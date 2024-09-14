Wayanad Landslides News Live Updates: Rescue ops continue on Day 6, Kerala govt plans ‘safe township’ for displaced families (2024)

21:04 (IST) 4 Aug 2024

What is a Bailey bridge, constructed in Wayanad after landslides?

The deadly landslides that hit Kerala’s Wayanad district on July 30 have led to the deaths of more than 219 people as of Sunday (August 4), with 206 still missing. Rescue and relief operations began soon after the disaster struck, with teams of the army, the National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF), the Coast Guard, the Navy, and others deployed in the affected areas.

A major challenge in the rescue efforts was the continued rains in the region, making the movement of men and materials difficult. To solve this problem, the Indian Army’s Madras Engineer Group on Thursday built a “Bailey bridge," which was assembled at Chooralmala, to reach Mundakkai village — one of the sites worst hit by the landslides.

The 190-foot Bailey bridge has been crucial in facilitating the movement of heavy machinery and ambulances. It has a weight-carrying capacity of 24 tonnes and will remain in use until a permanent bridge is built. What exactly are these bridges and how are they assembled at such short notice? What makes them durable? We explain. Read More