Meppadi in Vythiri taluk, within a few kilometres of which lie Mundakkai and Chooralmala, where the worst occurred on the intervening night of July 29-30, was one of the 18 ESZs identified by the Gadgil panel in Kerala. The list includes Brahmagiri-Thirunelli, Wayanad, Banasura Sagar-Kuttiyadi and Nilambur-Meppadi.

A team of geologists who surveyed the landslide-hit zone in Wayanad on Thursday (August 15, 2024) said a heavy rainfall-induced “damming effect” in a densely forested and uninhabited uphill region had caused the massive earthfall that wiped out three villages at Vythiri taluk in the Wayanad district of Kerala early on ...

Well-known actor Mohanlal, who is also a Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Territorial Army, on Saturday reached landslide-hit Wayanad, donning his army uniform and pledged Rs three crore for the rehabilitation works of the disaster-hit region.