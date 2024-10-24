Weather Bremen - meteoblue (2024)

NewsUpdated aviation meteograms launched For pilots, paragliders, meteorologists, the thermal forecast, Stueve and Sounding Meteograms have been upgraded. Read on
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Icon
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Temperature (°C)
|
14°
14°
|
14°
14°
|
14°
14°
|
16°
16°
|
16°
16°
|
12°
12°
|
11°
11°
|
11°
11°
|
Temperature felt (°C)
|
9°
|
8°
|
7°
|
8°
|
8°
|
4°
|
5°
|
6°
|
Wind direction
|
SSW
|
SW
|
SSW
|
SW
|
SW
|
SW
|
WNW
|
WNW
|
Wind speed (mph)
|
SSW
16-35
16-35
|
SW
19-38
19-38
|
SSW
20-41
20-41
|
SW
23-46
23-46
|
SW
23-47
23-47
|
SW
25-46
25-46
|
WNW
20-40
20-40
|
WNW
15-29
15-29
|
Precipitation (mm/3h)
|
2 mm
95%
2
|
-
5%
-
|
-
0%
-
|
-
0%
-
|
-
10%
-
|
1 mm
75%
1
|
1 mm
95%
1
|
1 mm
70%
1
|
Precipitation probability
|
95%
|
5%
|
0%
|
0%
|
10%
|
75%
|
95%
|
70%
|
Precipitation hourly
|
00:00 to 01:00:
01:00 to 02:00:
02:00 to 03:00:
|
03:00 to 04:00:
04:00 to 05:00:
05:00 to 06:00:
|
06:00 to 07:00:
07:00 to 08:00:
08:00 to 09:00:
|
09:00 to 10:00:
10:00 to 11:00:
11:00 to 12:00:
|
12:00 to 13:00:
13:00 to 14:00:
14:00 to 15:00:
|
15:00 to 16:00:
16:00 to 17:00:
17:00 to 18:00:
|
18:00 to 19:00:
19:00 to 20:00:
20:00 to 21:00:
|
21:00 to 22:00:
22:00 to 23:00:
23:00 to 00:00:
|
rainSPOT Precipitation distribution within 20 km
1h view
Hourly view
The weather forecast has medium predictability. Compare different forecasts with MultiModel.
Weather report for Bremen
Overnight into Friday there is a chance of thunderstorms and local showers. On Friday morning the weather will clear up until only a few clouds remain. Friday afternoon the weather is changing with a mix of clear and cloudy skies and a chance of showers. The sun will not be visible. A very high chance of Precipitation near 90% is forecast. Temperatures as high as 16 °C are foreseen. During the night and in the morning blows a fresh breeze (18 to 25 mph). For the afternoon a strong breeze is blowing (25 to 32 mph). Gusts to 47 mph are possible. Winds blowing from Southwest. The weather forecast for Bremen for Friday can be accurate in parts but deviations are expected. Check again for latest updates.
UV 2
▲ 07:18
▼ 19:12
▲ 00:39
▼ 17:59
Pressure: 993 hPa
Timezone: CEST (UTC +02:00h)
meteoblue Ad-free 9 €
Storm watch - Wind map
High wind speeds expected for Bremen. More Weather Maps
The animation shows the wind conditions of the storm at 200m above ground, which corresponds well with expected gusts at the surface. Choose other time steps to see the forecast of the storm.
Radar and precipitation nowcast, Germany
Drizzle
Light
Moderate
Heavy
Very Heavy
Hail
The location marker is placed on Bremen. This animation shows the precipitation radar for the selected time range, as well as a 2h forecast. Orange crosses indicate lightning. Data provided by nowcast.de (available in USA, Europe, Australia). Drizzle or light snow fall might be invisible for the radar. Precipitation intensity is colour coded, ranging from turquoise to red.
Hourly weather forecast for Bremen
Our 5-day meteogram for Bremen offers all weather information in 3 simple graphs: [More]
- Temperature chart with weather pictograms. The yellow background indicates daylight.
- Clouds in different altitudes: from few clouds (light grey) to overcast (dark grey). Dark blue bars show hourly precipitation and light blue showers. An asterisk indicates snow fall.
- Forecasts for wind speeds are blue and for gusts are green. The arrowheads point in the same direction as the wind.
You can embed this meteogram into your own website with the following HTML code. In doing so, you agree to our non-commercial use conditions.
Live satellite map, Germany
The location marker is placed on Bremen. [More]
The real-time satellite image combines visible light during daytime with infrared radiation during nighttime. At night, the image is not dark as infrared radiation can detect temperature differences. Unfortunately, low clouds and fog are difficult to distinguish from ground temperatures and thus can be almost invisible during the night. Meteosat satellite images for Europe are updated in real-time every 5 minutes. GOES-16/GOES-17 (North & South America) and Himawari (Asia) images update every 10 minutes.
Precipitation is estimated from radar and satellites. Precipitation estimates from satellites are less accurate at night than during daytime.
© 2024 meteoblue, NOAA Satellites GOES-16 and EUMETSAT. Lightning data provided by nowcast.
Heat map for Bremen
Open map in full view
NewsUpdated aviation meteograms launched For pilots, paragliders, meteorologists, the thermal forecast, Stueve and Sounding Meteograms have been upgraded. Read on
Weather for popular places around Bremen
- Oldenburg 14 °C / 11 °C
- Wilhelmshaven 14 °C / 12 °C
- Delmenhorst 14 °C / 11 °C
- Stade 15 °C / 11 °C
- Nienburg 15 °C / 11 °C
- Osterholz-Scharmbeck 14 °C / 11 °C
- Cloppenburg 14 °C / 11 °C
- Vechta 15 °C / 11 °C
- Verden an der Aller 14 °C / 10 °C
- Rotenburg (Wümme) 14 °C / 11 °C
- Westerstede 14 °C / 11 °C
- Wildeshausen 14 °C / 11 °C