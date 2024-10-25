We Tested the Best Riding Lawn Mowers to Maintain Your Lawn (2024)

Whether you need a small riding mower for your 1-acre lawn, a zero-turn option for larger properties, or a lawn tractor that can help you with many tasks around the yard, here are the best options we tested.

It rained heavily during the beginning of our testing, and we found that all of the riding mowers we tested handled damp grass with ease. We also liked that the chute of each mower threw the grass clippings a good distance, and we never experienced issues with the grass clumping in the mowers.

For this list, we researched highly-rated riding mowers—including zero-turn mowers and tractors—and tested six for over six months in our backyards in Iowa and New Jersey. During our testing, we evaluated each mower on how easy it was to operate and refuel (for gas models), battery life (runtime for battery-operated models), comfort while riding, and how well the mower cut the grass during different types of weather and grass conditions. We also considered their maneuverability around obstacles, the accessories and attachments available (sold separately in some cases), and their value.

Over the last year, we've tested over a dozen lawn mowers—both gas and electric, push, self-propelled, riding, and battery-operated—and we found that riding lawn mowers stand out as being a comfortable and efficient option for mowing lawns over an acre in size. While they cost more than traditional walk-behind mowers, they help you tackle different types of terrain, including slopes and larger properties, in a fraction of the time.

Best Overall Ryobi Brushless 42-Inch Electric Zero Turn Riding Mower $3,999 at Home DepotView on Ryobitools.com What We Like Intuitive and easy to use

Joystick for steering and speed control

Long battery runtime

Very clean cut on all types of grass What We Don't Like Initially received a defective mower, although customer service was excellent After six months of testing, the Ryobi Brushless 42-inch Electric Zero Turn Riding Mower has moved into our top spot thanks to its consistent performance, quiet operation, and ease of use. This zero-turn mower has a 42-inch deck and power that Ryobi claims is equivalent to 31 horsepower. Although it is the most expensive mower on this list, we think it's well worth the cost if you have a large lawn (and the budget). We found it to be fun to drive and very easy to use. This mower easily handled wet grass, thick grass, and tall grass, leaving our lawn looking great. Setting the cutting height, which ranges from 1.5 inches to 4.5 inches, is easily accomplished with a single lever and four blades. The clippings discharge from the side, although you can purchase a bagger or mulching kit separately if desired. We love that it comes with four batteries: two 80-volt, 10-amp-hour batteries and two 40-volt, 12-amp-hour batteries, which can all be charged simultaneously. In our testing sessions, the batteries still had plenty of charge left once mowing was finished (Ryobi claims that you can mow up to 3 acres on a single full charge). We had no trouble cutting our half-acre lawn even when the riding mower's battery life was below 50 percent. Unlike many other riding mowers, which have levers, pedals, or steering wheels to control the motion of the machine, this one has Ryobi's iDrive joystick. This joystick lets you set your speed forward or reverse, as well as turn and maneuver the mower (it has a maximum speed of 8 mph, the highest on our list). The mower also has an LCD screen, so we could easily monitor the battery life and runtime. While riding the mower, we especially appreciated how quiet it is compared to gas mowers—we could talk to nearby family members while riding it—and how smooth and comfortable a ride it provides, thanks to the superior seat suspension that absorbs many of the bumps and vibrations. The mower also has some nice extra features, including headlights, cup holders, and USB charging ports. We do want to note one slight hiccup with the assembly. While it was fairly straightforward and quick to assemble the mower and give the batteries an initial charge, our first test mower had an electrical problem. It required several phone calls and a technician's visit before determining that the mower was defective. However, we were quickly provided with a new mower, which was already assembled and ready to go. Despite this unfortunate start, we were very impressed with the manufacturer's customer service. While this mower is undeniably a big investment, its performance, power, and ease of use make it well worth the cost for those with big yards. Compared to a gas lawn tractor of the same size our testing team member previously used, we found this model to be much more efficient, cutting the grass in less time, with less noise and no gas fumes. We also like the fact that it has a 5-year warranty.

Best Budget John Deere S100 42-Inch Gas Hydrostatic Riding Lawn Tractor $2,299 at Lowe'sView on Deere.com What We Like Very easy to maneuver even around tight turns

Excellent performance cutting both wet and dry grass

Smooth, comfortable ride

White Glove Service What We Don't Like May require more than one pass for thick grass Although all riding lawn mowers are pricey, we think the John Deere S100 42-Inch Gas Hydrostatic Riding Lawn Tractor is an excellent budget-friendly option, at less than half the cost of our best overall. During our initial testing period, it performed like a champion on all three mowing sessions at our 10-acre New Jersey yard (although the manufacturer recommends it for yards up to 1 acre in size). And since it's a lawn tractor, you can attach other tools (like a tow-behind dump cart) to make lawn maintenance easier. We were amazed at how easy it was to maneuver even around tight corners or close to trees. It did a great job of cleanly cutting both dry and wet grass; remarkably, it did not leave any ruts on the wet grass, just small indentations. The mower provides a comfortable, smooth ride; we drove it down a 500-foot gravel path to reach the lawn without any discomfort or difficulty. It has 13 cutting levels ranging from 1 inch to 4 inches, and we found it very easy to set the desired cutting height. Even better, it was delivered all assembled and ready to go thanks to its "White Glove Service."

The cutting deck is 42 inches, which is a good size for making quick work of the lawn yet not so large that it's bulky or hard to steer. It has a tight 18-inch turning radius and discharges the clippings to the side. However, you can purchase clipping bags, mulchers, and several other yard maintenance accessories separately. We found that it also easily cleared away fallen leaves from the grass. Like most gasoline-powered riding mowers, you will need to occasionally perform oil changes, but the process is not too difficult. And thanks to the electric start, it's very easy to power the mower up and get right to work. We found the seat to be quite comfortable, and you can adjust the position to suit your height. All of the controls are easy to identify and use, although it took us a few minutes to get used to the side-by-side foot pedals for going forward or reversing. The mower's top speed is 5.5 mph going forward and 3.2 mph in reverse. It can cut the grass in either direction. It has headlights if you want to mow at dusk or dawn and a cup holder to keep your favorite beverage close at hand while you work. After six months of testing in our home, we've found that it doesn't always tackle thick grass properly at first (which we didn't encounter in our initial test) and requires a second pass in some cases to have a clean cut. We also wished that the mower would automatically mow when you put it in reverse. Instead, you need to press a button to engage the deck. While it's not a deal breaker, it's a bit of an inconvenience. These issues aside, we still think this is a great budget-friendly option, especially for smaller yards. This riding mower is covered by John Deere's 2-year/120-hour bumper-to-bumper warranty. It's quite reasonably priced for a riding mower; overall, it's hard to go wrong with this hard-working mower.

Cutting Width:42 inches | Power Type:Gasoline | Weight:414 pounds | Cutting Options:Side-discharge | Size of Yard:Up to 1 acre









Best Electric Ryobi Brushless 42-Inch Electric Cordless Riding Lawn Tractor $4,499 at Home DepotView on Ryobitools.com What We Like Excellent performance

Comfortable and fun to drive

Long battery runtime

LCD screen and app for tracking battery life What We Don't Like Somewhat jerky when changing speeds

Assembly a bit complicated If you are looking for an electric riding lawn mower with all the power of a gas model but without the fumes or bother of a gas engine, the RYOBI80V HP Brushless 42 in. Battery Riding Lawn Tractor is our top choice. We found it fun to ride; with a maximum forward speed of 7 mph, this is a zippy mower that speeds up or slows down almost immediately when adjusting your foot on the lever. The mower has a 42-inch deck and four steel blades with 13 different cutting height positions to choose from (within 1.5 to 4.5 inches), so you can really fine-tune the look of your lawn. We do wish that the mower deck stuck out a little more on the left side so it would be easier to mow closer to the fence or around other obstacles. Despite this, it did a great job cutting the grass, whether wet or dry, at our third-acre Iowa yard and even chopped up small sticks, leaves, and weeds we pulled out very easily. Just note that we did occasionally find clumps of grass that we needed to go back over to chop up. It features a warning beep when backing up; while we appreciate this safety feature, it admittedly did become tiresome to hear the beep every time we reversed. According to the manufacturer, it has the equivalent of a 21-horsepower engine, but it runs on the included three 80-volt, 10Ah batteries, which allow you to cut up to 2 acres on a single charge (about 60 minutes of runtime) and quickly recharge in less than 2.5 hours thanks to the onboard charger. In our testing, the batteries never dropped much below 80 percent capacity (so we never had to stop and wait for the mower to recharge). Like our best overall mower, also by Ryobi, we appreciated the LCD touchscreen that lets you keep track of the battery runtime and charging speed, as well as blade speed, driving speed, and blade height. Other extra features we like include LED headlights, front and back storage compartments, two tow hitches, two cup holders, and two USB ports to charge your phone. See Also Best riding lawn mowers 2024: our top-rated zero-turn lawn mowers and lawn tractors for your yard The mower discharges clippings to the side, but you can purchase a bagger and mulching kit separately, as well as various lawn care attachments. Note that it was somewhat tricky to assemble, taking us over an hour to have it ready to go. It comes with a 5-year limited warranty. Cutting Width:42 inches | Power Type:Battery | Weight: 557 pounds | Cutting Options:Side-discharge | Size of Yard:1 to 2 acres







Best Gas Toro TimeCutter Zero-Turn Riding Mower $4,599 at Ace Hardware What We Like Excellent cutting performance

Very comfortable, smooth ride

Easy maintenance

Zero-turn radius What We Don't Like A bit of a learning curve to handle If you want a powerful gas zero-turn mower that can quickly tackle lawns up to 4 acres, this mower from Toro is an excellent option. We found that it was easy to maneuver between trees and other obstacles on our Iowa lawn. It has a hefty 50-inch cutting deck (the largest on our list), so the zero-turn capability comes in handy when swiveling such a large mower around flowerbeds, between trees, or near retaining walls or other obstacles. We also found it very easy to set the cutting height, which ranges from a low of 1.5 inches to a high of 4.5 inches. On our first mowing session, the grass was wet, and the mower's tires slipped a bit while moving down a slope, but on subsequent sessions, we had little problem in mowing over wet grass, thick grass, leaves, and other small lawn debris. The mower left the grass very evenly cut, with a lush, full appearance. We do want to note that due to the deck size and the trees in the yard, we have found ourselves needing to use a push mower and trimmer occasionally for smaller areas that we can't maneuver around with the riding mower. Like many riding mowers, the clippings discharge to the side; you'll have to buy a bag or mulching kit separately if you want them. We loved Toro's MyRide suspension system, which kept the ride smooth and pleasant even when the terrain wasn't completely level. With a top speed of 7 mph, this mower can get the job done fast. It has a cup holder to keep a cold beverage close at hand, but unlike many other riding mowers, it does not have headlights. One great feature of this gas mower is that while it does require annual oil changes, it's designed to make the task as easy as possible, so you won't have to waste your afternoon on maintenance. It also has wash-out ports underneath the deck, so you can quickly blast away caked-on grass, mud, and grunge with your garden hose. The sturdy construction, including the steel deck, means that this mower can take a beating and keep right on mowing without a pause. It comes with a 3-year residential limited warranty. Even after six months of testing this riding mower, we've found ourselves mowing our lawn more than we have in the past (about once or twice a week). Now that we are more comfortable using it and have passed the initial learning curve, we love it even more than during our initial testing and have found it to be very easy to maneuver around our property.

Cutting Width:50 inches | Power Type:Gasoline | Weight:694 pounds | Cutting Options:Side-discharge | Size of Yard: Up to 4 acres





Best Small Cub Cadet 30-Inch Battery Riding Lawn Tractor $3,599 at Home Depot$3,600 at Farmandfleet.comView on Cubcadet.com What We Like Easy to store

Charges quickly

Includes mulching kit What We Don't Like For small yards only Not everyone needs a beast of a mower that can handle yards up to 4 acres in size. If you have a lawn that’s 1 acre or less, or you have a lot of obstacles on your property that require a smaller mower to maneuver between and around them, we recommend this battery-powered mower from Cub Cadet. It has a 30-inch deck (the smallest on our list) that can slip through a 36-inch gate and which won’t take up a lot of space in your garage or garden shed. While we were unable to test this mower ourselves, it’s still our top choice for smaller yards. The mower comes with a 56-volt MAX 30 amp-hour battery that can mow up to 1 acre or for 1 hour before needing a recharge, which takes roughly 4 hours. It’s supremely quiet compared to gas mowers, and the ride is smooth and comfortable. Plus, no need for oil changes, pouring gasoline into a fuel tank, or smelly fumes. You can adjust the cutting height within a range of 1.5 inches to 4 inches, and no bogging down on tall or thick grass. The 18-inch turning radius is tight enough to easily work your way around most obstacles. One feature that we especially approve of, and yet isn’t offered on many riding mowers, is this model’s cruise control, which allows you to set your speed up to a maximum of 5.5 mph and then let the mower keep your pace steady; no need to concentrate on maintaining an even speed by pushing pedals or gripping levers. Plus, it has a very comfortable high-back seat with armrests, LED headlights, a cup holder, and two onboard USB ports to power up your phone or music while you ride. Additionally, unlike every other mower on our list, this one includes the mulching kit—all others require you to purchase that separately—so you can turn the grass clippings into fine mulch to help feed your lawn. It comes with a 3-year warranty. Cutting Width:30 inches | Power Type:Battery | Weight:362 pounds | Cutting Options:Mulch, side-discharge | Size of Yard:Up to 2 acres