Weather Bremen - meteoblue (2024)

Table of Contents
Weather report for Bremen Storm watch - Wind map Radar and precipitation nowcast, Germany Hourly weather forecast for Bremen Live satellite map, Germany Heat map for Bremen Weather for popular places around Bremen More weather data References

News

Updated aviation meteograms launched For pilots, paragliders, meteorologists, the thermal forecast, Stueve and Sounding Meteograms have been upgraded. Read on
Wind direction and wind speed Precipitation amount Sunshine hours Predictability shows if the forecast is reliable , a bit uncertain , or is likely to change . Fri Today 16°C 11°C 25-47 0-10 mm 3 h

Icon

Weather Bremen - meteoblue (4)

Weather Bremen - meteoblue (5)

Weather Bremen - meteoblue (6)

Weather Bremen - meteoblue (7)

Weather Bremen - meteoblue (8)

Weather Bremen - meteoblue (9)

Weather Bremen - meteoblue (10)

Weather Bremen - meteoblue (11)

Temperature (°C)

14°

14°

14°

14°

14°

14°

16°

16°

16°

16°

12°

12°

11°

11°

11°

11°

Temperature felt (°C)

Wind direction

SSW

SW

SSW

SW

SW

SW

WNW

WNW

Wind speed (mph)

SSW

16-35

16-35

SW

19-38

19-38

SSW

20-41

20-41

SW

23-46

23-46

SW

23-47

23-47

SW

25-46

25-46

WNW

20-40

20-40

WNW

15-29

15-29

Precipitation (mm/3h)

2 mm

95%

2

-

5%

-

-

0%

-

-

0%

-

-

10%

-

1 mm

75%

1

1 mm

95%

1

1 mm

70%

1

Precipitation probability

95%

5%

0%

0%

10%

75%

95%

70%

Precipitation hourly

00:00 to 01:00:
95% chance of precipitation in the area.
1.9 mm are predicted by our local models.

01:00 to 02:00:
60% chance of precipitation in the area.
0 mm are predicted by our local models.

02:00 to 03:00:
20% chance of precipitation in the area.
0 mm are predicted by our local models.

03:00 to 04:00:
5% chance of precipitation in the area.
0 mm are predicted by our local models.

04:00 to 05:00:
0% chance of precipitation in the area.
0 mm are predicted by our local models.

05:00 to 06:00:
0% chance of precipitation in the area.
0 mm are predicted by our local models.

06:00 to 07:00:
0% chance of precipitation in the area.
0 mm are predicted by our local models.

07:00 to 08:00:
0% chance of precipitation in the area.
0 mm are predicted by our local models.

08:00 to 09:00:
0% chance of precipitation in the area.
0 mm are predicted by our local models.

09:00 to 10:00:
0% chance of precipitation in the area.
0 mm are predicted by our local models.

10:00 to 11:00:
0% chance of precipitation in the area.
0 mm are predicted by our local models.

11:00 to 12:00:
0% chance of precipitation in the area.
0 mm are predicted by our local models.

12:00 to 13:00:
0% chance of precipitation in the area.
0 mm are predicted by our local models.

13:00 to 14:00:
0% chance of precipitation in the area.
0 mm are predicted by our local models.

14:00 to 15:00:
10% chance of precipitation in the area.
0 mm are predicted by our local models.

15:00 to 16:00:
10% chance of precipitation in the area.
0 mm are predicted by our local models.

16:00 to 17:00:
65% chance of precipitation in the area.
0.2 mm are predicted by our local models.

17:00 to 18:00:
75% chance of precipitation in the area.
1.3 mm are predicted by our local models.

18:00 to 19:00:
95% chance of precipitation in the area.
0.6 mm are predicted by our local models.

19:00 to 20:00:
90% chance of precipitation in the area.
0.8 mm are predicted by our local models.

20:00 to 21:00:
90% chance of precipitation in the area.
0 mm are predicted by our local models.

21:00 to 22:00:
70% chance of precipitation in the area.
1.2 mm are predicted by our local models.

22:00 to 23:00:
20% chance of precipitation in the area.
0 mm are predicted by our local models.

23:00 to 00:00:
10% chance of precipitation in the area.
0 mm are predicted by our local models.

rainSPOT Precipitation distribution within 20 km

1h view

Hourly view

The weather forecast has medium predictability. Compare different forecasts with MultiModel.

Weather report for Bremen

Overnight into Friday there is a chance of thunderstorms and local showers. On Friday morning the weather will clear up until only a few clouds remain. Friday afternoon the weather is changing with a mix of clear and cloudy skies and a chance of showers. The sun will not be visible. A very high chance of Precipitation near 90% is forecast. Temperatures as high as 16 °C are foreseen. During the night and in the morning blows a fresh breeze (18 to 25 mph). For the afternoon a strong breeze is blowing (25 to 32 mph). Gusts to 47 mph are possible. Winds blowing from Southwest. The weather forecast for Bremen for Friday can be accurate in parts but deviations are expected. Check again for latest updates.

00:39

17:59

Pressure: 993 hPa

Timezone: CEST (UTC +02:00h)

Sat Tomorrow 11°C 8°C 14 mph 0-2 mm 4 h
Sun 9-29 15°C 7°C 9 mph - 7 h
Mon 9-30 14°C 8°C 18 mph 2-5 mm 3 h
Tue 10-1 15°C 11°C 13 mph 10-20 mm 2 h
Wed 10-2 14°C 10°C 12 mph 5-10 mm 2 h
Thu 10-3 13°C 9°C 10 mph 0-2 mm 9 h

meteoblue Ad-free 9 €

Storm watch - Wind map

High wind speeds expected for Bremen. More Weather Maps

The animation shows the wind conditions of the storm at 200m above ground, which corresponds well with expected gusts at the surface. Choose other time steps to see the forecast of the storm.

Radar and precipitation nowcast, Germany

Drizzle

Light

Moderate

Heavy

Very Heavy

Hail

The location marker is placed on Bremen. This animation shows the precipitation radar for the selected time range, as well as a 2h forecast. Orange crosses indicate lightning. Data provided by nowcast.de (available in USA, Europe, Australia). Drizzle or light snow fall might be invisible for the radar. Precipitation intensity is colour coded, ranging from turquoise to red.

Hourly weather forecast for Bremen

Weather Bremen - meteoblue (26)

Our 5-day meteogram for Bremen offers all weather information in 3 simple graphs: [More]
  • Temperature chart with weather pictograms. The yellow background indicates daylight.
  • Clouds in different altitudes: from few clouds (light grey) to overcast (dark grey). Dark blue bars show hourly precipitation and light blue showers. An asterisk indicates snow fall.
  • Forecasts for wind speeds are blue and for gusts are green. The arrowheads point in the same direction as the wind.

You can embed this meteogram into your own website with the following HTML code. In doing so, you agree to our non-commercial use conditions.

Live satellite map, Germany

The location marker is placed on Bremen. [More]

The real-time satellite image combines visible light during daytime with infrared radiation during nighttime. At night, the image is not dark as infrared radiation can detect temperature differences. Unfortunately, low clouds and fog are difficult to distinguish from ground temperatures and thus can be almost invisible during the night. Meteosat satellite images for Europe are updated in real-time every 5 minutes. GOES-16/GOES-17 (North & South America) and Himawari (Asia) images update every 10 minutes.

Precipitation is estimated from radar and satellites. Precipitation estimates from satellites are less accurate at night than during daytime.

© 2024 meteoblue, NOAA Satellites GOES-16 and EUMETSAT. Lightning data provided by nowcast.

Heat map for Bremen

Open map in full view

News

Updated aviation meteograms launched For pilots, paragliders, meteorologists, the thermal forecast, Stueve and Sounding Meteograms have been upgraded. Read on

Weather for popular places around Bremen

  • Oldenburg 14 °C / 11 °C
  • Wilhelmshaven 14 °C / 12 °C
  • Delmenhorst 14 °C / 11 °C
  • Stade 15 °C / 11 °C
  • Nienburg 15 °C / 11 °C
  • Osterholz-Scharmbeck 14 °C / 11 °C
  • Cloppenburg 14 °C / 11 °C
  • Vechta 15 °C / 11 °C
  • Verden an der Aller 14 °C / 10 °C
  • Rotenburg (Wümme) 14 °C / 11 °C
  • Westerstede 14 °C / 11 °C
  • Wildeshausen 14 °C / 11 °C

More weather data

Wind Map Meteograms where2go MultiModel
Weather Bremen - meteoblue (2024)

References

Top Articles
Reynolds and Reynolds Sales Leadership Institute - Mays Business School
In-Person Logistics Student Engineers' Council
Doctoral Student Honored for Excellence in Research and Teaching
Latest Posts
BP Fueling Up: Your Ultimate Guide to BP Gas Stations - Gas Stations Near Me
BP Gas Prices: Everything You Need To Know
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Kieth Sipes

Last Updated:

Views: 6344

Rating: 4.7 / 5 (47 voted)

Reviews: 86% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Kieth Sipes

Birthday: 2001-04-14

Address: Suite 492 62479 Champlin Loop, South Catrice, MS 57271

Phone: +9663362133320

Job: District Sales Analyst

Hobby: Digital arts, Dance, Ghost hunting, Worldbuilding, Kayaking, Table tennis, 3D printing

Introduction: My name is Kieth Sipes, I am a zany, rich, courageous, powerful, faithful, jolly, excited person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.