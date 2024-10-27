Weekly BBQ Specials | Famous Dave's BBQ (2024)

"}},{"@type":"Question","name":"How many famous daves are there in the US?","acceptedAnswer":{"@type":"Answer","text":"It has 180 locations in 33 U.S. states as of 2021 and four international locations, Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Dubai, and Winnipeg. Famous Dave's of America, Inc."}},{"@type":"Question","name":"Is Famous Dave's in Janesville closing?","acceptedAnswer":{"@type":"Answer","text":"FAMOUS DAVE'S - JANESVILLE, WI

    Famous Dave's has a reputation for consistent, high quality food with amazing flavors and great service.

    But did you know, each location takes personal pride in supporting the community they serve in? Famous Dave's Detroit gives back to the community through sponsorships, donations and fundraisers.

    See How Dave's Gives Backplay_arrow

    Weekly BBQ Specials | Famous Dave's BBQ (5)

    Weekly BBQ Specials | Famous Dave's BBQ (6)

    We source the thickest cuts of meat and trim them up, just like we do for competition.

    Then, our Pitmasters hand-apply our fresh dry rubs before slow-smoking them in a live-wood smoker stoked with genuine hickory logs. To lock in that deep-down smokiness, each tender cut is finished on the grill, creating our famous char-grilled sweetness on the outside. Our tender, juicy ribs and chicken are amazing straight from the grillor topped with one of our award-winning sauces. It's the best darn BBQ you'll taste in SE Michigan!

    See Our Awards

    Weekly BBQ Specials | Famous Dave's BBQ (11)We all could use a break during the week. Between work, school, errands, and more, it can feel like the “go, go, go” mentality never ends. There’s no shame in wanting to break up the monotony by skipping out on making a home cooked meal. At Famous Dave’s, you can do just that while enjoying delicious BBQ with friends and family. The best part? You don’t have to lift a finger. Instead, let our friendly waitstaff and experienced cooks do all the heavy lifting while you sit back and relax.

    Famous Dave’s knows how daunting the work week can be, which is why we offer smokin’ deals Monday through Friday. Take a look at our budget-friendly meal options below.

    Beat the Monday Mood with the Flying Pig Special

    Start your week off on the right foot with The Flying Pig special at Famous Dave’s. It is the first of our smokin’ deals and we think it is a great one. Wings, rib tips, mac and cheese, cornbread muffins, and fries all for the low price of $39.99—what more could you want?

    Take a Friend for Dinner on a Tuesday with Our Feast For 2

    Treat your friend or a loved one to a little date night on a Tuesday. Served family-style, our feast for two offers hearty portions of St. Louis-Style spareribs, country-roasted chicken, Georgia chopped pork, creamy coleslaw and more. Dig into a platter piled high with all of your favorites to share and chat over.

    Happy Hump Day with the Half Slab Platter

    Let Famous Daves put a smile on your face with a big ol’ platter of spare ribs hand rubbed with our blend of secret spices, pit smoked over a hickory fire before being slathered in sauce and flame grilled. If that isn’t enough to get you through the rest of the working week, it is served with a choice of two sides and cornbread muffins.

    Hang in There on a Thursday with the Rib Tip Platter

    Nearly there; just a couple more days before the weekend. What better way to celebrate the countdown to the weekend than with one of Famous Dave’s rib tip platters? Choose how you want them - slathered in a rich BBQ sauce or opt for a Memphis dry rub with onions and pickles to leave you with a zing in your step.

    Thank God It’s Friday: Celebrate with the Rib Tips ‘Til Payday Special

    You made it! Celebrate the end of the week with the Rib Tips ‘Til Payday offer from Famous Dave’s. Enjoy a whopping five pounds of rib tips and a couple of pounds of fries with either BBQ sauce or a Memphis style dry rub. This smokin’ deal is the perfect way to kick off the weekend with friends and family!

    Delicious Food That Won’t Break The Bank

    At Famous Dave's, BBQ is what we do, it’s what we live for, and we think that everyone should be able to enjoy it, whatever their budget. That is why we have a range of fantastic weekday offers so that everyone can come and divulge in delicious meals. Why not head to your nearest Famous Dave’s restaurant and try out one of our Smokin’ Deals for yourself? We promise you won’t regret it.

    FAQs

    Why are Famous Dave's closing locations? ›

    Famous Dave's has struggled in recent years amid a weak restaurant environment, numerous management changes and rising costs. In the second quarter ended July 2, for instance, the company reported a net loss of $1.3 million on $111 million in revenues.

    Tell Me More
    Who owns Famous Dave's BBQ? ›

    Get More Info
    How many famous daves are there in the US? ›

    It has 180 locations in 33 U.S. states as of 2021 and four international locations, Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Dubai, and Winnipeg. Famous Dave's of America, Inc.

    Learn More Now
    Is Famous Dave's in Janesville closing? ›

    FAMOUS DAVE'S - JANESVILLE, WI

    This location has closed permanently. We apologize for any inconvenience.

    Discover More Details
    Who did Famous Dave's merge with? ›

    MTY Food Group has completed its acquisition of BBQ Holdings, the parent of Famous Dave's, Bakers Square and seven other concepts.

    Discover More Details
    What is famous Dave's real name? ›

    Dave Anderson, founder of Famous Dave's, lives for barbeque. Growing up in Chicago, Dave's passion for ribs began as a young boy when his dad would bring ribs home — the best tasting slow-smoked spareribs from street corner vendors who used 55-gallon smokers filled with charcoal and smoldering green hickory wood.

    Read More
    What is the name of the pig in Famous Dave's? ›

    Business and financial wizard David “Famous Dave” Anderson, the exuberant founder of the Legendary Pit Bar-B-Que franchise that bears his name, takes time out of his hectic schedule to pose with franchise mascot Wilbur the Pig.

    See Details
    Which celebrity invested in Dave's Hot Chicken? ›

    Notable investors

    Dave's Hot Chicken has a number of celebrity investors including rapper and actor Drake, actor Samuel L. Jackson, former First Lady of California Maria Shriver, athlete and TV personality Michael Strahan and Boston Red Sox owner Tom Werner.

    See More
    What is the slogan for famous Dave's? ›

    Today, Blue Ribbon Restaurants owns and operates 15 Famous Dave's throughout Michigan, Ohio, Maryland, Virginia and Illinois. Our mission: Be Famous. Be Real. Kick Butt.

    Get More Info Here
    What type of wood does Famous Dave's use? ›

    BOLD TO THE BONE

    Authentic BBQ starts in a live-wood smoker stoked with genuine hickory logs. Our pitmasters hand-rub the meats with a custom blend of spices and cook for hours to extract the natural flavors.

    Get More Info

    Where is Famous Dave's headquartered? ›

    Keep Reading
    How much was Famous Dave's sold for? ›

    The deal was priced at $17.25 a share, or about $200 million. BBQ Holdings, parent to Famous Dave's as well as Village Inn, Barrio Queen, Granite City and other restaurants, operates over 200 franchised locations and 100 corporate-owned stores.

    Learn More Now
    Did Famous Dave's change their name? ›

    Famous Dave's corporate name is changing to BBQ Holdings Inc. as the firm begins to pursue acquisitions as an avenue of growth. Famous Dave's of America Inc. is taking a new corporate name — but not changing the name of its restaurants — and a new symbol on the stock exchange: BBQ.

    Learn More
    Is there a new chicken restaurant coming to Janesville WI? ›

    Now, the family business is growing and diversifying further, with a new Layne's Chicken Fingers franchise in Janesville, Wisconsin expected to open spring of 2024, with two more locations coming to Wisconsin in the near future.

    Get More Info Here
    Is Janesville getting a Raising Cane's? ›

    Raising Cane's continues to build its presence for chicken finger fans in Wisconsin as it moves ahead with leases signed for new restaurants in Janesville and Eau Claire. Plans for the new locations come on the heels of announcing a July 30 opening for the chain's latest location in Greendale, at 5250 S.

    Discover More Details
    How many Dave's locations are there? ›

    Dave's Hot Chicken is an American fast casual restaurant chain specializing in Nashville-style hot chicken. Founded in Los Angeles, California with a single restaurant in 2017, the chain has expanded to over 100 locations in 4 countries in 2022.

    Learn More
    Who is the CEO of Famous Dave's? ›

    Jeff Crivello is a Chief Executive Officer at BBQ HOLDINGS, INC.; President at TREW Capital Management, Inc; and CEO at FAMOUS DAVE'S and is based in Minnesota.

    Learn More Now

